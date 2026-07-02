Squads Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 02.07.2026

List a

NKN
NKN

227

NOR
NOR

239

Playing

NKN
NKN
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Adair Ross

batsman

Egan Jake

batsman

Carmichael Cade

all rounder

Pretorius Ruhan

all rounder

McBrine Andy

all rounder

Delany Gareth

all rounder

Hilton Kian

no information yet

Wilson Reuben

all rounder

Robertson Cian

all rounder

McKeegan Trent

all rounder

Bench

NKN
NKN
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Deveraj Melvin

no information yet

Doherty Alastair

no information yet

Dougherty Billy

no information yet

Kennedy Adam

all rounder

Haslett Samuel

no information yet

Rock Neil

wicket keeper

Melley Cameron

no information yet

Millar Robbie

all rounder

Swart Charles

no information yet

O'Sullivan David

no information yet

Topping Morgan

all rounder

Ogilby Freddie

no information yet

Topping Sam

no information yet