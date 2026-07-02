Results Score Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 02.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|McCollum Jamesbatsman
|50
|53
|8
|0
|94.34
|Carmichael Cadeall rounder
|46
|61
|5
|1
|75.41
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Young Craigbowler
|10
|1
|42
|3
|4.2
|2
|0
|McBrine Andyall rounder
|9
|0
|39
|2
|4.33
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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47.4
W
L McCarthy to Wilson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilson)
47.3
1
L McCarthy to Leckey, 1 run
47.2
6
L McCarthy to Leckey, 6 runs