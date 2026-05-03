Highlights Sussex Sharks vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026
Docherty to Streets, 1 run
Docherty to Streets, 4 runs
Tulloch to Barnfather, 4 runs
Tulloch to Barnfather, 0 runs
Tulloch to Barnfather, 2 runs
Tulloch to Streets, 1 run
Tulloch to Streets, 4 runs
Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs
Tulloch to Streets, wide
Docherty to Barnfather, 0 runs
Docherty to Streets, 1 run
Docherty to Streets, 0 runs
Docherty to Streets, 0 runs
Docherty to Streets, 0 runs
Docherty to Streets, 4 runs
Patil to Gordon, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gordon)
Patil to Gordon, wide
Patil to Gordon, wide
Patil to Streets, 2 wides
Patil to Gordon, 1 run
Patil to Gordon, 0 runs
Patil to Gordon, 0 runs
Patil to Streets, 1 run
Patil to Streets, 0 runs
Patil to Gordon, 2 wides
Johnson to Gordon, 1 run
Johnson to Gordon, 6 runs
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Gordon, 1 run
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Streets, 4 runs
Patil to Gordon, 0 runs
Patil to Gordon, 0 runs
Patil to Gordon, 0 runs
Patil to Streets, 1 run
Patil to Streets, 0 runs
Patil to Streets, 0 runs
Green to Gordon, 4 runs
Green to Gordon, 0 runs
Green to Gordon, 0 runs
Green to Gordon, wide
Green to Gordon, 0 runs
Green to Streets, 1 run
Green to Streets, 2 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 2 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Gordon, 1 run
Green to Streets, 0 runs
Green to Streets, 2 runs
Green to Streets, 0 runs
Green to Gordon, 1 run
Green to Gordon, 0 runs
Green to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs
Johnson to Gordon, 0 runs
Johnson to Blinkhorn-Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - Blinkhorn-Jones)
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Green to Streets, 1 run
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs
Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide
Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Green to Streets, 1 run
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Green to Streets, 1 run
Green to Streets, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Tulloch to Streets, 1 run
Tulloch to Streets, 2 runs
Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Tulloch to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 2 runs
O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Green to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 4 runs
O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Green to Streets, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, wide
O'Neill to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Green to Streets, 4 runs
Green to Streets, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 1 run
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Green to Blinkhorn-Jones, 0 runs
Gentry to Streets, 2 runs
Gentry to Streets, 0 runs
Gentry to Blinkhorn-Jones, no ball + 1 run
Gentry to Blinkhorn-Jones, wide
Gentry to Castle, appeal, wicket (caught - Castle)
Gentry to Castle, wide
Gentry to Castle, 4 runs
Gentry to Streets, 1 run
Gentry to Streets, 4 runs
Gentry to Castle, no ball + 1 run
Gentry to Castle, wide
Gentry to Castle, wide
Gentry to Castle, wide
Buckle to Streets, 0 runs
Buckle to Streets, 0 runs
Buckle to Streets, 0 runs
Buckle to Streets, 0 runs
Buckle to Streets, 0 runs
Buckle to Streets, 4 runs
O'Neill to Castle, 0 runs
O'Neill to Castle, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
O'Neill to Castle, 1 run
Buckle to Streets, 2 runs
Buckle to Castle, 1 run
Buckle to Castle, 0 runs
Buckle to Streets, 1 run
Buckle to Streets, 0 runs
Buckle to Streets, no ball + 4 runs
Buckle to Streets, 0 runs
O'Neill to Cloke, appeal, wicket (stumped - Cloke)
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Cloke, 1 run
O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs
O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs
O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs
Johnson to Streets, 0 runs
Johnson to Cloke, 1 run
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
O'Neill to Cloke, 1 run
O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs
Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Cloke, 1 run
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Cloke, 1 run
O'Neill to Cloke, 1 run
O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs
O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs
O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Cloke, 1 run
Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs
Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs
O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs
O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs
O'Neill to Cloke, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 2 runs
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Streets, 0 runs
Johnson to Streets, 0 runs
Johnson to Cloke, 1 run
Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Cloke, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Streets, 0 runs
Johnson to Streets, 0 runs
Johnson to Cloke, 1 run
Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs
Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
O'Neill to Streets, 0 runs
O'Neill to Cloke, 1 run
O'Neill to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Cloke, 0 runs
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Cloke, 1 run
Johnson to Streets, 1 run
Johnson to Streets, 0 runs
Johnson to Streets, 0 runs
Docherty to Cloke, 0 runs
Docherty to Cloke, 2 runs
Docherty to Cloke, wide
Docherty to Cloke, 0 runs
Docherty to Streets, 1 run
Docherty to Streets, 0 runs
Docherty to Streets, 0 runs
Green to Streets, 1 run
Green to Cloke, 1 run
Green to Cloke, 0 runs
Green to Cloke, 0 runs
Green to Cloke, 0 runs
Green to Cloke, 4 runs
Docherty to Cloke, 1 run
Docherty to Cloke, 0 runs
Docherty to Cloke, 0 runs
Docherty to Cloke, 0 runs
Docherty to Cloke, 0 runs
Docherty to Cloke, 4 runs
Docherty to Cloke, wide
Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs
Tulloch to Cloke, 1 run
Tulloch to Cloke, wide
Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Cloke, 4 runs
Buckle to Streets, 0 runs
Buckle to Cloke, 1 run
Buckle to Cloke, wide
Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs
Buckle to Cloke, 2 runs
Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs
Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs
Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs
Tulloch to Streets, 4 runs
Tulloch to Cloke, 2 wides
Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs
Buckle to Streets, 0 runs
Buckle to Streets, 4 runs
Buckle to Streets, 0 runs
Buckle to Streets, 2 runs
Buckle to Streets, 2 runs
Buckle to Streets, 0 runs
Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Cloke, wide
Tulloch to Streets, 1 run
Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs
Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs
Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs
Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs
Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs
Buckle to Cloke, wide
Buckle to Cloke, 0 runs
Buckle to Streets, 1 run
Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Cloke, 0 runs
Tulloch to Streets, 1 run
Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs
Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs
Tulloch to Streets, 0 runs
Bilal to Docherty, appeal, wicket (caught - Docherty)
Bilal to Gentry, 1 run
Bilal to Gentry, wide
Gorham to Docherty, 0 runs
Gorham to Buckle, appeal, wicket (caught - Buckle)
Gorham to Buckle, 2 runs
Gorham to Buckle, 0 runs
Gorham to Gentry, 1 run
Gorham to Buckle, 1 run
Gorham to Buckle, wide
Bilal to Buckle, 1 run
Bilal to Gentry, 1 run
Bilal to Gentry, 0 runs
Bilal to Buckle, 1 run
Bilal to Gentry, 1 run
Bilal to Gentry, 0 runs
Gorham to Buckle, 0 runs
Gorham to Buckle, 0 runs
Gorham to Buckle, 0 runs
Gorham to Gentry, 1 run
Gorham to Buckle, 1 run
Gorham to O'Neill, appeal, wicket (caught - O'Neill)
Belt to O'Neill, 1 run
Belt to Gentry, 1 run
Belt to Gentry, 0 runs
Belt to O'Neill, 1 run
Belt to Gentry, 1 run
Belt to O'Neill, 1 run
Gorham to Green, appeal, wicket (caught - Green)
Gorham to O'Neill, 1 run
Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs
Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs
Gorham to O'Neill, 0 runs
Gorham to Green, 1 run
Belt to Green, 1 run
Belt to O'Neill, 1 run
Belt to O'Neill, 0 runs
Belt to O'Neill, 0 runs
Belt to Tulloch, appeal, wicket (caught - Tulloch)
Belt to Tulloch, 0 runs
Gordon to Tulloch, 1 run
Gordon to Tulloch, 6 runs
Gordon to Tulloch, 0 runs
Gordon to Green, 1 run
Gordon to Tulloch, 1 run
Gordon to Tulloch, 0 runs
Belt to Tulloch, 1 run
Belt to Tulloch, 0 runs
Belt to Tulloch, 0 runs
Belt to Tulloch, 0 runs
Belt to Green, 1 run
Belt to Green, 4 runs
Gordon to Johnson, appeal, wicket (caught - Johnson)
Gordon to Green, 1 run
Gordon to Johnson, 1 run
Gordon to Johnson, 0 runs
Gordon to Johnson, 0 runs
Gordon to Green, 1 run
Belt to Johnson, 0 runs
Belt to Green, 1 run
Belt to Johnson, 1 run
Belt to Green, 1 run
Belt to Johnson, 1 run
Belt to Green, 1 run
Gordon to Green, 1 run
Gordon to Johnson, 1 run
Gordon to Johnson, 0 runs
Gordon to Johnson, 0 runs
Gordon to Green, 1 run
Gordon to Wilkinson, appeal, wicket (caught - Wilkinson)
Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run
Cloke to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 6 runs
Cloke to Johnson, 1 run
Cloke to Johnson, 0 runs
Gordon to Johnson, 1 run
Gordon to Patil, appeal, wicket (stumped - Patil)
Gordon to Patil, 0 runs
Gordon to Wilkinson, 1 run
Gordon to Patil, 1 run
Gordon to Wilkinson, 1 run
Young to Patil, 0 runs
Young to Wilkinson, 1 run
Young to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Young to Wilkinson, 1 run
Young to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Young to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Gordon to Patil, 2 runs
Gordon to Patil, 0 runs
Gordon to Patil, 4 runs
Gordon to Patil, 0 runs
Gordon to Wilkinson, 1 run
Gordon to Patil, 1 run
Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Belt to Patil, 1 run
Belt to Patil, 4 runs
Belt to Wilkinson, 1 run
Belt to Patil, 1 run
Gordon to Patil, 1 run
Gordon to Patil, 0 runs
Gordon to Patil, 2 runs
Gordon to Wilkinson, 1 run
Gordon to Patil, 0 runs
Gordon to Patil, 2 runs
Belt to Wilkinson, 2 runs
Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Belt to Wilkinson, 2 runs
Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Belt to Patil, 1 run
James to Patil, 1 run
James to Patil, 0 runs
James to Patil, 4 runs
James to Patil, 0 runs
James to Patil, 4 runs
James to Wilkinson, 1 run
Belt to Patil, 0 runs
Belt to Patil, 0 runs
Belt to Wilkinson, 1 run
Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Belt to Patil, 1 run
Belt to Wilkinson, 1 run
James to Patil, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 1 run
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Patil, 1 run
James to Patil, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 1 run
Belt to Patil, 0 runs
Belt to Patil, 0 runs
Belt to Adams, appeal, wicket (caught - Adams)
Belt to Wilkinson, 1 run
Belt to Adams, 1 run
Belt to Adams, 2 runs
James to Wilkinson, 4 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Belt to Adams, 0 runs
Belt to Adams, 0 runs
Belt to Wilkinson, bye
Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Adams, 0 runs
James to Adams, 0 runs
James to Adams, 0 runs
James to Adams, 0 runs
James to Adams, 0 runs
James to Adams, 0 runs
Belt to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Belt to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Belt to Adams, 1 run
Belt to Adams, 4 runs
Belt to Adams, 4 runs
Belt to Adams, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run
Cloke to Adams, no ball + 1 run
Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run
Cloke to Adams, 1 run
Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 1 run
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 4 runs
James to Wilkinson, 1 run
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Adams, 1 run
James to Adams, 0 runs
Cloke to Adams, 1 run
Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Adams, 1 run
Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, wide
James to Adams, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 1 run
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Adams, 1 run
Cloke to Adams, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run
James to Wilkinson, 1 run
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 2 runs
James to Adams, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 1 run
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 4 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Adams, 0 runs
James to Adams, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 1 run
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
James to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Wilkinson, 1 run
Cloke to Wilkinson, 0 runs
Cloke to Collis, appeal, wicket (caught - Collis)
Cloke to Collis, 0 runs
Cloke to Collis, 0 runs
Cloke to Collis, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Collis, 1 run
Gorham to Adams, 1 run
Gorham to Adams, 2 runs
Gorham to Collis, 1 run
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 4 runs
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 2 runs
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 1 run
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 4 runs
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Collis, 0 runs
Bilal to Collis, 0 runs
Bilal to Collis, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 1 run
Bilal to Collis, 1 run
Bilal to Collis, 4 runs
Gorham to Collis, 1 run
Gorham to Collis, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 1 run
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Collis, 1 run
Gorham to Adams, 1 run
Bilal to Adams, 1 run
Bilal to Adams, wide
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Collis, 1 run
Bilal to Adams, 1 run
Gorham to Collis, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 1 run
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Collis, 1 run
Gorham to Collis, 0 runs
Gorham to Collis, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Collis, 1 run
Bilal to Collis, 0 runs
Bilal to Collis, 0 runs
Bilal to Collis, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Collis, 1 run
Gorham to Adams, 1 run
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Collis, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 1 run
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Bilal to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 1 run
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Adams, 0 runs
Gorham to Collis, 1 run
Gorham to Collis, 0 runs