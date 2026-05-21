Match details Amo Sharks vs Speen Ghar Tigers List a Regional List A Tournament 21.05.2026

List a

AMS
AMS

176

SPE
SPE

84

Match Info

Match:Regional List A Tournament 2026
Date:Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, May 21, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Amo Sharks Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Speen Ghar Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet