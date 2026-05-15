Match details The Blaze vs Hampshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 15.05.2026

List a

BLA
BLA

211

HAM
HAM

209

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Hampshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 15, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Kelly Marie, Bryce Kathryn, Elwiss Georgia, Prendergast Orla, Bryce Sarah, Jones Emma, Gordon Kirstie, Higham Lucy, Ballinger Grace, Phillips Charley
BenchBaker Olivia, Claridge Ella, Groves Josie, Jones Amy, Kirk Michaela, Knott Charli, McCarthy Cassidy, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Thanawala Prisha, Wheeler Amy

Hampshire Squad

PlayersMcCaughan Ella, Southby Rhianna, Norgrove Abigale, Adams Georgia, Dattani Naomi, Sweet Francesca, Wellington Amanda, Smith Linsey, Tulloch Poppy, Gibb Daisy, Tyson Rebecca
BenchBouchier Maia, Harman Nancy, Kemp Freya, Sturge Megan

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet