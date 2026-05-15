Highlights The Blaze vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.05.2026

List a

BLA
BLA

211

HAM
HAM

209

45.1
4

Adams to Higham, 4 runs

44.6
2

Dattani to Jones, 2 runs

44.5
4

Dattani to Jones, 4 runs

44.4
3

Dattani to Higham, 3 runs

44.3
.

Dattani to Higham, 0 runs

44.2
.

Dattani to Higham, 0 runs

44.1
1

Dattani to Jones, 1 run

43.6
.

Tyson to Higham, 0 runs

43.5
.

Tyson to Higham, 0 runs

43.4
4

Tyson to Higham, 4 runs

43.3
.

Tyson to Higham, 0 runs

43.2
.

Tyson to Higham, 0 runs

43.1
.

Tyson to Higham, 0 runs

42.6
.

Dattani to Jones, 0 runs

42.5
4

Dattani to Jones, 4 runs

42.4
.

Dattani to Jones, 0 runs

42.3
.

Dattani to Jones, 0 runs

42.2
1

Dattani to Higham, 1 run

42.1
.

Dattani to Higham, 0 runs

41.6
4

Tyson to Jones, 4 runs

41.5
1

Tyson to Higham, 1 run

41.4
.

Tyson to Higham, 0 runs

41.3
1

Tyson to Jones, 1 run

41.2
1

Tyson to Higham, 1 run

41.1
1

Tyson to Jones, 1 run

40.6
.

Gibb to Higham, 0 runs

40.5
1

Gibb to Jones, 1 run

40.5
2

Gibb to Higham, 2 wides

40.4
.

Gibb to Higham, 0 runs

40.3
1

Gibb to Jones, 1 run

40.2
1

Gibb to Higham, 1 run

40.1
1

Gibb to Jones, 1 run

39.6
W

Tyson to Gordon, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gordon)

39.5
.

Tyson to Gordon, 0 runs

39.4
.

Tyson to Gordon, 0 runs

39.3
1

Tyson to Jones, 1 run

39.2
2

Tyson to Jones, 2 runs

39.1
.

Tyson to Jones, 0 runs

38.6
.

Gibb to Gordon, 0 runs

38.5
.

Gibb to Gordon, 0 runs

38.4
.

Gibb to Gordon, 0 runs

38.3
.

Gibb to Gordon, 0 runs

38.2
.

Gibb to Gordon, appeal

38.1
.

Gibb to Gordon, appeal

37.6
.

Smith to Jones, 0 runs

37.5
4

Smith to Jones, 4 runs

37.4
.

Smith to Jones, 0 runs

37.3
4

Smith to Jones, 4 runs

37.2
1

Smith to Gordon, 1 run

37.1
W

Smith to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (caught - Prendergast)

36.6
.

Wellington to Jones, 0 runs

36.5
1

Wellington to Prendergast, 1 run

36.4
2

Wellington to Prendergast, 2 runs

36.3
.

Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs

36.2
1

Wellington to Jones, 1 run

36.1
.

Wellington to Jones, 0 runs

35.6
.

Smith to Prendergast, 0 runs

35.5
.

Smith to Prendergast, 0 runs

35.4
1

Smith to Jones, 1 run

35.3
2

Smith to Jones, 2 runs

35.2
.

Smith to Jones, 0 runs

35.1
1

Smith to Prendergast, 1 run

34.6
1

Wellington to Prendergast, 1 run

34.5
.

Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs

34.4
.

Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs

34.3
.

Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs

34.2
1

Wellington to Jones, 1 run

34.1
1

Wellington to Prendergast, 1 run

33.6
.

Smith to Jones, 0 runs

33.5
1

Smith to Prendergast, 1 run

33.4
.

Smith to Prendergast, 0 runs

33.3
1

Smith to Jones, 1 run

33.2
.

Smith to Jones, 0 runs

33.1
W

Smith to SJ Bryce, appeal, wicket (bowled - SJ Bryce)

32.6
.

Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs

32.5
.

Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs

32.4
6

Wellington to Prendergast, 6 runs

32.3
.

Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs

32.2
1

Wellington to SJ Bryce, 1 run

32.1
.

Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

31.6
1

Smith to SJ Bryce, 1 run

31.5
.

Smith to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

31.4
1

Smith to Prendergast, 1 run

31.3
1

Smith to SJ Bryce, 1 run

31.2
1

Smith to Prendergast, 1 run

31.1
.

Smith to Prendergast, 0 runs

30.6
.

Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

30.5
.

Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

30.4
1

Wellington to Prendergast, 1 run

30.3
4

Wellington to Prendergast, 4 runs

30.2
.

Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs

30.1
.

Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs

29.6
1

Tyson to Prendergast, 1 run

29.5
.

Tyson to Prendergast, 0 runs

29.4
.

Tyson to Prendergast, 0 runs

29.3
2

Tyson to Prendergast, 2 runs

29.2
1

Tyson to SJ Bryce, 1 run

29.1
1

Tyson to Prendergast, 1 run

28.6
.

Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

28.5
2

Wellington to SJ Bryce, 2 runs

28.4
.

Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

28.3
2

Wellington to SJ Bryce, 2 runs

28.3
1

Wellington to SJ Bryce, wide

28.2
.

Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

28.1
1

Wellington to Prendergast, 1 run

27.6
1

Tyson to Prendergast, 1 run

27.5
.

Tyson to Prendergast, 0 runs

27.4
1

Tyson to SJ Bryce, 1 run

27.3
W

Tyson to Beaumont, appeal, wicket (caught - Beaumont)

27.2
.

Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs

27.1
.

Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs

26.6
1

Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run

26.5
.

Wellington to Beaumont, appeal

26.4
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

26.3
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

26.2
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

26.1
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

25.6
.

Tyson to Prendergast, 0 runs

25.5
.

Tyson to Prendergast, 0 runs

25.4
1

Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run

25.3
.

Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs

25.2
.

Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs

25.1
1

Tyson to Prendergast, 1 run

24.6
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

24.5
1

Wellington to Prendergast, 1 run

24.4
W

Wellington to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (caught - Elwiss)

24.3
.

Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs

24.2
1

Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run

24.1
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

23.6
.

Tyson to Elwiss, 0 runs

23.5
1

Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run

23.4
1

Tyson to Elwiss, 1 run

23.3
4

Tyson to Elwiss, 4 runs

23.2
.

Tyson to Elwiss, 0 runs

23.1
1

Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run

22.6
.

Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs

22.5
4

Wellington to Elwiss, 4 runs

22.4
.

Wellington to Elwiss, appeal

22.3
1

Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run

22.2
4

Wellington to Beaumont, 4 runs

22.1
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

21.6
1

Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run

21.5
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

21.4
4

Dattani to Beaumont, 4 runs

21.3
1

Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run

21.3
2

Dattani to Beaumont, 2 wides

21.2
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

21.1
1

Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run

20.6
1

Wellington to Elwiss, 1 run

20.5
1

Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run

20.4
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

20.3
2

Wellington to Beaumont, 2 runs

20.2
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

20.1
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

19.6
.

Dattani to Elwiss, 0 runs

19.5
.

Dattani to Elwiss, 0 runs

19.5
1

Dattani to Elwiss, wide

19.4
.

Dattani to Elwiss, 0 runs

19.3
.

Dattani to Elwiss, 0 runs

19.2
.

Dattani to Elwiss, 0 runs

19.1
1

Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run

18.6
.

Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs

18.5
.

Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs

18.4
1

Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run

18.3
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

18.2
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

18.1
.

Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs

17.6
.

Smith to Elwiss, 0 runs

17.5
.

Smith to Elwiss, 0 runs

17.4
.

Smith to Elwiss, 0 runs

17.3
1

Smith to Beaumont, 1 run

17.2
4

Smith to Beaumont, 4 runs

17.1
.

Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs

16.6
1

Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run

16.5
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

16.4
1

Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run

16.3
1

Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run

16.2
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

16.1
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

15.6
4

Smith to Elwiss, 4 runs

15.5
1

Smith to Beaumont, 1 run

15.4
1

Smith to Elwiss, 1 run

15.3
1

Smith to Beaumont, 1 run

15.2
.

Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs

15.1
1

Smith to Elwiss, 1 run

14.6
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

14.5
.

Dattani to Beaumont, appeal

14.4
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

14.3
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

14.2
.

Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs

14.1
1

Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run

13.6
1

Tyson to Elwiss, 1 run

13.5
W

Tyson to KE Bryce, wicket (lbw - KE Bryce)

13.4
2

Tyson to KE Bryce, 2 runs

13.3
.

Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs

13.2
4

Tyson to KE Bryce, 4 runs

13.1
2

Tyson to KE Bryce, 2 runs

12.6
1

Dattani to KE Bryce, 1 run

12.5
1

Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run

12.4
1

Dattani to KE Bryce, 1 run

12.3
.

Dattani to KE Bryce, appeal

12.2
4

Dattani to KE Bryce, 4 runs

12.1
2

Dattani to KE Bryce, 2 runs

11.6
4

Tyson to Beaumont, 4 runs

11.5
.

Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs

11.4
3

Tyson to KE Bryce, 3 runs

11.3
.

Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs

11.2
.

Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs

11.1
.

Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs

10.6
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

10.5
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

10.4
2

Gibb to Beaumont, 2 runs

10.3
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

10.2
3

Gibb to KE Bryce, 3 runs

10.1
1

Gibb to Beaumont, 1 run

9.6
.

Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs

9.5
.

Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs

9.4
1

Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run

9.3
4

Tyson to Beaumont, 4 runs

9.2
.

Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs

9.1
.

Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs

8.6
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

8.5
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

8.4
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

8.3
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

8.2
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

8.1
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

7.6
2

Smith to Beaumont, 2 runs

7.5
.

Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.4
.

Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.3
.

Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.2
4

Smith to Beaumont, 4 runs

7.1
.

Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs

6.6
1

Gibb to Beaumont, 1 run

6.5
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

6.4
.

Gibb to Beaumont, appeal

6.3
.

Gibb to Beaumont, appeal

6.2
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

6.1
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

5.6
.

Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs

5.5
.

Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs

5.4
4

Smith to KE Bryce, 4 runs

5.3
.

Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs

5.2
4

Smith to KE Bryce, 4 runs

5.1
1

Smith to Beaumont, 1 run

4.6
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

4.5
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

4.4
1

Gibb to Beaumont, 1 run

4.3
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

4.2
.

Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs

4.1
4

Gibb to Beaumont, 4 runs

3.6
.

Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs

3.5
.

Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs

3.4
.

Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs

3.3
.

Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs

3.2
.

Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs

3.1
1

Smith to Beaumont, 1 run

2.6
2

Gibb to KE Bryce, 2 runs

2.5
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

2.4
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

2.3
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs

2.2
.

Gibb to KE Bryce, appeal

2.1
W

Gibb to Kelly, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kelly)

1.6
.

Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs

1.5
.

Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs

1.4
.

Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs

1.3
1

Smith to Kelly, 1 run

1.2
.

Smith to Kelly, 0 runs

1.1
1

Smith to Beaumont, 1 run

0.6
1

Gibb to Beaumont, 1 run

0.5
1

Gibb to Kelly, 1 run

0.4
.

Gibb to Kelly, 0 runs

0.3
1

Gibb to Beaumont, leg bye

0.2
1

Gibb to Kelly, 1 run

0.1
.

Gibb to Kelly, 0 runs

49.6
W

Ballinger to Tyson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tyson)

49.5
1

Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run

49.4
W

Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Gibb)

49.3
4

Ballinger to Sweet, 4 runs

49.2
1

Ballinger to Gibb, 1 run

49.1
1

Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run

48.6
.

Phillips to Gibb, 0 runs

48.5
2

Phillips to Gibb, 2 runs

48.4
.

Phillips to Gibb, 0 runs

48.3
.

Phillips to Gibb, 0 runs

48.2
W

Phillips to Tulloch, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tulloch)

48.1
1

Phillips to Sweet, 1 run

47.6
1

Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run

47.5
2

0 runs

47.4
1

Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run

47.3
W

Ballinger to Smith, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Smith)

47.2
1

Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run

47.1
.

Ballinger to Sweet, 0 runs

46.6
.

Phillips to Smith, 0 runs

46.6
1

Phillips to Smith, wide

46.5
1

Phillips to Sweet, 1 run

46.4
.

Phillips to Sweet, 0 runs

46.3
1

Phillips to Smith, 1 run

46.2
W

Phillips to Wellington, appeal, wicket (caught - Wellington)

46.1
1

Phillips to Sweet, 1 run

45.6
.

Ballinger to Wellington, 0 runs

45.5
1

Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run

45.3
.

Ballinger to Wellington, 0 runs

45.2
1

Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run

45.1
1

Ballinger to Wellington, 1 run

44.6
1

KE Bryce to Wellington, 1 run

44.5
.

KE Bryce to Wellington, 0 runs

44.4
W

KE Bryce to Adams, appeal, wicket (bowled - Adams)

44.3
1

KE Bryce to Sweet, 1 run

44.2
1

KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run

44.1
1

KE Bryce to Sweet, 1 run

43.6
1

Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run

43.5
1

Ballinger to Adams, 1 run

43.4
1

Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run

43.3
.

Ballinger to Sweet, 0 runs

43.2
.

Ballinger to Sweet, 0 runs

43.1
1

Ballinger to Adams, 1 run

42.6
1

KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run

42.5
1

KE Bryce to Sweet, 1 run

42.4
.

KE Bryce to Sweet, 0 runs

42.3
.

KE Bryce to Sweet, 0 runs

42.2
2

KE Bryce to Sweet, 1 run

42.1
1

KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run

41.6
1

Ballinger to Adams, 1 run

41.5
.

Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs

41.4
.

Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs

41.3
.

Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs

41.2
1

Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run

41.1
.

Ballinger to Sweet, 0 runs

40.6
.

KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs

40.5
1

KE Bryce to Sweet, 1 run

40.4
.

KE Bryce to Sweet, 0 runs

40.3
.

KE Bryce to Sweet, 0 runs

40.2
.

KE Bryce to Sweet, 0 runs

40.1
1

KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run

39.6
1

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

39.5
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

39.4
4

Gordon to Adams, 4 runs

39.3
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

39.2
1

Gordon to Sweet, 1 run

39.1
1

Gordon to Adams, 1 run

38.6
4

Phillips to Sweet, 4 runs

38.5
1

Phillips to Adams, 1 run

38.4
.

Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

38.3
1

Phillips to Sweet, 1 run

38.3
nb

Phillips to Adams, no ball + 1 run

38.2
.

Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

38.1
.

Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

37.6
.

Gordon to Sweet, 0 runs

37.5
1

Gordon to Adams, 1 run

37.4
4

Gordon to Adams, 4 runs

37.3
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

37.2
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

37.1
1

Gordon to Sweet, 1 run

36.6
1

Phillips to Sweet, 1 run

36.5
.

Phillips to Sweet, 0 runs

36.4
1

Phillips to Adams, 1 run

36.3
.

Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

36.2
1

Phillips to Sweet, 1 run

36.1
.

Phillips to Sweet, 0 runs

35.6
1

Higham to Sweet, 1 run

35.5
W

Higham to Adams, appeal, wicket (run out - Dattani)

35.4
1

Higham to Dattani, 1 run

35.3
1

Higham to Adams, 1 run

35.2
1

Higham to Dattani, 1 run

35.1
.

Higham to Dattani, 0 runs

34.6
1

Elwiss to Dattani, 1 run

34.5
4

Elwiss to Dattani, 4 runs

34.4
1

Elwiss to Adams, 1 run

34.3
1

Elwiss to Dattani, 1 run

34.2
.

Elwiss to Dattani, 0 runs

34.1
1

Elwiss to Adams, 1 run

33.6
.

Higham to Dattani, 0 runs

33.5
1

Higham to Adams, 1 run

33.4
1

Higham to Dattani, 1 run

33.3
.

Higham to Dattani, 0 runs

33.2
.

Higham to Dattani, 0 runs

33.1
.

Higham to Dattani, 0 runs

32.6
1

Elwiss to Dattani, 1 run

32.5
1

Elwiss to Adams, 1 run

32.4
1

Elwiss to Dattani, 1 run

32.3
.

Elwiss to Dattani, 0 runs

32.2
2

Elwiss to Dattani, 2 runs

32.1
.

Elwiss to Dattani, 0 runs

31.6
1

Higham to Dattani, 1 run

31.5
.

Higham to Dattani, 0 runs

31.4
.

Higham to Dattani, 0 runs

31.3
4

Higham to Dattani, 4 runs

31.2
.

Higham to Dattani, 0 runs

31.1
1

Higham to Adams, 1 run

30.6
.

Elwiss to Dattani, 0 runs

30.5
.

Elwiss to Dattani, 0 runs

30.4
W

Elwiss to McCaughan, wicket (lbw - McCaughan)

30.3
1

Elwiss to Adams, 1 run

30.2
.

Elwiss to Adams, 0 runs

30.1
4

Elwiss to Adams, 4 runs

29.6
.

Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs

29.5
1

Higham to Adams, 1 run

29.4
1

Higham to McCaughan, 1 run

29.3
1

Higham to Adams, 1 run

29.2
.

Higham to Adams, 0 runs

29.1
1

Higham to McCaughan, 1 run

28.6
1

Elwiss to McCaughan, 1 run

28.5
.

Elwiss to McCaughan, 0 runs

28.4
.

Elwiss to McCaughan, 0 runs

28.3
1

Elwiss to Adams, 1 run

28.2
.

Elwiss to Adams, 0 runs

28.1
.

Elwiss to Adams, 0 runs

27.6
.

Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs

27.5
1

Higham to Adams, 1 run

27.4
.

Higham to Adams, 0 runs

27.3
1

Higham to McCaughan, 1 run

27.2
.

Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs

27.1
1

Higham to Adams, 1 run

26.6
.

Elwiss to McCaughan, 0 runs

26.5
.

Elwiss to McCaughan, 0 runs

26.4
1

Elwiss to Adams, 1 run

26.3
1

Elwiss to McCaughan, 1 run

26.2
.

Elwiss to McCaughan, 0 runs

26.1
.

Elwiss to McCaughan, 0 runs

25.6
1

Higham to McCaughan, 1 run

25.5
1

Higham to Adams, 1 run

25.4
1

Higham to McCaughan, 1 run

25.3
1

Higham to Adams, 1 run

25.2
1

Higham to McCaughan, 1 run

25.1
.

Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs

24.6
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

24.5
1

Gordon to McCaughan, 1 run

24.4
.

Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs

24.3
.

Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs

24.2
1

Gordon to Adams, 1 run

24.1
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

23.6
1

Higham to Adams, 1 run

23.5
.

Higham to Adams, 0 runs

23.4
1

Higham to McCaughan, 1 run

23.3
1

Higham to Adams, 1 run

23.2
.

Higham to Adams, 1 run

23.1
.

Higham to Adams, 0 runs

22.6
1

Gordon to Adams, 1 run

22.5
4

Gordon to Adams, 4 runs

22.4
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

22.3
1

Gordon to McCaughan, bye

22.2
1

Gordon to Adams, 1 run

22.1
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

21.6
.

Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs

21.5
1

Higham to Adams, 1 run

21.4
1

Higham to McCaughan, 1 run

21.3
1

Higham to Adams, 1 run

21.2
2

Higham to Adams, 1 run

21.1
.

Higham to Adams, 0 runs

20.6
1

Gordon to Adams, 1 run

20.5
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

20.4
1

Gordon to McCaughan, 1 run

20.3
.

Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs

20.2
.

Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs

20.1
.

Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs

19.6
.

Higham to Adams, 0 runs

19.5
4

Higham to Adams, 4 runs

19.4
4

Higham to Adams, 4 runs

19.3
1

Higham to McCaughan, 1 run

19.2
.

Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs

19.1
.

Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs

18.6
1

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 1 run

18.5
.

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs

18.4
2

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 2 runs

18.3
.

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs

18.2
4

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 4 runs

18.1
1

KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run

17.6
4

Gordon to McCaughan, 4 runs

17.5
.

Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs

17.4
1

Gordon to Adams, 1 run

17.3
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

17.2
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

17.1
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

16.6
.

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs

16.5
.

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs

16.4
2

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 2 leg byes

16.3
1

KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run

16.2
1

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 1 run

16.1
1

KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run

15.6
.

Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs

15.5
1

Gordon to Adams, 1 run

15.4
4

Gordon to Adams, 4 runs

15.3
.

Gordon to Adams, 0 runs

15.2
1

Gordon to McCaughan, 1 run

15.1
1

Gordon to Adams, 1 run

14.6
1

KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run

14.5
.

KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs

14.4
1

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 1 run

14.3
.

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs

14.2
1

KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run

14.1
.

KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs

13.6
1

Prendergast to Adams, 1 run

13.5
.

Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs

13.4
.

Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs

13.3
1

Prendergast to McCaughan, 1 run

13.2
.

Prendergast to McCaughan, 0 runs

13.1
.

Prendergast to McCaughan, 0 runs

12.6
.

KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs

12.5
.

KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs

12.5
1

KE Bryce to Adams, wide

12.4
.

KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs

12.3
.

KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs

12.2
4

KE Bryce to Adams, 4 runs

12.1
.

KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs

11.6
.

Prendergast to McCaughan, 0 runs

11.5
4

Prendergast to McCaughan, 4 runs

11.4
.

Prendergast to McCaughan, 0 runs

11.3
1

Prendergast to Adams, 1 run

11.2
.

Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs

11.1
.

Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs

10.6
.

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs

10.5
.

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs

10.4
.

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs

10.3
.

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs

10.2
.

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs

10.1
.

KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs

9.6
.

Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs

9.5
.

Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs

9.4
.

Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs

9.3
.

Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs

9.2
.

Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs

9.1
4

Prendergast to Adams, 4 runs

9.1
1

Prendergast to Adams, wide

8.6
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

8.5
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

8.4
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

8.3
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

8.2
2

Ballinger to McCaughan, 2 runs

8.1
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

7.6
.

Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

7.5
.

Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

7.4
1

Phillips to McCaughan, 1 run

7.3
.

Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs

7.2
.

Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs

7.1
.

Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs

6.6
.

Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs

6.5
.

Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs

6.4
.

Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs

6.3
1

Ballinger to McCaughan, 1 run

6.2
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

6.1
4

Ballinger to McCaughan, 4 runs

5.6
1

Phillips to McCaughan, 1 run

5.5
.

Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs

5.4
.

Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs

5.3
.

Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs

5.2
4

Phillips to McCaughan, 4 runs

5.2
1

Phillips to McCaughan, wide

5.1
1

Phillips to Adams, 1 run

4.6
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

4.5
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

4.4
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

4.3
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

4.2
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

4.1
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

3.6
1

Phillips to McCaughan, 1 run

3.5
.

Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs

3.4
3

Phillips to Adams, 2 runs

3.3
.

Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

3.3
1

Phillips to Adams, wide

3.2
.

Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

3.1
.

Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

2.6
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

2.5
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

2.4
1

Ballinger to Adams, 1 run

2.3
.

Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs

2.2
.

Ballinger to Adams, appeal

2.1
.

Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs

1.6
1lb

Phillips to Adams, leg bye, appeal

1.5
.

Phillips to Adams, 0 runs

1.4
W

Phillips to Norgrove, wicket (bowled - Norgrove)

1.3
.

Phillips to Norgrove, 0 runs

1.2
.

Phillips to Norgrove, 0 runs

1.1
W

Phillips to Southby, wicket (lbw - Southby)

0.6
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.5
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.4
2

Ballinger to McCaughan, 2 runs

0.3
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.2
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs

0.1
.

Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs