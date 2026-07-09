Squads Glamorgan vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 02.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ellis Bea
no information yet
Ascott Bethany
bowler
Gammon Bethan
wicket keeper
Austin Meg
batsman
Jackson Eve
bowler
Carpenter Emily
bowler
Lambert Charlotte
bowler
Drinkell Mary
no information yet
McColl Megan
all rounder
Gibbs Emma
no information yet
Parfitt Lauren
all rounder
Groves Josie
bowler
Phillips Sara
no information yet
Hill Chloe
batsman
Porter Gemma
no information yet
Kemp Amelia
no information yet
Sharman Flo
no information yet
Marriott Gemma
all rounder
Shearn Anna Mae
all rounder
Patel Anisha
bowler
Sturge Megan
bowler
Phillips Ella
no information yet
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Presland Alicia Demi
all rounder
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Reid Mabel
bowler
Match has not started yet