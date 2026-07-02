47.4 W L McCarthy to Wilson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilson)

47.3 1 L McCarthy to Leckey, 1 run

47.2 6 L McCarthy to Leckey, 6 runs

47.1 . L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

46.6 W Young to Robertson, appeal, wicket (caught - Robertson)

46.5 . Young to Robertson, 0 runs

46.4 1 Young to Leckey, 1 run

46.3 1 Young to Robertson, 1 run

46.2 W Young to C McCullough, appeal, wicket (caught - C McCullough)

46.1 . Young to C McCullough, 0 runs

45.6 1 McBrine to C McCullough, 1 run

45.5 . McBrine to C McCullough, 0 runs

45.4 . McBrine to C McCullough, 0 runs

45.4 1 wide

45.3 . McBrine to C McCullough, 0 runs

45.2 1 McBrine to Leckey, 1 run

45.1 3 McBrine to C McCullough, 3 runs

44.6 . Young to Leckey, 0 runs

44.5 1 Young to C McCullough, 1 run

44.4 1 Young to Leckey, 1 run

44.4 1 Young to Leckey, wide

44.3 2 Young to Leckey, 2 runs

44.2 . Young to Leckey, 0 runs

44.1 1 Young to C McCullough, 1 run

43.6 . McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs

43.5 . McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs

43.4 . McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs

43.3 1 McBrine to C McCullough, 1 run

43.2 1 McBrine to Leckey, 1 run

43.1 1 McBrine to C McCullough, 1 run

42.6 1 Delany to C McCullough, 1 run

42.5 . Delany to C McCullough, 0 runs

42.4 1 Delany to Leckey, 1 run

42.3 2 Delany to Leckey, 2 leg byes

42.2 1 Delany to C McCullough, 1 run

42.1 1 Delany to Leckey, 1 run

41.6 1 L McCarthy to Leckey, 1 run

41.5 1 L McCarthy to C McCullough, 1 run

41.4 1 L McCarthy to Leckey, 1 run

41.1 . L McCarthy to C McCullough, 0 runs

40.6 . Young to Leckey, 0 runs

40.5 1 Young to C McCullough, 1 run

40.4 . Young to C McCullough, 0 runs

40.3 . Young to C McCullough, 0 runs

40.2 . Young to C McCullough, 0 runs

40.1 . Young to C McCullough, 0 runs

39.6 . L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

39.5 . L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

39.4 . L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

39.3 . L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

39.2 . L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

39.1 . L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs

38.6 . Young to C McCullough, 0 runs

38.6 1 Young to C McCullough, wide

38.5 1 Young to Leckey, 1 run

38.4 . Young to Leckey, 0 runs

38.3 . Young to Leckey, 0 runs

38.2 . Young to Leckey, 0 runs

38.1 4 Young to Leckey, 4 runs

37.6 W McKeegan to Mayes, appeal, wicket (caught - Mayes)

37.5 1 McKeegan to Leckey, 1 run

37.4 2 McKeegan to Leckey, 2 runs

37.3 . McKeegan to Leckey, 0 runs

37.2 1 McKeegan to Mayes, 1 run

37.1 . McKeegan to Mayes, 0 runs

36.6 . Delany to Leckey, 0 runs

36.5 1 Delany to Mayes, 1 run

36.4 1 Delany to Leckey, 1 run

36.3 1 Delany to Mayes, 1 run

36.2 1 Delany to Leckey, 1 run

36.1 1 Delany to Mayes, 1 run

35.6 1 McBrine to Mayes, 1 run

35.5 . McBrine to Mayes, 0 runs

35.4 1 McBrine to Leckey, 1 run

35.3 . McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs

35.2 1 McBrine to Mayes, 1 run

35.1 . McBrine to Mayes, 0 runs

34.6 . Delany to Leckey, 0 runs

34.5 . Delany to Leckey, 0 runs

34.4 1 Delany to Mayes, 1 run

34.3 . Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

34.2 4 Delany to Mayes, 4 runs

34.1 . Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

33.6 . McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs

33.5 . McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs

33.4 2 McBrine to Leckey, 2 runs

33.3 W McBrine to Dadswell, wicket (lbw - Dadswell)

33.2 . McBrine to Dadswell, 0 runs

33.1 6 McBrine to Dadswell, 6 runs

32.6 . Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

32.5 . Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

32.4 . Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

32.3 1 Delany to Dadswell, 1 run

32.2 . Delany to Dadswell, 0 runs

32.1 1 Delany to Mayes, 1 run

31.6 1 McBrine to Mayes, 1 run

31.5 1 McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run

31.4 . McBrine to Dadswell, 0 runs

31.3 . McBrine to Dadswell, 0 runs

31.2 1 Mayes plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

31.1 1 McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run

30.6 . Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

30.5 1 Delany to Dadswell, 1 run

30.4 1 Delany to Mayes, 1 run

30.3 . Delany to Mayes, 0 runs

30.2 1 Delany to Dadswell, 1 run

30.1 1 Delany to Mayes, 1 run

29.6 1 McBrine to Mayes, 1 run

29.5 1 McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run

29.4 1 McBrine to Mayes, 1 run

29.3 1 McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run

29.2 1 McBrine to Mayes, 1 run

29.1 W McBrine to Hilton, appeal, wicket (caught - Hilton)

28.6 1 L McCarthy to Hilton, 1 run

28.5 1 L McCarthy to Dadswell, 1 run

28.5 1 L McCarthy to Dadswell, wide

28.4 4 L McCarthy to Dadswell, 4 runs

28.3 1 L McCarthy to Hilton, 1 run

28.2 1 L McCarthy to Dadswell, 1 run

28.1 . L McCarthy to Dadswell, 0 runs

27.6 1 McKeegan to Dadswell, 1 run

27.5 . McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs

27.4 1 McKeegan to Hilton, 1 run

27.3 . McKeegan to Hilton, 0 runs

27.2 1 McKeegan to Dadswell, 1 run

27.1 . McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs

26.6 W appeal, wicket (caught - Carmichael)

26.5 . L McCarthy to Carmichael, 0 runs

26.5 1 L McCarthy to Carmichael, wide

26.4 1 L McCarthy to Dadswell, 1 run

26.3 . L McCarthy to Dadswell, 0 runs

26.2 . L McCarthy to Dadswell, 0 runs

26.1 1 L McCarthy to Carmichael, 1 run

25.6 . McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs

25.5 . McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs

25.4 . McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs

25.3 1 McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run

25.2 1 McKeegan to Dadswell, 1 run

25.1 . McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs

24.6 . McBrine to Carmichael, 0 runs

24.5 4 McBrine to Carmichael, 4 runs

24.4 1 McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run

24.3 . McBrine to Dadswell, 0 runs

24.2 1 McBrine to Carmichael, 1 run

24.1 . McBrine to Carmichael, 0 runs

23.6 1 McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run

23.5 1 McKeegan to Dadswell, 1 run

23.4 W McKeegan to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)

23.3 . McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

23.2 6 McKeegan to Pretorius, 6 runs

23.1 4 McKeegan to Pretorius, 4 runs

22.6 1 McBrine to Pretorius, 1 run

22.5 . McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs

22.4 . McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs

22.3 . McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs

22.2 . McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs

22.1 1 McBrine to Carmichael, 1 run

21.6 1 McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run

21.5 . McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs

21.4 . McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs

21.3 6 McKeegan to Carmichael, 6 runs

21.2 4 McKeegan to Carmichael, 4 runs

21.1 . McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs

20.6 . McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs

20.5 . McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs

20.4 1 McBrine to Carmichael, 1 run

20.3 . McBrine to Carmichael, 0 runs

20.2 1 McBrine to Pretorius, 1 run

20.1 1 McBrine to Carmichael, leg bye

19.6 . McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

19.5 . McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

19.4 . McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

19.3 . McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

19.2 . McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

19.1 . McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs

18.6 . Young to Carmichael, 0 runs

18.5 . Young to Carmichael, 0 runs

18.4 1 Young to Pretorius, 1 run

18.3 . Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

18.2 . Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

18.1 . Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

17.6 1 McKeegan to Pretorius, 1 run

17.5 1 McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run

17.4 1 McKeegan to Pretorius, 1 run

17.3 1 McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run

17.2 . McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs

17.1 . McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs

16.6 . Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

16.5 . Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

16.4 . Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

16.3 1 Young to Carmichael, 1 run

16.2 1 Young to Pretorius, 1 run

16.1 1 Young to Carmichael, 1 run

15.6 1 Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

15.5 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

15.4 4 Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 4 runs

15.3 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

15.2 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

15.1 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

14.6 . Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

14.5 . Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

14.4 . Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

14.3 . Young to Pretorius, 0 runs

14.2 W Young to McCollum, wicket (lbw - McCollum)

14.1 1 Young to Carmichael, 1 run

13.6 . Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

13.5 . Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

13.4 . Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

13.3 . Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

13.2 1 Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

13.1 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

12.6 2 Young to McCollum, 2 runs

12.5 2 Young to McCollum, 2 runs

12.4 . Young to McCollum, 0 runs

12.3 4 Young to McCollum, 4 runs

12.2 4 Young to McCollum, 4 runs

12.1 . Young to McCollum, 0 runs

11.6 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

11.5 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

11.4 4 Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 4 runs

11.3 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

11.2 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

11.1 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

10.6 4 Young to McCollum, 4 runs

10.5 . Young to McCollum, 0 runs

10.4 1 Young to Carmichael, 1 run

10.3 . Young to Carmichael, 0 runs

10.2 1 Young to McCollum, 1 run

10.1 4 Young to McCollum, 4 runs

9.6 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

9.5 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

9.4 4 Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 4 runs

9.4 1 Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, no ball

9.3 1 Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 1 run

9.2 . Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

9.1 1 Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

8.6 . Young to McCollum, 0 runs

8.5 . Young to McCollum, 0 runs

8.4 . Young to McCollum, 0 runs

8.3 . Young to McCollum, 0 runs

8.2 . Young to McCollum, 0 runs

8.1 . Young to McCollum, 0 runs

7.6 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

7.5 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

7.4 1 Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 1 run

7.3 . Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

7.2 . Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

7.1 . Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

6.6 . L McCarthy to Carmichael, 0 runs

6.5 1 L McCarthy to McCollum, 1 run

6.4 . L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

6.3 2 L McCarthy to McCollum, 2 runs

6.2 . L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

6.1 1 Carmichael defends for one run.

5.6 1 Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

5.5 1 Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 1 run

5.4 . Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

5.3 1 Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

5.2 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

5.1 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

4.6 4 L McCarthy to McCollum, 4 runs

4.5 . L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

4.4 . L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

4.3 . L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

4.2 . L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

4.1 . L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

3.6 3 Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 3 runs

3.5 . Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

3.4 . Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs

3.3 2 Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 2 runs

3.2 1 Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run

3.1 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

2.6 . L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

2.5 . L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

2.4 4 L McCarthy to McCollum, 4 runs

2.3 . L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

2.2 2 L McCarthy to McCollum, 2 runs

2.1 . L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

1.6 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

1.5 . Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs

1.4 W appeal, wicket (caught - R Adair)

1.3 2 Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, 2 runs

1.2 4 Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, 4 runs

1.1 2 Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, 2 runs

0.7 . L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs

0.6 . 0 runs

0.5 4 FOUR! McCollum plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

0.4 . 0 runs

0.3 4 FOUR! McCollum defends for four runs.

0.2 1 R Adair plays a defensive stroke for one run.

0.1 4 FOUR! R Adair defends for four runs.

49.6 . Dadswell to Ryan Macbeth, 0 runs

49.5 1 Dadswell to McKeegan, 1 run

49.4 . Dadswell to McKeegan, 0 runs

49.3 W Dadswell to Young, appeal, wicket (caught - Young)

49.2 1 Dadswell to Ryan Macbeth, 1 run

49.1 W Dadswell to Scott MacBeth, appeal, wicket (caught - Scott MacBeth)

48.6 . Mayes to Young, 0 runs

48.5 2 Mayes to Young, 2 runs

48.4 . Mayes to Young, 0 runs

48.3 2 Mayes to Young, 2 runs

48.2 . Mayes to Young, 0 runs

48.1 . Mayes to Young, 0 runs

47.6 1 Wilson to Young, 1 run

47.5 1 Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

47.4 1 Wilson to Young, 1 run

47.3 W Wilson to L McCarthy, appeal, wicket (caught - L McCarthy)

47.2 . Wilson to L McCarthy, 0 runs

47.1 1 Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

46.6 . Mayes to L McCarthy, 0 runs

46.5 4 Mayes to L McCarthy, 4 runs

46.4 1 Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

46.3 . Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

46.2 1 Mayes to L McCarthy, 1 run

46.1 1 Scott MacBeth defends for 1 run.

45.6 1 Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

45.5 1 Wilson to L McCarthy, 1 run

45.4 W Wilson to Delany, appeal, wicket (caught - Delany)

45.3 1 Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

45.2 2 Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs

45.1 . Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

44.6 1 Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

44.5 1 Mayes to Delany, 1 run

44.4 1 Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

44.3 1 Mayes to Delany, 1 run

44.2 1 Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 1 run

44.1 1 Mayes to Delany, 1 run

43.6 . Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs

43.5 W Wilson to McBrine, appeal, wicket (bowled - McBrine)

43.4 1 Wilson to Delany, 1 run

43.3 4 Wilson to Delany, 4 runs

43.2 1 Wilson to McBrine, 1 run

43.2 1 Wilson to McBrine, wide

43.1 4 Wilson to McBrine, 4 runs

42.6 1 Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

42.5 1 Robertson to Delany, 1 run

42.4 1 Robertson to McBrine, leg bye

42.3 2 Robertson to McBrine, 2 runs

42.2 1 Robertson to Delany, 1 run

42.1 1 Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

41.6 1 Wilson to McBrine, 1 run

41.5 1 Wilson to Delany, 1 run

41.4 1 Wilson to McBrine, 1 run

41.3 1 Wilson to Delany, 1 run

41.2 1 Wilson to McBrine, 1 run

41.1 2 Wilson to McBrine, 2 runs

40.6 1 Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

40.5 1 Robertson to Delany, 1 run

40.4 . Robertson to Delany, 0 runs

40.3 . Robertson to Delany, 0 runs

40.2 1 Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

40.1 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

39.6 . Wilson to Delany, 0 runs

39.5 1 Wilson to McBrine, leg bye

39.4 1 Wilson to Delany, 1 run

39.3 . Wilson to Delany, 0 runs

39.2 1 Wilson to McBrine, 1 run

39.1 . Wilson to McBrine, 0 runs

38.6 1 Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

38.5 1 Robertson to Delany, 1 run

38.4 1 Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

38.3 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

38.2 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

38.1 1 Robertson to Delany, 1 run

37.6 2 C McCullough to McBrine, 2 runs

37.5 1 C McCullough to Delany, 1 run

37.4 1 C McCullough to McBrine, 1 run

37.3 . C McCullough to McBrine, 0 runs

37.2 4 C McCullough to McBrine, 4 runs

37.1 1 C McCullough to Delany, 1 run

36.6 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

36.5 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

36.4 4 Robertson to McBrine, 4 runs

36.3 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

36.2 1 Robertson to Delany, 1 run

36.1 . Robertson to Delany, 0 runs

35.6 . C McCullough to McBrine, 0 runs

35.5 1 C McCullough to Delany, 1 run

35.4 1 C McCullough to McBrine, 1 run

35.3 1 C McCullough to Delany, 1 run

35.2 . C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs

35.1 1 C McCullough to McBrine, 1 run

34.6 1 Mayes to McBrine, 1 run

34.5 1 Mayes to Delany, 1 run

34.4 . Mayes to Delany, 0 runs

34.3 1 Mayes to McBrine, 1 run

34.2 . Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

34.1 . Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

33.6 . C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs

33.5 1 C McCullough to McBrine, 1 run

33.4 . C McCullough to McBrine, 0 runs

33.3 2 C McCullough to McBrine, 2 runs

33.2 2 C McCullough to McBrine, 2 runs

33.1 2 C McCullough to McBrine, 2 runs

32.6 1 Mayes to McBrine, 1 run

32.5 . Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

32.4 1 Mayes to Delany, 1 run

32.3 . Mayes to Delany, 0 runs

32.2 . Mayes to Delany, 0 runs

32.1 . Mayes to Delany, 0 runs

31.6 1 C McCullough to Delany, 1 run

31.5 4 C McCullough to Delany, 4 runs

31.4 . C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs

31.3 . C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs

31.2 . C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs

31.1 1 C McCullough to McBrine, leg bye

30.6 . Robertson to Delany, 0 runs

30.5 . Robertson to Delany, 0 runs

30.4 W Robertson to Calitz, wicket (lbw - Calitz)

30.3 6 Robertson to Calitz, 6 runs

30.2 . Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

30.1 . Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

29.6 . Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

29.5 . Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

29.4 1 Dadswell to Calitz, 1 run

29.3 . Dadswell to Calitz, 0 runs

29.2 1 Dadswell to McBrine, 1 run

29.1 1 Dadswell to Calitz, 1 run

28.6 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

28.5 1 Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

28.4 1 Robertson to McBrine, bye

28.3 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

28.2 2 Robertson to McBrine, 2 runs

28.1 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

27.6 1 Pretorius to McBrine, 1 run

27.5 . Pretorius to McBrine, 0 runs

27.4 . Pretorius to McBrine, 0 runs

27.3 . Pretorius to McBrine, 0 runs

27.2 4 Pretorius to McBrine, 4 runs

27.2 1 no ball

27.1 1 Pretorius to Calitz, 1 run

26.6 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

26.5 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

26.4 1 Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

26.3 1 Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

26.2 1 Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

26.1 . Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

25.6 1 Pretorius to Calitz, 1 run

25.6 2 Pretorius to McBrine, 2 wides

25.5 . Pretorius to McBrine, 0 runs

25.4 1 Pretorius to Calitz, 1 run

25.3 . Pretorius to Calitz, 0 runs

25.2 2 Pretorius to Calitz, 2 runs

25.1 . Pretorius to Calitz, 0 runs

24.6 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

24.5 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

24.4 1 Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

24.3 4 Robertson to Calitz, 4 runs

24.2 . Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

24.1 6 Robertson to Calitz, 6 runs

23.6 1lb Calitz defends for one leg bye.

23.5 4 Leckey to Calitz, 4 runs

23.4 1 Leckey to McBrine, 1 run

23.3 . Leckey to McBrine, 0 runs

23.2 4 Leckey to McBrine, 4 runs

23.1 4 Leckey to McBrine, 4 runs

22.6 1 Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

22.5 1 Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

22.4 1 Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

22.3 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

22.2 1 Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

22.1 . Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

21.6 1 Leckey to Calitz, 1 run

21.5 . Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs

21.4 1 Leckey to McBrine, leg bye

21.3 1 Leckey to Calitz, 1 run

21.2 1 Leckey to McBrine, 1 run

21.2 1 no ball

21.1 . Leckey to McBrine, 0 runs

20.6 . Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

20.5 1 Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

20.4 1 Robertson to Calitz, 1 run

20.3 . Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs

20.2 1 Robertson to McBrine, 1 run

20.1 . Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs

19.6 . Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs

19.5 . Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs

19.4 . Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs

19.3 . Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs

19.2 4 Leckey to Calitz, 4 runs

19.1 . Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs

18.6 . Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

18.5 . Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

18.4 1 Mayes to Calitz, 1 run

18.3 . Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs

18.2 2 Mayes to Calitz, 2 runs

18.1 4 Mayes to Calitz, 4 runs

17.6 1 Dadswell to Calitz, 1 run

17.5 2 Dadswell to Calitz, 2 runs

17.4 2 Dadswell to Calitz, 2 runs

17.3 . Dadswell to Calitz, 0 runs

17.2 . Dadswell to Calitz, 0 runs

17.1 . Dadswell to Calitz, 0 runs

16.6 1 Mayes to Calitz, 1 run

16.5 . Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs

16.4 . Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs

16.3 . Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs

16.2 . Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs

16.1 . Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs

15.6 1 Dadswell to Calitz, 1 run

15.6 1 Dadswell to Calitz, wide

15.5 W Dadswell to Roulston, appeal, wicket (caught - Roulston)

15.4 4 Dadswell to Roulston, 4 runs

15.3 . Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs

15.2 . Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs

15.1 . Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs

14.6 . Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

14.5 . Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

14.4 1 Mayes to Roulston, 1 run

14.3 . Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

14.2 1 Mayes to McBrine, 1 run

14.1 1 Mayes to Roulston, 1 run

13.6 . Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

13.5 2 Dadswell to McBrine, 2 runs

13.4 . Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

13.3 . Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

13.2 . Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

13.1 . Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs

12.6 1 Mayes to McBrine, 1 run

12.5 . Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

12.4 . Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs

12.3 W Mayes to Hassan, appeal, wicket (caught - Hassan)

12.3 1 Mayes to Hassan, wide

12.2 . Mayes to Hassan, 0 runs

12.1 . Mayes to Hassan, 0 runs

11.6 1 Dadswell to Hassan, 1 run

11.5 . Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs

11.4 . Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs

11.3 . Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs

11.2 . Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs

11.1 4 Dadswell to Hassan, 4 runs

10.6 . Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

10.5 . Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

10.4 . Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

10.3 . Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

10.2 . Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

10.1 . Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs

9.6 . Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs

9.5 . Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs

9.4 W Dadswell to Egan, wicket (lbw - Egan)

9.3 1 Dadswell to Roulston, 1 run

9.2 1 Dadswell to Egan, 1 run

9.1 . Dadswell to Egan, 0 runs

8.6 . Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

8.5 4 Wilson to Roulston, 4 runs

8.4 . Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

8.3 1 Wilson to Egan, 1 run

8.2 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

8.1 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

7.6 4 Pretorius to Roulston, 4 runs

7.5 1 Pretorius to Egan, 1 run

7.4 . Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs

7.3 . Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs

7.2 . Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs

7.1 . Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs

6.6 . Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

6.5 1 Wilson to Egan, 1 run

6.4 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

6.3 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

6.2 4 Wilson to Egan, 4 runs

6.1 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

5.6 . Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

5.5 . Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

5.4 1 Pretorius to Egan, 1 run

5.3 1 Pretorius to Roulston, 1 run

5.2 1 Pretorius to Egan, 1 run

5.1 2 Pretorius to Egan, 2 runs

4.6 . Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

4.5 . Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

4.4 . Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

4.3 . Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

4.2 4 Wilson to Roulston, 4 runs

4.1 . Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs

3.6 . Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs

3.5 . Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs

3.4 1 Pretorius to Roulston, 1 run

3.3 . Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

3.2 2 Roulston defends for a couple of runs.

3.2 5 Pretorius to Roulston, 5 wides

3.1 . Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

2.6 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

2.5 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

2.4 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

2.3 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

2.2 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

2.1 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

1.6 . Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

1.5 . Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

1.4 . Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

1.3 . Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

1.2 . Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs

1.1 2 Pretorius to Roulston, 2 runs

0.6 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

0.5 1 Wilson to Roulston, 1 run

0.5 nb Wilson to Egan, no ball + 1 run

0.4 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

0.3 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs

0.2 . Wilson to Egan, 0 runs