Match details Boost Defenders vs Speen Ghar Tigers List a Regional List A Tournament 24.05.2026

List aKandahar International Cricket Stadium, Kandahar
BOO
BOO

235

SPE
SPE

236

Match Info

Match:Regional List A Tournament 2026
Date:Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, May 24, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Kandahar International Cricket Stadium, Kandahar, Afghanistan
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Boost Defenders Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Speen Ghar Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumKandahar International Cricket Stadium
CityKandahar
Capacity14000
Ends
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