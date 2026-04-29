H2h The Blaze vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026

List a

BLA
BLA

303

WAR
WAR

302

The Blaze vs Warwickshire

T20, T20 Blast, Women

BLAThe Blaze

143

WARWarwickshire

163

List a, One-Day Cup, Women

BLAThe Blaze

218

WARWarwickshire

171

T20, T20 Blast, Women

BLAThe Blaze

WARWarwickshire

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