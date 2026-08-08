Match details Victoria vs South Australia Redbacks List a One-Day Cup 12.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup 26/27
|Date:
|Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Monday, October 12, 2026 03:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Victoria Squad
|Players
|Boland Scott, Brasher Dylan, Dixon Harry, Elliott Sam, Handscomb Peter, Harper Sam, Harris Marcus, Maxwell Glenn, McClure Cameron, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Rogers Thomas, Short Matt, Stow Callum, Sutherland Will
|Bench
|no information yet
South Australia Redbacks Squad
|Players
|Agar Wes, Buckingham Jordan, Carey Alex, Doggett Brendan, Drew Daniel, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Harvey Mackenzie, Jacobs Hanno, Lehmann Jake, Manenti Harry John, McInerney Conor J, Pope Lloyd, Sangha Jason, Thompson Campbell, Wadia Jerrssis
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet