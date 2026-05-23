Match details Mis-E-Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks List a Regional List A Tournament 23.05.2026

List aKhost City Ground, Khost
MIS
MIS

297

AMS
AMS

262

Match Info

Match:Regional List A Tournament 2026
Date:Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, May 23, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Khost City Ground, Khost, Afghanistan
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mis-E-Ainak Knights Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Amo Sharks Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

StadiumKhost City Ground
CityKhost
Capacity18000
EndsEnd 1
Hosts toEnd 2