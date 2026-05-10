Squads Leicestershire Foxes vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Weston Lucy
batsman
Halliday Becca
no information yet
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Ahearne Megan
no information yet
Watson Ellen
batsman
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Teekasingh Faith
batsman
Cant Georgina
no information yet
Davies Flora
all rounder
Phillips Charlotte Rose
bowler
Western Lucy
no information yet
Geach Emily
all rounder
Chissell Caitlin
no information yet
Patel Izzy
all rounder
Shaikh Nayma
bowler
Daniels Liv
no information yet
Phillips Ellie
no information yet
Hill Alice
no information yet
Whitfield Holly
all rounder
Bird Alice
batsman
Thatcher Emma
bowler
Macleod Lissy
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Brooker Rebecca
batsman
Belcher Cailin
no information yet
Brown Hayley
batsman
Bryan Abi
no information yet
Ketan Anjali
no information yet
Bull Lucy
no information yet
Singh Indira
no information yet
Dolman Katie
bowler