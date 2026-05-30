Match details Band-E-Amir Dragons vs Boost Defenders List a Regional List A Tournament 30.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Regional List A Tournament 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, May 30, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Band-E-Amir Dragons Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Boost Defenders Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet