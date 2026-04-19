Squads Glamorgan vs Leicestershire Foxes List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 19.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Sharman Flo
no information yet
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Brown Hayley
batsman
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Western Lucy
no information yet
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Watson Ellen
batsman
Sturge Megan
bowler
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Singh Indira
no information yet
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Whitfield Holly
all rounder
Shearn Anna Mae
all rounder
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Walker Poppy
no information yet
Herathge April Ayesha
all rounder
Parfitt Georgia Louise
wicket keeper
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Jackson Eve
bowler
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
McColl Megan
all rounder
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Weston Lucy
batsman
Westley Jasmine
no information yet