Highlights Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 02.07.2026
L McCarthy to Wilson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Wilson)
L McCarthy to Leckey, 1 run
L McCarthy to Leckey, 6 runs
L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs
Young to Robertson, appeal, wicket (caught - Robertson)
Young to Robertson, 0 runs
Young to Leckey, 1 run
Young to Robertson, 1 run
Young to C McCullough, appeal, wicket (caught - C McCullough)
Young to C McCullough, 0 runs
McBrine to C McCullough, 1 run
McBrine to C McCullough, 0 runs
McBrine to C McCullough, 0 runs
wide
McBrine to C McCullough, 0 runs
McBrine to Leckey, 1 run
McBrine to C McCullough, 3 runs
Young to Leckey, 0 runs
Young to C McCullough, 1 run
Young to Leckey, 1 run
Young to Leckey, wide
Young to Leckey, 2 runs
Young to Leckey, 0 runs
Young to C McCullough, 1 run
McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs
McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs
McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs
McBrine to C McCullough, 1 run
McBrine to Leckey, 1 run
McBrine to C McCullough, 1 run
Delany to C McCullough, 1 run
Delany to C McCullough, 0 runs
Delany to Leckey, 1 run
Delany to Leckey, 2 leg byes
Delany to C McCullough, 1 run
Delany to Leckey, 1 run
L McCarthy to Leckey, 1 run
L McCarthy to C McCullough, 1 run
L McCarthy to Leckey, 1 run
L McCarthy to C McCullough, 0 runs
Young to Leckey, 0 runs
Young to C McCullough, 1 run
Young to C McCullough, 0 runs
Young to C McCullough, 0 runs
Young to C McCullough, 0 runs
Young to C McCullough, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Leckey, 0 runs
Young to C McCullough, 0 runs
Young to C McCullough, wide
Young to Leckey, 1 run
Young to Leckey, 0 runs
Young to Leckey, 0 runs
Young to Leckey, 0 runs
Young to Leckey, 4 runs
McKeegan to Mayes, appeal, wicket (caught - Mayes)
McKeegan to Leckey, 1 run
McKeegan to Leckey, 2 runs
McKeegan to Leckey, 0 runs
McKeegan to Mayes, 1 run
McKeegan to Mayes, 0 runs
Delany to Leckey, 0 runs
Delany to Mayes, 1 run
Delany to Leckey, 1 run
Delany to Mayes, 1 run
Delany to Leckey, 1 run
Delany to Mayes, 1 run
McBrine to Mayes, 1 run
McBrine to Mayes, 0 runs
McBrine to Leckey, 1 run
McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs
McBrine to Mayes, 1 run
McBrine to Mayes, 0 runs
Delany to Leckey, 0 runs
Delany to Leckey, 0 runs
Delany to Mayes, 1 run
Delany to Mayes, 0 runs
Delany to Mayes, 4 runs
Delany to Mayes, 0 runs
McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs
McBrine to Leckey, 0 runs
McBrine to Leckey, 2 runs
McBrine to Dadswell, wicket (lbw - Dadswell)
McBrine to Dadswell, 0 runs
McBrine to Dadswell, 6 runs
Delany to Mayes, 0 runs
Delany to Mayes, 0 runs
Delany to Mayes, 0 runs
Delany to Dadswell, 1 run
Delany to Dadswell, 0 runs
Delany to Mayes, 1 run
McBrine to Mayes, 1 run
McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run
McBrine to Dadswell, 0 runs
McBrine to Dadswell, 0 runs
Mayes plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run
Delany to Mayes, 0 runs
Delany to Dadswell, 1 run
Delany to Mayes, 1 run
Delany to Mayes, 0 runs
Delany to Dadswell, 1 run
Delany to Mayes, 1 run
McBrine to Mayes, 1 run
McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run
McBrine to Mayes, 1 run
McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run
McBrine to Mayes, 1 run
McBrine to Hilton, appeal, wicket (caught - Hilton)
L McCarthy to Hilton, 1 run
L McCarthy to Dadswell, 1 run
L McCarthy to Dadswell, wide
L McCarthy to Dadswell, 4 runs
L McCarthy to Hilton, 1 run
L McCarthy to Dadswell, 1 run
L McCarthy to Dadswell, 0 runs
McKeegan to Dadswell, 1 run
McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs
McKeegan to Hilton, 1 run
McKeegan to Hilton, 0 runs
McKeegan to Dadswell, 1 run
McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Carmichael)
L McCarthy to Carmichael, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Carmichael, wide
L McCarthy to Dadswell, 1 run
L McCarthy to Dadswell, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Dadswell, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Carmichael, 1 run
McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs
McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs
McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs
McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run
McKeegan to Dadswell, 1 run
McKeegan to Dadswell, 0 runs
McBrine to Carmichael, 0 runs
McBrine to Carmichael, 4 runs
McBrine to Dadswell, 1 run
McBrine to Dadswell, 0 runs
McBrine to Carmichael, 1 run
McBrine to Carmichael, 0 runs
McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run
McKeegan to Dadswell, 1 run
McKeegan to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)
McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs
McKeegan to Pretorius, 6 runs
McKeegan to Pretorius, 4 runs
McBrine to Pretorius, 1 run
McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs
McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs
McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs
McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs
McBrine to Carmichael, 1 run
McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run
McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs
McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs
McKeegan to Carmichael, 6 runs
McKeegan to Carmichael, 4 runs
McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs
McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs
McBrine to Pretorius, 0 runs
McBrine to Carmichael, 1 run
McBrine to Carmichael, 0 runs
McBrine to Pretorius, 1 run
McBrine to Carmichael, leg bye
McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs
McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs
McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs
McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs
McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs
McKeegan to Pretorius, 0 runs
Young to Carmichael, 0 runs
Young to Carmichael, 0 runs
Young to Pretorius, 1 run
Young to Pretorius, 0 runs
Young to Pretorius, 0 runs
Young to Pretorius, 0 runs
McKeegan to Pretorius, 1 run
McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run
McKeegan to Pretorius, 1 run
McKeegan to Carmichael, 1 run
McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs
McKeegan to Carmichael, 0 runs
Young to Pretorius, 0 runs
Young to Pretorius, 0 runs
Young to Pretorius, 0 runs
Young to Carmichael, 1 run
Young to Pretorius, 1 run
Young to Carmichael, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Young to Pretorius, 0 runs
Young to Pretorius, 0 runs
Young to Pretorius, 0 runs
Young to Pretorius, 0 runs
Young to McCollum, wicket (lbw - McCollum)
Young to Carmichael, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Young to McCollum, 2 runs
Young to McCollum, 2 runs
Young to McCollum, 0 runs
Young to McCollum, 4 runs
Young to McCollum, 4 runs
Young to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Young to McCollum, 4 runs
Young to McCollum, 0 runs
Young to Carmichael, 1 run
Young to Carmichael, 0 runs
Young to McCollum, 1 run
Young to McCollum, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, no ball
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run
Young to McCollum, 0 runs
Young to McCollum, 0 runs
Young to McCollum, 0 runs
Young to McCollum, 0 runs
Young to McCollum, 0 runs
Young to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs
L McCarthy to Carmichael, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 1 run
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 2 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
Carmichael defends for one run.
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 4 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 3 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to McCollum, 2 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 1 run
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 4 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 2 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
Ryan Macbeth to Carmichael, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - R Adair)
Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, 2 runs
Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, 4 runs
Ryan Macbeth to R Adair, 2 runs
L McCarthy to McCollum, 0 runs
0 runs
FOUR! McCollum plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.
0 runs
FOUR! McCollum defends for four runs.
R Adair plays a defensive stroke for one run.
FOUR! R Adair defends for four runs.
Dadswell to Ryan Macbeth, 0 runs
Dadswell to McKeegan, 1 run
Dadswell to McKeegan, 0 runs
Dadswell to Young, appeal, wicket (caught - Young)
Dadswell to Ryan Macbeth, 1 run
Dadswell to Scott MacBeth, appeal, wicket (caught - Scott MacBeth)
Mayes to Young, 0 runs
Mayes to Young, 2 runs
Mayes to Young, 0 runs
Mayes to Young, 2 runs
Mayes to Young, 0 runs
Mayes to Young, 0 runs
Wilson to Young, 1 run
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Wilson to Young, 1 run
Wilson to L McCarthy, appeal, wicket (caught - L McCarthy)
Wilson to L McCarthy, 0 runs
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Mayes to L McCarthy, 0 runs
Mayes to L McCarthy, 4 runs
Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Mayes to L McCarthy, 1 run
Scott MacBeth defends for 1 run.
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Wilson to L McCarthy, 1 run
Wilson to Delany, appeal, wicket (caught - Delany)
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 2 runs
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Mayes to Delany, 1 run
Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Mayes to Delany, 1 run
Mayes to Scott MacBeth, 1 run
Mayes to Delany, 1 run
Wilson to Scott MacBeth, 0 runs
Wilson to McBrine, appeal, wicket (bowled - McBrine)
Wilson to Delany, 1 run
Wilson to Delany, 4 runs
Wilson to McBrine, 1 run
Wilson to McBrine, wide
Wilson to McBrine, 4 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 1 run
Robertson to Delany, 1 run
Robertson to McBrine, leg bye
Robertson to McBrine, 2 runs
Robertson to Delany, 1 run
Robertson to McBrine, 1 run
Wilson to McBrine, 1 run
Wilson to Delany, 1 run
Wilson to McBrine, 1 run
Wilson to Delany, 1 run
Wilson to McBrine, 1 run
Wilson to McBrine, 2 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 1 run
Robertson to Delany, 1 run
Robertson to Delany, 0 runs
Robertson to Delany, 0 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 1 run
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Wilson to Delany, 0 runs
Wilson to McBrine, leg bye
Wilson to Delany, 1 run
Wilson to Delany, 0 runs
Wilson to McBrine, 1 run
Wilson to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 1 run
Robertson to Delany, 1 run
Robertson to McBrine, 1 run
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to Delany, 1 run
C McCullough to McBrine, 2 runs
C McCullough to Delany, 1 run
C McCullough to McBrine, 1 run
C McCullough to McBrine, 0 runs
C McCullough to McBrine, 4 runs
C McCullough to Delany, 1 run
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 4 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to Delany, 1 run
Robertson to Delany, 0 runs
C McCullough to McBrine, 0 runs
C McCullough to Delany, 1 run
C McCullough to McBrine, 1 run
C McCullough to Delany, 1 run
C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs
C McCullough to McBrine, 1 run
Mayes to McBrine, 1 run
Mayes to Delany, 1 run
Mayes to Delany, 0 runs
Mayes to McBrine, 1 run
Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs
Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs
C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs
C McCullough to McBrine, 1 run
C McCullough to McBrine, 0 runs
C McCullough to McBrine, 2 runs
C McCullough to McBrine, 2 runs
C McCullough to McBrine, 2 runs
Mayes to McBrine, 1 run
Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs
Mayes to Delany, 1 run
Mayes to Delany, 0 runs
Mayes to Delany, 0 runs
Mayes to Delany, 0 runs
C McCullough to Delany, 1 run
C McCullough to Delany, 4 runs
C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs
C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs
C McCullough to Delany, 0 runs
C McCullough to McBrine, leg bye
Robertson to Delany, 0 runs
Robertson to Delany, 0 runs
Robertson to Calitz, wicket (lbw - Calitz)
Robertson to Calitz, 6 runs
Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs
Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs
Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs
Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs
Dadswell to Calitz, 1 run
Dadswell to Calitz, 0 runs
Dadswell to McBrine, 1 run
Dadswell to Calitz, 1 run
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to Calitz, 1 run
Robertson to McBrine, bye
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 2 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Pretorius to McBrine, 1 run
Pretorius to McBrine, 0 runs
Pretorius to McBrine, 0 runs
Pretorius to McBrine, 0 runs
Pretorius to McBrine, 4 runs
no ball
Pretorius to Calitz, 1 run
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to Calitz, 1 run
Robertson to McBrine, 1 run
Robertson to Calitz, 1 run
Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs
Pretorius to Calitz, 1 run
Pretorius to McBrine, 2 wides
Pretorius to McBrine, 0 runs
Pretorius to Calitz, 1 run
Pretorius to Calitz, 0 runs
Pretorius to Calitz, 2 runs
Pretorius to Calitz, 0 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to Calitz, 1 run
Robertson to Calitz, 4 runs
Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs
Robertson to Calitz, 6 runs
Calitz defends for one leg bye.
Leckey to Calitz, 4 runs
Leckey to McBrine, 1 run
Leckey to McBrine, 0 runs
Leckey to McBrine, 4 runs
Leckey to McBrine, 4 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 1 run
Robertson to Calitz, 1 run
Robertson to McBrine, 1 run
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to Calitz, 1 run
Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs
Leckey to Calitz, 1 run
Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs
Leckey to McBrine, leg bye
Leckey to Calitz, 1 run
Leckey to McBrine, 1 run
no ball
Leckey to McBrine, 0 runs
Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 1 run
Robertson to Calitz, 1 run
Robertson to Calitz, 0 runs
Robertson to McBrine, 1 run
Robertson to McBrine, 0 runs
Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs
Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs
Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs
Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs
Leckey to Calitz, 4 runs
Leckey to Calitz, 0 runs
Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs
Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs
Mayes to Calitz, 1 run
Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs
Mayes to Calitz, 2 runs
Mayes to Calitz, 4 runs
Dadswell to Calitz, 1 run
Dadswell to Calitz, 2 runs
Dadswell to Calitz, 2 runs
Dadswell to Calitz, 0 runs
Dadswell to Calitz, 0 runs
Dadswell to Calitz, 0 runs
Mayes to Calitz, 1 run
Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs
Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs
Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs
Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs
Mayes to Calitz, 0 runs
Dadswell to Calitz, 1 run
Dadswell to Calitz, wide
Dadswell to Roulston, appeal, wicket (caught - Roulston)
Dadswell to Roulston, 4 runs
Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs
Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs
Dadswell to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs
Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 1 run
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to McBrine, 1 run
Mayes to Roulston, 1 run
Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs
Dadswell to McBrine, 2 runs
Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs
Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs
Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs
Dadswell to McBrine, 0 runs
Mayes to McBrine, 1 run
Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs
Mayes to McBrine, 0 runs
Mayes to Hassan, appeal, wicket (caught - Hassan)
Mayes to Hassan, wide
Mayes to Hassan, 0 runs
Mayes to Hassan, 0 runs
Dadswell to Hassan, 1 run
Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs
Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs
Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs
Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs
Dadswell to Hassan, 4 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Mayes to Roulston, 0 runs
Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs
Dadswell to Hassan, 0 runs
Dadswell to Egan, wicket (lbw - Egan)
Dadswell to Roulston, 1 run
Dadswell to Egan, 1 run
Dadswell to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 4 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 1 run
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Pretorius to Roulston, 4 runs
Pretorius to Egan, 1 run
Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs
Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs
Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs
Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 1 run
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 4 runs
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs
Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs
Pretorius to Egan, 1 run
Pretorius to Roulston, 1 run
Pretorius to Egan, 1 run
Pretorius to Egan, 2 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 4 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 0 runs
Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs
Pretorius to Egan, 0 runs
Pretorius to Roulston, 1 run
Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs
Roulston defends for a couple of runs.
Pretorius to Roulston, 5 wides
Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs
Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs
Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs
Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs
Pretorius to Roulston, 0 runs
Pretorius to Roulston, 2 runs
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Roulston, 1 run
Wilson to Egan, no ball + 1 run
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs
Wilson to Egan, 0 runs