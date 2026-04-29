Highlights The Blaze vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026
Stonehouse to Gordon, 1 run
Stonehouse to Higham, leg bye, appeal
Wong to Gordon, 6 runs
Wong to Gordon, 0 runs
Wong to Higham, 1 run
Wong to Higham, 4 runs
Wong to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (caught - Elwiss)
Wong to Elwiss, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (caught - Prendergast)
Stonehouse to Prendergast, 6 runs
Stonehouse to Prendergast, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Elwiss, 1 run
Stonehouse to Prendergast, 1 run
Stonehouse to Prendergast, 4 runs
Wong to Prendergast, 1 run
Wong to Elwiss, 1 run
Wong to Elwiss, 0 runs
Wong to Elwiss, 6 runs
Wong to Prendergast, 1 run
Wong to Elwiss, 1 run
Stonehouse to Elwiss, 1 run
Stonehouse to Prendergast, 1 run
Stonehouse to Prendergast, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Elwiss, 1 run
Stonehouse to Prendergast, 1 run
Stonehouse to Elwiss, 1 run
Pavely to Prendergast, 2 runs
Pavely to Elwiss, 1 run
Pavely to Prendergast, bye
Pavely to Elwiss, 1 run
Pavely to Elwiss, 3 wides
Pavely to Elwiss, 4 runs
Pavely to Prendergast, 1 run
Stonehouse to Prendergast, 1 run
Stonehouse to Prendergast, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Prendergast, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Prendergast, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Prendergast, 2 runs
Stonehouse to Prendergast, 0 runs
Baker to Elwiss, 4 runs
Baker to Elwiss, 4 runs
Baker to Elwiss, 0 runs
Baker to Prendergast, 1 run
Baker to Elwiss, appeal
Baker to AE Jones, wicket (caught - AE Jones)
Pavely to Prendergast, 0 runs
Pavely to Prendergast, 2 runs
Pavely to Prendergast, 4 runs
Pavely to AE Jones, 1 run
Pavely to Prendergast, 1 run
Pavely to AE Jones, 1 run
Baker to AE Jones, 1 run
Baker to Prendergast, 1 run
Baker to Prendergast, 6 runs
Baker to AE Jones, 1 run
Baker to Prendergast, 1 run
Baker to Prendergast, 0 runs
Pavely to Prendergast, 1 run
Pavely to AE Jones, 1 run
Pavely to Prendergast, 1 run
Pavely to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)
Pavely to AE Jones, 1 run
Pavely to Kelly, 1 run
Baker to AE Jones, 0 runs
Baker to AE Jones, 0 runs
Baker to AE Jones, 2 runs
Baker to AE Jones, 0 runs
Baker to Kelly, 1 run
Baker to AE Jones, 1 run
Davis to Kelly, 2 runs
Davis to Kelly, 0 runs
Davis to Kelly, 4 runs
Davis to AE Jones, 1 run
Davis to AE Jones, 0 runs
Davis to Kelly, 1 run
Wong to AE Jones, 0 runs
Wong to AE Jones, 0 runs
Wong to Kelly, 1 run
Wong to AE Jones, 1 run
Wong to Kelly, 1 run
Wong to Kelly, 0 runs
Surenkumar to AE Jones, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run
Surenkumar to AE Jones, 1 run
Surenkumar to AE Jones, 4 runs
Surenkumar to AE Jones, 1 run
Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run
Wong to AE Jones, 0 runs
Wong to AE Jones, 0 runs
Wong to AE Jones, 0 runs
Wong to NR Sciver-Brunt, appeal, wicket (bowled - NR Sciver-Brunt)
Wong to NR Sciver-Brunt, 4 runs
Wong to NR Sciver-Brunt, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Kelly, 0 runs
Surenkumar to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Surenkumar to Kelly, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Kelly, 0 runs
Surenkumar to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run
Arlott to NR Sciver-Brunt, 4 runs
Arlott to Kelly, 1 run
Arlott to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Arlott to NR Sciver-Brunt, 4 runs
Arlott to Kelly, 1 run
Arlott to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Pavely to Kelly, 0 runs
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 4 runs
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 0 runs
Pavely to Kelly, 1 run
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 3 runs
Baker to Kelly, 0 runs
Baker to Kelly, 2 runs
Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 2 runs
Baker to Kelly, 1 run
Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Pavely to Kelly, 1 run
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 2 runs
Pavely to Kelly, 1 run
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Baker to Kelly, 0 runs
Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 3 runs
Baker to Kelly, 1 run
Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 0 runs
Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 0 runs
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 0 runs
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Pavely to Kelly, 1 run
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Pavely to Kelly, 1 run
Baker to Kelly, 1 run
Baker to Kelly, 0 runs
Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Baker to Kelly, 1 run
Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run
Baker to Kelly, 1 run
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 0 runs
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 0 runs
Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, wide
Pavely to KE Bryce, wicket (lbw - KE Bryce)
Pavely to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Pavely to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Pavely to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Baker to KE Bryce, 1 run
Baker to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Baker to Kelly, 1 run
Baker to KE Bryce, 1 run
Baker to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Baker to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Davis to KE Bryce, 1 run
Davis to Kelly, 1 run
Davis to KE Bryce, 1 run
Davis to Kelly, 1 run
Davis to Kelly, 0 runs
Davis to Kelly, 4 runs
Baker to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Baker to KE Bryce, 2 runs
Baker to Kelly, 1 run
Baker to KE Bryce, 1 run
Baker to KE Bryce, 2 runs
Baker to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Davis to KE Bryce, 1 run
Davis to Kelly, 1 run
Davis to Kelly, 0 runs
Davis to Kelly, 4 runs
Davis to KE Bryce, 1 run
Davis to Kelly, 1 run
Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Arlott to Kelly, 1 run
Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs
Arlott to KE Bryce, 1 run
Arlott to Kelly, 1 run
Davis to Kelly, 1 run
Davis to KE Bryce, 1 run
Davis to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Davis to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Davis to Kelly, 1 run
Davis to KE Bryce, 1 run
Arlott to KE Bryce, 1 run
Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Arlott to Kelly, 1 run
Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs
Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs
Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs
Davis to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Davis to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Davis to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Davis to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Davis to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Davis to Kelly, 1 run
Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Arlott to Kelly, 1 run
Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs
Arlott to Kelly, 4 runs
Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs
Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run
Surenkumar to Kelly, 2 runs
Surenkumar to Kelly, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Kelly, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Kelly, 2 runs
Surenkumar to KE Bryce, 1 run
Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs
Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs
Arlott to KE Bryce, 1 run
Arlott to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs
Arlott to KE Bryce, 1 run
Surenkumar to KE Bryce, 1 run
Surenkumar to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run
Surenkumar to KE Bryce, 1 run
Surenkumar to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run
Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Arlott to Kelly, 1 run
Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs
Arlott to KE Bryce, 1 run
Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 1 run
Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run
Wong to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Wong to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Wong to Kelly, 1 run
Wong to Kelly, 0 runs
Wong to Kelly, 0 runs
Wong to Kelly, 0 runs
Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Beaumont, appeal, wicket (bowled - Beaumont)
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 1 run
Wong to Kelly, 1 run
Wong to Kelly, 0 runs
Wong to Kelly, 0 runs
Wong to Kelly, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, leg bye
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 1 run
Stonehouse to Beaumont, appeal
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 1 run
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Kelly, 1 run
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 1 run
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run
Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Kelly, 1 run
Wong to Beaumont, 1 run
Wong to Beaumont, 4 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 1 run
Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 4 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 4 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs
Stonehouse to Kelly, 4 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Arlott, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Arlott, appeal
KE Bryce to Pavely, 1 run
KE Bryce to Pavely, 2 runs
KE Bryce to Arlott, 1 run
KE Bryce to Pavely, 1 run
Phillips to Wraith, wicket (lbw - Wraith)
Phillips to Pavely, 1 run
Phillips to Wraith, 1 run
Phillips to Pavely, 1 run
Phillips to Pavely, 2 runs
Phillips to Wraith, 1 run
KE Bryce to Pavely, 1 run
KE Bryce to Pavely, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Wraith, 1 run
KE Bryce to Pavely, 1 run
KE Bryce to Pavely, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Wraith, 1 run
Ballinger to Pavely, 4 runs
Ballinger to Pavely, 0 runs
Ballinger to Wraith, 1 run
Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run
Ballinger to Pavely, 6 runs
Ballinger to Wraith, 1 run
Phillips to Pavely, 0 runs
Phillips to Pavely, 0 runs
Phillips to Wraith, 1 run
Phillips to Wraith, 0 runs
Phillips to Pavely, 1 run
Phillips to Wraith, 1 run
Ballinger to Wraith, 1 run
Ballinger to Wraith, 0 runs
Ballinger to Wraith, 0 runs
Ballinger to Wraith, 0 runs
Ballinger to George, wicket (caught - George)
Ballinger to George, 4 runs
Phillips to George, 1 run
Phillips to Pavely, 1 run
Phillips to Pavely, 0 runs
Phillips to Pavely, 2 runs
Phillips to George, 1 run
Phillips to George, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 4 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 4 byes
NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 0 runs
Gordon to Pavely, 1 run
Gordon to George, 1 run
Gordon to Pavely, 1 run
Gordon to Pavely, 6 runs
Gordon to George, 1 run
Gordon to George, 4 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 4 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 4 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 2 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 4 runs
Gordon to Pavely, 4 runs
Gordon to George, 1 run
Gordon to George, 1 run
Gordon to Pavely, 1 run
Gordon to George, 1 run
Gordon to Pavely, 1 run
Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run
Ballinger to George, 1 run
Ballinger to George, 4 runs
Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run
Ballinger to George, 1 run
Ballinger to George, 4 runs
KE Bryce to George, 1 run
KE Bryce to George, 4 runs
KE Bryce to George, 0 runs
KE Bryce to George, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Pavely, 1 run
KE Bryce to George, 1 run
Ballinger to George, 1 run
Ballinger to Pavely, leg bye
Ballinger to George, 1 run
Ballinger to George, 0 runs
Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run
Ballinger to Pavely, 0 runs
Ballinger to George, 1 run
KE Bryce to Pavely, 0 runs
KE Bryce to George, 1 run
KE Bryce to George, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Pavely, 1 run
KE Bryce to Pavely, 0 runs
KE Bryce to George, 1 run
Ballinger to Pavely, 0 runs
Ballinger to George, 1 run
Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run
Ballinger to George, 1 run
Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run
Ballinger to George, 1 run
Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs
Prendergast to Pavely, 6 runs
Prendergast to George, 1 run
Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs
Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs
Prendergast to Pavely, 4 runs
Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run
Ballinger to George, 1 run
Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run
Ballinger to Pavely, 2 runs
Ballinger to Pavely, 0 runs
Ballinger to Pavely, 0 runs
Prendergast to George, 0 runs
Prendergast to Pavely, 1 run
Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs
Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs
Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs
Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs
Gordon to George, 0 runs
Gordon to Pavely, 1 run
Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs
Gordon to Pavely, 2 runs
Gordon to George, 1 run
Gordon to George, 4 runs
Prendergast to George, 1 run
Prendergast to George, 0 runs
Prendergast to Pavely, 1 run
Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs
Prendergast to Pavely, 4 runs
Prendergast to George, 1 run
Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs
Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs
Gordon to Pavely, 4 runs
Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs
Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs
Gordon to George, 1 run
Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs
Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs
Prendergast to Pavely, 4 runs
Prendergast to George, 1 run
Prendergast to George, 0 runs
Prendergast to George, 0 runs
Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs
Gordon to George, 1 run
Gordon to George, 0 runs
Gordon to Pavely, 1 run
Gordon to George, 1 run
Gordon to George, appeal
Higham to Pavely, 0 runs
Higham to Pavely, 0 runs
Higham to Pavely, 4 runs
Higham to Pavely, no ball + 6 runs
Higham to Pavely, 0 runs
Higham to Pavely, 0 runs
Higham to Pavely, 0 runs
Gordon to George, 0 runs
Gordon to Pavely, 1 run
Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs
Gordon to George, 1 run
Gordon to George, 0 runs
Gordon to George, 4 runs
Higham to Pavely, 6 runs
Higham to Pavely, 4 runs
Higham to Pavely, appeal
Higham to George, 1 run
Higham to George, 0 runs
Higham to Pavely, 1 run
Gordon to George, 0 runs
Gordon to George, 0 runs
Gordon to Pavely, 1 run
Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs
Gordon to George, 1 run
Gordon to George, 4 runs
Higham to George, 1 run
Higham to Pavely, 1 run
Higham to Pavely, 0 runs
Higham to Pavely, 0 runs
Higham to Pavely, 4 runs
Higham to Pavely, 4 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, wide
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 4 runs
Higham to George, 1 run
Higham to George, wide
Higham to George, 0 runs
Higham to Pavely, 1 run
Higham to Pavely, 0 runs
Higham to Pavely, 4 runs
Higham to Pavely, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, wicket (lbw - Austin)
NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 0 runs
Higham to Austin, 0 runs
Higham to Austin, 0 runs
Higham to George, 1 run
Higham to Austin, 1 run
Higham to Austin, 0 runs
Higham to George, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 4 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 4 runs
Higham to George, 1 run
Higham to George, 0 runs
Higham to George, 0 runs
Higham to George, 0 runs
Higham to George, 0 runs
Higham to George, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, wide
NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)
KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 1 run
KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 2 runs
KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to Surenkumar, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 1 run
NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs
NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Austin, 1 run
KE Bryce to Austin, 2 runs
KE Bryce to Austin, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Austin, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Austin, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, appeal, wicket (bowled - Perrin)
Phillips to Surenkumar, 1 run
Phillips to Perrin, 1 run
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Surenkumar, leg bye
Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Perrin, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Perrin, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Perrin, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 3 runs
KE Bryce to Perrin, 1 run
KE Bryce to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Surenkumar, appeal
Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 1 run
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Ballinger to Perrin, 1 run
Ballinger to Perrin, 4 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 3 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Ballinger to Perrin, 1 run
Ballinger to Perrin, 0 runs
Ballinger to Perrin, 0 runs
Ballinger to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 1 run
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Ballinger to Perrin, 1 run
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 1 run
Ballinger to Surenkumar, wide
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Surenkumar, 3 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 1 run
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Ballinger to Perrin, 1 run
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 1 run
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs
Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs