Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 09.08.2026

List a

LEI
LEI
DER
DER

Playing

LEI
LEI
DER
DER
First TeamSecond Team
Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Singh Indira

no information yet

Hughes Emily

no information yet

Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Western Lucy

no information yet

Slater Beth

no information yet

Whitfield Holly

all rounder

Bench

LEI
LEI
DER
DER

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet