Highlights South Australia vs Queensland Bulls List a One-Day Cup 17.10.2026
Swepson to Fraser-McGurk, leg bye
Swepson to Fraser-McGurk, 0 runs
Swepson to Fraser-McGurk, 0 runs
Swepson to Fraser-McGurk, 0 runs
Swepson to Harvey, 1 run
Swepson to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run
Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs
Patterson to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run
Patterson to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs
Patterson to Fraser-McGurk, 6 runs
Patterson to Fraser-McGurk, wide
Patterson to Harvey, 1 run
Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs
Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs
Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs
Straker to Harvey, 1 run
Straker to Harvey, 0 runs
Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run
Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs
Kerr to Harvey, 4 runs
Kerr to Harvey, 0 runs
Kerr to Harvey, 0 runs
Kerr to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run
Kerr to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs
Kerr to Fraser-McGurk, 6 runs
Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs
Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs
Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs
Patterson to Harvey, 4 runs
Patterson to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run
Patterson to Harvey, 1 run
Whitney to Fraser-McGurk, 0 runs
Whitney to Fraser-McGurk, 6 runs
Whitney to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs
Whitney to Fraser-McGurk, 6 runs
Whitney to Harvey, 1 run
0 runs
Patterson to Harvey, 1 run
Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs
Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs
Patterson to Harvey, 4 runs
Patterson to Harvey, 4 runs
Patterson to Harvey, 4 runs
Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 6 runs
Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs
Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 2 runs
And another! Fraser-McGurk defends for 4 runs.
Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 6 runs
0 runs
Swepson to Harvey, 0 runs
Swepson to Harvey, 4 runs
Swepson to Harvey, 4 runs
Swepson to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run
Swepson to Harvey, 1 run
Swepson to Harvey, 0 runs
Swepson to Harvey, wide