Match details Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire Falcons List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 09.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 09, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Leicestershire Foxes Squad
|Players
|Brooker Rebecca, Brown Hayley, Chissell Caitlin, Ketan Anjali, Phillips Ellie, Shaikh Nayma, Singh Indira, Teekasingh Faith, Thanawala Prisha, Thatcher Emma, Watson Ellen, Western Lucy, Weston Lucy, Whitfield Holly
|Bench
|no information yet
Derbyshire Falcons Squad
|Players
|Baker Olivia, Bedi Prisha, Darlow Adrianna, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Gater Matilda Atherton, Hughes Emily, Kenvyn Lauren, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Lonsdale Frances, Porter Ella, Slater Beth
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet