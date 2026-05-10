Match details Leicestershire Foxes vs Gloucestershire List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 10.05.2026

List a

LEI
LEI

231

GLO
GLO

230

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Leicestershire Foxes won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 10, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leicestershire Foxes Squad

PlayersWeston Lucy, Thanawala Prisha, Watson Ellen, Teekasingh Faith, Davies Flora, Western Lucy, Chissell Caitlin, Shaikh Nayma, Phillips Ellie, Whitfield Holly, Thatcher Emma
BenchBrooker Rebecca, Brown Hayley, Ketan Anjali, Singh Indira

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersHalliday Becca, Ahearne Megan, Brewer Chloe, Cant Georgina, Phillips Charlotte Rose, Geach Emily, Patel Izzy, Daniels Liv, Hill Alice, Bird Alice, Macleod Lissy, Austin Meg
BenchBelcher Cailin, Bryan Abi, Bull Lucy, Dolman Katie, Herring Bella, Moledina Laila, Phillips Charley, Phillips Charlotte, Reddy Prarthana, Smith-Graham Sophie, Story Melissa, White Maddie

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Hosts tono information yet