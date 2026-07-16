Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 09.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Baker Olivia
bowler
Brown Hayley
batsman
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Singh Indira
no information yet
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Teekasingh Faith
batsman
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Watson Ellen
batsman
Porter Ella
batsman
Western Lucy
no information yet
Slater Beth
no information yet
Weston Lucy
batsman
Whitfield Holly
all rounder
Match has not started yet