Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 09.08.2026

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List a

LEI
LEI
DER
DER

(25 ov.) 118/2

24.6
.

Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs

24.5
1

Herathge to Lonsdale, 1 run

24.4
.

Herathge to Lonsdale, 0 runs

24.3
.

Herathge to Lonsdale, 0 runs

24.2
1

Herathge to Kenvyn, 1 run

24.1
.

Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs

23.6
4

Thanawala to Lonsdale, 4 runs

23.5
.

Thanawala to Lonsdale, 0 runs

23.4
1

Thanawala to Kenvyn, 1 run

23.3
.

Thanawala to Kenvyn, 0 runs

23.2
1

Lonsdale plays a defensive stroke for one run.

23.1
4

Thanawala to Lonsdale, 4 runs

22.6
4

Herathge to Kenvyn, 4 runs

22.5
.

Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs

22.4
4

Herathge to Kenvyn, 4 runs

22.3
.

Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs

22.2
4

Herathge to Kenvyn, 4 runs

22.1
.

Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs

21.6
1

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 1 run

21.5
.

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs

21.4
.

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs

21.3
.

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs

21.2
1

Whitfield to Lonsdale, 1 run

21.1
.

Whitfield to Lonsdale, 0 runs

20.6
.

Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs

20.5
4

Herathge to Kenvyn, 4 runs

20.4
.

Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs

20.3
1

Herathge to Lonsdale, 1 run

20.2
.

Herathge to Lonsdale, 0 runs

20.1
1

Herathge to Kenvyn, 1 run

19.6
1

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 1 run

19.5
.

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs

19.4
1

Whitfield to Lonsdale, 1 run

19.3
.

Whitfield to Lonsdale, 0 runs

19.2
1

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 1 run

19.1
.

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs

18.6
.

Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs

18.5
.

Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs

18.4
.

Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs

18.3
.

Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs

18.3
1

Chissell to Lonsdale, wide

18.2
.

Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs

18.1
4

Chissell to Lonsdale, 4 runs

17.6
.

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs

17.5
2

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 2 runs

17.4
.

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs

17.3
.

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs

17.2
.

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs

17.1
.

Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs

16.6
2

Chissell to Lonsdale, 2 runs

16.5
1

Chissell to Kenvyn, 1 run

16.4
.

Chissell to Kenvyn, 0 runs

16.3
1

Chissell to Lonsdale, 1 run

16.2
1

Chissell to Kenvyn, 1 run

16.1
1

Chissell to Lonsdale, 1 run

15.6
W

Whitfield to Shaw, appeal, wicket (caught - Shaw)

15.5
4

Whitfield to Shaw, 4 runs

15.4
4

Whitfield to Shaw, 4 runs

15.3
.

Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs

15.2
2

Whitfield to Shaw, 2 runs

15.1
.

Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs

14.6
1

Chissell to Shaw, 1 run

14.6
1

Chissell to Shaw, wide

14.5
4

Chissell to Shaw, 4 runs

14.4
1

Chissell to Lonsdale, 1 run

14.3
.

Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs

14.2
.

Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs

14.1
.

Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs

14.1
1

Chissell to Lonsdale, wide

13.6
1

Whitfield to Lonsdale, 1 run

13.5
.

Whitfield to Lonsdale, 0 runs

13.4
.

Whitfield to Lonsdale, 0 runs

13.3
1

Whitfield to Shaw, 1 run

13.2
.

Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs

13.1
.

Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs

12.6
1

Chissell to Shaw, 1 run

12.5
.

Chissell to Shaw, 0 runs

12.4
.

Chissell to Shaw, 0 runs

12.3
1

Chissell to Lonsdale, 1 run

12.2
.

Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs

12.1
.

Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs

11.6
.

Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs

11.5
.

Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs

11.4
.

Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs

11.3
.

Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs

11.2
4

Whitfield to Shaw, 4 runs

11.1
2

Whitfield to Shaw, 2 runs

10.6
4

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 4 runs

10.5
1

Thatcher to Shaw, 1 run

10.4
.

Thatcher to Shaw, 0 runs

10.3
.

Thatcher to Shaw, 0 runs

10.2
.

Thatcher to Shaw, 0 runs

10.1
.

Thatcher to Shaw, 0 runs

9.6
4

Phillips to Lonsdale, 4 runs

9.5
.

Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs

9.4
1

Shaw defends for 1 run.

9.3
2

Phillips to Shaw, 2 runs

9.2
4

Phillips to Shaw, 4 runs

9.1
.

Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs

8.6
.

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs

8.5
.

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs

8.4
.

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs

8.3
.

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs

8.2
.

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs

8.1
.

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs

7.6
1

Phillips to Lonsdale, 1 run

7.5
.

Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs

7.4
.

Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs

7.3
4

Phillips to Lonsdale, 4 runs

7.2
.

Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs

7.1
.

Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs

6.6
1

Thatcher to Lonsdale, leg bye

6.5
.

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs

6.4
.

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs

6.3
4

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 4 runs

6.3
1

Thatcher to Lonsdale, wide

6.2
.

Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs

6.1
W

Thatcher to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Duckworth)

5.6
.

Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs

5.5
2

Phillips to Shaw, 2 leg byes

5.4
.

Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs

5.3
.

Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs

5.2
.

Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs

5.1
.

Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs

4.6
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

4.5
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

4.4
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

4.4
1

Thatcher to Duckworth, wide

4.3
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

4.2
2

Thatcher to Duckworth, 2 runs

4.1
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

3.6
.

Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs

3.3
1

Phillips to Duckworth, 1 run

3.2
.

Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs

3.1
1

Phillips to Shaw, 1 run

2.6
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.5
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.4
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

2.3
1

Shaw defends for 1 run.

2.2
1

Thatcher to Duckworth, 1 run

2.1
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

1.6
.

Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs

1.5
.

Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs

1.4
.

Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs

1.3
2

Phillips to Shaw, 2 runs

1.2
.

Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs

1.1
.

Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs

0.6
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

0.5
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

0.4
4

Thatcher to Duckworth, 4 runs

0.3
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

0.2
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs

0.1
.

Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs