Match details South Australia Redbacks vs Queensland Bulls List a One-Day Cup 16.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, October 16, 2026 11:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
South Australia Redbacks Squad
|Players
|Agar Wes, Buckingham Jordan, Carey Alex, Doggett Brendan, Drew Daniel, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Harvey Mackenzie, Jacobs Hanno, Lehmann Jake, Manenti Harry John, McInerney Conor J, Pope Lloyd, Sangha Jason, Thompson Campbell, Wadia Jerrssis
|Bench
|no information yet
Queensland Bulls Squad
|Players
|Bartlett Xavier, Bazley James, Bryant Max, Burns Joe, Clayton Jack, Floros Benji, Hearne Lachlan, Kerr Hayden, Khawaja Usman, Labuschagne Marnus, Lovell Angus, McDermott Ben, Neser Michael, Peirson Jimmy, Renshaw Matthew, Sandhu Gurinder, Skelly Samuel, Straker Tom, Swepson Mitch, Weibgen Hugh, Wildermuth Jack
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet