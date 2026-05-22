Match details Band-E-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders List a Regional List A Tournament 22.05.2026

List a

BAD
BAD

95

BOO
BOO

281

Match Info

Match:Regional List A Tournament 2026
Date:Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Band-E-Amir Dragons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Boost Defenders Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet