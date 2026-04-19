Highlights Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026
Ellis to Herathge, appeal, wicket (bowled - Herathge)
Ellis to Thatcher, 1 run
Ellis to Thatcher, 0 runs
Ellis to Herathge, 1 run
Lambert to Herathge, 1 run
Lambert to Herathge, 0 runs
Lambert to Thatcher, 1 run
Lambert to Herathge, 1 run
Lambert to Thatcher, 1 run
Lambert to Herathge, 1 run
Lambert to Thatcher, 1 run
Ellis to Herathge, 0 runs
Ellis to Thatcher, 2 wides
Ellis to Thatcher, 0 runs
Ellis to Thatcher, 0 runs
Ellis to Herathge, 1 run
Ellis to Thatcher, 1 run
Ellis to Herathge, 1 run
Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs
Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs
Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs
Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs
Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs
Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs
Ellis to Thatcher, 1 run
Ellis to Thatcher, 0 runs
Ellis to Herathge, 1 run
Ellis to Singh, appeal, wicket (stumped - Singh)
Ellis to Singh, 0 runs
Ellis to Thatcher, 1 run
Lambert to Thatcher, 1 run
Lambert to Singh, 1 run
Lambert to Thatcher, 1 run
Lambert to Thatcher, 2 runs
Lambert to Thatcher, 0 runs
Lambert to Thatcher, wide
Lambert to Singh, 1 run
Walker to Singh, 1 run
Walker to Thatcher, 1 run
Walker to Whitfield, appeal, wicket (caught - Whitfield)
Walker to Singh, 1 run
Walker to Whitfield, 1 run
Walker to Singh, 1 run
Porter to Singh, 1 run
Porter to Singh, 0 runs
Porter to Whitfield, 1 run
Porter to Whitfield, 0 runs
Porter to Singh, 1 run
Porter to Singh, 0 runs
Walker to Whitfield, 0 runs
Walker to Whitfield, 0 runs
Walker to Phillips, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Phillips)
Phillips defends for a run.
Walker to Singh, 0 runs
Walker to Singh, 0 runs
Porter to Phillips, 0 runs
Porter to Singh, 1 run
Porter to Singh, 1 run
Porter to Phillips, 1 run
Walker to Phillips, 2 runs
Walker to Phillips, 0 runs
Walker to Phillips, 0 runs
Walker to Singh, 1 run
Walker to Phillips, 1 run
Walker to Phillips, 2 runs
Porter to Phillips, 1 run
Porter to Phillips, 0 runs
Porter to Phillips, 2 runs
Porter to Singh, 1 run
Porter to Watson, appeal, wicket (caught - Watson)
Porter to Phillips, 1 run
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Phillips, 1 run
Walker to Watson, 1 run
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Watson, 2 runs
Walker to Phillips, 1 run
Shearn to Phillips, leg bye
Shearn to Watson, 1 run
Shearn to Phillips, 1 run
Shearn to Watson, wide
Shearn to Watson, 0 runs
Shearn to Watson, 2 runs
Shearn to Phillips, 1 run
Lambert to Phillips, 1 run
Lambert to Phillips, 0 runs
Lambert to Watson, 1 run
Lambert to Phillips, 1 run
Lambert to Phillips, 0 runs
Lambert to Watson, 1 run
Lambert to Watson, wide
Shearn to Phillips, 0 runs
Shearn to Watson, leg bye
Shearn to Watson, 0 runs
Shearn to Phillips, 1 run
Shearn to Phillips, 4 runs
Shearn to Watson, 1 run
Lambert to Phillips, 0 runs
Lambert to Phillips, 0 runs
Lambert to Phillips, wide
Lambert to Phillips, 0 runs
Lambert to Phillips, wide
Lambert to Chissell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Chissell)
Lambert to Watson, leg bye
Lambert to Chissell, 1 run
Ellis to Watson, 2 byes
Ellis to Watson, 2 runs
Ellis to Watson, 4 runs
Ellis to Watson, wide
Ellis to Watson, 4 runs
Ellis to Watson, 0 runs
Ellis to Watson, 2 leg byes
Phillips to Watson, 1 run
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 6 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 1 run
Phillips to Watson, 1 run
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 4 runs
Ellis to Chissell, 0 runs
Ellis to Chissell, 0 runs
Ellis to Chissell, 0 runs
Ellis to Watson, appeal, wicket (run out - Brooker)
Ellis to Watson, 0 runs
Ellis to Brooker, 1 run
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 4 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 1 run
Phillips to Watson, 1 run
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Brooker, 1 run
Ellis to Brooker, 1 run
Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs
Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs
Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs
Ellis to Watson, 1 run
Ellis to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 1 run
Phillips to Brooker, 1 run
Phillips to Brooker, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 1 run
Phillips to Watson, wide
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs
Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs
Ellis to Watson, 1 run
Ellis to Brooker, 1 run
Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs
Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Watson, 3 wides
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Brooker, 1 run
Walker to Brooker, 0 runs
Ellis to Watson, 0 runs
Ellis to Watson, 0 runs
Ellis to Watson, 0 runs
Ellis to Watson, 0 runs
Ellis to Watson, 2 runs
Ellis to Brooker, 1 run
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Brooker, 1 run
Walker to Brooker, 0 runs
Walker to Watson, 1 run
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs
Ellis to Brooker, 0 runs
Ellis to Brooker, 4 runs
Ellis to Watson, 1 run
Ellis to Watson, 0 runs
Ellis to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Watson, 1 run
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Watson, 2 leg byes
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Brooker, 1 run
Walker to Watson, 1 run
Porter to Brooker, 2 runs
Porter to Brooker, 0 runs
Porter to Watson, 1 run
Porter to Watson, 0 runs
Porter to Watson, 0 runs
Porter to Brooker, 1 run
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Brooker, 1 run
Walker to Watson, 1 run
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Brooker, 1 run
Walker to Brooker, 0 runs
Porter to Watson, 0 runs
Porter to Watson, 0 runs
Porter to Watson, 2 runs
Porter to Watson, 4 runs
Porter to Brooker, 1 run
Porter to Brooker, 0 runs
Walker to Brooker, 1 run
Walker to Brooker, 0 runs
Walker to Brooker, 0 runs
Walker to Brooker, 0 runs
Walker to Brooker, 0 runs
Walker to Watson, 1 run
Porter to Watson, 1 run
Porter to Watson, 0 runs
Porter to Watson, 0 runs
Porter to Brooker, 1 run
Porter to Brooker, 0 runs
Porter to Watson, 3 runs
Walker to Brooker, 0 runs
Walker to Brooker, 0 runs
Walker to Watson, 1 run
Walker to Watson, wide
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Watson, 0 runs
Walker to Brooker, 1 run
Porter to Watson, 0 runs
Porter to Western, appeal, wicket (caught - Western)
Porter to Western, 0 runs
Porter to Western, 0 runs
Porter to Western, 0 runs
Porter to Western, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Western, 1 run
Shearn to Western, 0 runs
Shearn to Brown, appeal, wicket (bowled - Brown)
Shearn to Brown, 0 runs
Shearn to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Brooker, 0 runs
Porter to Brooker, 0 runs
Porter to Brooker, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 1 run
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 3 wides
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brown, 1 run
Shearn to Brown, 0 runs
Shearn to Brown, 0 runs
Shearn to Brown, 0 runs
Lambert to Brooker, 0 runs
Lambert to Brooker, wide
Lambert to Brooker, 0 runs
Lambert to Brooker, 4 runs
Lambert to Brooker, 4 runs
Lambert to Brown, 1 run
Lambert to Brown, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brown, 1 run
Shearn to Brooker, 1 run
Lambert to Brown, 0 runs
Lambert to Brown, 0 runs
Lambert to Brown, 0 runs
Lambert to Brooker, 1 run
Lambert to Brown, 1 run
Lambert to Brown, 2 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 2 runs
Lambert to Brown, 0 runs
Lambert to Brown, 0 runs
Lambert to Brown, 0 runs
Lambert to Brooker, 1 run
Lambert to Brooker, 0 runs
Lambert to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thanawala)
Shearn to Thanawala, 0 runs
Shearn to Thanawala, 0 runs
Shearn to Thanawala, 0 runs
Shearn to Thanawala, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 1 run
Lambert to Brooker, 1 run
Lambert to Brooker, wide
Lambert to Brooker, 4 runs
Lambert to Brooker, 0 runs
Lambert to Brooker, 2 leg byes
Lambert to Brooker, 0 runs
Lambert to Thanawala, 1 run
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 0 runs
Shearn to Brooker, 4 runs
Phillips to Phillips, 2 runs
Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs
Phillips to Phillips, 2 runs
Phillips to Porter, 1 run
Phillips to Porter, 0 runs
Phillips to Phillips, 1 run
Thatcher to Phillips, 1 run
Thatcher to Phillips, wide
Thatcher to Phillips, 2 runs
Thatcher to Porter, 1 run
Thatcher to Porter, 2 runs
Thatcher to Phillips, 1 run
Thatcher to Phillips, 0 runs
Phillips to Porter, 0 runs
Phillips to Phillips, 3 runs
Phillips to Porter, 1 run
Phillips to Phillips, 1 run
Phillips to Phillips, 2 runs
Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs
Thatcher to Porter, 4 runs
Thatcher to Porter, 0 runs
Thatcher to Porter, 2 runs
Thatcher to Phillips, 1 run
Thatcher to Porter, 1 run
Phillips to Phillips, 2 runs
Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs
Phillips to Porter, 1 run
Phillips to Phillips, 1 run
Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs
Phillips to Porter, bye
Thatcher to Phillips, 0 runs
Thatcher to Phillips, 4 runs
Thatcher to Phillips, 2 runs
Thatcher to Porter, 1 run
Thatcher to Porter, 0 runs
Thatcher to Porter, 0 runs
Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs
Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs
Phillips to Phillips, 2 runs
Phillips to Phillips, 0 runs
Phillips to Porter, leg bye
Phillips to Phillips, 1 run
Thatcher to Porter, 0 runs
Thatcher to Porter, 2 runs
Thatcher to Porter, 0 runs
Thatcher to Phillips, 1 run
Thatcher to Phillips, 0 runs
Thatcher to Phillips, 0 runs
Chissell to Porter, 0 runs
Chissell to Porter, 2 runs
Chissell to Phillips, 1 run
Chissell to Phillips, 4 runs
Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs
Chissell to Phillips, 1 run
Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs
Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs
Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs
Whitfield to Phillips, 1 run
Whitfield to Porter, 1 run
Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs
Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs
Chissell to Porter, 1 run
Chissell to Phillips, 1 run
Chissell to Phillips, 1 run
Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs
Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs
Whitfield to Porter, 4 runs
Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs
Whitfield to Phillips, 1 run
Whitfield to Porter, 1 run
Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs
Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs
Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs
Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs
Chissell to Phillips, 0 runs
Chissell to Lambert, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lambert)
Chissell to Lambert, wide
Chissell to Lambert, 0 runs
Chissell to Porter, leg bye
Whitfield to Porter, 1 run
Whitfield to Lambert, 1 run
Whitfield to Sturge, appeal, wicket (caught - Sturge)
Whitfield to Sturge, wide
Whitfield to Porter, 1 run
Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs
Whitfield to Sturge, 1 run
Singh to Porter, 0 runs
Singh to Porter, 0 runs
Singh to Sturge, leg bye
Singh to Sturge, 4 runs
Singh to Porter, 1 run
Singh to Porter, wide
Singh to Sturge, 1 run
Whitfield to Porter, 0 runs
Whitfield to Sturge, 1 run
Whitfield to Sturge, 0 runs
Whitfield to Sturge, 2 runs
Whitfield to Sturge, 0 runs
Whitfield to Porter, 1 run
Singh to Sturge, 4 runs
Singh to Sturge, 0 runs
Singh to Porter, 1 run
Singh to Porter, 0 runs
Singh to Porter, 0 runs
Singh to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (caught - Parfitt)
Singh to Parfitt, wide
Herathge to Sturge, 4 runs
Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run
Herathge to Sturge, 1 run
Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs
Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs
Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run
Singh to Sturge, 0 runs
Singh to Sturge, 0 runs
Singh to Sturge, 0 runs
Singh to Sturge, 0 runs
Singh to Sturge, 2 runs
Singh to Parfitt, 1 run
Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs
Herathge to Sturge, 4 runs
Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs
Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run
Herathge to Sturge, 3 runs
Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run
Singh to Sturge, 0 runs
Singh to Sturge, 0 runs
Singh to Sturge, 0 runs
Singh to Sturge, wide
Singh to Parfitt, 1 run
Singh to Parfitt, 0 runs
Singh to Parfitt, wide
Singh to Parfitt, wide
Singh to Parfitt, 2 runs
Herathge to Sturge, 2 runs
Herathge to Sturge, 4 runs
Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs
Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs
Herathge to Sturge, 0 runs
Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run
Thanawala to Parfitt, 1 run
Thanawala to Sturge, 1 run
Thanawala to Parfitt, 1 run
Thanawala to Parfitt, 4 runs
Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs
Herathge to Gammon, wicket (lbw - Gammon)
Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run
Herathge to Gammon, 1 run
Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run
Herathge to Parfitt, 0 runs
Herathge to Gammon, 3 runs
Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thanawala to Parfitt, wide
Thanawala to Gammon, 1 run
Thanawala to Parfitt, 1 run
Thanawala to Gammon, 1 run
Herathge to Gammon, 1 run
Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run
Herathge to Parfitt, 0 runs
Herathge to Gammon, 1 run
Herathge to Gammon, wide
Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run
Herathge to Gammon, 1 run
Thanawala to Gammon, 1 run
Thanawala to Gammon, 0 runs
Thanawala to Gammon, 0 runs
Thanawala to Gammon, 0 runs
Thanawala to Gammon, 2 runs
Thanawala to Parfitt, 1 run
Herathge to Gammon, 2 runs
Herathge to Gammon, 0 runs
Herathge to Gammon, 0 runs
Herathge to Ellis, appeal, wicket (caught - Ellis)
Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run
Herathge to Ellis, 1 run
Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs
Herathge to Parfitt, 2 runs
Herathge to Ellis, 1 run
Herathge to Ellis, 2 runs
Herathge to Ellis, 2 runs
Herathge to Parfitt, 1 run
Thanawala to Ellis, 0 runs
Thanawala to Ellis, 0 runs
Thanawala to Ellis, 0 runs
Thanawala to Ellis, appeal, wicket (caught - Ellis)
Thanawala to Ellis, 0 runs
Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 3 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs
Thanawala to Parfitt, 2 runs
Thanawala to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thanawala to Ellis, 1 run
Thanawala to Parfitt, 1 run
Thanawala to Ellis, 1 run
Thanawala to Parfitt, 1 run
Whitfield to Parfitt, 1 run
Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 1 run
Whitfield to Ellis, 4 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs
Chissell to Parfitt, 4 runs
Chissell to Ellis, 1 run
Chissell to Parfitt, 1 run
Chissell to Ellis, 1 run
Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs
Chissell to Parfitt, 1 run
Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 1 run
Whitfield to Parfitt, 1 run
Whitfield to Ellis, 1 run
Whitfield to Parfitt, 1 run
Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs
Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs
Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs
Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs
Chissell to Parfitt, 1 run
Chissell to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs
Whitfield to Parfitt, 1 run
Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs
Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs
Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs
Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs
Chissell to Ellis, 2 runs
Chissell to Ellis, 0 runs
Chissell to Ellis, 4 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 1 run
Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 2 runs
Phillips to Ellis, 1 run
Phillips to Ellis, wide
Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs
Whitfield to Ellis, 0 runs
Whitfield to Parfitt, 1 run
Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitfield to Parfitt, 0 runs
Whitfield to Parfitt, 4 runs
Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs
Phillips to Ellis, 1 run
Phillips to Ellis, 0 runs
Phillips to Sharman, appeal, wicket (caught - Sharman)
Phillips to Sharman, 0 runs
Thatcher to Sharman, 1 run
Thatcher to Sharman, 2 byes
Thatcher to Sharman, 4 runs
Thatcher to Sharman, 4 runs
Thatcher to Sharman, 2 runs
Thatcher to Sharman, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 2 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Sharman, 0 runs
Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thatcher to Parfitt, wide
Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thatcher to Parfitt, 2 runs
Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 4 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thatcher to Sharman, 0 runs
Thatcher to Sharman, 4 runs
Thatcher to Parfitt, 1 run
Thatcher to Parfitt, wide
Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs
Phillips to Sharman, 0 runs
Phillips to Parfitt, leg bye
Phillips to Sharman, leg bye
Phillips to Parfitt, 1 run
Phillips to Sharman, 1 run
Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs
Thatcher to Parfitt, 0 runs