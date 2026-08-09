Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 09.08.2026
Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Herathge to Lonsdale, 1 run
Herathge to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Herathge to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Herathge to Kenvyn, 1 run
Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Thanawala to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Thanawala to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Thanawala to Kenvyn, 1 run
Thanawala to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Lonsdale plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Thanawala to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Herathge to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Herathge to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Herathge to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 1 run
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitfield to Lonsdale, 1 run
Whitfield to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Herathge to Kenvyn, 4 runs
Herathge to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Herathge to Lonsdale, 1 run
Herathge to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Herathge to Kenvyn, 1 run
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 1 run
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitfield to Lonsdale, 1 run
Whitfield to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 1 run
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, wide
Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 2 runs
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Whitfield to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 2 runs
Chissell to Kenvyn, 1 run
Chissell to Kenvyn, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 1 run
Chissell to Kenvyn, 1 run
Chissell to Lonsdale, 1 run
Whitfield to Shaw, appeal, wicket (caught - Shaw)
Whitfield to Shaw, 4 runs
Whitfield to Shaw, 4 runs
Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs
Whitfield to Shaw, 2 runs
Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs
Chissell to Shaw, 1 run
Chissell to Shaw, wide
Chissell to Shaw, 4 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 1 run
Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, wide
Whitfield to Lonsdale, 1 run
Whitfield to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Whitfield to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Whitfield to Shaw, 1 run
Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs
Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs
Chissell to Shaw, 1 run
Chissell to Shaw, 0 runs
Chissell to Shaw, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 1 run
Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Chissell to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs
Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs
Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs
Whitfield to Shaw, 0 runs
Whitfield to Shaw, 4 runs
Whitfield to Shaw, 2 runs
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Thatcher to Shaw, 1 run
Thatcher to Shaw, 0 runs
Thatcher to Shaw, 0 runs
Thatcher to Shaw, 0 runs
Thatcher to Shaw, 0 runs
Phillips to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Shaw defends for 1 run.
Phillips to Shaw, 2 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 4 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Phillips to Lonsdale, 1 run
Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Phillips to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Phillips to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Thatcher to Lonsdale, leg bye
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 4 runs
Thatcher to Lonsdale, wide
Thatcher to Lonsdale, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Duckworth)
Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 2 leg byes
Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, wide
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 2 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs
Phillips to Duckworth, 1 run
Phillips to Duckworth, 0 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 1 run
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Shaw defends for 1 run.
Thatcher to Duckworth, 1 run
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 2 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs
Phillips to Shaw, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 4 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs
Thatcher to Duckworth, 0 runs