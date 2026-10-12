Highlights Victoria vs South Australia List a One-Day Cup 12.10.2026

Live
List a

VIC
VIC
RED
RED

(2 ov.) 14/1

2.5
W

O'Neill to Harvey, appeal, wicket (caught - Harvey)

2.4
.

O'Neill to Harvey, 0 runs

2.3
.

O'Neill to Harvey, 0 runs

2.2
.

O'Neill to Harvey, 0 runs

2.1
1

O'Neill to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run

1.6
.

Anlezark to Harvey, 0 runs

1.5
.

Anlezark to Harvey, 0 runs

1.4
.

Anlezark to Harvey, 0 runs

1.3
4

Anlezark to Harvey, 4 runs

1.2
4

Anlezark to Harvey, 4 runs

1.1
1

Anlezark to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run

0.6
1

O'Neill to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run

0.5
1

O'Neill to Harvey, 1 run

0.4
2

O'Neill to Harvey, 2 runs

0.3
.

O'Neill to Harvey, 0 runs

0.2
.

O'Neill to Harvey, 0 runs

0.1
.

O'Neill to Harvey, 0 runs