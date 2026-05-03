Match details Sussex Sharks vs Kent List a One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 03.05.2026

List a

SUS
SUS

217

KEN
KEN

218

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, April 12, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:Kent won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 03, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Sharks Squad

PlayersCollis Izzy, Adams Mollie, Wilkinson Phoebe, Patil Shristi, Johnson Bella, Green Chiara Marisa, Tulloch Poppy, O'Neill Eve, Gentry Indigo, Buckle Anna, Doherty Kali-Ann
BenchCurling Lottie, Gibb Daisy, Harvey Beth, Lewis Anna, Mullins Faye, Pedley Georgie, Stanley Talitha

Kent Squad

PlayersBelt Megan, Streets Coco, Castle Kelly, Blinkhorn-Jones Madeleine, Gordon Amy, Cloke Izzy, Young Hollie, Barnfather Elsa, James Isabella, Bilal Zeena, Gorham Sydney
BenchKing Rachel

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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