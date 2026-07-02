Match details Northern Knights vs North-West Warriors List a Inter Provincial Cup 02.07.2026

List a

NKN
NKN

227

NOR
NOR

239

Match Info

Match:Inter Provincial Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - Thursday, July 23, 2026
Toss:Northern Knights won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Thursday, July 02, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Northern Knights Squad

PlayersAdair Ross, McCollum James, Carmichael Cade, Pretorius Ruhan, Dadswell Shane, Hilton Kian, Mayes Thomas, Wilson Reuben, Robertson Cian, McCullough Carson, Leckey Adam
BenchAdair Mark, Calitz Benjamin, Dyer Harry, Foster Matthew, Humphreys Matthew, Kennedy Adam, Neill Jordan, Rock Neil, Stirling Paul, Swart Charles, Topping Morgan, Topping Sam

North-West Warriors Squad

PlayersRoulston Gavin, Egan Jake, MacBeth Scott John, McBrine Andy, Delany Gareth, Hassan Shahid, McCarthy Liam, Young Craig, MacBeth Ryan, McKeegan Trent
BenchBalbirnie Andy, Deveraj Melvin, Doherty Alastair, Doherty Liam Conor, Dougherty Billy, Haslett Samuel, Hume Graham, Melley Cameron, Millar Robbie, O'Sullivan David, Ogilby Freddie, Olphert Conor, Willemse Sam, Wilson Jared, Wilson Josh

Venue Guide

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