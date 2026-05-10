Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026

List a

LEI
LEI

231

GLO
GLO

230

Playing

LEI
LEI
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Halliday Becca

no information yet

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet

Ahearne Megan

no information yet

Cant Georgina

no information yet

Davies Flora

all rounder

Western Lucy

no information yet

Geach Emily

all rounder

Chissell Caitlin

no information yet

Patel Izzy

all rounder

Daniels Liv

no information yet

Phillips Ellie

no information yet

Hill Alice

no information yet

Whitfield Holly

all rounder

Bird Alice

batsman

Macleod Lissy

no information yet

Bench

LEI
LEI
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Belcher Cailin

no information yet

Bryan Abi

no information yet

Ketan Anjali

no information yet

Bull Lucy

no information yet

Singh Indira

no information yet