Results Score Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 02.07.2026

List a

NKN
NKN

227

NOR
NOR

239

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
McCollum Jamesbatsman50538094.34
Carmichael Cadeall rounder46615175.41
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Young Craigbowler1014234.220
McBrine Andyall rounder903924.3310

Latest Highlights

47.4
W

L McCarthy to Wilson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilson)

47.3
1

L McCarthy to Leckey, 1 run

47.2
6

L McCarthy to Leckey, 6 runs

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