Squads Sussex Sharks vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026

List a

SUS
SUS

217

KEN
KEN

218

Playing

SUS
SUS
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Belt Megan

all rounder

Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Streets Coco

no information yet

Wilkinson Phoebe

all rounder

Castle Kelly

all rounder

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Cloke Izzy

no information yet

Tulloch Poppy

no information yet

Young Hollie

no information yet

O'Neill Eve

no information yet

Barnfather Elsa

no information yet

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

James Isabella

no information yet

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Bilal Zeena

no information yet

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Bench

SUS
SUS
KEN
KEN
First TeamSecond Team
Curling Lottie

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Mullins Faye

no information yet

Pedley Georgie

no information yet

Stanley Talitha

no information yet