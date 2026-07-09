Match details Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 02.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 02, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Glamorgan Squad
|Players
|Ellis Bea, Gammon Bethan, Jackson Eve, Lambert Charlotte, McColl Megan, Parfitt Lauren, Phillips Sara, Porter Gemma, Sharman Flo, Shearn Anna Mae, Sturge Megan, Tulloch Poppy, Westley Jasmine
|Bench
|no information yet
Northamptonshire Steelbacks Squad
|Players
|Ascott Bethany, Austin Meg, Carpenter Emily, Drinkell Mary, Gibbs Emma, Groves Josie, Hill Chloe, Kemp Amelia, Marriott Gemma, Patel Anisha, Phillips Ella, Presland Alicia Demi, Reid Mabel, Russell Liz
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet