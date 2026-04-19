Match details Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, April 19, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Glamorgan Squad
Leicestershire Foxes Squad
|Players
|Brooker Rebecca, Thanawala Prisha, Brown Hayley, Western Lucy, Watson Ellen, Chissell Caitlin, Phillips Ellie, Singh Indira, Whitfield Holly, Thatcher Emma, Herathge April Ayesha
|Bench
|Ketan Anjali, Shaikh Nayma, Weston Lucy
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet