Squads Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026

List a

GLA
GLA

263

LEI
LEI

210

Playing

GLA
GLA
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Sharman Flo

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Ellis Bea

no information yet

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Western Lucy

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Singh Indira

no information yet

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Whitfield Holly

all rounder

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

Walker Poppy

no information yet

Bench

GLA
GLA
LEI
LEI
First TeamSecond Team
Ketan Anjali

no information yet

McColl Megan

all rounder

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet