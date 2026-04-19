Highlights Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026

List a

GLA
GLA

263

LEI
LEI

210

46.4
W

Ellis to Herathge, appeal, wicket (bowled - Herathge)

46.3
1

Ellis to Thatcher, 1 run

46.2
.

Ellis to Thatcher, 0 runs

46.1
1

Ellis to Herathge, 1 run

45.6
1

Lambert to Herathge, 1 run

45.5
.

Lambert to Herathge, 0 runs

45.4
1

Lambert to Thatcher, 1 run

45.3
1

Lambert to Herathge, 1 run

45.2
1

Lambert to Thatcher, 1 run

45.1
1

Lambert to Herathge, 1 run

45.1
2

Lambert to Thatcher, 1 run

44.6
.

Ellis to Herathge, 0 runs

44.6
2

Ellis to Thatcher, 2 wides

44.5
.

Ellis to Thatcher, 0 runs

44.4
.

Ellis to Thatcher, 0 runs

44.3
1

Ellis to Herathge, 1 run

44.2
1

Ellis to Thatcher, 1 run

44.1
1

Ellis to Herathge, 1 run

43.6
.

Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs

43.5
.

Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs

43.4
.

Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs

43.3
.

Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs

43.2
.

Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs

43.1
.

Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs

42.6
1

Ellis to Thatcher, 1 run

42.5
.

Ellis to Thatcher, 0 runs

42.4
1

Ellis to Herathge, 1 run

42.3
W

Ellis to Singh, appeal, wicket (stumped - Singh)

42.2
.

Ellis to Singh, 0 runs

42.1
1

Ellis to Thatcher, 1 run

41.6
1

Lambert to Thatcher, 1 run

41.5
1

Lambert to Singh, 1 run

41.4
1

Lambert to Thatcher, 1 run

41.3
2

Lambert to Thatcher, 2 runs

41.2
.

Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs

41.2
1

Lambert to Thatcher, wide

41.1
1

Lambert to Singh, 1 run

40.6
1

Walker to Singh, 1 run

40.5
1

Walker to Thatcher, 1 run

40.4
W

Walker to Whitfield, appeal, wicket (caught - Whitfield)

40.3
1

Walker to Singh, 1 run

40.2
1

Walker to Whitfield, 1 run

40.1
1

Walker to Singh, 1 run

39.6
1

Porter to Singh, 1 run

39.5
.

Porter to Singh, 0 runs

39.4
1

Porter to Whitfield, 1 run

39.3
.

Porter to Whitfield, 0 runs

39.2
1

Porter to Singh, 1 run

39.1
.

Porter to Singh, 0 runs

38.6
.

Walker to Whitfield, 0 runs

38.5
.

Walker to Whitfield, 0 runs

38.4
W

Walker to Phillips, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Phillips)

38.3
4

Phillips defends for a run.

38.2
1

Walker to Singh, 0 runs

38.1
.

Walker to Singh, 0 runs

37.6
.

Porter to Phillips, 0 runs

37.5
1

Porter to Singh, 1 run

37.3
1

Porter to Singh, 1 run

37.2
1

Porter to Phillips, 1 run

36.6
2

Walker to Phillips, 2 runs

36.5
.

Walker to Phillips, 0 runs

36.4
.

Walker to Phillips, 0 runs

36.3
1

Walker to Singh, 1 run

36.2
1

Walker to Phillips, 1 run

36.1
2

Walker to Phillips, 2 runs

35.6
1

Porter to Phillips, 1 run

35.5
.

Porter to Phillips, 0 runs

35.4
2

Porter to Phillips, 2 runs

35.3
1

Porter to Singh, 1 run

35.2
W

Porter to Watson, appeal, wicket (caught - Watson)

35.1
1

Porter to Phillips, 1 run

34.6
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

34.5
1

Walker to Phillips, 1 run

34.4
1

Walker to Watson, 1 run

34.3
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

34.2
2

Walker to Watson, 2 runs

34.1
1

Walker to Phillips, 1 run

33.6
1

Shearn to Phillips, leg bye

33.5
1

Shearn to Watson, 1 run

33.4
1

Shearn to Phillips, 1 run

33.4
2

Shearn to Watson, wide

33.3
.

Shearn to Watson, 0 runs

33.2
2

Shearn to Watson, 2 runs

33.1
1

Shearn to Phillips, 1 run

32.6
1

Lambert to Phillips, 1 run

32.5
.

Lambert to Phillips, 0 runs

32.4
1

Lambert to Watson, 1 run

32.3
1

Lambert to Phillips, 1 run

32.2
.

Lambert to Phillips, 0 runs

32.1
1

Lambert to Watson, 1 run

32.1
1

Lambert to Watson, wide

31.6
.

Shearn to Phillips, 0 runs

31.5
1

Shearn to Watson, leg bye

31.4
.

Shearn to Watson, 0 runs

31.3
1

Shearn to Phillips, 1 run

31.2
4

Shearn to Phillips, 4 runs

31.1
1

Shearn to Watson, 1 run

30.6
.

Lambert to Phillips, 0 runs

30.5
.

Lambert to Phillips, 0 runs

30.5
1

Lambert to Phillips, wide

30.4
.

Lambert to Phillips, 0 runs

30.4
1

Lambert to Phillips, wide

30.3
W

Lambert to Chissell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Chissell)

30.2
1

Lambert to Watson, leg bye

30.1
1

Lambert to Chissell, 1 run

29.6
2

Ellis to Watson, 2 byes

29.5
2

Ellis to Watson, 2 runs

29.4
4

Ellis to Watson, 4 runs

29.4
1

Ellis to Watson, wide

29.3
4

Ellis to Watson, 4 runs

29.2
.

Ellis to Watson, 0 runs

29.1
2

Ellis to Watson, 2 leg byes

28.6
1

Phillips to Watson, 1 run

28.5
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

28.4
6

Phillips to Watson, 6 runs

28.4
2

Phillips to Chissell, 1 run

28.3
1

Phillips to Watson, 1 run

28.2
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

28.1
4

Phillips to Watson, 4 runs

27.6
.

Ellis to Chissell, 0 runs

27.5
.

Ellis to Chissell, 0 runs

27.4
.

Ellis to Chissell, 0 runs

27.3
W

Ellis to Watson, appeal, wicket (run out - Brooker)

27.2
.

Ellis to Watson, 0 runs

27.1
1

Ellis to Brooker, 1 run

26.6
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

26.5
4

Phillips to Watson, 4 runs

26.4
1

Phillips to Brooker, 1 run

26.3
1

Phillips to Watson, 1 run

26.2
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

26.1
1

Phillips to Brooker, 1 run

25.6
1

Ellis to Brooker, 1 run

25.5
.

Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs

25.4
.

Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs

25.3
.

Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs

25.2
1

Ellis to Watson, 1 run

25.1
.

Ellis to Watson, 0 runs

24.6
1

Phillips to Watson, 1 run

24.5
1

Phillips to Brooker, 1 run

24.4
.

Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs

24.3
1

Phillips to Watson, 1 run

24.3
1

Phillips to Watson, wide

24.2
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

24.1
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

23.6
.

Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs

23.5
.

Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs

23.4
1

Ellis to Watson, 1 run

23.3
1

Ellis to Brooker, 1 run

23.2
.

Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs

23.1
.

Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs

22.6
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

22.5
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

22.5
3

Walker to Watson, 3 wides

22.4
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

22.3
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

22.2
1

Walker to Brooker, 1 run

22.1
.

Walker to Brooker, 0 runs

21.6
.

Ellis to Watson, 0 runs

21.5
.

Ellis to Watson, 0 runs

21.4
.

Ellis to Watson, 0 runs

21.3
.

Ellis to Watson, 0 runs

21.2
2

Ellis to Watson, 2 runs

21.1
1

Ellis to Brooker, 1 run

20.6
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

20.5
1

Walker to Brooker, 1 run

20.4
.

Walker to Brooker, 0 runs

20.3
1

Walker to Watson, 1 run

20.2
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

20.1
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

19.6
.

Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs

19.5
.

Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs

19.4
4

Ellis to Brooker, 4 runs

19.3
1

Ellis to Watson, 1 run

19.2
.

Ellis to Watson, 0 runs

19.1
.

Ellis to Watson, 0 runs

18.6
1

Walker to Watson, 1 run

18.5
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

18.4
2

Walker to Watson, 2 leg byes

18.3
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

18.2
1

Walker to Brooker, 1 run

18.1
1

Walker to Watson, 1 run

17.6
2

Porter to Brooker, 2 runs

17.5
.

Porter to Brooker, 0 runs

17.4
1

Porter to Watson, 1 run

17.3
.

Porter to Watson, 0 runs

17.2
.

Porter to Watson, 0 runs

17.1
1

Porter to Brooker, 1 run

16.6
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

16.5
1

Walker to Brooker, 1 run

16.4
1

Walker to Watson, 1 run

16.3
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

16.2
1

Walker to Brooker, 1 run

16.1
.

Walker to Brooker, 0 runs

15.6
.

Porter to Watson, 0 runs

15.5
.

Porter to Watson, 0 runs

15.4
2

Porter to Watson, 2 runs

15.3
4

Porter to Watson, 4 runs

15.2
1

Porter to Brooker, 1 run

15.1
.

Porter to Brooker, 0 runs

14.6
1

Walker to Brooker, 1 run

14.5
.

Walker to Brooker, 0 runs

14.4
.

Walker to Brooker, 0 runs

14.3
.

Walker to Brooker, 0 runs

14.2
.

Walker to Brooker, 0 runs

14.1
1

Walker to Watson, 1 run

13.6
1

Porter to Watson, 1 run

13.5
.

Porter to Watson, 0 runs

13.4
.

Porter to Watson, 0 runs

13.3
1

Porter to Brooker, 1 run

13.2
.

Porter to Brooker, 0 runs

13.1
3

Porter to Watson, 3 runs

12.6
.

Walker to Brooker, 0 runs

12.5
.

Walker to Brooker, 0 runs

12.4
1

Walker to Watson, 1 run

12.4
1

Walker to Watson, wide

12.3
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

12.2
.

Walker to Watson, 0 runs

12.1
1

Walker to Brooker, 1 run

11.6
.

Porter to Watson, 0 runs

11.5
W

Porter to Western, appeal, wicket (caught - Western)

11.4
.

Porter to Western, 0 runs

11.3
.

Porter to Western, 0 runs

11.2
.

Porter to Western, 0 runs

11.1
.

Porter to Western, 0 runs

10.6
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

10.5
1

Shearn to Western, 1 run

10.4
.

Shearn to Western, 0 runs

10.3
W

Shearn to Brown, appeal, wicket (bowled - Brown)

10.2
.

Shearn to Brown, 0 runs

10.1
.

Shearn to Brown, 0 runs

9.6
.

Porter to Brooker, 0 runs

9.5
.

Porter to Brooker, 0 runs

9.4
.

Porter to Brooker, 0 runs

9.3
1

Porter to Brown, 1 run

9.2
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

9.1
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

9.1
3

Porter to Brown, 3 wides

8.6
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

8.5
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

8.4
1

Shearn to Brown, 1 run

8.3
.

Shearn to Brown, 0 runs

8.2
.

Shearn to Brown, 0 runs

8.1
.

Shearn to Brown, 0 runs

7.6
.

Lambert to Brooker, 0 runs

7.6
1

Lambert to Brooker, wide

7.5
.

Lambert to Brooker, 0 runs

7.4
4

Lambert to Brooker, 4 runs

7.3
4

Lambert to Brooker, 4 runs

7.2
1

Lambert to Brown, 1 run

7.1
.

Lambert to Brown, 0 runs

6.6
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

6.5
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

6.4
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

6.3
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

6.2
1

Shearn to Brown, 1 run

6.1
1

Shearn to Brooker, 1 run

5.6
.

Lambert to Brown, 0 runs

5.5
.

Lambert to Brown, 0 runs

5.4
.

Lambert to Brown, 0 runs

5.3
1

Lambert to Brooker, 1 run

5.2
1

Lambert to Brown, 1 run

5.1
2

Lambert to Brown, 2 runs

4.6
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

4.5
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

4.4
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

4.3
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

4.2
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

4.1
2

Shearn to Brooker, 2 runs

3.6
.

Lambert to Brown, 0 runs

3.5
.

Lambert to Brown, 0 runs

3.4
.

Lambert to Brown, 0 runs

3.3
1

Lambert to Brooker, 1 run

3.2
.

Lambert to Brooker, 0 runs

3.1
.

Lambert to Brooker, 0 runs

2.6
W

Shearn to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thanawala)

2.5
.

Shearn to Thanawala, 0 runs

2.4
.

Shearn to Thanawala, 0 runs

2.3
.

Shearn to Thanawala, 0 runs

2.2
.

Shearn to Thanawala, 0 runs

2.1
1

Shearn to Brooker, 1 run

1.6
1

Lambert to Brooker, 1 run

1.6
1

Lambert to Brooker, wide

1.5
4

Lambert to Brooker, 4 runs

1.4
.

Lambert to Brooker, 0 runs

1.3
2

Lambert to Brooker, 2 leg byes

1.2
.

Lambert to Brooker, 0 runs

1.1
1

Lambert to Thanawala, 1 run

0.6
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

0.5
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

0.4
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

0.3
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

0.2
.

Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs

0.1
4

Shearn to Brooker, 4 runs

49.6
2

Phillips to Phillips, 2 runs

49.5
.

Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs

49.4
2

Phillips to Phillips, 2 runs

49.3
1

Phillips to Porter, 1 run

49.2
.

Phillips to Porter, 0 runs

49.1
1

Phillips to Phillips, 1 run

48.6
1

Thatcher to Phillips, 1 run

48.6
1

Thatcher to Phillips, wide

48.5
2

Thatcher to Phillips, 2 runs

48.4
1

Thatcher to Porter, 1 run

48.3
2

Thatcher to Porter, 2 runs

48.2
1

Thatcher to Phillips, 1 run

48.1
.

Thatcher to Phillips, 0 runs

47.6
.

Phillips to Porter, 0 runs

47.5
3

Phillips to Phillips, 3 runs

47.4
1

Phillips to Porter, 1 run

47.3
1

Phillips to Phillips, 1 run

47.2
2

Phillips to Phillips, 2 runs

47.1
.

Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs

46.6
4

Thatcher to Porter, 4 runs

46.5
.

Thatcher to Porter, 0 runs

46.4
2

Thatcher to Porter, 2 runs

46.3
1

Thatcher to Phillips, 1 run

46.2
1

Thatcher to Porter, 1 run

45.6
2

Phillips to Phillips, 2 runs

45.5
.

Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs

45.4
1

Phillips to Porter, 1 run

45.3
1

Phillips to Phillips, 1 run

45.2
.

Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs

45.1
1

Phillips to Porter, bye

44.6
.

Thatcher to Phillips, 0 runs

44.5
4

Thatcher to Phillips, 4 runs

44.4
2

Thatcher to Phillips, 2 runs

44.3
1

Thatcher to Porter, 1 run

44.2
.

Thatcher to Porter, 0 runs

44.1
.

Thatcher to Porter, 0 runs

43.6
.

Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs

43.5
.

Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs

43.4
2

Phillips to Phillips, 2 runs

43.3
.

Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs

43.2
1

Phillips to Porter, leg bye

43.1
1

Phillips to Phillips, 1 run

42.6
.

Thatcher to Porter, 0 runs

42.5
2

Thatcher to Porter, 2 runs

42.4
.

Thatcher to Porter, 0 runs

42.3
1

Thatcher to Phillips, 1 run

42.2
.

Thatcher to Phillips, 0 runs

42.1
.

Thatcher to Phillips, 0 runs

41.6
.

Chissell to Porter, 0 runs

41.5
2

Chissell to Porter, 2 runs

41.4
1

Chissell to Phillips, 1 run

41.3
4

Chissell to Phillips, 4 runs

41.2
.

Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs

41.1
2

Chissell to Phillips, 1 run

40.6
.

Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs

40.5
.

Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs

40.4
.

Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs

40.3
1

Whitfield to Phillips, 1 run

40.2
1

Whitfield to Porter, 1 run

40.1
.

Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs

39.6
.

Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs

39.5
1

Chissell to Porter, 1 run

39.4
1

Chissell to Phillips, 1 run

39.3
.

Chissell to Phillips, 1 run

39.2
.

Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs

39.1
.

Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs

38.6
4

Whitfield to Porter, 4 runs

38.5
.

Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs

38.4
1

Whitfield to Phillips, 1 run

38.3
1

Whitfield to Porter, 1 run

38.2
.

Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs

38.1
.

Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs

37.6
.

Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs

37.5
.

Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs

37.4
.

Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs

37.3
W

Chissell to Lambert, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lambert)

37.3
1

Chissell to Lambert, wide

37.2
.

Chissell to Lambert, 0 runs

37.1
1

Chissell to Porter, leg bye

36.6
1

Whitfield to Porter, 1 run

36.5
1

Whitfield to Lambert, 1 run

36.4
W

Whitfield to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)

36.4
1

Whitfield to Sturge, wide

36.3
1

Whitfield to Porter, 1 run

36.2
.

Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs

36.1
1

Whitfield to Sturge, 1 run

35.6
.

Singh to Porter, 0 runs

35.5
.

Singh to Porter, 0 runs

35.4
1

Singh to Sturge, leg bye

35.3
4

Singh to Sturge, 4 runs

35.2
1

Singh to Porter, 1 run

35.2
1

Singh to Porter, wide

35.1
1

Singh to Sturge, 1 run

34.6
.

Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs

34.5
1

Whitfield to Sturge, 1 run

34.4
.

Whitfield to Sturge, 0 runs

34.3
2

Whitfield to Sturge, 2 runs

34.2
.

Whitfield to Sturge, 0 runs

34.1
1

Whitfield to Porter, 1 run

33.6
4

Singh to Sturge, 4 runs

33.5
.

Singh to Sturge, 0 runs

33.4
1

Singh to Porter, 1 run

33.3
.

Singh to Porter, 0 runs

33.2
.

Singh to Porter, 0 runs

33.1
W

Singh to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)

33.1
1

Singh to Parfitt, wide

32.6
4

Herathge to Sturge, 4 runs

32.5
1

Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run

32.4
1

Herathge to Sturge, 1 run

32.3
.

Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs

32.2
.

Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs

32.1
1

Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run

31.6
.

Singh to Sturge, 0 runs

31.5
.

Singh to Sturge, 0 runs

31.4
.

Singh to Sturge, 0 runs

31.3
.

Singh to Sturge, 0 runs

31.2
2

Singh to Sturge, 2 runs

31.1
1

Singh to Parfitt, 1 run

30.6
.

Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs

30.5
4

Herathge to Sturge, 4 runs

30.4
.

Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs

30.3
1

Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run

30.2
3

Herathge to Sturge, 3 runs

30.1
1

Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run

29.6
.

Singh to Sturge, 0 runs

29.5
.

Singh to Sturge, 0 runs

29.4
.

Singh to Sturge, 0 runs

29.4
1

Singh to Sturge, wide

29.3
1

Singh to Parfitt, 1 run

29.2
.

Singh to Parfitt, 0 runs

29.2
1

Singh to Parfitt, wide

29.2
1

Singh to Parfitt, wide

29.1
2

Singh to Parfitt, 2 runs

28.6
2

Herathge to Sturge, 2 runs

28.5
4

Herathge to Sturge, 4 runs

28.4
.

Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs

28.3
.

Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs

28.2
.

Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs

28.1
1

Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run

27.6
1

Thanawala to Parfitt, 1 run

27.5
1

Thanawala to Sturge, 1 run

27.4
1

Thanawala to Parfitt, 1 run

27.3
4

Thanawala to Parfitt, 4 runs

27.2
.

Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs

27.1
.

Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs

26.6
W

Herathge to Gammon, wicket (lbw - Gammon)

26.5
1

Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run

26.4
1

Herathge to Gammon, 1 run

26.3
1

Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run

26.2
.

Herathge to Parfitt, 0 runs

26.1
3

Herathge to Gammon, 3 runs

25.6
.

Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs

25.5
.

Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs

25.4
.

Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs

25.4
1

Thanawala to Parfitt, wide

25.3
1

Thanawala to Gammon, 1 run

25.2
1

Thanawala to Parfitt, 1 run

25.1
1

Thanawala to Gammon, 1 run

24.6
1

Herathge to Gammon, 1 run

24.5
1

Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run

24.4
.

Herathge to Parfitt, 0 runs

24.3
1

Herathge to Gammon, 1 run

24.3
1

Herathge to Gammon, wide

24.2
1

Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run

24.1
1

Herathge to Gammon, 1 run

23.6
1

Thanawala to Gammon, 1 run

23.5
.

Thanawala to Gammon, 0 runs

23.4
.

Thanawala to Gammon, 0 runs

23.3
.

Thanawala to Gammon, 0 runs

23.2
2

Thanawala to Gammon, 2 runs

23.1
1

Thanawala to Parfitt, 1 run

22.6
2

Herathge to Gammon, 2 runs

22.5
.

Herathge to Gammon, 0 runs

22.4
.

Herathge to Gammon, 0 runs

22.3
W

Herathge to Ellis, appeal, wicket (caught - Ellis)

22.2
1

Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run

22.1
1

Herathge to Ellis, 1 run

21.6
.

Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs

21.4
.

Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs

21.2
.

Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs

20.6
2

Herathge to Parfitt, 2 runs

20.4
1

Herathge to Ellis, 1 run

20.3
2

Herathge to Ellis, 2 runs

20.2
2

Herathge to Ellis, 2 runs

20.1
1

Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run

19.6
.

Thanawala to Ellis, 0 runs

19.4
.

Thanawala to Ellis, 0 runs

19.3
.

Thanawala to Ellis, 0 runs

19.2
W

Thanawala to Ellis, appeal, wicket (caught - Ellis)

19.1
.

Thanawala to Ellis, 0 runs

18.6
.

Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs

18.5
.

Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs

18.4
3

Whitfield to Ellis, 3 runs

18.3
.

Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs

18.2
.

Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs

18.1
.

Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs

17.6
2

Thanawala to Parfitt, 2 runs

17.5
.

Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs

17.4
1

Thanawala to Ellis, 1 run

17.3
1

Thanawala to Parfitt, 1 run

17.2
1

Thanawala to Ellis, 1 run

17.1
1

Thanawala to Parfitt, 1 run

16.6
1

Whitfield to Parfitt, 1 run

16.5
.

Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs

16.4
.

Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs

16.3
1

Whitfield to Ellis, 1 run

16.2
4

Whitfield to Ellis, 4 runs

16.1
.

Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs

15.6
4

Chissell to Parfitt, 4 runs

15.5
1

Chissell to Ellis, 1 run

15.4
1

Chissell to Parfitt, 1 run

15.3
1

Chissell to Ellis, 1 run

15.2
.

Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs

15.1
1

Chissell to Parfitt, 1 run

14.6
.

Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs

14.4
1

Whitfield to Ellis, 1 run

14.3
1

Whitfield to Parfitt, 1 run

14.2
1

Whitfield to Ellis, 1 run

14.1
1

Whitfield to Parfitt, 1 run

13.6
.

Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs

13.5
.

Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs

13.4
.

Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs

13.3
.

Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs

13.2
1

Chissell to Parfitt, 1 run

13.1
.

Chissell to Parfitt, 0 runs

12.6
.

Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs

12.5
.

Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs

12.4
1

Whitfield to Parfitt, 1 run

12.3
.

Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs

12.2
.

Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs

12.1
.

Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs

11.6
.

Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs

11.5
.

Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs

11.4
.

Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs

11.3
2

Chissell to Ellis, 2 runs

11.2
.

Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs

11.1
4

Chissell to Ellis, 4 runs

10.6
1

Whitfield to Ellis, 1 run

10.5
.

Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs

10.4
.

Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs

10.3
.

Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs

10.2
.

Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs

10.1
2

Whitfield to Ellis, 2 runs

9.6
1

Phillips to Ellis, 1 run

9.6
1

Phillips to Ellis, wide

9.5
.

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

9.4
1

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

9.3
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

9.2
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

9.1
4

Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs

8.6
.

Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs

8.5
1

Whitfield to Parfitt, 1 run

8.4
.

Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.3
.

Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.2
.

Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs

8.1
4

Whitfield to Parfitt, 4 runs

7.6
.

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

7.4
1

Phillips to Ellis, 1 run

7.3
.

Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs

7.2
W

Phillips to Sharman, appeal, wicket (caught - Sharman)

7.1
.

Phillips to Sharman, 0 runs

6.6
1

Thatcher to Sharman, 1 run

6.5
2

Thatcher to Sharman, 2 byes

6.4
4

Thatcher to Sharman, 4 runs

6.3
4

Thatcher to Sharman, 4 runs

6.2
2

Thatcher to Sharman, 2 runs

6.1
.

Thatcher to Sharman, 0 runs

5.6
2

Phillips to Parfitt, 2 runs

5.5
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

5.2
.

Phillips to Sharman, 0 runs

4.6
.

Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.6
1

Thatcher to Parfitt, wide

4.4
.

Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.3
.

Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

4.2
2

Thatcher to Parfitt, 2 runs

4.1
.

Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.6
1

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

3.5
4

Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs

3.4
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.3
4

Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs

3.2
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

3.1
.

Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.6
.

Thatcher to Sharman, 0 runs

2.5
4

Thatcher to Sharman, 4 runs

2.4
1

Thatcher to Parfitt, 1 run

2.4
1

Thatcher to Parfitt, wide

2.3
.

Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.2
.

Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

2.1
.

Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

1.6
.

Phillips to Sharman, 0 runs

1.5
1

Phillips to Parfitt, leg bye

1.3
1

Phillips to Sharman, leg bye

1.2
1

Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run

1.1
1

Phillips to Sharman, 1 run

0.6
.

Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.4
.

Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.2
.

Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.1
.

Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs