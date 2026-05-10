Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026
Bird to Chissell, wide
Bird to Chissell, 0 runs
Bird to Chissell, wide
Bird to Chissell, 0 runs
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Daniels to Chissell, 1 run
Daniels to Chissell, 0 runs
Daniels to Chissell, 0 runs
Bird to Chissell, 1 run
Bird to Chissell, 0 runs
Bird to Chissell, 0 runs
Bird to Chissell, 0 runs
Bird to Chissell, 0 runs
Bird to Chissell, 0 runs
Bird to Chissell, wide
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 1 run
Phillips to Chissell, 4 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 1 run
Hill to Watson, 0 runs
Hill to Watson, 0 runs
Hill to Watson, 0 runs
Hill to Watson, 0 runs
Hill to Watson, wide
Hill to Chissell, 1 run
Hill to Chissell, wide
Hill to Chissell, 4 runs
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 1 run
Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs
Hill to Watson, 0 runs
Hill to Chissell, 1 run
Hill to Chissell, 0 runs
Hill to Watson, 1 run
Hill to Chissell, 1 run
Hill to Watson, 1 run
Phillips to Watson, 1 run
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, wide
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Watson, 2 runs
Geach to Watson, 1 run
Geach to Watson, 0 runs
Geach to Chissell, 1 run
Geach to Chissell, 1 run
Geach to Watson, 1 run
Geach to Watson, 0 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 4 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs
Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs
Geach to Chissell, 1 run
Geach to Chissell, 0 runs
Geach to Watson, 1 run
Geach to Watson, 0 runs
Geach to Chissell, 1 run
Geach to Chissell, 0 runs
Hill to Chissell, 1 run
Hill to Chissell, 0 runs
Hill to Watson, 1 run
Hill to Chissell, 1 run
Hill to Chissell, 2 runs
Hill to Chissell, 0 runs
Hill to Chissell, 0 runs
Geach to Watson, 4 runs
Geach to Chissell, 0 runs
Geach to Watson, 1 run
Geach to Watson, 0 runs
Geach to Watson, 0 runs
Hill to Chissell, 0 runs
Hill to Chissell, 0 runs
Hill to Watson, 1 run
Hill to Watson, 0 runs
Hill to Chissell, 1 run
Hill to Watson, 0 runs
Patel to Chissell, 0 runs
Patel to Chissell, 0 runs
Patel to Chissell, wide
Patel to Chissell, 0 runs
Patel to Chissell, 4 runs
Patel to Chissell, 3 wides
Patel to Watson, 1 run
Patel to Chissell, 1 run
Hill to Chissell, 1 run
Hill to Chissell, 0 runs
Hill to Chissell, 3 wides
Hill to Watson, 1 run
Hill to Watson, 0 runs
Hill to Watson, 4 runs
Hill to Watson, 0 runs
Patel to Watson, 1 run
Patel to Watson, 0 runs
Patel to Watson, wide
Patel to Watson, 0 runs
Patel to Chissell, 1 run
Patel to Chissell, wide
Patel to Chissell, 0 runs
Patel to Chissell, 0 runs
Patel to Watson, 1 run
Hill to Chissell, 0 runs
Hill to Chissell, 0 runs
Hill to Chissell, 0 runs
Hill to Chissell, 0 runs
Hill to Chissell, 0 runs
Hill to Chissell, 0 runs
Patel to Chissell, 1 run
Patel to Watson, 0 runs
Patel to Watson, 0 runs
Patel to Chissell, 1 run
Patel to Chissell, 0 runs
Patel to Watson, 3 runs
Daniels to Chissell, 0 runs
Daniels to Chissell, 5 wides
Daniels to Watson, 1 run
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Daniels to Chissell, 1 run
Patel to Chissell, 1 run
Patel to Chissell, 0 runs
Patel to Chissell, 0 runs
Patel to Chissell, 0 runs
Patel to Watson, 0 runs
Patel to Watson, wide
Patel to Watson, wide
Patel to Watson, 2 runs
Daniels to Chissell, 0 runs
Daniels to Watson, 1 run
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Patel to Chissell, 0 runs
Patel to Chissell, wide
Patel to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)
Patel to Davies, 0 runs
Patel to Davies, 0 runs
Patel to Davies, 0 runs
Patel to Watson, 1 run
Daniels to Davies, 0 runs
Daniels to Davies, 0 runs
Daniels to Davies, 0 runs
Daniels to Davies, 0 runs
Daniels to Watson, 1 run
Daniels to Watson, appeal
Brewer to Watson, 1 run
Brewer to Watson, 0 runs
Brewer to Davies, 1 run
Brewer to Davies, wide
Brewer to Watson, 2 wides
Brewer to Watson, 0 runs
Brewer to Watson, 0 runs
Brewer to Watson, 5 wides
Brewer to Davies, 1 run
Daniels to Watson, appeal
Daniels to Davies, 1 run
Daniels to Davies, 0 runs
Daniels to Watson, 1 run
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Daniels to Davies, 1 run
Geach to Davies, 1 run
Geach to Davies, 0 runs
Geach to Davies, 0 runs
Geach to Davies, 4 runs
Geach to Davies, 4 runs
Geach to Watson, 2 wides
Geach to Davies, 1 run
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Daniels to Watson, 0 runs
Daniels to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thanawala)
Daniels to Thanawala, 0 runs
Daniels to Davies, 1 run
Daniels to Davies, 0 runs
Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs
Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs
Geach to Thanawala, 4 runs
Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs
Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs
Geach to Davies, 1 run
Daniels to Thanawala, 0 runs
Daniels to Thanawala, 0 runs
Daniels to Thanawala, 0 runs
Daniels to Thanawala, 0 runs
Daniels to Davies, 0 runs
Daniels to Davies, 4 runs
Daniels to Davies, wide
Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs
Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs
Geach to Thanawala, 4 runs
Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs
Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs
Geach to Davies, 1 run
Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs
Phillips to Davies, 1 run
Phillips to Davies, 2 runs
Phillips to Davies, 4 runs
Phillips to Davies, 4 runs
Phillips to Davies, 0 runs
Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs
Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs
Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs
Geach to Thanawala, wide
Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs
Geach to Davies, 1 run
Geach to Thanawala, 1 run
Phillips to Davies, 0 runs
Phillips to Davies, 0 runs
Phillips to Davies, 0 runs
Phillips to Davies, 0 runs
Phillips to Western, wicket (caught - Western)
Phillips to Western, 0 runs
Geach to Thanawala, 4 runs
Geach to Thanawala, wide
Geach to Western, 1 run
Geach to Western, 0 runs
Geach to Western, 0 runs
Geach to Western, 0 runs
Geach to Western, 0 runs
Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs
Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs
Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs
Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs
Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs
Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs
Bird to Western, 0 runs
Bird to Western, 0 runs
Bird to Western, 4 runs
Bird to Western, 0 runs
Bird to Western, wide
Bird to Western, 0 runs
Bird to Western, 0 runs
Bird to Thanawala, no ball + 1 run
Bird to Thanawala, wide
Phillips to Western, 0 runs
Phillips to Western, 0 runs
Phillips to Thanawala, 1 run
Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs
Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs
Phillips to Thanawala, 2 runs
Bird to Western, appeal
Bird to Western, 0 runs
Bird to Western, 0 runs
Bird to Western, 0 runs
Bird to Western, 0 runs
Bird to Western, 5 wides
Bird to Western, 0 runs
Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs
Phillips to Thanawala, 2 runs
Phillips to Western, 1 run
Phillips to Western, 0 runs
Phillips to Western, 2 runs
Phillips to Weston, appeal, wicket (caught - Weston)
Bird to Thanawala, 0 runs
Bird to Thanawala, wide
Bird to Thanawala, 4 runs
Bird to Weston, 1 run
Bird to Weston, 0 runs
Bird to Weston, 0 runs
Bird to Weston, wide
Bird to Thanawala, 1 run
Phillips to Weston, 0 runs
Phillips to Weston, 0 runs
Phillips to Weston, 0 runs
Phillips to Weston, 4 runs
Phillips to Weston, 4 runs
Phillips to Weston, wide
Phillips to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)
Bird to Teekasingh, 1 run
Bird to Thanawala, 1 run
Bird to Thanawala, 0 runs
Bird to Thanawala, appeal
Bird to Thanawala, 0 runs
Bird to Teekasingh, 0 runs
Bird to Teekasingh, wide
Bird to Teekasingh, wide
Phillips to Bird, appeal, wicket (caught - Bird)
Phillips to Bird, 2 byes
Thatcher to Bird, 1 run
Thatcher to Bird, 0 runs
Thatcher to Bird, 0 runs
Thatcher to Hill, 1 run
Thatcher to Hill, wide
Thatcher to Hill, 0 runs
Thatcher to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Bird, 0 runs
Phillips to Bird, 0 runs
Phillips to Bird, 0 runs
Phillips to Bird, appeal
Phillips to Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Phillips)
Phillips to Phillips, wide
Phillips to Brewer, appeal, wicket (bowled - Brewer)
Teekasingh to Hill, 4 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 2 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 2 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Hill, 1 run
Phillips to Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Brewer, 1 run
Phillips to Brewer, 6 runs
Phillips to Brewer, 0 runs
Phillips to Brewer, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 4 runs
Teekasingh to Brewer, 1 run
Teekasingh to Brewer, 2 runs
Teekasingh to Brewer, wide
Weston to Brewer, 1 run
Weston to Brewer, 2 runs
Weston to Brewer, 2 runs
Weston to Hill, 1 run
Weston to Hill, 0 runs
Weston to Brewer, 1 run
Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 1 run
Teekasingh to Hill, 1 run
Western to Hill, 0 runs
Western to Brewer, 1 run
Western to Brewer, 0 runs
Western to Brewer, 0 runs
Western to Brewer, 0 runs
Western to Brewer, wide
Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Daniels, appeal, wicket (bowled - Daniels)
Teekasingh to Daniels, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Daniels, 5 wides
Teekasingh to Daniels, 0 runs
Daniels defends for 1 run.
Chissell to Brewer, 0 runs
Chissell to Daniels, 1 run
Chissell to Daniels, 2 runs
Chissell to Daniels, 0 runs
Chissell to Brewer, 0 runs
Chissell to Daniels, 1 run
Teekasingh to Brewer, wicket (run out - Patel)
Teekasingh to Brewer, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Patel, 1 run
Teekasingh to Patel, wide
Teekasingh to Geach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Geach)
Teekasingh to Geach, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Geach, 0 runs
Chissell to Geach, 1 run
Chissell to Geach, 0 runs
Chissell to Geach, wide
Chissell to Geach, appeal
Chissell to Geach, 0 runs
Chissell to Geach, wide
Chissell to Start, appeal, wicket (caught - Start)
Chissell to Start, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Brewer, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Start, 1 run
Teekasingh to Start, no ball + 4 runs
Teekasingh to Start, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Start, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Macleod, appeal, wicket (bowled - Macleod)
Teekasingh to Macleod, 2 runs
Chissell to Brewer, 1 run
Chissell to Brewer, wide
Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs
Chissell to Brewer, 1 run
Chissell to Brewer, 4 runs
Chissell to Brewer, 0 runs
Chissell to Brewer, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Macleod, 2 leg byes
Teekasingh to Brewer, 1 run
Teekasingh to Brewer, 2 runs
Teekasingh to Macleod, 1 run
Teekasingh to Brewer, 1 run
Teekasingh to Macleod, 1 run
Chissell to Macleod, 1 run
Chissell to Brewer, 1 run
Chissell to Macleod, 1 run
Chissell to Brewer, 1 run
Chissell to Macleod, 1 run
Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Brewer, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Macleod, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Brewer, 1 run
Teekasingh to Brewer, 2 runs
Teekasingh to Brewer, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Macleod, 1 run
Chissell to Brewer, 0 runs
Chissell to Macleod, 1 run
Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs
Chissell to Macleod, 2 runs
Chissell to Macleod, wide
Chissell to Macleod, appeal
Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Brewer, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Brewer, 0 runs
Teekasingh to Macleod, 1 run
Teekasingh to Brewer, 1 run
Teekasingh to Macleod, 1 run
Teekasingh to Brewer, 1 run
Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs
Chissell to Macleod, 4 runs
Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs
Chissell to Brewer, 1 run
Chissell to Macleod, 1 run
Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs
Thanawala to Brewer, 0 runs
Thanawala to Brewer, 2 runs
Thanawala to Macleod, 1 run
Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs
Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs
Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs
Chissell to Macleod, 1 run
Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs
Chissell to Macleod, 4 runs
Chissell to Macleod, wide
Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs
Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs
Chissell to Brewer, 1 run
Chissell to Brewer, wide
Thanawala to Brewer, 1 run
Thanawala to Brewer, 0 runs
Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs
Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs
Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs
Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs
Sheikh to Macleod, 1 run
Sheikh to Macleod, wide
Sheikh to Brewer, leg bye
Sheikh to Brewer, 0 runs
Sheikh to Brewer, 0 runs
Sheikh to Brewer, 0 runs
Sheikh to Brewer, wide
Sheikh to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)
Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs
Thanawala to Macleod, wide
Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs
Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs
Thanawala to Halliday, 1 run
Thanawala to Halliday, 0 runs
Thanawala to Halliday, 0 runs
Sheikh to Macleod, 4 runs
Sheikh to Halliday, 1 run
Sheikh to Halliday, wide
Sheikh to Macleod, 1 run
Sheikh to Macleod, wide
Sheikh to Halliday, 1 run
Sheikh to Halliday, 0 runs
Sheikh to Halliday, 3 wides
Sheikh to Macleod, 1 run
Thanawala to Halliday, 4 runs
Thanawala to Macleod, 1 run
Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs
Thanawala to Halliday, 1 run
Thanawala to Macleod, 1 run
Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs
Whitfield to Macleod, 1 run
Whitfield to Macleod, 0 runs
Whitfield to Macleod, wide
Whitfield to Macleod, 4 runs
Whitfield to Macleod, 0 runs
Whitfield to Macleod, 4 runs
Whitfield to Macleod, 2 runs
Thanawala to Macleod, 1 run
Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs
Thanawala to Halliday, 1 run
Thanawala to Halliday, 0 runs
Thanawala to Halliday, 0 runs
Thanawala to Macleod, 1 run
Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs
Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs
Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs
Whitfield to Macleod, 1 run
Whitfield to Macleod, 0 runs
Whitfield to Macleod, 4 runs
Thanawala to Macleod, 1 run
Thanawala to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (caught - Ahearne)
Thanawala to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thanawala to Halliday, 1 run
Thanawala to Halliday, 0 runs
Thanawala to Halliday, 0 runs
Whitfield to Halliday, 1 run
Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs
Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs
Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs
Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs
Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs
Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs
Whitfield to Halliday, 4 runs
Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs
Whitfield to Ahearne, 1 run
Whitfield to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 1 run
Thatcher to Halliday, 1 run
Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 1 run
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 2 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 4 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, wide
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 2 leg byes
Phillips to Halliday, 2 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 1 run
Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 2 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 4 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 1 run
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 1 run
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 1 run
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 1 run
Phillips to Halliday, 1 run
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 1 run
Thatcher to Ahearne, 1 run
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, appeal
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs
Phillips to Ahearne, 1 run
Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 4 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs
Thatcher to Halliday, wide
Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs