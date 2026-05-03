Squads Sussex Sharks vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Collis Izzy
batsman
Belt Megan
all rounder
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Streets Coco
no information yet
Wilkinson Phoebe
all rounder
Castle Kelly
all rounder
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Gordon Amy
bowler
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Cloke Izzy
no information yet
Tulloch Poppy
no information yet
Young Hollie
no information yet
O'Neill Eve
no information yet
Barnfather Elsa
no information yet
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
James Isabella
no information yet
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Bilal Zeena
no information yet
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Gorham Sydney
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Curling Lottie
no information yet
King Rachel
wicket keeper
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Pedley Georgie
no information yet
Stanley Talitha
no information yet