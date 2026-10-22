Squads Victoria vs Queensland Fire List a National Cricket League, Women 20.01.2027

List a

Melbourne

VIC
VIC
QUE
QUE

Playing

VIC
VIC
QUE
QUE
First TeamSecond Team
Aery Ira

no information yet

Dulvin Samara

no information yet

Faltum Nicole

wicket keeper

Collins Grace

all rounder

Garth Kim

all rounder

Gill Hasrat

all rounder

Hayward Ella

all rounder

Harris Grace

all rounder

Knott Charli

all rounder

McKenna Rhys

all rounder

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Winfield Lauren

wicket keeper

Noble Indigo

no information yet

Wrigley Mikayla

no information yet

Perrin Mia

no information yet

Samuel Zoe

no information yet

Bench

VIC
VIC
QUE
QUE

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet