Squads Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 02.07.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Adair Ross
batsman
Roulston Gavin
batsman
McCollum James
batsman
Egan Jake
batsman
Carmichael Cade
all rounder
MacBeth Scott John
bowler
Pretorius Ruhan
all rounder
McBrine Andy
all rounder
Dadswell Shane
batsman
Delany Gareth
all rounder
Hilton Kian
no information yet
Hassan Shahid
batsman
Mayes Thomas
bowler
McCarthy Liam
batsman
Wilson Reuben
all rounder
Young Craig
bowler
Robertson Cian
all rounder
MacBeth Ryan
bowler
McCullough Carson
batsman
McKeegan Trent
all rounder
Leckey Adam
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Adair Mark
bowler
Balbirnie Andy
batsman
Calitz Benjamin
batsman
Deveraj Melvin
no information yet
Dyer Harry
bowler
Doherty Alastair
no information yet
Foster Matthew
bowler
Doherty Liam Conor
all rounder
Humphreys Matthew
batsman
Dougherty Billy
no information yet
Kennedy Adam
all rounder
Haslett Samuel
no information yet
Neill Jordan
bowler
Hume Graham
bowler
Rock Neil
wicket keeper
Melley Cameron
no information yet
Stirling Paul
batsman
Millar Robbie
all rounder
Swart Charles
no information yet
O'Sullivan David
no information yet
Topping Morgan
all rounder
Ogilby Freddie
no information yet
Topping Sam
no information yet
Olphert Conor
bowler