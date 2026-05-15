Highlights The Blaze vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.05.2026
Adams to Higham, 4 runs
Dattani to Jones, 2 runs
Dattani to Jones, 4 runs
Dattani to Higham, 3 runs
Dattani to Higham, 0 runs
Dattani to Higham, 0 runs
Dattani to Jones, 1 run
Tyson to Higham, 0 runs
Tyson to Higham, 0 runs
Tyson to Higham, 4 runs
Tyson to Higham, 0 runs
Tyson to Higham, 0 runs
Tyson to Higham, 0 runs
Dattani to Jones, 0 runs
Dattani to Jones, 4 runs
Dattani to Jones, 0 runs
Dattani to Jones, 0 runs
Dattani to Higham, 1 run
Dattani to Higham, 0 runs
Tyson to Jones, 4 runs
Tyson to Higham, 1 run
Tyson to Higham, 0 runs
Tyson to Jones, 1 run
Tyson to Higham, 1 run
Tyson to Jones, 1 run
Gibb to Higham, 0 runs
Gibb to Jones, 1 run
Gibb to Higham, 2 wides
Gibb to Higham, 0 runs
Gibb to Jones, 1 run
Gibb to Higham, 1 run
Gibb to Jones, 1 run
Tyson to Gordon, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gordon)
Tyson to Gordon, 0 runs
Tyson to Gordon, 0 runs
Tyson to Jones, 1 run
Tyson to Jones, 2 runs
Tyson to Jones, 0 runs
Gibb to Gordon, 0 runs
Gibb to Gordon, 0 runs
Gibb to Gordon, 0 runs
Gibb to Gordon, 0 runs
Gibb to Gordon, appeal
Gibb to Gordon, appeal
Smith to Jones, 0 runs
Smith to Jones, 4 runs
Smith to Jones, 0 runs
Smith to Jones, 4 runs
Smith to Gordon, 1 run
Smith to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (caught - Prendergast)
Wellington to Jones, 0 runs
Wellington to Prendergast, 1 run
Wellington to Prendergast, 2 runs
Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs
Wellington to Jones, 1 run
Wellington to Jones, 0 runs
Smith to Prendergast, 0 runs
Smith to Prendergast, 0 runs
Smith to Jones, 1 run
Smith to Jones, 2 runs
Smith to Jones, 0 runs
Smith to Prendergast, 1 run
Wellington to Prendergast, 1 run
Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs
Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs
Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs
Wellington to Jones, 1 run
Wellington to Prendergast, 1 run
Smith to Jones, 0 runs
Smith to Prendergast, 1 run
Smith to Prendergast, 0 runs
Smith to Jones, 1 run
Smith to Jones, 0 runs
Smith to SJ Bryce, appeal, wicket (bowled - SJ Bryce)
Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs
Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs
Wellington to Prendergast, 6 runs
Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs
Wellington to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Smith to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Smith to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Smith to Prendergast, 1 run
Smith to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Smith to Prendergast, 1 run
Smith to Prendergast, 0 runs
Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Wellington to Prendergast, 1 run
Wellington to Prendergast, 4 runs
Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs
Wellington to Prendergast, 0 runs
Tyson to Prendergast, 1 run
Tyson to Prendergast, 0 runs
Tyson to Prendergast, 0 runs
Tyson to Prendergast, 2 runs
Tyson to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Tyson to Prendergast, 1 run
Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Wellington to SJ Bryce, 2 runs
Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Wellington to SJ Bryce, 2 runs
Wellington to SJ Bryce, wide
Wellington to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Wellington to Prendergast, 1 run
Tyson to Prendergast, 1 run
Tyson to Prendergast, 0 runs
Tyson to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Tyson to Beaumont, appeal, wicket (caught - Beaumont)
Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run
Wellington to Beaumont, appeal
Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs
Tyson to Prendergast, 0 runs
Tyson to Prendergast, 0 runs
Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run
Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Tyson to Prendergast, 1 run
Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wellington to Prendergast, 1 run
Wellington to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (caught - Elwiss)
Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs
Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run
Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs
Tyson to Elwiss, 0 runs
Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run
Tyson to Elwiss, 1 run
Tyson to Elwiss, 4 runs
Tyson to Elwiss, 0 runs
Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run
Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs
Wellington to Elwiss, 4 runs
Wellington to Elwiss, appeal
Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run
Wellington to Beaumont, 4 runs
Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs
Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run
Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs
Dattani to Beaumont, 4 runs
Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run
Dattani to Beaumont, 2 wides
Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs
Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run
Wellington to Elwiss, 1 run
Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run
Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wellington to Beaumont, 2 runs
Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs
Dattani to Elwiss, 0 runs
Dattani to Elwiss, 0 runs
Dattani to Elwiss, wide
Dattani to Elwiss, 0 runs
Dattani to Elwiss, 0 runs
Dattani to Elwiss, 0 runs
Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run
Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs
Wellington to Elwiss, 0 runs
Wellington to Beaumont, 1 run
Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wellington to Beaumont, 0 runs
Smith to Elwiss, 0 runs
Smith to Elwiss, 0 runs
Smith to Elwiss, 0 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 1 run
Smith to Beaumont, 4 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs
Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run
Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs
Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run
Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run
Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs
Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs
Smith to Elwiss, 4 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 1 run
Smith to Elwiss, 1 run
Smith to Beaumont, 1 run
Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs
Smith to Elwiss, 1 run
Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs
Dattani to Beaumont, appeal
Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs
Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs
Dattani to Beaumont, 0 runs
Dattani to Elwiss, 1 run
Tyson to Elwiss, 1 run
Tyson to KE Bryce, wicket (lbw - KE Bryce)
Tyson to KE Bryce, 2 runs
Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Tyson to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Tyson to KE Bryce, 2 runs
Dattani to KE Bryce, 1 run
Dattani to Beaumont, 1 run
Dattani to KE Bryce, 1 run
Dattani to KE Bryce, appeal
Dattani to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Dattani to KE Bryce, 2 runs
Tyson to Beaumont, 4 runs
Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Tyson to KE Bryce, 3 runs
Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs
Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs
Gibb to Beaumont, 2 runs
Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs
Gibb to KE Bryce, 3 runs
Gibb to Beaumont, 1 run
Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Tyson to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Tyson to Beaumont, 1 run
Tyson to Beaumont, 4 runs
Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Tyson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 2 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 4 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs
Gibb to Beaumont, 1 run
Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs
Gibb to Beaumont, appeal
Gibb to Beaumont, appeal
Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs
Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs
Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Smith to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Smith to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 1 run
Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Gibb to Beaumont, 1 run
Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs
Gibb to Beaumont, 0 runs
Gibb to Beaumont, 4 runs
Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Smith to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 1 run
Gibb to KE Bryce, 2 runs
Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Gibb to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Gibb to KE Bryce, appeal
Gibb to Kelly, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kelly)
Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 0 runs
Smith to Kelly, 1 run
Smith to Kelly, 0 runs
Smith to Beaumont, 1 run
Gibb to Beaumont, 1 run
Gibb to Kelly, 1 run
Gibb to Kelly, 0 runs
Gibb to Beaumont, leg bye
Gibb to Kelly, 1 run
Gibb to Kelly, 0 runs
Ballinger to Tyson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tyson)
Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run
Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Gibb)
Ballinger to Sweet, 4 runs
Ballinger to Gibb, 1 run
Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run
Phillips to Gibb, 0 runs
Phillips to Gibb, 2 runs
Phillips to Gibb, 0 runs
Phillips to Gibb, 0 runs
Phillips to Tulloch, appeal, wicket (bowled - Tulloch)
Phillips to Sweet, 1 run
Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run
0 runs
Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run
Ballinger to Smith, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Smith)
Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run
Ballinger to Sweet, 0 runs
Phillips to Smith, 0 runs
Phillips to Smith, wide
Phillips to Sweet, 1 run
Phillips to Sweet, 0 runs
Phillips to Smith, 1 run
Phillips to Wellington, appeal, wicket (caught - Wellington)
Phillips to Sweet, 1 run
Ballinger to Wellington, 0 runs
Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run
Ballinger to Wellington, 0 runs
Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run
Ballinger to Wellington, 1 run
KE Bryce to Wellington, 1 run
KE Bryce to Wellington, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, appeal, wicket (bowled - Adams)
KE Bryce to Sweet, 1 run
KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run
KE Bryce to Sweet, 1 run
Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run
Ballinger to Adams, 1 run
Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run
Ballinger to Sweet, 0 runs
Ballinger to Sweet, 0 runs
Ballinger to Adams, 1 run
KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run
KE Bryce to Sweet, 1 run
KE Bryce to Sweet, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Sweet, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Sweet, 1 run
KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run
Ballinger to Adams, 1 run
Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs
Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs
Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs
Ballinger to Sweet, 1 run
Ballinger to Sweet, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Sweet, 1 run
KE Bryce to Sweet, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Sweet, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Sweet, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 4 runs
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to Sweet, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 1 run
Phillips to Sweet, 4 runs
Phillips to Adams, 1 run
Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Phillips to Sweet, 1 run
Phillips to Adams, no ball + 1 run
Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to Sweet, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 4 runs
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to Sweet, 1 run
Phillips to Sweet, 1 run
Phillips to Sweet, 0 runs
Phillips to Adams, 1 run
Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Phillips to Sweet, 1 run
Phillips to Sweet, 0 runs
Higham to Sweet, 1 run
Higham to Adams, appeal, wicket (run out - Dattani)
Higham to Dattani, 1 run
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Higham to Dattani, 1 run
Higham to Dattani, 0 runs
Elwiss to Dattani, 1 run
Elwiss to Dattani, 4 runs
Elwiss to Adams, 1 run
Elwiss to Dattani, 1 run
Elwiss to Dattani, 0 runs
Elwiss to Adams, 1 run
Higham to Dattani, 0 runs
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Higham to Dattani, 1 run
Higham to Dattani, 0 runs
Higham to Dattani, 0 runs
Higham to Dattani, 0 runs
Elwiss to Dattani, 1 run
Elwiss to Adams, 1 run
Elwiss to Dattani, 1 run
Elwiss to Dattani, 0 runs
Elwiss to Dattani, 2 runs
Elwiss to Dattani, 0 runs
Higham to Dattani, 1 run
Higham to Dattani, 0 runs
Higham to Dattani, 0 runs
Higham to Dattani, 4 runs
Higham to Dattani, 0 runs
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Elwiss to Dattani, 0 runs
Elwiss to Dattani, 0 runs
Elwiss to McCaughan, wicket (lbw - McCaughan)
Elwiss to Adams, 1 run
Elwiss to Adams, 0 runs
Elwiss to Adams, 4 runs
Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Higham to McCaughan, 1 run
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Higham to Adams, 0 runs
Higham to McCaughan, 1 run
Elwiss to McCaughan, 1 run
Elwiss to McCaughan, 0 runs
Elwiss to McCaughan, 0 runs
Elwiss to Adams, 1 run
Elwiss to Adams, 0 runs
Elwiss to Adams, 0 runs
Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Higham to Adams, 0 runs
Higham to McCaughan, 1 run
Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Elwiss to McCaughan, 0 runs
Elwiss to McCaughan, 0 runs
Elwiss to Adams, 1 run
Elwiss to McCaughan, 1 run
Elwiss to McCaughan, 0 runs
Elwiss to McCaughan, 0 runs
Higham to McCaughan, 1 run
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Higham to McCaughan, 1 run
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Higham to McCaughan, 1 run
Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to McCaughan, 1 run
Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs
Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Higham to Adams, 0 runs
Higham to McCaughan, 1 run
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Higham to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 4 runs
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to McCaughan, bye
Gordon to Adams, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Higham to McCaughan, 1 run
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Higham to Adams, 1 run
Higham to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to McCaughan, 1 run
Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs
Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs
Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs
Higham to Adams, 0 runs
Higham to Adams, 4 runs
Higham to Adams, 4 runs
Higham to McCaughan, 1 run
Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs
Higham to McCaughan, 0 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 1 run
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 2 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run
Gordon to McCaughan, 4 runs
Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 2 leg byes
KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 1 run
KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run
Gordon to McCaughan, 0 runs
Gordon to Adams, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 4 runs
Gordon to Adams, 0 runs
Gordon to McCaughan, 1 run
Gordon to Adams, 1 run
KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run
KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 1 run
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, 1 run
KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs
Prendergast to Adams, 1 run
Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs
Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs
Prendergast to McCaughan, 1 run
Prendergast to McCaughan, 0 runs
Prendergast to McCaughan, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, wide
KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Adams, 0 runs
Prendergast to McCaughan, 0 runs
Prendergast to McCaughan, 4 runs
Prendergast to McCaughan, 0 runs
Prendergast to Adams, 1 run
Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs
Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs
KE Bryce to McCaughan, 0 runs
Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs
Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs
Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs
Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs
Prendergast to Adams, 0 runs
Prendergast to Adams, 4 runs
Prendergast to Adams, wide
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 2 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Phillips to McCaughan, 1 run
Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs
Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs
Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs
Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs
Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 1 run
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 4 runs
Phillips to McCaughan, 1 run
Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs
Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs
Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs
Phillips to McCaughan, 4 runs
Phillips to McCaughan, wide
Phillips to Adams, 1 run
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Phillips to McCaughan, 1 run
Phillips to McCaughan, 0 runs
Phillips to Adams, 2 runs
Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Phillips to Adams, wide
Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to Adams, 1 run
Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs
Ballinger to Adams, appeal
Ballinger to Adams, 0 runs
Phillips to Adams, leg bye, appeal
Phillips to Adams, 0 runs
Phillips to Norgrove, wicket (bowled - Norgrove)
Phillips to Norgrove, 0 runs
Phillips to Norgrove, 0 runs
Phillips to Southby, wicket (lbw - Southby)
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 2 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs
Ballinger to McCaughan, 0 runs