Match details Victoria vs South Australia Redbacks List a One-Day Cup 12.10.2026

List a

VIC
VIC
RED
RED

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 26/27
Date:Friday, September 18, 2026 - Sunday, February 14, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 12, 2026 03:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Victoria Squad

PlayersBoland Scott, Brasher Dylan, Dixon Harry, Elliott Sam, Handscomb Peter, Harper Sam, Harris Marcus, Maxwell Glenn, McClure Cameron, Murphy Todd, Perry Mitch, Rogers Thomas, Short Matt, Stow Callum, Sutherland Will
Benchno information yet

South Australia Redbacks Squad

PlayersAgar Wes, Buckingham Jordan, Carey Alex, Doggett Brendan, Drew Daniel, Fraser-McGurk Jake, Harvey Mackenzie, Jacobs Hanno, Lehmann Jake, Manenti Harry John, McInerney Conor J, Pope Lloyd, Sangha Jason, Thompson Campbell, Wadia Jerrssis
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet