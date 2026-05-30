Match details Mis-E-Ainak Knights vs Speen Ghar Tigers List a Regional List A Tournament 30.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Regional List A Tournament 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Thursday, June 04, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, May 30, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Khost City Ground, Khost, Afghanistan
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Mis-E-Ainak Knights Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Speen Ghar Tigers Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Khost City Ground
|City
|Khost
|Capacity
|18000
|Ends
|End 1
|Hosts to
|End 2