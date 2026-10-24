Squads Victoria vs Queensland Fire List a National Cricket League, Women 22.01.2027
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Aery Ira
no information yet
Bassingthwaite Lily
all rounder
Day Sophie
bowler
Berry Bonnie
bowler
Dulvin Samara
no information yet
Bourke Lucy
batsman
Faltum Nicole
wicket keeper
Collins Grace
all rounder
Flintoff Tess
bowler
Ginger Sienna
batsman
Garth Kim
all rounder
Hamilton Lucy
bowler
Gill Hasrat
all rounder
Hancock Nicola
bowler
Hayward Ella
all rounder
Harris Grace
all rounder
Henry Olivia
batsman
Harris Laura
batsman
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Lanning Meg
batsman
Knott Charli
all rounder
McKenna Rhys
all rounder
O Neil Annie
batsman
Molineux Sophie
bowler
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Moloney Sasha
bowler
Winfield Lauren
wicket keeper
Noble Indigo
no information yet
Wrigley Mikayla
no information yet
Perrin Mia
no information yet
Prestwidge Georgia
bowler
Reid Sophie
batsman
Samuel Zoe
no information yet
Strano Molly
bowler
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Vlaeminck Tayla
bowler
Wareham Georgia
bowler
Match has not started yet