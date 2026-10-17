Highlights South Australia vs Queensland Bulls List a One-Day Cup 17.10.2026

Live
List a

Karen Rolton Oval

RED
RED

(9 ov.) 114/0

BUL
BUL
8.6
1

Swepson to Fraser-McGurk, leg bye

8.5
.

Swepson to Fraser-McGurk, 0 runs

8.4
.

Swepson to Fraser-McGurk, 0 runs

8.3
.

Swepson to Fraser-McGurk, 0 runs

8.2
1

Swepson to Harvey, 1 run

8.1
1

Swepson to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run

7.6
.

Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs

7.5
1

Patterson to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run

7.4
4

Patterson to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs

7.3
6

Patterson to Fraser-McGurk, 6 runs

7.3
1

Patterson to Fraser-McGurk, wide

7.2
1

Patterson to Harvey, 1 run

7.1
.

Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs

6.6
4

Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs

6.5
4

Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs

6.4
1

Straker to Harvey, 1 run

6.3
.

Straker to Harvey, 0 runs

6.2
1

Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run

6.1
4

Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs

5.6
4

Kerr to Harvey, 4 runs

5.5
.

Kerr to Harvey, 0 runs

5.4
.

Kerr to Harvey, 0 runs

5.3
1

Kerr to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run

5.2
4

Kerr to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs

5.1
6

Kerr to Fraser-McGurk, 6 runs

4.6
.

Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs

4.5
.

Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs

4.4
.

Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs

4.3
4

Patterson to Harvey, 4 runs

4.2
1

Patterson to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run

4.1
1

Patterson to Harvey, 1 run

3.6
.

Whitney to Fraser-McGurk, 0 runs

3.5
6

Whitney to Fraser-McGurk, 6 runs

3.4
4

Whitney to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs

3.3
6

Whitney to Fraser-McGurk, 6 runs

3.2
1

Whitney to Harvey, 1 run

3.1
.

0 runs

2.6
1

Patterson to Harvey, 1 run

2.5
.

Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs

2.4
.

Patterson to Harvey, 0 runs

2.3
4

Patterson to Harvey, 4 runs

2.2
4

Patterson to Harvey, 4 runs

2.1
4

Patterson to Harvey, 4 runs

1.6
6

Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 6 runs

1.5
4

Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 4 runs

1.4
2

Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 2 runs

1.3
4

And another! Fraser-McGurk defends for 4 runs.

1.2
6

Straker to Fraser-McGurk, 6 runs

1.1
.

0 runs

0.6
.

Swepson to Harvey, 0 runs

0.5
4

Swepson to Harvey, 4 runs

0.4
4

Swepson to Harvey, 4 runs

0.3
1

Swepson to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run

0.2
1

Swepson to Harvey, 1 run

0.1
.

Swepson to Harvey, 0 runs

0.1
1

Swepson to Harvey, wide