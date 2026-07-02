Highlights Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 02.07.2026

List a

NKN
NKN

227

NOR
NOR

239

47.4
W

L McCarthy to Wilson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilson)

47.3
1

L McCarthy to Leckey, 1 run

47.2
6

L McCarthy to Leckey, 6 runs

47.1
.

L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

46.6
W

Young to Robertson, appeal, wicket (caught - Robertson)

46.5
.

Young to Robertson, 0 runs

46.4
1

Young to Leckey, 1 run

46.3
1

Young to Robertson, 1 run

46.2
W

Young to C McCullough, appeal, wicket (caught - C McCullough)

46.1
.

Young to C McCullough, 0 runs

45.6
1

McBrine to C McCullough, 1 run

45.5
.

McBrine to C McCullough, 0 runs

45.4
.

McBrine to C McCullough, 0 runs

45.4
1

wide

45.3
.

McBrine to C McCullough, 0 runs

45.2
1

McBrine to Leckey, 1 run

45.1
3

McBrine to C McCullough, 3 runs

44.6
.

Young to Leckey, 0 runs

44.5
1

Young to C McCullough, 1 run

44.4
1

Young to Leckey, 1 run

44.4
1

Young to Leckey, wide

44.3
2

Young to Leckey, 2 runs

44.2
.

Young to Leckey, 0 runs

44.1
1

Young to C McCullough, 1 run

43.6
.

McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs

43.5
.

McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs

43.4
.

McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs

43.3
1

McBrine to C McCullough, 1 run

43.2
1

McBrine to Leckey, 1 run

43.1
1

McBrine to C McCullough, 1 run

42.6
1

Delany to C McCullough, 1 run

42.5
.

Delany to C McCullough, 0 runs

42.4
1

Delany to Leckey, 1 run

42.3
2

Delany to Leckey, 2 leg byes

42.2
1

Delany to C McCullough, 1 run

42.1
1

Delany to Leckey, 1 run

41.6
1

L McCarthy to Leckey, 1 run

41.5
1

L McCarthy to C McCullough, 1 run

41.4
1

L McCarthy to Leckey, 1 run

41.1
.

L McCarthy to C McCullough, 0 runs

40.6
.

Young to Leckey, 0 runs

40.5
1

Young to C McCullough, 1 run

40.4
.

Young to C McCullough, 0 runs

40.3
.

Young to C McCullough, 0 runs

40.2
.

Young to C McCullough, 0 runs

40.1
.

Young to C McCullough, 0 runs

39.6
.

L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

39.5
.

L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

39.4
.

L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

39.3
.

L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

39.2
.

L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

39.1
.

L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

38.6
.

Young to C McCullough, 0 runs

38.6
1

Young to C McCullough, wide

38.5
1

Young to Leckey, 1 run

38.4
.

Young to Leckey, 0 runs

38.3
.

Young to Leckey, 0 runs

38.2
.

Young to Leckey, 0 runs

38.1
4

Young to Leckey, 4 runs

37.6
W

McKeegan to Mayes, appeal, wicket (caught - Mayes)

37.5
1

McKeegan to Leckey, 1 run

37.4
2

McKeegan to Leckey, 2 runs

37.3
.

McKeegan to Leckey, 0 runs

37.2
1

McKeegan to Mayes, 1 run

37.1
.

McKeegan to Mayes, 0 runs

36.6
.

Delany to Leckey, 0 runs

36.5
1

Delany to Mayes, 1 run

36.4
1

Delany to Leckey, 1 run

36.3
1

Delany to Mayes, 1 run

36.2
1

Delany to Leckey, 1 run

36.1
1

Delany to Mayes, 1 run

35.6
1

McBrine to Mayes, 1 run

35.5
.

McBrine to Mayes, 0 runs

35.4
1

McBrine to Leckey, 1 run

35.3
.

McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs

35.2
1

McBrine to Mayes, 1 run

35.1
.

McBrine to Mayes, 0 runs

34.6
.

Delany to Leckey, 0 runs

34.5
.

Delany to Leckey, 0 runs

34.4
1

Delany to Mayes, 1 run

34.3
.

Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

34.2
4

Delany to Mayes, 4 runs

34.1
.

Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

33.6
.

McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs

33.5
.

McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs

33.4
2

McBrine to Leckey, 2 runs

33.3
W

McBrine to Dadswell, wicket (lbw - Dadswell)

33.2
.

McBrine to Dadswell, 0 runs

33.1
6

McBrine to Dadswell, 6 runs

32.6
.

Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

32.5
.

Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

32.4
.

Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

32.3
1

Delany to Dadswell, 1 run

32.2
.

Delany to Dadswell, 0 runs

32.1
1

Delany to Mayes, 1 run

31.6
1

McBrine to Mayes, 1 run

31.5
1

McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run

31.4
.

McBrine to Dadswell, 0 runs

31.3
.

McBrine to Dadswell, 0 runs

31.2
1

Mayes plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

31.1
1

McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run

30.6
.

Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

30.5
1

Delany to Dadswell, 1 run

30.4
1

Delany to Mayes, 1 run

30.3
.

Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

30.2
1

Delany to Dadswell, 1 run

30.1
1

Delany to Mayes, 1 run

29.6
1

McBrine to Mayes, 1 run

29.5
1

McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run

29.4
1

McBrine to Mayes, 1 run

29.3
1

McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run

29.2
1

McBrine to Mayes, 1 run

29.1
W

McBrine to Hilton, appeal, wicket (caught - Hilton)

28.6
1

L McCarthy to Hilton, 1 run

28.5
1

L McCarthy to Dadswell, 1 run

28.5
1

L McCarthy to Dadswell, wide

28.4
4

L McCarthy to Dadswell, 4 runs

28.3
1

L McCarthy to Hilton, 1 run

28.2
1

L McCarthy to Dadswell, 1 run

28.1
.

L McCarthy to Dadswell, 0 runs

27.6
1

McKeegan to Dadswell, 1 run

27.5
.

McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs

27.4
1

McKeegan to Hilton, 1 run

27.3
.

McKeegan to Hilton, 0 runs

27.2
1

McKeegan to Dadswell, 1 run

27.1
.

McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs

26.6
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Carmichael)

26.5
.

L McCarthy to Carmichael, 0 runs

26.5
1

L McCarthy to Carmichael, wide

26.4
1

L McCarthy to Dadswell, 1 run

26.3
.

L McCarthy to Dadswell, 0 runs

26.2
.

L McCarthy to Dadswell, 0 runs

26.1
1

L McCarthy to Carmichael, 1 run

25.6
.

McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs

25.5
.

McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs

25.4
.

McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs

25.3
1

McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run

25.2
1

McKeegan to Dadswell, 1 run

25.1
.

McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs

24.6
.

McBrine to Carmichael, 0 runs

24.5
4

McBrine to Carmichael, 4 runs

24.4
1

McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run

24.3
.

McBrine to Dadswell, 0 runs

24.2
1

McBrine to Carmichael, 1 run

24.1
.

McBrine to Carmichael, 0 runs

23.6
1

McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run

23.5
1

McKeegan to Dadswell, 1 run

23.4
W

McKeegan to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)

23.3
.

McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

23.2
6

McKeegan to Pretorius, 6 runs

23.1
4

McKeegan to Pretorius, 4 runs

22.6
1

McBrine to Pretorius, 1 run

22.5
.

McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs

22.4
.

McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs

22.3
.

McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs

22.2
.

McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs

22.1
1

McBrine to Carmichael, 1 run

21.6
1

McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run

21.5
.

McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs

21.4
.

McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs

21.3
6

McKeegan to Carmichael, 6 runs

21.2
4

McKeegan to Carmichael, 4 runs

21.1
.

McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs

20.6
.

McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs

20.5
.

McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs

20.4
1

McBrine to Carmichael, 1 run

20.3
.

McBrine to Carmichael, 0 runs

20.2
1

McBrine to Pretorius, 1 run

20.1
1

McBrine to Carmichael, leg bye

19.6
.

McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

19.5
.

McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

19.4
.

McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

19.3
.

McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

19.2
.

McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

19.1
.

McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

18.6
.

Young to Carmichael, 0 runs

18.5
.

Young to Carmichael, 0 runs

18.4
1

Young to Pretorius, 1 run

18.3
.

Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

18.2
.

Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

18.1
.

Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

17.6
1

McKeegan to Pretorius, 1 run

17.5
1

McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run

17.4
1

McKeegan to Pretorius, 1 run

17.3
1

McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run

17.2
.

McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs

17.1
.

McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs

16.6
.

Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

16.5
.

Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

16.4
.

Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

16.3
1

Young to Carmichael, 1 run

16.2
1

Young to Pretorius, 1 run

16.1
1

Young to Carmichael, 1 run

15.6
1

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

15.5
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

15.4
4

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 4 runs

15.3
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

15.2
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

15.1
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

14.6
.

Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

14.5
.

Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

14.4
.

Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

14.3
.

Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

14.2
W

Young to McCollum, wicket (lbw - McCollum)

14.1
1

Young to Carmichael, 1 run

13.6
.

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

13.5
.

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

13.4
.

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

13.3
.

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

13.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

13.1
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

12.6
2

Young to McCollum, 2 runs

12.5
2

Young to McCollum, 2 runs

12.4
.

Young to McCollum, 0 runs

12.3
4

Young to McCollum, 4 runs

12.2
4

Young to McCollum, 4 runs

12.1
.

Young to McCollum, 0 runs

11.6
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

11.5
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

11.4
4

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 4 runs

11.3
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

11.2
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

11.1
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

10.6
4

Young to McCollum, 4 runs

10.5
.

Young to McCollum, 0 runs

10.4
1

Young to Carmichael, 1 run

10.3
.

Young to Carmichael, 0 runs

10.2
1

Young to McCollum, 1 run

10.1
4

Young to McCollum, 4 runs

9.6
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

9.5
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

9.4
4

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 4 runs

9.4
1

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, no ball

9.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 1 run

9.2
.

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

9.1
1

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

8.6
.

Young to McCollum, 0 runs

8.5
.

Young to McCollum, 0 runs

8.4
.

Young to McCollum, 0 runs

8.3
.

Young to McCollum, 0 runs

8.2
.

Young to McCollum, 0 runs

8.1
.

Young to McCollum, 0 runs

7.6
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

7.5
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

7.4
1

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 1 run

7.3
.

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

7.2
.

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

7.1
.

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

6.6
.

L McCarthy to Carmichael, 0 runs

6.5
1

L McCarthy to McCollum, 1 run

6.4
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

6.3
2

L McCarthy to McCollum, 2 runs

6.2
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

6.1
1

Carmichael defends for one run.

5.6
1

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

5.5
1

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 1 run

5.4
.

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

5.3
1

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

5.2
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

5.1
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

4.6
4

L McCarthy to McCollum, 4 runs

4.5
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

4.4
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

4.3
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

4.2
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

4.1
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

3.6
3

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 3 runs

3.5
.

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

3.4
.

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

3.3
2

Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 2 runs

3.2
1

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

3.1
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

2.6
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

2.5
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

2.4
4

L McCarthy to McCollum, 4 runs

2.3
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

2.2
2

L McCarthy to McCollum, 2 runs

2.1
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

1.6
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

1.5
.

Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

1.4
W

appeal, wicket (caught - R Adair)

1.3
2

Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, 2 runs

1.2
4

Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, 4 runs

1.1
2

Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, 2 runs

0.7
.

L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

0.6
.

0 runs

0.5
4

FOUR! McCollum plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

0.4
.

0 runs

0.3
4

FOUR! McCollum defends for four runs.

0.2
1

R Adair plays a defensive stroke for one run.

0.1
4

FOUR! R Adair defends for four runs.

49.6
.

Dadswell to Ryan Macbeth, 0 runs

49.5
1

Dadswell to McKeegan, 1 run

49.4
.

Dadswell to McKeegan, 0 runs

49.3
W

Dadswell to Young, appeal, wicket (caught - Young)

49.2
1

Dadswell to Ryan Macbeth, 1 run

49.1
W

Dadswell to Scott MacBeth, appeal, wicket (caught - Scott MacBeth)

48.6
.

Mayes to Young, 0 runs

48.5
2

Mayes to Young, 2 runs

48.4
.

Mayes to Young, 0 runs

48.3
2

Mayes to Young, 2 runs

48.2
.

Mayes to Young, 0 runs

48.1
.

Mayes to Young, 0 runs

47.6
1

Wilson to Young, 1 run

47.5
1

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

47.4
1

Wilson to Young, 1 run

47.3
W

Wilson to L McCarthy, appeal, wicket (caught - L McCarthy)

47.2
.

Wilson to L McCarthy, 0 runs

47.1
1

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

46.6
.

Mayes to L McCarthy, 0 runs

46.5
4

Mayes to L McCarthy, 4 runs

46.4
1

Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

46.3
.

Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

46.2
1

Mayes to L McCarthy, 1 run

46.1
1

Scott MacBeth defends for 1 run.

45.6
1

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

45.5
1

Wilson to L McCarthy, 1 run

45.4
W

Wilson to Delany, appeal, wicket (caught - Delany)

45.3
1

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

45.2
2

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs

45.1
.

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

44.6
1

Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

44.5
1

Mayes to Delany, 1 run

44.4
1

Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

44.3
1

Mayes to Delany, 1 run

44.2
1

Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

44.1
1

Mayes to Delany, 1 run

43.6
.

Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

43.5
W

Wilson to McBrine, appeal, wicket (bowled - McBrine)

43.4
1

Wilson to Delany, 1 run

43.3
4

Wilson to Delany, 4 runs

43.2
1

Wilson to McBrine, 1 run

43.2
1

Wilson to McBrine, wide

43.1
4

Wilson to McBrine, 4 runs

42.6
1

Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

42.5
1

Robertson to Delany, 1 run

42.4
1

Robertson to McBrine, leg bye

42.3
2

Robertson to McBrine, 2 runs

42.2
1

Robertson to Delany, 1 run

42.1
1

Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

41.6
1

Wilson to McBrine, 1 run

41.5
1

Wilson to Delany, 1 run

41.4
1

Wilson to McBrine, 1 run

41.3
1

Wilson to Delany, 1 run

41.2
1

Wilson to McBrine, 1 run

41.1
2

Wilson to McBrine, 2 runs

40.6
1

Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

40.5
1

Robertson to Delany, 1 run

40.4
.

Robertson to Delany, 0 runs

40.3
.

Robertson to Delany, 0 runs

40.2
1

Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

40.1
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

39.6
.

Wilson to Delany, 0 runs

39.5
1

Wilson to McBrine, leg bye

39.4
1

Wilson to Delany, 1 run

39.3
.

Wilson to Delany, 0 runs

39.2
1

Wilson to McBrine, 1 run

39.1
.

Wilson to McBrine, 0 runs

38.6
1

Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

38.5
1

Robertson to Delany, 1 run

38.4
1

Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

38.3
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

38.2
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

38.1
1

Robertson to Delany, 1 run

37.6
2

C McCullough to McBrine, 2 runs

37.5
1

C McCullough to Delany, 1 run

37.4
1

C McCullough to McBrine, 1 run

37.3
.

C McCullough to McBrine, 0 runs

37.2
4

C McCullough to McBrine, 4 runs

37.1
1

C McCullough to Delany, 1 run

36.6
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

36.5
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

36.4
4

Robertson to McBrine, 4 runs

36.3
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

36.2
1

Robertson to Delany, 1 run

36.1
.

Robertson to Delany, 0 runs

35.6
.

C McCullough to McBrine, 0 runs

35.5
1

C McCullough to Delany, 1 run

35.4
1

C McCullough to McBrine, 1 run

35.3
1

C McCullough to Delany, 1 run

35.2
.

C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs

35.1
1

C McCullough to McBrine, 1 run

34.6
1

Mayes to McBrine, 1 run

34.5
1

Mayes to Delany, 1 run

34.4
.

Mayes to Delany, 0 runs

34.3
1

Mayes to McBrine, 1 run

34.2
.

Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

34.1
.

Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

33.6
.

C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs

33.5
1

C McCullough to McBrine, 1 run

33.4
.

C McCullough to McBrine, 0 runs

33.3
2

C McCullough to McBrine, 2 runs

33.2
2

C McCullough to McBrine, 2 runs

33.1
2

C McCullough to McBrine, 2 runs

32.6
1

Mayes to McBrine, 1 run

32.5
.

Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

32.4
1

Mayes to Delany, 1 run

32.3
.

Mayes to Delany, 0 runs

32.2
.

Mayes to Delany, 0 runs

32.1
.

Mayes to Delany, 0 runs

31.6
1

C McCullough to Delany, 1 run

31.5
4

C McCullough to Delany, 4 runs

31.4
.

C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs

31.3
.

C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs

31.2
.

C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs

31.1
1

C McCullough to McBrine, leg bye

30.6
.

Robertson to Delany, 0 runs

30.5
.

Robertson to Delany, 0 runs

30.4
W

Robertson to Calitz, wicket (lbw - Calitz)

30.3
6

Robertson to Calitz, 6 runs

30.2
.

Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

30.1
.

Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

29.6
.

Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

29.5
.

Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

29.4
1

Dadswell to Calitz, 1 run

29.3
.

Dadswell to Calitz, 0 runs

29.2
1

Dadswell to McBrine, 1 run

29.1
1

Dadswell to Calitz, 1 run

28.6
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

28.5
1

Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

28.4
1

Robertson to McBrine, bye

28.3
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

28.2
2

Robertson to McBrine, 2 runs

28.1
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

27.6
1

Pretorius to McBrine, 1 run

27.5
.

Pretorius to McBrine, 0 runs

27.4
.

Pretorius to McBrine, 0 runs

27.3
.

Pretorius to McBrine, 0 runs

27.2
4

Pretorius to McBrine, 4 runs

27.2
1

no ball

27.1
1

Pretorius to Calitz, 1 run

26.6
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

26.5
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

26.4
1

Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

26.3
1

Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

26.2
1

Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

26.1
.

Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

25.6
1

Pretorius to Calitz, 1 run

25.6
2

Pretorius to McBrine, 2 wides

25.5
.

Pretorius to McBrine, 0 runs

25.4
1

Pretorius to Calitz, 1 run

25.3
.

Pretorius to Calitz, 0 runs

25.2
2

Pretorius to Calitz, 2 runs

25.1
.

Pretorius to Calitz, 0 runs

24.6
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

24.5
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

24.4
1

Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

24.3
4

Robertson to Calitz, 4 runs

24.2
.

Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

24.1
6

Robertson to Calitz, 6 runs

23.6
1lb

Calitz defends for one leg bye.

23.5
4

Leckey to Calitz, 4 runs

23.4
1

Leckey to McBrine, 1 run

23.3
.

Leckey to McBrine, 0 runs

23.2
4

Leckey to McBrine, 4 runs

23.1
4

Leckey to McBrine, 4 runs

22.6
1

Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

22.5
1

Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

22.4
1

Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

22.3
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

22.2
1

Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

22.1
.

Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

21.6
1

Leckey to Calitz, 1 run

21.5
.

Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs

21.4
1

Leckey to McBrine, leg bye

21.3
1

Leckey to Calitz, 1 run

21.2
1

Leckey to McBrine, 1 run

21.2
1

no ball

21.1
.

Leckey to McBrine, 0 runs

20.6
.

Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

20.5
1

Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

20.4
1

Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

20.3
.

Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

20.2
1

Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

20.1
.

Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

19.6
.

Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs

19.5
.

Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs

19.4
.

Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs

19.3
.

Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs

19.2
4

Leckey to Calitz, 4 runs

19.1
.

Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs

18.6
.

Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

18.5
.

Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

18.4
1

Mayes to Calitz, 1 run

18.3
.

Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs

18.2
2

Mayes to Calitz, 2 runs

18.1
4

Mayes to Calitz, 4 runs

17.6
1

Dadswell to Calitz, 1 run

17.5
2

Dadswell to Calitz, 2 runs

17.4
2

Dadswell to Calitz, 2 runs

17.3
.

Dadswell to Calitz, 0 runs

17.2
.

Dadswell to Calitz, 0 runs

17.1
.

Dadswell to Calitz, 0 runs

16.6
1

Mayes to Calitz, 1 run

16.5
.

Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs

16.4
.

Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs

16.3
.

Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs

16.2
.

Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs

16.1
.

Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs

15.6
1

Dadswell to Calitz, 1 run

15.6
1

Dadswell to Calitz, wide

15.5
W

Dadswell to Roulston, appeal, wicket (caught - Roulston)

15.4
4

Dadswell to Roulston, 4 runs

15.3
.

Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs

15.2
.

Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs

15.1
.

Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs

14.6
.

Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

14.5
.

Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

14.4
1

Mayes to Roulston, 1 run

14.3
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

14.2
1

Mayes to McBrine, 1 run

14.1
1

Mayes to Roulston, 1 run

13.6
.

Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

13.5
2

Dadswell to McBrine, 2 runs

13.4
.

Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

13.3
.

Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

13.2
.

Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

13.1
.

Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

12.6
1

Mayes to McBrine, 1 run

12.5
.

Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

12.4
.

Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

12.3
W

Mayes to Hassan, appeal, wicket (caught - Hassan)

12.3
1

Mayes to Hassan, wide

12.2
.

Mayes to Hassan, 0 runs

12.1
.

Mayes to Hassan, 0 runs

11.6
1

Dadswell to Hassan, 1 run

11.5
.

Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs

11.4
.

Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs

11.3
.

Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs

11.2
.

Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs

11.1
4

Dadswell to Hassan, 4 runs

10.6
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

10.5
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

10.4
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

10.3
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

10.2
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

10.1
.

Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

9.6
.

Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs

9.5
.

Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs

9.4
W

Dadswell to Egan, wicket (lbw - Egan)

9.3
1

Dadswell to Roulston, 1 run

9.2
1

Dadswell to Egan, 1 run

9.1
.

Dadswell to Egan, 0 runs

8.6
.

Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

8.5
4

Wilson to Roulston, 4 runs

8.4
.

Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

8.3
1

Wilson to Egan, 1 run

8.2
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

8.1
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

7.6
4

Pretorius to Roulston, 4 runs

7.5
1

Pretorius to Egan, 1 run

7.4
.

Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs

7.3
.

Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs

7.2
.

Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs

7.1
.

Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs

6.6
.

Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

6.5
1

Wilson to Egan, 1 run

6.4
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

6.3
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

6.2
4

Wilson to Egan, 4 runs

6.1
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

5.6
.

Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

5.5
.

Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

5.4
1

Pretorius to Egan, 1 run

5.3
1

Pretorius to Roulston, 1 run

5.2
1

Pretorius to Egan, 1 run

5.1
2

Pretorius to Egan, 2 runs

4.6
.

Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

4.5
.

Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

4.4
.

Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

4.3
.

Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

4.2
4

Wilson to Roulston, 4 runs

4.1
.

Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

3.6
.

Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs

3.5
.

Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs

3.4
1

Pretorius to Roulston, 1 run

3.3
.

Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

3.2
2

Roulston defends for a couple of runs.

3.2
5

Pretorius to Roulston, 5 wides

3.1
.

Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

2.6
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

2.5
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

2.4
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

2.3
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

2.2
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

2.1
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

1.6
.

Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

1.5
.

Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

1.4
.

Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

1.3
.

Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

1.2
.

Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

1.1
2

Pretorius to Roulston, 2 runs

0.6
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

0.5
1

Wilson to Roulston, 1 run

0.5
nb

Wilson to Egan, no ball + 1 run

0.4
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

0.3
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

0.2
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

0.1
.

Wilson to Egan, 0 runs