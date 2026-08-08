Match details South Australia Redbacks vs Queensland Bulls List a One-Day Cup 16.10.2026

List a

RED
RED
BUL
BUL

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 26/27
Date:Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, October 16, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

South Australia Redbacks Squad

PlayersAgar Wes, Buckingham Jordan, Carey Alex, Doggett Brendan, Drew Daniel, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Harvey Mackenzie, Jacobs Hanno, Lehmann Jake, Manenti Harry John, McInerney Conor J, Pope Lloyd, Sangha Jason, Thompson Campbell, Wadia Jerrssis
Benchno information yet

Queensland Bulls Squad

PlayersBartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Floros Benji, Hearne Lachlan, Kerr Hayden, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, Lovell Angus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Skelly Samuel, Straker Tom, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet