Match details Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 09.08.2026

List a

LEI
LEI
DER
DER

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersBrooker Rebecca, Brown Hayley, Chissell Caitlin, Ketan Anjali, Phillips Ellie, Shaikh Nayma, Singh Indira, Teekasingh Faith, Thanawala Prisha, Thatcher Emma, Watson Ellen, Western Lucy, Weston Lucy, Whitfield Holly
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Derbyshire Falcons Squad

PlayersBaker Olivia, Bedi Prisha, Darlow Adrianna, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Gater Matilda Atherton, Hughes Emily, Kenvyn Lauren, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lonsdale Frances, Porter Ella, Slater Beth
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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