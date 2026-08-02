Highlights Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 02.08.2026

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List a

GLA
GLA

(9 ov.) 74/1

NOR
NOR
9.5
.

Fackrell to Jeanes, 0 runs

9.4
4

Fackrell to Jeanes, 4 runs

9.3
1

Fackrell to Freeborn, 1 run

9.2
1

Fackrell to Jeanes, 1 run

9.1
.

Fackrell to Jeanes, 0 runs

8.6
.

Marriott to Freeborn, 0 runs

8.5
.

Marriott to Freeborn, 0 runs

8.4
4

Marriott to Freeborn, 4 leg byes

8.3
.

Marriott to Freeborn, 0 runs

8.2
4

Marriott to Freeborn, 4 runs

8.1
.

Marriott to Freeborn, 0 runs

7.6
.

Fackrell to Jeanes, 0 runs

7.5
1

Fackrell to Freeborn, 1 run

7.4
.

Fackrell to Freeborn, 0 runs

7.3
1

Fackrell to Jeanes, 1 run

7.2
.

Fackrell to Jeanes, 0 runs

7.1
4

Fackrell to Jeanes, 4 runs

6.6
.

Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs

6.5
.

Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs

6.4
.

Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs

6.3
.

Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs

6.2
2

Reid to Freeborn, 2 runs

6.1
.

Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs

5.6
4

Thaker to Jeanes, 4 runs

5.5
4

Thaker to Jeanes, 4 runs

5.5
1

Thaker to Jeanes, wide

5.4
4

Thaker to Jeanes, 4 runs

5.3
.

0 runs

5.2
4

Thaker to Jeanes, 4 runs

5.1
.

Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs

4.6
.

Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs

4.5
4

Reid to Freeborn, 4 runs

4.4
1

Reid to Jeanes, 1 run

4.3
1

Reid to Freeborn, 1 run

4.2
.

Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs

4.2
1

Reid to Freeborn, wide

4.1
.

Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs

3.6
.

Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs

3.5
1

Thaker to Freeborn, 1 run

3.4
4

Thaker to Freeborn, 4 runs

3.3
4

Thaker to Freeborn, 4 runs

3.2
.

Thaker to Freeborn, 0 runs

3.1
4

Thaker to Freeborn, 4 runs

2.6
.

Reid to Jeanes, 0 runs

2.5
2

Reid to Jeanes, 2 runs

2.4
4

Reid to Jeanes, 4 runs

2.3
2

Reid to Jeanes, 2 runs

2.2
.

Reid to Jeanes, 0 runs

2.1
1

Reid to Freeborn, 1 run

1.6
4

Thaker to Jeanes, 4 runs

1.5
.

Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.4
.

Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.3
.

Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.3
1

Thaker to Jeanes, wide

1.2
.

Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs

1.1
.

Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs

0.5
W

Reid to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (bowled - Parfitt)

0.4
.

Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.3
.

Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.2
.

Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs

0.1
1

Reid to Jeanes, 1 run