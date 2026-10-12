Highlights Victoria vs South Australia List a One-Day Cup 12.10.2026
2.5
W
O'Neill to Harvey, appeal, wicket (caught - Harvey)
2.4
.
O'Neill to Harvey, 0 runs
2.3
.
O'Neill to Harvey, 0 runs
2.2
.
O'Neill to Harvey, 0 runs
2.1
1
O'Neill to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run
1.6
.
Anlezark to Harvey, 0 runs
1.5
.
Anlezark to Harvey, 0 runs
1.4
.
Anlezark to Harvey, 0 runs
1.3
4
Anlezark to Harvey, 4 runs
1.2
4
Anlezark to Harvey, 4 runs
1.1
1
Anlezark to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run
0.6
1
O'Neill to Fraser-McGurk, 1 run
0.5
1
O'Neill to Harvey, 1 run
0.4
2
O'Neill to Harvey, 2 runs
0.3
.
O'Neill to Harvey, 0 runs
0.2
.
O'Neill to Harvey, 0 runs
0.1
.
O'Neill to Harvey, 0 runs