Squads Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 02.08.2026

List a

GLA
GLA
NOR
NOR

Playing

GLA
GLA
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Ellis Bea

no information yet

Gammon Bethan

wicket keeper

Austin Meg

batsman

Drinkell Mary

no information yet

McColl Megan

all rounder

Gibbs Emma

no information yet

Parfitt Lauren

all rounder

Phillips Sara

no information yet

Hill Chloe

batsman

Porter Gemma

no information yet

Kemp Amelia

no information yet

Sharman Flo

no information yet

Marriott Gemma

all rounder

Shearn Anna Mae

all rounder

Phillips Ella

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Bench

GLA
GLA
NOR
NOR

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet