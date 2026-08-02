Highlights Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 02.08.2026
Fackrell to Jeanes, 0 runs
Fackrell to Jeanes, 4 runs
Fackrell to Freeborn, 1 run
Fackrell to Jeanes, 1 run
Fackrell to Jeanes, 0 runs
Marriott to Freeborn, 0 runs
Marriott to Freeborn, 0 runs
Marriott to Freeborn, 4 leg byes
Marriott to Freeborn, 0 runs
Marriott to Freeborn, 4 runs
Marriott to Freeborn, 0 runs
Fackrell to Jeanes, 0 runs
Fackrell to Freeborn, 1 run
Fackrell to Freeborn, 0 runs
Fackrell to Jeanes, 1 run
Fackrell to Jeanes, 0 runs
Fackrell to Jeanes, 4 runs
Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs
Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs
Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs
Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs
Reid to Freeborn, 2 runs
Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs
Thaker to Jeanes, 4 runs
Thaker to Jeanes, 4 runs
Thaker to Jeanes, wide
Thaker to Jeanes, 4 runs
0 runs
Thaker to Jeanes, 4 runs
Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs
Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs
Reid to Freeborn, 4 runs
Reid to Jeanes, 1 run
Reid to Freeborn, 1 run
Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs
Reid to Freeborn, wide
Reid to Freeborn, 0 runs
Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs
Thaker to Freeborn, 1 run
Thaker to Freeborn, 4 runs
Thaker to Freeborn, 4 runs
Thaker to Freeborn, 0 runs
Thaker to Freeborn, 4 runs
Reid to Jeanes, 0 runs
Reid to Jeanes, 2 runs
Reid to Jeanes, 4 runs
Reid to Jeanes, 2 runs
Reid to Jeanes, 0 runs
Reid to Freeborn, 1 run
Thaker to Jeanes, 4 runs
Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs
Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs
Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs
Thaker to Jeanes, wide
Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs
Thaker to Jeanes, 0 runs
Reid to Parfitt, appeal, wicket (bowled - Parfitt)
Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs
Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs
Reid to Parfitt, 0 runs
Reid to Jeanes, 1 run