Match details Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026

List a

GLA
GLA

263

LEI
LEI

210

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 19, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersParfitt Lauren, Sharman Flo, Ellis Bea, Ellis Bethan, Gammon Bethan, Sturge Megan, Lambert Charlotte, Porter Gemma, Phillips Sara, Shearn Anna Mae, Walker Poppy, Parfitt Georgia Louise
BenchJackson Eve, McColl Megan, Tulloch Poppy, Westley Jasmine

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersBrooker Rebecca, Thanawala Prisha, Brown Hayley, Western Lucy, Watson Ellen, Chissell Caitlin, Phillips Ellie, Singh Indira, Whitfield Holly, Thatcher Emma, Herathge April Ayesha
BenchKetan Anjali, Shaikh Nayma, Weston Lucy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet