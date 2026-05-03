Highlights Sussex Sharks vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026

List a

SUS
SUS

217

KEN
KEN

218

45.2
1

Docherty to Streets, 1 run

45.1
4

Docherty to Streets, 4 runs

44.6
4

Tulloch to Barnfather, 4 runs

44.5
.

Tulloch to Barnfather, 0 runs

44.4
2

Tulloch to Barnfather, 2 runs

44.3
1

Tulloch to Streets, 1 run

44.2
4

Tulloch to Streets, 4 runs

44.1
.

Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs

44.1
1

Tulloch to Streets, wide

43.6
.

Docherty to Barnfather, 0 runs

43.5
1

Docherty to Streets, 1 run

43.4
.

Docherty to Streets, 0 runs

43.3
.

Docherty to Streets, 0 runs

43.2
.

Docherty to Streets, 0 runs

43.1
4

Docherty to Streets, 4 runs

42.6
W

Patil to Gordon, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gordon)

42.6
1

Patil to Gordon, wide

42.6
1

Patil to Gordon, wide

42.6
2

Patil to Streets, 2 wides

42.5
1

Patil to Gordon, 1 run

42.4
.

Patil to Gordon, 0 runs

42.3
.

Patil to Gordon, 0 runs

42.2
1

Patil to Streets, 1 run

42.1
.

Patil to Streets, 0 runs

42.1
2

Patil to Gordon, 2 wides

41.6
1

Johnson to Gordon, 1 run

41.5
6

Johnson to Gordon, 6 runs

41.4
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

41.3
1

Johnson to Gordon, 1 run

41.2
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

41.1
4

Johnson to Streets, 4 runs

40.6
.

Patil to Gordon, 0 runs

40.5
.

Patil to Gordon, 0 runs

40.4
.

Patil to Gordon, 0 runs

40.3
1

Patil to Streets, 1 run

40.2
.

Patil to Streets, 0 runs

40.1
.

Patil to Streets, 0 runs

39.6
4

Green to Gordon, 4 runs

39.5
.

Green to Gordon, 0 runs

39.4
.

Green to Gordon, 0 runs

39.4
1

Green to Gordon, wide

39.3
.

Green to Gordon, 0 runs

39.2
1

Green to Streets, 1 run

39.1
2

Green to Streets, 2 runs

38.6
.

Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs

38.5
.

Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs

38.4
2

Johnson to Gordon, 2 runs

38.3
.

Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs

38.2
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

38.1
1

Johnson to Gordon, 1 run

37.6
.

Green to Streets, 0 runs

37.5
2

Green to Streets, 2 runs

37.4
.

Green to Streets, 0 runs

37.3
1

Green to Gordon, 1 run

37.2
.

Green to Gordon, 0 runs

37.1
1

Green to Streets, 1 run

36.6
.

Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs

36.5
.

Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs

36.4
.

Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs

36.3
.

Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs

36.2
.

Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs

36.1
W

Johnson to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Blinkhorn-Jones)

35.6
1

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

35.5
1

Green to Streets, 1 run

35.4
1

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

35.3
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

35.2
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

35.1
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

34.6
.

Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs

34.5
1

Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

34.4
.

Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

34.3
.

Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

34.2
2

Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

34.1
.

Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

34.1
1

Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

34.1
1

Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

33.6
1

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

33.5
1

Green to Streets, 1 run

33.4
1

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

33.3
1

Green to Streets, 1 run

33.2
.

Green to Streets, 0 runs

33.1
1

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

32.6
1

Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

32.5
.

Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

32.4
1

Tulloch to Streets, 1 run

32.3
2

Tulloch to Streets, 2 runs

32.2
1

Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

32.1
.

Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

31.6
1

O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

31.5
2

O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs

31.4
.

O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

31.3
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

31.2
1

O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

31.1
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

30.6
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

30.5
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

30.4
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

30.3
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

30.2
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

30.1
1

Green to Streets, 1 run

29.6
.

O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

29.5
4

O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs

29.4
.

O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

29.3
.

O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

29.2
.

O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

29.1
.

O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

28.6
.

Green to Streets, 0 runs

28.5
1

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

28.4
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

28.3
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

28.2
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

28.1
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

27.6
1

O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

27.5
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

27.4
1

O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

27.3
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

27.2
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

27.2
1

O'Neill to Streets, wide

27.1
1

O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

26.6
4

Green to Streets, 4 runs

26.5
.

Green to Streets, 0 runs

26.4
1

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run

26.3
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

26.2
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

26.1
.

Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs

25.6
2

Gentry to Streets, 2 runs

25.5
.

Gentry to Streets, 0 runs

25.5
nb

Gentry to Blinkhorn-Jones, no ball + 1 run

25.5
1

Gentry to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide

25.4
W

Gentry to Castle, appeal, wicket (caught - Castle)

25.4
1

Gentry to Castle, wide

25.3
4

Gentry to Castle, 4 runs

25.2
1

Gentry to Streets, 1 run

25.1
4

Gentry to Streets, 4 runs

25.1
nb

Gentry to Castle, no ball + 1 run

25.1
1

Gentry to Castle, wide

25.1
1

Gentry to Castle, wide

25.1
1

Gentry to Castle, wide

24.6
.

Buckle to Streets, 0 runs

24.5
.

Buckle to Streets, 0 runs

24.4
.

Buckle to Streets, 0 runs

24.3
.

Buckle to Streets, 0 runs

24.2
.

Buckle to Streets, 0 runs

24.1
4

Buckle to Streets, 4 runs

23.6
.

O'Neill to Castle, 0 runs

23.5
.

O'Neill to Castle, 0 runs

23.4
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

23.3
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

23.2
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

23.1
1

O'Neill to Castle, 1 run

22.6
2

Buckle to Streets, 2 runs

22.5
1

Buckle to Castle, 1 run

22.4
.

Buckle to Castle, 0 runs

22.3
1

Buckle to Streets, 1 run

22.2
.

Buckle to Streets, 0 runs

22.2
nb

Buckle to Streets, no ball + 4 runs

22.1
.

Buckle to Streets, 0 runs

21.6
W

O'Neill to Cloke, appeal, wicket (stumped - Cloke)

21.5
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

21.4
1

O'Neill to Cloke, 1 run

21.3
.

O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs

21.2
.

O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs

21.1
.

O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs

20.6
.

Johnson to Streets, 0 runs

20.5
1

Johnson to Cloke, 1 run

20.4
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

19.6
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

19.5
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

19.4
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

19.3
1

O'Neill to Cloke, 1 run

19.2
.

O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs

19.1
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

18.6
.

Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs

18.5
.

Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs

18.4
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

18.3
1

Johnson to Cloke, 1 run

18.2
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

18.1
1

Johnson to Cloke, 1 run

17.6
1

O'Neill to Cloke, 1 run

17.5
.

O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs

17.4
.

O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs

17.3
.

O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs

17.2
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

17.1
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

16.6
.

Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs

16.5
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

16.4
1

Johnson to Cloke, 1 run

16.3
.

Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs

16.2
.

Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs

16.1
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

15.6
.

O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs

15.5
.

O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs

15.4
.

O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs

15.3
.

O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs

15.2
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

15.1
2

O'Neill to Streets, 2 runs

14.6
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

14.5
.

Johnson to Streets, 0 runs

14.4
.

Johnson to Streets, 0 runs

14.3
1

Johnson to Cloke, 1 run

14.2
.

Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs

14.1
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

13.6
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

13.5
1

O'Neill to Cloke, 1 run

13.4
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

13.3
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

13.2
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

13.1
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

12.6
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

12.5
.

Johnson to Streets, 0 runs

12.4
.

Johnson to Streets, 0 runs

12.3
1

Johnson to Cloke, 1 run

12.2
.

Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs

12.1
.

Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs

11.6
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

11.5
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

11.4
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

11.3
.

O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs

11.2
1

O'Neill to Cloke, 1 run

11.1
1

O'Neill to Streets, 1 run

10.6
.

Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs

10.5
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

10.4
1

Johnson to Cloke, 1 run

10.3
1

Johnson to Streets, 1 run

10.2
.

Johnson to Streets, 0 runs

10.1
.

Johnson to Streets, 0 runs

9.6
.

Docherty to Cloke, 0 runs

9.5
2

Docherty to Cloke, 2 runs

9.5
1

Docherty to Cloke, wide

9.4
.

Docherty to Cloke, 0 runs

9.3
1

Docherty to Streets, 1 run

9.2
.

Docherty to Streets, 0 runs

9.1
.

Docherty to Streets, 0 runs

8.6
1

Green to Streets, 1 run

8.5
1

Green to Cloke, 1 run

8.4
.

Green to Cloke, 0 runs

8.3
.

Green to Cloke, 0 runs

8.2
.

Green to Cloke, 0 runs

8.1
4

Green to Cloke, 4 runs

7.6
1

Docherty to Cloke, 1 run

7.5
.

Docherty to Cloke, 0 runs

7.4
.

Docherty to Cloke, 0 runs

7.3
.

Docherty to Cloke, 0 runs

7.2
.

Docherty to Cloke, 0 runs

7.1
4

Docherty to Cloke, 4 runs

7.1
1

Docherty to Cloke, wide

6.6
.

Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs

6.5
1

Tulloch to Cloke, 1 run

6.5
1

Tulloch to Cloke, wide

6.4
.

Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs

6.3
.

Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs

6.2
.

Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs

6.1
4

Tulloch to Cloke, 4 runs

5.6
.

Buckle to Streets, 0 runs

5.5
1

Buckle to Cloke, 1 run

5.5
1

Buckle to Cloke, wide

5.4
.

Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs

5.3
2

Buckle to Cloke, 2 runs

5.2
.

Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs

5.1
.

Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs

4.6
.

Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs

4.5
.

Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs

4.4
4

Tulloch to Streets, 4 runs

4.4
2

Tulloch to Cloke, 2 wides

4.3
.

Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs

4.2
.

Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs

4.1
.

Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs

3.6
.

Buckle to Streets, 0 runs

3.5
4

Buckle to Streets, 4 runs

3.4
.

Buckle to Streets, 0 runs

3.3
4

Buckle to Streets, 2 runs

3.2
2

Buckle to Streets, 2 runs

3.1
.

Buckle to Streets, 0 runs

2.6
.

Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs

2.5
.

Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs

2.4
.

Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs

2.3
.

Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs

2.3
1

Tulloch to Cloke, wide

2.2
1

Tulloch to Streets, 1 run

2.1
.

Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs

1.6
.

Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs

1.5
.

Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs

1.4
.

Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs

1.3
.

Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs

1.3
1

Buckle to Cloke, wide

1.2
.

Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs

1.1
1

Buckle to Streets, 1 run

0.6
.

Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs

0.5
.

Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs

0.4
1

Tulloch to Streets, 1 run

0.3
.

Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs

0.2
.

Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs

0.1
.

Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs

49.2
W

Bilal to Docherty, appeal, wicket (caught - Docherty)

49.1
1

Bilal to Gentry, 1 run

49.1
1

Bilal to Gentry, wide

48.6
.

Gorham to Docherty, 0 runs

48.5
W

Gorham to Buckle, appeal, wicket (caught - Buckle)

48.4
2

Gorham to Buckle, 2 runs

48.3
.

Gorham to Buckle, 0 runs

48.2
1

Gorham to Gentry, 1 run

48.1
1

Gorham to Buckle, 1 run

48.1
1

Gorham to Buckle, wide

47.6
1

Bilal to Buckle, 1 run

47.5
1

Bilal to Gentry, 1 run

47.4
.

Bilal to Gentry, 0 runs

47.3
1

Bilal to Buckle, 1 run

47.2
1

Bilal to Gentry, 1 run

47.1
.

Bilal to Gentry, 0 runs

46.6
.

Gorham to Buckle, 0 runs

46.5
.

Gorham to Buckle, 0 runs

46.4
.

Gorham to Buckle, 0 runs

46.3
1

Gorham to Gentry, 1 run

46.2
1

Gorham to Buckle, 1 run

46.1
W

Gorham to O'Neill, appeal, wicket (caught - O'Neill)

45.6
1

Belt to O'Neill, 1 run

45.5
1

Belt to Gentry, 1 run

45.4
.

Belt to Gentry, 0 runs

45.3
1

Belt to O'Neill, 1 run

45.2
1

Belt to Gentry, 1 run

45.1
1

Belt to O'Neill, 1 run

44.6
W

Gorham to Green, appeal, wicket (caught - Green)

44.5
1

Gorham to O'Neill, 1 run

44.4
.

Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs

44.3
.

Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs

44.2
.

Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs

44.1
1

Gorham to Green, 1 run

43.6
1

Belt to Green, 1 run

43.5
1

Belt to O'Neill, 1 run

43.4
.

Belt to O'Neill, 0 runs

43.3
.

Belt to O'Neill, 0 runs

43.2
W

Belt to Tulloch, appeal, wicket (caught - Tulloch)

43.1
.

Belt to Tulloch, 0 runs

42.6
1

Gordon to Tulloch, 1 run

42.5
6

Gordon to Tulloch, 6 runs

42.4
.

Gordon to Tulloch, 0 runs

42.3
1

Gordon to Green, 1 run

42.2
1

Gordon to Tulloch, 1 run

42.1
.

Gordon to Tulloch, 0 runs

41.6
1

Belt to Tulloch, 1 run

41.5
.

Belt to Tulloch, 0 runs

41.4
.

Belt to Tulloch, 0 runs

41.3
.

Belt to Tulloch, 0 runs

41.2
1

Belt to Green, 1 run

41.1
4

Belt to Green, 4 runs

40.6
W

Gordon to Johnson, appeal, wicket (caught - Johnson)

40.5
1

Gordon to Green, 1 run

40.4
1

Gordon to Johnson, 1 run

40.3
.

Gordon to Johnson, 0 runs

40.2
.

Gordon to Johnson, 0 runs

40.1
1

Gordon to Green, 1 run

39.6
.

Belt to Johnson, 0 runs

39.5
1

Belt to Green, 1 run

39.4
1

Belt to Johnson, 1 run

39.3
1

Belt to Green, 1 run

39.2
1

Belt to Johnson, 1 run

39.1
1

Belt to Green, 1 run

38.6
1

Gordon to Green, 1 run

38.5
1

Gordon to Johnson, 1 run

38.4
.

Gordon to Johnson, 0 runs

38.3
.

Gordon to Johnson, 0 runs

38.2
1

Gordon to Green, 1 run

38.1
W

Gordon to Wilkinson, appeal, wicket (caught - Wilkinson)

37.6
1

Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run

37.5
4

Cloke to Wilkinson, 4 runs

37.4
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

37.3
6

Cloke to Wilkinson, 6 runs

37.2
1

Cloke to Johnson, 1 run

37.1
.

Cloke to Johnson, 0 runs

36.6
1

Gordon to Johnson, 1 run

36.5
W

Gordon to Patil, appeal, wicket (stumped - Patil)

36.4
.

Gordon to Patil, 0 runs

36.3
1

Gordon to Wilkinson, 1 run

36.2
1

Gordon to Patil, 1 run

36.1
1

Gordon to Wilkinson, 1 run

35.6
.

Young to Patil, 0 runs

35.5
1

Young to Wilkinson, 1 run

35.4
4

Young to Wilkinson, 4 runs

35.3
4

Young to Wilkinson, 1 run

35.2
4

Young to Wilkinson, 4 runs

35.1
.

Young to Wilkinson, 0 runs

34.6
2

Gordon to Patil, 2 runs

34.5
.

Gordon to Patil, 0 runs

34.4
4

Gordon to Patil, 4 runs

34.3
.

Gordon to Patil, 0 runs

34.2
1

Gordon to Wilkinson, 1 run

34.1
1

Gordon to Patil, 1 run

33.6
.

Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs

33.5
.

Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs

33.4
1

Belt to Patil, 1 run

33.3
4

Belt to Patil, 4 runs

33.2
1

Belt to Wilkinson, 1 run

33.1
1

Belt to Patil, 1 run

32.6
1

Gordon to Patil, 1 run

32.5
.

Gordon to Patil, 0 runs

32.4
2

Gordon to Patil, 2 runs

32.3
1

Gordon to Wilkinson, 1 run

32.2
1

Gordon to Patil, 0 runs

32.1
2

Gordon to Patil, 2 runs

31.6
2

Belt to Wilkinson, 2 runs

31.5
.

Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs

31.4
2

Belt to Wilkinson, 2 runs

31.3
.

Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs

31.2
.

Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs

31.1
1

Belt to Patil, 1 run

30.6
1

James to Patil, 1 run

30.5
.

James to Patil, 0 runs

30.4
4

James to Patil, 4 runs

30.3
.

James to Patil, 0 runs

30.2
4

James to Patil, 4 runs

30.1
1

James to Wilkinson, 1 run

29.6
.

Belt to Patil, 0 runs

29.5
.

Belt to Patil, 0 runs

29.4
1

Belt to Wilkinson, 1 run

29.3
.

Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs

29.2
1

Belt to Patil, 1 run

29.1
1

Belt to Wilkinson, 1 run

28.6
.

James to Patil, 0 runs

28.5
1

James to Wilkinson, 1 run

28.4
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

28.3
1

James to Patil, 1 run

28.2
.

James to Patil, 0 runs

28.1
1

James to Wilkinson, 1 run

27.6
.

Belt to Patil, 0 runs

27.5
.

Belt to Patil, 0 runs

27.4
W

Belt to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)

27.3
1

Belt to Wilkinson, 1 run

27.2
1

Belt to Adams, 1 run

27.1
2

Belt to Adams, 2 runs

26.6
4

James to Wilkinson, 4 runs

26.5
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

26.4
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

26.3
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

26.2
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

26.1
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

25.4
.

Belt to Adams, 0 runs

25.3
.

Belt to Adams, 0 runs

25.2
1

Belt to Wilkinson, bye

25.1
.

Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs

24.6
.

James to Adams, 0 runs

24.5
.

James to Adams, 0 runs

24.4
.

James to Adams, 0 runs

24.3
.

James to Adams, 0 runs

24.2
.

James to Adams, 0 runs

24.1
.

James to Adams, 0 runs

23.6
.

Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs

23.5
4

Belt to Wilkinson, 4 runs

23.4
1

Belt to Adams, 1 run

23.3
4

Belt to Adams, 4 runs

23.2
4

Belt to Adams, 4 runs

23.1
.

Belt to Adams, 0 runs

22.6
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

22.5
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

22.4
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

22.3
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

22.2
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

22.1
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

21.6
1

Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run

21.6
nb

Cloke to Adams, no ball + 1 run

21.5
1

Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run

21.4
1

Cloke to Adams, 1 run

21.3
1

Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run

21.2
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

21.1
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

20.6
1

James to Wilkinson, 1 run

20.5
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

20.4
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

20.3
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

20.2
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

20.1
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

19.6
1

Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run

19.5
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

19.4
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

19.3
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

19.2
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

19.1
4

Cloke to Wilkinson, 4 runs

18.6
1

James to Wilkinson, 1 run

18.5
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

18.4
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

18.3
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

18.2
1

James to Adams, 1 run

18.1
.

James to Adams, 0 runs

17.6
1

Cloke to Adams, 1 run

17.5
1

Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run

17.4
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

17.3
1

Cloke to Adams, 1 run

17.2
1

Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run

17.1
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

17.1
1

Cloke to Wilkinson, wide

16.6
.

James to Adams, 0 runs

16.5
1

James to Wilkinson, 1 run

16.4
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

16.3
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

16.2
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

16.1
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

15.4
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

15.3
1

Cloke to Adams, 1 run

15.2
.

Cloke to Adams, 0 runs

15.1
1

Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run

14.6
1

James to Wilkinson, 1 run

14.5
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

14.4
2

James to Wilkinson, 2 runs

14.3
1

James to Adams, 0 runs

14.2
1

James to Wilkinson, 1 run

14.1
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

13.6
1

Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run

13.5
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

13.4
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

13.3
4

Cloke to Wilkinson, 4 runs

13.2
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

13.1
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

12.6
.

James to Adams, 0 runs

12.5
.

James to Adams, 0 runs

12.4
1

James to Wilkinson, 1 run

12.3
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

12.2
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

12.1
.

James to Wilkinson, 0 runs

11.6
1

Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run

11.5
.

Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs

11.4
W

Cloke to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)

11.3
.

Cloke to Collis, 0 runs

11.2
.

Cloke to Collis, 0 runs

11.1
.

Cloke to Collis, 0 runs

10.6
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

10.5
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

10.4
1

Gorham to Collis, 1 run

10.3
1

Gorham to Adams, 1 run

10.2
2

Gorham to Adams, 2 runs

10.1
1

Gorham to Collis, 1 run

9.6
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

9.5
4

Bilal to Adams, 4 runs

9.4
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

9.3
2

Bilal to Adams, 2 runs

9.2
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

9.1
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

8.6
1

Gorham to Adams, 1 run

8.5
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

8.4
4

Gorham to Adams, 4 runs

8.3
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

8.2
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

8.1
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

7.6
.

Bilal to Collis, 0 runs

7.5
.

Bilal to Collis, 0 runs

7.4
.

Bilal to Collis, 0 runs

7.3
1

Bilal to Adams, 1 run

7.2
1

Bilal to Collis, 1 run

7.1
4

Bilal to Collis, 4 runs

6.6
1

Gorham to Collis, 1 run

6.5
.

Gorham to Collis, 0 runs

6.4
1

Gorham to Adams, 1 run

6.3
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

6.2
1

Gorham to Collis, 1 run

6.1
1

Gorham to Adams, 1 run

5.6
1

Bilal to Adams, 1 run

5.6
1

Bilal to Adams, wide

5.5
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

5.4
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

5.3
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

5.2
1

Bilal to Collis, 1 run

5.1
1

Bilal to Adams, 1 run

4.6
.

Gorham to Collis, 0 runs

4.5
1

Gorham to Adams, 1 run

4.4
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

4.3
1

Gorham to Collis, 1 run

4.2
.

Gorham to Collis, 0 runs

4.1
.

Gorham to Collis, 0 runs

3.6
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

3.5
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

3.4
1

Bilal to Collis, 1 run

3.3
.

Bilal to Collis, 0 runs

3.2
.

Bilal to Collis, 0 runs

3.1
.

Bilal to Collis, 0 runs

2.6
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

2.5
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

2.4
1

Gorham to Collis, 1 run

2.3
1

Gorham to Adams, 1 run

2.2
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

2.1
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

1.6
.

Bilal to Collis, 0 runs

1.5
1

Bilal to Adams, 1 run

1.4
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

1.3
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

1.2
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

1.1
.

Bilal to Adams, 0 runs

0.6
1

Gorham to Adams, 1 run

0.5
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

0.4
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

0.3
.

Gorham to Adams, 0 runs

0.2
1

Gorham to Collis, 1 run

0.1
.

Gorham to Collis, 0 runs