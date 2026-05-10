Highlights Leicestershire Foxes vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026

List a

LEI
LEI

231

GLO
GLO

230

42.3
1

Bird to Chissell, wide

42.2
.

Bird to Chissell, 0 runs

42.2
1

Bird to Chissell, wide

42.1
.

Bird to Chissell, 0 runs

41.6
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

41.5
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

41.4
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

41.3
1

Daniels to Chissell, 1 run

41.2
.

Daniels to Chissell, 0 runs

41.1
.

Daniels to Chissell, 0 runs

40.6
1

Bird to Chissell, 1 run

40.5
.

Bird to Chissell, 0 runs

40.4
.

Bird to Chissell, 0 runs

40.3
.

Bird to Chissell, 0 runs

40.2
.

Bird to Chissell, 0 runs

40.1
.

Bird to Chissell, 0 runs

40.1
1

Bird to Chissell, wide

39.6
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

39.5
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

39.4
1

Phillips to Chissell, 1 run

39.3
4

Phillips to Chissell, 4 runs

39.2
.

Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs

39.1
1

Phillips to Watson, 1 run

38.6
1

Hill to Watson, 0 runs

38.5
.

Hill to Watson, 0 runs

38.4
.

Hill to Watson, 0 runs

38.3
.

Hill to Watson, 0 runs

38.3
1

Hill to Watson, wide

38.2
1

Hill to Chissell, 1 run

38.2
1

Hill to Chissell, wide

38.1
4

Hill to Chissell, 4 runs

37.6
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

37.5
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

37.4
1

Phillips to Chissell, 1 run

37.3
.

Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs

37.2
.

Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs

37.1
.

Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs

36.6
.

Hill to Watson, 0 runs

36.5
1

Hill to Chissell, 1 run

36.4
.

Hill to Chissell, 0 runs

36.3
1

Hill to Watson, 1 run

36.2
1

Hill to Chissell, 1 run

36.1
1

Hill to Watson, 1 run

35.6
1

Phillips to Watson, 1 run

35.5
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

35.5
1

Phillips to Watson, wide

35.4
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

35.3
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

35.2
.

Phillips to Watson, 0 runs

35.1
2

Phillips to Watson, 2 runs

34.6
1

Geach to Watson, 1 run

34.5
.

Geach to Watson, 0 runs

34.4
1

Geach to Chissell, 1 run

34.3
4

Geach to Chissell, 1 run

34.2
1

Geach to Watson, 1 run

34.1
.

Geach to Watson, 0 runs

33.6
4

Phillips to Chissell, 4 runs

33.5
.

Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs

33.4
.

Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs

33.3
.

Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs

33.2
.

Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs

33.1
.

Phillips to Chissell, 0 runs

32.6
1

Geach to Chissell, 1 run

32.5
.

Geach to Chissell, 0 runs

32.4
1

Geach to Watson, 1 run

32.3
.

Geach to Watson, 0 runs

32.2
1

Geach to Chissell, 1 run

32.1
.

Geach to Chissell, 0 runs

31.6
1

Hill to Chissell, 1 run

31.5
.

Hill to Chissell, 0 runs

31.4
1

Hill to Watson, 1 run

31.3
1

Hill to Chissell, 1 run

31.3
3

Hill to Chissell, 2 runs

31.2
.

Hill to Chissell, 0 runs

31.1
.

Hill to Chissell, 0 runs

30.6
4

Geach to Watson, 4 runs

30.4
1

Geach to Chissell, 0 runs

30.3
1

Geach to Watson, 1 run

30.2
.

Geach to Watson, 0 runs

30.1
.

Geach to Watson, 0 runs

29.6
.

Hill to Chissell, 0 runs

29.5
.

Hill to Chissell, 0 runs

29.4
1

Hill to Watson, 1 run

29.3
.

Hill to Watson, 0 runs

29.2
1

Hill to Chissell, 1 run

29.1
1

Hill to Watson, 0 runs

28.6
.

Patel to Chissell, 0 runs

28.5
.

Patel to Chissell, 0 runs

28.5
1

Patel to Chissell, wide

28.4
.

Patel to Chissell, 0 runs

28.3
4

Patel to Chissell, 4 runs

28.3
3

Patel to Chissell, 3 wides

28.2
1

Patel to Watson, 1 run

28.1
1

Patel to Chissell, 1 run

27.6
1

Hill to Chissell, 1 run

27.5
.

Hill to Chissell, 0 runs

27.5
3

Hill to Chissell, 3 wides

27.4
1

Hill to Watson, 1 run

27.3
.

Hill to Watson, 0 runs

27.2
4

Hill to Watson, 4 runs

27.1
.

Hill to Watson, 0 runs

26.6
1

Patel to Watson, 1 run

26.6
1

Patel to Watson, 0 runs

26.6
1

Patel to Watson, wide

26.5
.

Patel to Watson, 0 runs

26.4
1

Patel to Chissell, 1 run

26.4
1

Patel to Chissell, wide

26.3
.

Patel to Chissell, 0 runs

26.2
.

Patel to Chissell, 0 runs

26.1
1

Patel to Watson, 1 run

25.6
.

Hill to Chissell, 0 runs

25.5
.

Hill to Chissell, 0 runs

25.4
.

Hill to Chissell, 0 runs

25.3
.

Hill to Chissell, 0 runs

25.2
.

Hill to Chissell, 0 runs

25.1
.

Hill to Chissell, 0 runs

24.6
1

Patel to Chissell, 1 run

24.5
1

Patel to Watson, 0 runs

24.4
.

Patel to Watson, 0 runs

24.3
1

Patel to Chissell, 1 run

24.2
.

Patel to Chissell, 0 runs

24.1
3

Patel to Watson, 3 runs

23.6
.

Daniels to Chissell, 0 runs

23.6
5

Daniels to Chissell, 5 wides

23.5
1

Daniels to Watson, 1 run

23.4
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

23.3
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

23.2
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

23.1
1

Daniels to Chissell, 1 run

22.6
1

Patel to Chissell, 1 run

22.5
.

Patel to Chissell, 0 runs

22.4
.

Patel to Chissell, 0 runs

22.3
.

Patel to Chissell, 0 runs

22.2
1

Patel to Watson, 0 runs

22.2
1

Patel to Watson, wide

22.2
1

Patel to Watson, wide

22.1
2

Patel to Watson, 2 runs

21.6
.

Daniels to Chissell, 0 runs

21.5
1

Daniels to Watson, 1 run

21.4
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

21.3
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

21.2
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

21.1
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

20.6
.

Patel to Chissell, 0 runs

20.6
1

Patel to Chissell, wide

20.5
W

Patel to Davies, appeal, wicket (caught - Davies)

20.4
.

Patel to Davies, 0 runs

20.3
.

Patel to Davies, 0 runs

20.2
.

Patel to Davies, 0 runs

20.1
1

Patel to Watson, 1 run

19.6
.

Daniels to Davies, 0 runs

19.5
.

Daniels to Davies, 0 runs

19.4
.

Daniels to Davies, 0 runs

19.3
.

Daniels to Davies, 0 runs

19.2
1

Daniels to Watson, 1 run

19.1
.

Daniels to Watson, appeal

18.6
1

Brewer to Watson, 1 run

18.5
.

Brewer to Watson, 0 runs

18.4
1

Brewer to Davies, 1 run

18.4
1

Brewer to Davies, wide

18.4
2

Brewer to Watson, 2 wides

18.3
.

Brewer to Watson, 0 runs

18.2
.

Brewer to Watson, 0 runs

18.2
5

Brewer to Watson, 5 wides

18.1
1

Brewer to Davies, 1 run

17.6
.

Daniels to Watson, appeal

17.5
1

Daniels to Davies, 1 run

17.4
.

Daniels to Davies, 0 runs

17.3
1

Daniels to Watson, 1 run

17.2
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

17.1
1

Daniels to Davies, 1 run

16.6
1

Geach to Davies, 1 run

16.5
.

Geach to Davies, 0 runs

16.4
.

Geach to Davies, 0 runs

16.3
4

Geach to Davies, 4 runs

16.2
4

Geach to Davies, 4 runs

16.2
2

Geach to Watson, 2 wides

16.1
1

Geach to Davies, 1 run

15.6
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

15.5
.

Daniels to Watson, 0 runs

15.4
W

Daniels to Thanawala, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thanawala)

15.3
.

Daniels to Thanawala, 0 runs

15.2
1

Daniels to Davies, 1 run

15.1
.

Daniels to Davies, 0 runs

14.6
.

Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs

14.5
.

Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs

14.4
4

Geach to Thanawala, 4 runs

14.3
.

Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs

14.2
.

Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs

14.1
1

Geach to Davies, 1 run

13.6
.

Daniels to Thanawala, 0 runs

13.5
.

Daniels to Thanawala, 0 runs

13.4
.

Daniels to Thanawala, 0 runs

13.3
.

Daniels to Thanawala, 0 runs

13.2
1

Daniels to Davies, 0 runs

13.1
4

Daniels to Davies, 4 runs

13.1
1

Daniels to Davies, wide

12.6
.

Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs

12.5
.

Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs

12.4
4

Geach to Thanawala, 4 runs

12.3
.

Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs

12.2
.

Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs

12.1
1

Geach to Davies, 1 run

11.6
.

Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs

11.5
1

Phillips to Davies, 1 run

11.4
4

Phillips to Davies, 2 runs

11.3
4

Phillips to Davies, 4 runs

11.2
4

Phillips to Davies, 4 runs

11.1
.

Phillips to Davies, 0 runs

10.6
.

Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs

10.5
.

Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs

10.4
.

Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs

10.4
1

Geach to Thanawala, wide

10.3
.

Geach to Thanawala, 0 runs

10.2
1

Geach to Davies, 1 run

10.1
1

Geach to Thanawala, 1 run

9.6
.

Phillips to Davies, 0 runs

9.5
.

Phillips to Davies, 0 runs

9.4
.

Phillips to Davies, 0 runs

9.3
.

Phillips to Davies, 0 runs

9.2
W

Phillips to Western, wicket (caught - Western)

9.1
.

Phillips to Western, 0 runs

8.6
4

Geach to Thanawala, 4 runs

8.6
1

Geach to Thanawala, wide

8.5
1

Geach to Western, 1 run

8.4
4

Geach to Western, 0 runs

8.3
.

Geach to Western, 0 runs

8.2
.

Geach to Western, 0 runs

8.1
.

Geach to Western, 0 runs

7.6
.

Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs

7.5
.

Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs

7.4
.

Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs

7.3
.

Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs

7.2
.

Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs

7.1
.

Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs

6.6
.

Bird to Western, 0 runs

6.5
.

Bird to Western, 0 runs

6.4
4

Bird to Western, 4 runs

6.3
.

Bird to Western, 0 runs

6.3
1

Bird to Western, wide

6.2
.

Bird to Western, 0 runs

6.1
.

Bird to Western, 0 runs

6.1
nb

Bird to Thanawala, no ball + 1 run

6.1
1

Bird to Thanawala, wide

5.6
.

Phillips to Western, 0 runs

5.5
.

Phillips to Western, 0 runs

5.4
1

Phillips to Thanawala, 1 run

5.3
.

Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs

5.2
.

Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs

5.1
2

Phillips to Thanawala, 2 runs

4.6
.

Bird to Western, appeal

4.5
.

Bird to Western, 0 runs

4.4
.

Bird to Western, 0 runs

4.3
.

Bird to Western, 0 runs

4.2
.

Bird to Western, 0 runs

4.2
5

Bird to Western, 5 wides

4.1
.

Bird to Western, 0 runs

3.6
.

Phillips to Thanawala, 0 runs

3.5
2

Phillips to Thanawala, 2 runs

3.4
1

Phillips to Western, 1 run

3.3
.

Phillips to Western, 0 runs

3.2
2

Phillips to Western, 2 runs

3.1
W

Phillips to Weston, appeal, wicket (caught - Weston)

2.6
.

Bird to Thanawala, 0 runs

2.6
1

Bird to Thanawala, wide

2.5
4

Bird to Thanawala, 4 runs

2.4
1

Bird to Weston, 1 run

2.3
.

Bird to Weston, 0 runs

2.2
.

Bird to Weston, 0 runs

2.2
1

Bird to Weston, wide

2.1
1

Bird to Thanawala, 1 run

1.6
.

Phillips to Weston, 0 runs

1.5
.

Phillips to Weston, 0 runs

1.4
.

Phillips to Weston, 0 runs

1.3
4

Phillips to Weston, 4 runs

1.2
4

Phillips to Weston, 4 runs

1.2
1

Phillips to Weston, wide

1.1
W

Phillips to Teekasingh, appeal, wicket (caught - Teekasingh)

0.6
1

Bird to Teekasingh, 1 run

0.5
1

Bird to Thanawala, 1 run

0.4
.

Bird to Thanawala, 0 runs

0.3
.

Bird to Thanawala, appeal

0.2
.

Bird to Thanawala, 0 runs

0.1
.

Bird to Teekasingh, 0 runs

0.1
1

Bird to Teekasingh, wide

0.1
1

Bird to Teekasingh, wide

45.2
W

Phillips to Bird, appeal, wicket (caught - Bird)

45.1
2

Phillips to Bird, 2 byes

44.6
1

Thatcher to Bird, 1 run

44.5
.

Thatcher to Bird, 0 runs

44.4
.

Thatcher to Bird, 0 runs

44.3
1

Thatcher to Hill, 1 run

44.3
1

Thatcher to Hill, wide

44.2
.

Thatcher to Hill, 0 runs

44.1
.

Thatcher to Hill, 0 runs

43.6
.

Phillips to Bird, 0 runs

43.5
.

Phillips to Bird, 0 runs

43.4
.

Phillips to Bird, 0 runs

43.3
.

Phillips to Bird, appeal

43.2
W

Phillips to Phillips, appeal, wicket (bowled - Phillips)

43.2
1

Phillips to Phillips, wide

43.1
W

Phillips to Brewer, appeal, wicket (bowled - Brewer)

42.6
4

Teekasingh to Hill, 4 runs

42.5
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs

42.4
2

Teekasingh to Hill, 2 runs

42.3
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs

42.2
2

Teekasingh to Hill, 2 runs

42.1
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs

41.6
1

Phillips to Hill, 1 run

41.5
.

Phillips to Hill, 0 runs

41.4
1

Phillips to Brewer, 1 run

41.3
6

Phillips to Brewer, 6 runs

41.2
.

Phillips to Brewer, 0 runs

41.1
.

Phillips to Brewer, 0 runs

40.6
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs

40.5
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs

40.4
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs

40.3
4

Teekasingh to Hill, 4 runs

40.2
1

Teekasingh to Brewer, 1 run

40.1
2

Teekasingh to Brewer, 2 runs

40.1
1

Teekasingh to Brewer, wide

39.6
1

Weston to Brewer, 1 run

39.5
2

Weston to Brewer, 2 runs

39.4
4

Weston to Brewer, 2 runs

39.3
1

Weston to Hill, 1 run

39.2
.

Weston to Hill, 0 runs

39.1
1

Weston to Brewer, 1 run

38.6
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs

38.5
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs

38.4
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs

38.3
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs

38.2
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs

38.1
1

Teekasingh to Hill, 1 run

37.6
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 1 run

37.5
.

Western to Hill, 0 runs

37.4
1

Western to Brewer, 1 run

37.3
.

Western to Brewer, 0 runs

37.2
.

Western to Brewer, 0 runs

37.1
.

Western to Brewer, 0 runs

37.1
1

Western to Brewer, wide

36.6
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs

36.5
.

Teekasingh to Hill, 0 runs

36.4
W

Teekasingh to Daniels, appeal, wicket (bowled - Daniels)

36.3
.

Teekasingh to Daniels, 0 runs

36.3
5

Teekasingh to Daniels, 5 wides

36.2
.

Teekasingh to Daniels, 0 runs

36.1
2

Daniels defends for 1 run.

35.6
.

Chissell to Brewer, 0 runs

35.5
1

Chissell to Daniels, 1 run

35.4
2

Chissell to Daniels, 2 runs

35.3
.

Chissell to Daniels, 0 runs

35.2
.

Chissell to Brewer, 0 runs

35.1
.

Chissell to Daniels, 1 run

34.6
W

Teekasingh to Brewer, wicket (run out - Patel)

34.5
.

Teekasingh to Brewer, 0 runs

34.4
1

Teekasingh to Patel, 1 run

34.4
1

Teekasingh to Patel, wide

34.3
W

Teekasingh to Geach, appeal, wicket (bowled - Geach)

34.2
.

Teekasingh to Geach, 0 runs

34.1
.

Teekasingh to Geach, 0 runs

33.6
1

Chissell to Geach, 1 run

33.5
.

Chissell to Geach, 0 runs

33.5
1

Chissell to Geach, wide

33.4
.

Chissell to Geach, appeal

33.3
.

Chissell to Geach, 0 runs

33.3
1

Chissell to Geach, wide

33.2
W

Chissell to Start, appeal, wicket (caught - Start)

33.1
.

Chissell to Start, 0 runs

32.6
.

Teekasingh to Brewer, 0 runs

32.5
1

Teekasingh to Start, 1 run

32.5
nb

Teekasingh to Start, no ball + 4 runs

32.4
.

Teekasingh to Start, 0 runs

32.3
.

Teekasingh to Start, 0 runs

32.2
W

Teekasingh to Macleod, appeal, wicket (bowled - Macleod)

32.1
2

Teekasingh to Macleod, 2 runs

31.6
1

Chissell to Brewer, 1 run

31.6
1

Chissell to Brewer, wide

31.5
.

Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs

31.4
1

Chissell to Brewer, 1 run

31.3
4

Chissell to Brewer, 4 runs

31.2
.

Chissell to Brewer, 0 runs

31.1
.

Chissell to Brewer, 0 runs

30.6
2

Teekasingh to Macleod, 2 leg byes

30.5
1

Teekasingh to Brewer, 1 run

30.4
2

Teekasingh to Brewer, 2 runs

30.3
1

Teekasingh to Macleod, 1 run

30.2
1

Teekasingh to Brewer, 1 run

30.1
1

Teekasingh to Macleod, 1 run

29.6
1

Chissell to Macleod, 1 run

29.5
1

Chissell to Brewer, 1 run

29.4
1

Chissell to Macleod, 1 run

29.3
1

Chissell to Brewer, 1 run

29.2
1

Chissell to Macleod, 1 run

29.1
.

Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs

28.6
.

Teekasingh to Brewer, 0 runs

28.5
1

Teekasingh to Macleod, 0 runs

28.4
1

Teekasingh to Brewer, 1 run

28.3
2

Teekasingh to Brewer, 2 runs

28.2
.

Teekasingh to Brewer, 0 runs

28.1
1

Teekasingh to Macleod, 1 run

27.6
.

Chissell to Brewer, 0 runs

27.5
1

Chissell to Macleod, 1 run

27.4
.

Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs

27.3
2

Chissell to Macleod, 2 runs

27.3
1

Chissell to Macleod, wide

27.2
.

Chissell to Macleod, appeal

27.1
.

Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs

26.6
.

Teekasingh to Brewer, 0 runs

26.5
.

Teekasingh to Brewer, 0 runs

26.4
1

Teekasingh to Macleod, 1 run

26.3
1

Teekasingh to Brewer, 1 run

26.2
1

Teekasingh to Macleod, 1 run

26.1
1

Teekasingh to Brewer, 1 run

25.6
.

Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs

25.5
4

Chissell to Macleod, 4 runs

25.4
.

Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs

25.3
1

Chissell to Brewer, 1 run

25.2
1

Chissell to Macleod, 1 run

25.1
.

Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs

24.6
.

Thanawala to Brewer, 0 runs

24.5
4

Thanawala to Brewer, 2 runs

24.4
1

Thanawala to Macleod, 1 run

24.3
.

Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs

24.2
.

Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs

24.1
.

Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs

23.6
1

Chissell to Macleod, 1 run

23.5
.

Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs

23.4
4

Chissell to Macleod, 4 runs

23.4
1

Chissell to Macleod, wide

23.3
.

Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs

23.2
.

Chissell to Macleod, 0 runs

23.1
1

Chissell to Brewer, 1 run

23.1
1

Chissell to Brewer, wide

22.6
1

Thanawala to Brewer, 1 run

22.5
.

Thanawala to Brewer, 0 runs

22.4
1

Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs

22.3
.

Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs

22.2
2

Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs

22.1
.

Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs

21.5
1

Sheikh to Macleod, 1 run

21.5
1

Sheikh to Macleod, wide

21.4
1

Sheikh to Brewer, leg bye

21.4
1

Sheikh to Brewer, 0 runs

21.3
.

Sheikh to Brewer, 0 runs

21.2
.

Sheikh to Brewer, 0 runs

21.2
1

Sheikh to Brewer, wide

21.1
W

Sheikh to Halliday, appeal, wicket (caught - Halliday)

20.6
.

Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs

20.6
1

Thanawala to Macleod, wide

20.5
.

Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs

20.4
.

Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs

20.3
1

Thanawala to Halliday, 1 run

20.2
.

Thanawala to Halliday, 0 runs

20.1
.

Thanawala to Halliday, 0 runs

19.6
4

Sheikh to Macleod, 4 runs

19.5
1

Sheikh to Halliday, 1 run

19.5
1

Sheikh to Halliday, wide

19.4
1

Sheikh to Macleod, 1 run

19.4
1

Sheikh to Macleod, wide

19.3
1

Sheikh to Halliday, 1 run

19.2
.

Sheikh to Halliday, 0 runs

19.2
3

Sheikh to Halliday, 3 wides

19.1
1

Sheikh to Macleod, 1 run

18.6
4

Thanawala to Halliday, 4 runs

18.5
1

Thanawala to Macleod, 1 run

18.4
.

Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs

18.3
1

Thanawala to Halliday, 1 run

18.2
1

Thanawala to Macleod, 1 run

18.1
.

Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs

17.6
1

Whitfield to Macleod, 1 run

17.5
.

Whitfield to Macleod, 0 runs

17.5
1

Whitfield to Macleod, wide

17.4
4

Whitfield to Macleod, 4 runs

17.3
.

Whitfield to Macleod, 0 runs

17.2
4

Whitfield to Macleod, 4 runs

17.1
2

Whitfield to Macleod, 2 runs

16.6
1

Thanawala to Macleod, 1 run

16.5
.

Thanawala to Macleod, 0 runs

16.4
1

Thanawala to Halliday, 1 run

16.3
.

Thanawala to Halliday, 0 runs

16.2
.

Thanawala to Halliday, 0 runs

16.1
1

Thanawala to Macleod, 1 run

15.6
.

Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs

15.5
.

Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs

15.4
.

Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs

15.3
1

Whitfield to Macleod, 1 run

15.2
.

Whitfield to Macleod, 0 runs

15.1
4

Whitfield to Macleod, 4 runs

14.6
1

Thanawala to Macleod, 1 run

14.5
W

Thanawala to Ahearne, appeal, wicket (caught - Ahearne)

14.4
.

Thanawala to Ahearne, 0 runs

14.3
1

Thanawala to Halliday, 1 run

14.2
.

Thanawala to Halliday, 0 runs

14.1
.

Thanawala to Halliday, 0 runs

13.6
1

Whitfield to Halliday, 1 run

13.5
.

Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs

13.4
.

Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs

13.3
.

Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs

13.2
.

Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs

13.1
.

Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs

12.6
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

12.5
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

12.4
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

12.3
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

12.2
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

12.1
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

11.6
.

Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs

11.5
4

Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs

11.4
4

Whitfield to Halliday, 4 runs

11.3
.

Whitfield to Halliday, 0 runs

11.2
1

Whitfield to Ahearne, 1 run

11.1
.

Whitfield to Ahearne, 0 runs

10.6
.

Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs

10.5
.

Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs

10.4
1

Thatcher to Ahearne, 1 run

10.3
1

Thatcher to Halliday, 1 run

10.2
.

Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs

10.1
.

Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs

9.6
1

Phillips to Halliday, 1 run

9.5
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

9.4
4

Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs

9.3
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

9.2
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

9.1
2

Phillips to Halliday, 2 runs

8.6
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

8.5
4

Thatcher to Ahearne, 4 runs

8.4
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

8.3
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

8.2
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

8.1
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

8.1
1

Thatcher to Ahearne, wide

7.6
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

7.5
2

Phillips to Halliday, 2 leg byes

7.4
2

Phillips to Halliday, 2 runs

7.3
4

Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs

7.2
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

7.1
4

Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs

6.6
1

Thatcher to Halliday, 1 run

6.5
.

Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs

6.4
2

Thatcher to Halliday, 2 runs

6.3
4

Thatcher to Halliday, 4 runs

6.2
1

Thatcher to Ahearne, 1 run

6.1
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

5.6
1

Phillips to Ahearne, 1 run

5.5
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

5.4
1

Phillips to Halliday, 1 run

5.3
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

5.2
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

5.1
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

4.6
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.5
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.4
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.3
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.2
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

4.1
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

3.6
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

3.5
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

3.4
4

Phillips to Halliday, 4 runs

3.3
1

Phillips to Ahearne, 1 run

3.2
1

Phillips to Halliday, 1 run

3.1
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

2.6
1

Thatcher to Halliday, 1 run

2.5
1

Thatcher to Ahearne, 1 run

2.4
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

2.3
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, appeal

2.2
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

2.1
.

Thatcher to Ahearne, 0 runs

1.6
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

1.5
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

1.4
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

1.3
.

Phillips to Halliday, 0 runs

1.2
1

Phillips to Ahearne, 1 run

1.1
.

Phillips to Ahearne, 0 runs

0.6
4

Thatcher to Halliday, 4 runs

0.5
.

Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs

0.4
.

Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs

0.3
.

Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs

0.2
.

Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs

0.2
1

Thatcher to Halliday, wide

0.1
.

Thatcher to Halliday, 0 runs