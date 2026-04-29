Highlights The Blaze vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026

List a

BLA
BLA

303

WAR
WAR

302

49.2
1

Stonehouse to Gordon, 1 run

49.1
1lb

Stonehouse to Higham, leg bye, appeal

48.6
6

Wong to Gordon, 6 runs

48.5
.

Wong to Gordon, 0 runs

48.4
1

Wong to Higham, 1 run

48.3
4

Wong to Higham, 4 runs

48.2
W

Wong to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (caught - Elwiss)

48.1
4

Wong to Elwiss, 4 runs

47.6
W

Stonehouse to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (caught - Prendergast)

47.5
6

Stonehouse to Prendergast, 6 runs

47.4
.

Stonehouse to Prendergast, 0 runs

47.3
1

Stonehouse to Elwiss, 1 run

47.2
1

Stonehouse to Prendergast, 1 run

47.1
4

Stonehouse to Prendergast, 4 runs

46.6
1

Wong to Prendergast, 1 run

46.5
1

Wong to Elwiss, 1 run

46.4
.

Wong to Elwiss, 0 runs

46.3
6

Wong to Elwiss, 6 runs

46.2
1

Wong to Prendergast, 1 run

46.1
1

Wong to Elwiss, 1 run

45.6
1

Stonehouse to Elwiss, 1 run

45.5
1

Stonehouse to Prendergast, 1 run

45.4
4

Stonehouse to Prendergast, 4 runs

45.3
1

Stonehouse to Elwiss, 1 run

45.2
1

Stonehouse to Prendergast, 1 run

45.1
1

Stonehouse to Elwiss, 1 run

44.6
2

Pavely to Prendergast, 2 runs

44.5
1

Pavely to Elwiss, 1 run

44.4
1

Pavely to Prendergast, bye

44.3
1

Pavely to Elwiss, 1 run

44.3
3

Pavely to Elwiss, 3 wides

44.2
4

Pavely to Elwiss, 4 runs

44.1
1

Pavely to Prendergast, 1 run

43.6
1

Stonehouse to Prendergast, 1 run

43.5
4

Stonehouse to Prendergast, 4 runs

43.4
4

Stonehouse to Prendergast, 4 runs

43.3
4

Stonehouse to Prendergast, 4 runs

43.2
2

Stonehouse to Prendergast, 2 runs

43.1
.

Stonehouse to Prendergast, 0 runs

42.6
4

Baker to Elwiss, 4 runs

42.5
4

Baker to Elwiss, 4 runs

42.4
.

Baker to Elwiss, 0 runs

42.3
1

Baker to Prendergast, 1 run

42.2
1

Baker to Elwiss, appeal

42.1
W

Baker to AE Jones, wicket (caught - AE Jones)

41.6
.

Pavely to Prendergast, 0 runs

41.5
2

Pavely to Prendergast, 2 runs

41.4
4

Pavely to Prendergast, 4 runs

41.3
1

Pavely to AE Jones, 1 run

41.2
1

Pavely to Prendergast, 1 run

41.1
1

Pavely to AE Jones, 1 run

40.6
1

Baker to AE Jones, 1 run

40.5
1

Baker to Prendergast, 1 run

40.4
6

Baker to Prendergast, 6 runs

40.3
1

Baker to AE Jones, 1 run

40.2
1

Baker to Prendergast, 1 run

40.1
.

Baker to Prendergast, 0 runs

39.6
1

Pavely to Prendergast, 1 run

39.5
1

Pavely to AE Jones, 1 run

39.4
1

Pavely to Prendergast, 1 run

39.3
W

Pavely to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)

39.2
1

Pavely to AE Jones, 1 run

39.1
1

Pavely to Kelly, 1 run

38.6
.

Baker to AE Jones, 0 runs

38.5
.

Baker to AE Jones, 0 runs

38.4
2

Baker to AE Jones, 2 runs

38.3
.

Baker to AE Jones, 0 runs

38.2
1

Baker to Kelly, 1 run

38.1
1

Baker to AE Jones, 1 run

37.6
2

Davis to Kelly, 2 runs

37.5
.

Davis to Kelly, 0 runs

37.4
4

Davis to Kelly, 4 runs

37.3
1

Davis to AE Jones, 1 run

37.2
.

Davis to AE Jones, 0 runs

37.1
1

Davis to Kelly, 1 run

36.6
.

Wong to AE Jones, 0 runs

36.5
.

Wong to AE Jones, 0 runs

36.4
1

Wong to Kelly, 1 run

36.3
1

Wong to AE Jones, 1 run

36.2
1

Wong to Kelly, 1 run

36.1
.

Wong to Kelly, 0 runs

35.6
4

Surenkumar to AE Jones, 4 runs

35.5
1

Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run

35.4
1

Surenkumar to AE Jones, 1 run

35.3
4

Surenkumar to AE Jones, 4 runs

35.2
.

Surenkumar to AE Jones, 1 run

35.1
1

Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run

34.6
.

Wong to AE Jones, 0 runs

34.5
.

Wong to AE Jones, 0 runs

34.4
.

Wong to AE Jones, 0 runs

34.3
W

Wong to NR Sciver-Brunt, appeal, wicket (bowled - NR Sciver-Brunt)

34.2
4

Wong to NR Sciver-Brunt, 4 runs

34.1
4

Wong to NR Sciver-Brunt, 4 runs

33.6
.

Surenkumar to Kelly, 0 runs

33.5
1

Surenkumar to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

33.4
1

Surenkumar to Kelly, 0 runs

33.3
.

Surenkumar to Kelly, 0 runs

33.2
1

Surenkumar to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

33.1
1

Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run

32.6
4

Arlott to NR Sciver-Brunt, 4 runs

32.5
1

Arlott to Kelly, 1 run

32.4
1

Arlott to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

32.3
4

Arlott to NR Sciver-Brunt, 4 runs

32.2
1

Arlott to Kelly, 1 run

32.1
1

Arlott to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

31.6
.

Pavely to Kelly, 0 runs

31.5
1

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

31.4
4

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 4 runs

31.3
.

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 0 runs

31.2
1

Pavely to Kelly, 1 run

31.1
3

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 3 runs

30.6
.

Baker to Kelly, 0 runs

30.5
2

Baker to Kelly, 2 runs

30.4
1

Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

30.3
2

Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 2 runs

30.2
1

Baker to Kelly, 1 run

30.1
1

Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

29.6
1

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

29.5
1

Pavely to Kelly, 1 run

29.4
1

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

29.3
2

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 2 runs

29.2
1

Pavely to Kelly, 1 run

29.1
1

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

28.6
.

Baker to Kelly, 0 runs

28.5
3

Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 3 runs

28.4
1

Baker to Kelly, 1 run

28.3
1

Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

28.2
.

Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 0 runs

28.1
.

Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 0 runs

27.6
1

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

27.5
.

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 0 runs

27.4
2

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

27.3
1

Pavely to Kelly, 1 run

27.2
1

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

27.1
1

Pavely to Kelly, 1 run

26.6
1

Baker to Kelly, 1 run

26.5
.

Baker to Kelly, 0 runs

26.4
1

Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

26.3
1

Baker to Kelly, 1 run

26.2
1

Baker to NR Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

26.1
1

Baker to Kelly, 1 run

25.6
.

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 0 runs

25.5
.

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, 0 runs

25.5
1

Pavely to NR Sciver-Brunt, wide

25.4
W

Pavely to KE Bryce, wicket (lbw - KE Bryce)

25.3
.

Pavely to KE Bryce, 0 runs

25.2
.

Pavely to KE Bryce, 0 runs

25.1
.

Pavely to KE Bryce, 0 runs

24.6
1

Baker to KE Bryce, 1 run

24.5
.

Baker to KE Bryce, 0 runs

24.4
1

Baker to Kelly, 1 run

24.3
1

Baker to KE Bryce, 1 run

24.2
.

Baker to KE Bryce, 0 runs

24.1
.

Baker to KE Bryce, 0 runs

23.6
1

Davis to KE Bryce, 1 run

23.5
1

Davis to Kelly, 1 run

23.4
1

Davis to KE Bryce, 1 run

23.3
1

Davis to Kelly, 1 run

23.2
.

Davis to Kelly, 0 runs

23.1
4

Davis to Kelly, 4 runs

22.6
.

Baker to KE Bryce, 0 runs

22.5
2

Baker to KE Bryce, 2 runs

22.4
1

Baker to Kelly, 1 run

22.3
1

Baker to KE Bryce, 1 run

22.2
2

Baker to KE Bryce, 2 runs

22.1
.

Baker to KE Bryce, 0 runs

21.6
1

Davis to KE Bryce, 1 run

21.5
1

Davis to Kelly, 1 run

21.4
.

Davis to Kelly, 0 runs

21.3
4

Davis to Kelly, 4 runs

21.2
1

Davis to KE Bryce, 1 run

21.1
1

Davis to Kelly, 1 run

20.6
.

Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs

20.5
.

Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs

20.4
1

Arlott to Kelly, 1 run

20.3
.

Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs

20.2
1

Arlott to KE Bryce, 1 run

20.1
1

Arlott to Kelly, 1 run

19.6
1

Davis to Kelly, 1 run

19.5
1

Davis to KE Bryce, 1 run

19.4
.

Davis to KE Bryce, 0 runs

19.3
.

Davis to KE Bryce, 0 runs

19.2
1

Davis to Kelly, 1 run

19.1
1

Davis to KE Bryce, 1 run

18.6
1

Arlott to KE Bryce, 1 run

18.5
.

Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs

18.4
1

Arlott to Kelly, 1 run

18.3
.

Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs

18.2
.

Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs

18.1
.

Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs

17.6
.

Davis to KE Bryce, 0 runs

17.5
.

Davis to KE Bryce, 0 runs

17.4
4

Davis to KE Bryce, 4 runs

17.3
.

Davis to KE Bryce, 0 runs

17.2
.

Davis to KE Bryce, 0 runs

17.1
1

Davis to Kelly, 1 run

16.6
.

Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs

16.5
1

Arlott to Kelly, 1 run

16.4
.

Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs

16.3
4

Arlott to Kelly, 4 runs

16.2
.

Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs

16.1
.

Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs

15.6
1

Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run

15.5
2

Surenkumar to Kelly, 2 runs

15.4
.

Surenkumar to Kelly, 0 runs

15.3
.

Surenkumar to Kelly, 0 runs

15.2
2

Surenkumar to Kelly, 2 runs

15.1
1

Surenkumar to KE Bryce, 1 run

14.6
.

Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs

14.5
.

Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs

14.4
1

Arlott to KE Bryce, 1 run

14.3
4

Arlott to KE Bryce, 4 runs

14.2
1

Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs

14.1
1

Arlott to KE Bryce, 1 run

13.6
1

Surenkumar to KE Bryce, 1 run

13.5
.

Surenkumar to KE Bryce, 0 runs

13.4
1

Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run

13.3
1

Surenkumar to KE Bryce, 1 run

13.2
.

Surenkumar to KE Bryce, 0 runs

13.1
1

Surenkumar to Kelly, 1 run

12.6
.

Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs

12.5
.

Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs

12.4
.

Arlott to KE Bryce, 0 runs

12.3
1

Arlott to Kelly, 1 run

12.2
.

Arlott to Kelly, 0 runs

12.1
1

Arlott to KE Bryce, 1 run

11.6
1

Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 1 run

11.5
.

Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 0 runs

11.4
.

Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 0 runs

11.3
.

Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 0 runs

11.2
4

Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 4 runs

11.1
1

Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run

10.6
.

Wong to KE Bryce, 0 runs

10.5
.

Wong to KE Bryce, 0 runs

10.4
1

Wong to Kelly, 1 run

10.3
.

Wong to Kelly, 0 runs

10.2
.

Wong to Kelly, 0 runs

10.1
.

Wong to Kelly, 0 runs

9.6
.

Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 0 runs

9.5
4

Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 4 runs

9.4
.

Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 0 runs

9.3
.

Stonehouse to KE Bryce, 0 runs

9.2
W

Stonehouse to Beaumont, appeal, wicket (bowled - Beaumont)

9.1
.

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs

8.6
1

Wong to Beaumont, 1 run

8.5
1

Wong to Kelly, 1 run

8.4
.

Wong to Kelly, 0 runs

8.3
.

Wong to Kelly, 0 runs

8.2
.

Wong to Kelly, 0 runs

8.1
1

Wong to Beaumont, leg bye

7.6
1

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 1 run

7.5
.

Stonehouse to Beaumont, appeal

7.4
.

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.3
.

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.2
.

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.1
.

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs

6.6
1

Wong to Beaumont, 1 run

6.5
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

6.4
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

6.3
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

6.2
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

6.1
1

Wong to Kelly, 1 run

5.6
.

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs

5.5
1

Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run

5.4
1

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 1 run

5.3
.

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs

5.2
1

Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run

5.1
.

Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs

4.6
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

4.5
1

Wong to Kelly, 1 run

4.4
1

Wong to Beaumont, 1 run

4.3
4

Wong to Beaumont, 4 runs

4.2
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

4.1
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.6
.

Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs

3.5
.

Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs

3.4
.

Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs

3.3
1

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 1 run

3.2
.

Stonehouse to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.1
1

Stonehouse to Kelly, 1 run

2.6
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

2.5
4

Wong to Beaumont, 4 runs

2.4
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

2.3
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

2.2
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

2.1
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

1.6
4

Stonehouse to Kelly, 4 runs

1.5
.

Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs

1.4
.

Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs

1.3
.

Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs

1.2
.

Stonehouse to Kelly, 0 runs

1.1
4

Stonehouse to Kelly, 4 runs

0.6
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

0.5
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

0.4
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

0.3
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

0.2
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

0.1
.

Wong to Beaumont, 0 runs

49.6
4

KE Bryce to Arlott, 4 runs

49.5
.

KE Bryce to Arlott, appeal

49.4
1

KE Bryce to Pavely, 1 run

49.3
2

KE Bryce to Pavely, 2 runs

49.2
1

KE Bryce to Arlott, 1 run

49.1
1

KE Bryce to Pavely, 1 run

48.6
W

Phillips to Wraith, wicket (lbw - Wraith)

48.5
1

Phillips to Pavely, 1 run

48.4
1

Phillips to Wraith, 1 run

48.3
1

Phillips to Pavely, 1 run

48.2
2

Phillips to Pavely, 2 runs

48.1
1

Phillips to Wraith, 1 run

47.6
2

KE Bryce to Pavely, 1 run

47.5
.

KE Bryce to Pavely, 0 runs

47.4
1

KE Bryce to Wraith, 1 run

47.3
1

KE Bryce to Pavely, 1 run

47.2
4

KE Bryce to Pavely, 4 runs

47.1
1

KE Bryce to Wraith, 1 run

46.6
4

Ballinger to Pavely, 4 runs

46.5
.

Ballinger to Pavely, 0 runs

46.4
1

Ballinger to Wraith, 1 run

46.3
1

Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run

46.2
6

Ballinger to Pavely, 6 runs

46.1
1

Ballinger to Wraith, 1 run

45.6
.

Phillips to Pavely, 0 runs

45.5
.

Phillips to Pavely, 0 runs

45.4
1

Phillips to Wraith, 1 run

45.3
.

Phillips to Wraith, 0 runs

45.2
1

Phillips to Pavely, 1 run

45.1
1

Phillips to Wraith, 1 run

44.6
1

Ballinger to Wraith, 1 run

44.5
.

Ballinger to Wraith, 0 runs

44.4
.

Ballinger to Wraith, 0 runs

44.3
.

Ballinger to Wraith, 0 runs

44.2
W

Ballinger to George, wicket (caught - George)

44.1
4

Ballinger to George, 4 runs

43.6
1

Phillips to George, 1 run

43.5
1

Phillips to Pavely, 1 run

43.4
.

Phillips to Pavely, 0 runs

43.3
2

Phillips to Pavely, 2 runs

43.2
1

Phillips to George, 1 run

43.1
.

Phillips to George, 0 runs

42.6
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run

42.5
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 0 runs

42.4
4

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 4 runs

42.3
4

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 4 byes

42.2
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 1 run

42.1
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 0 runs

41.6
1

Gordon to Pavely, 1 run

41.5
1

Gordon to George, 1 run

41.4
1

Gordon to Pavely, 1 run

41.3
6

Gordon to Pavely, 6 runs

41.2
1

Gordon to George, 1 run

41.1
4

Gordon to George, 4 runs

40.6
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 0 runs

40.5
4

NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 4 runs

40.4
4

NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 4 runs

40.3
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run

40.2
2

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 2 runs

40.1
4

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 4 runs

39.6
4

Gordon to Pavely, 4 runs

39.5
1

Gordon to George, 1 run

39.4
2

Gordon to George, 1 run

39.3
1

Gordon to Pavely, 1 run

39.2
1

Gordon to George, 1 run

39.1
1

Gordon to Pavely, 1 run

38.6
1

Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run

38.5
1

Ballinger to George, 1 run

38.4
4

Ballinger to George, 4 runs

38.3
1

Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run

38.2
1

Ballinger to George, 1 run

38.1
4

Ballinger to George, 4 runs

37.6
1

KE Bryce to George, 1 run

37.5
4

KE Bryce to George, 4 runs

37.4
.

KE Bryce to George, 0 runs

37.3
4

KE Bryce to George, 4 runs

37.2
1

KE Bryce to Pavely, 1 run

37.1
1

KE Bryce to George, 1 run

36.6
1

Ballinger to George, 1 run

36.5
1

Ballinger to Pavely, leg bye

36.5
2

Ballinger to George, 1 run

36.4
.

Ballinger to George, 0 runs

36.3
1

Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run

36.2
.

Ballinger to Pavely, 0 runs

36.1
1

Ballinger to George, 1 run

35.6
.

KE Bryce to Pavely, 0 runs

35.5
1

KE Bryce to George, 1 run

35.4
.

KE Bryce to George, 0 runs

35.3
1

KE Bryce to Pavely, 1 run

35.2
.

KE Bryce to Pavely, 0 runs

35.1
1

KE Bryce to George, 1 run

34.6
.

Ballinger to Pavely, 0 runs

34.5
1

Ballinger to George, 1 run

34.4
1

Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run

34.3
1

Ballinger to George, 1 run

34.2
1

Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run

34.1
1

Ballinger to George, 1 run

33.6
.

Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs

33.5
6

Prendergast to Pavely, 6 runs

33.4
1

Prendergast to George, 1 run

33.3
1

Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs

33.2
.

Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs

33.1
4

Prendergast to Pavely, 4 runs

32.6
1

Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run

32.5
1

Ballinger to George, 1 run

32.4
1

Ballinger to Pavely, 1 run

32.3
2

Ballinger to Pavely, 2 runs

32.2
.

Ballinger to Pavely, 0 runs

32.1
.

Ballinger to Pavely, 0 runs

31.6
.

Prendergast to George, 0 runs

31.5
1

Prendergast to Pavely, 1 run

31.4
.

Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs

31.3
.

Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs

31.2
.

Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs

31.1
.

Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs

30.6
.

Gordon to George, 0 runs

30.5
1

Gordon to Pavely, 1 run

30.4
.

Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs

30.3
2

Gordon to Pavely, 2 runs

30.2
1

Gordon to George, 1 run

30.1
4

Gordon to George, 4 runs

29.6
1

Prendergast to George, 1 run

29.5
.

Prendergast to George, 0 runs

29.4
1

Prendergast to Pavely, 1 run

29.3
.

Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs

29.2
4

Prendergast to Pavely, 4 runs

29.1
1

Prendergast to George, 1 run

28.6
.

Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs

28.5
.

Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs

28.4
4

Gordon to Pavely, 4 runs

28.3
.

Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs

28.2
.

Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs

28.1
1

Gordon to George, 1 run

27.6
.

Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs

27.5
.

Prendergast to Pavely, 0 runs

27.4
4

Prendergast to Pavely, 4 runs

27.3
1

Prendergast to George, 1 run

27.2
.

Prendergast to George, 0 runs

27.1
.

Prendergast to George, 0 runs

26.6
.

Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs

26.5
1

Gordon to George, 1 run

26.4
.

Gordon to George, 0 runs

26.3
1

Gordon to Pavely, 1 run

26.2
1

Gordon to George, 1 run

26.1
.

Gordon to George, appeal

25.6
.

Higham to Pavely, 0 runs

25.5
.

Higham to Pavely, 0 runs

25.4
4

Higham to Pavely, 4 runs

25.4
nb

Higham to Pavely, no ball + 6 runs

25.3
.

Higham to Pavely, 0 runs

25.2
.

Higham to Pavely, 0 runs

25.1
.

Higham to Pavely, 0 runs

24.6
.

Gordon to George, 0 runs

24.5
1

Gordon to Pavely, 1 run

24.4
.

Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs

24.3
1

Gordon to George, 1 run

24.2
.

Gordon to George, 0 runs

24.1
4

Gordon to George, 4 runs

23.6
6

Higham to Pavely, 6 runs

23.5
4

Higham to Pavely, 4 runs

23.4
.

Higham to Pavely, appeal

23.3
1

Higham to George, 1 run

23.2
.

Higham to George, 0 runs

23.1
1

Higham to Pavely, 1 run

22.6
.

Gordon to George, 0 runs

22.5
.

Gordon to George, 0 runs

22.4
1

Gordon to Pavely, 1 run

22.3
.

Gordon to Pavely, 0 runs

22.2
1

Gordon to George, 1 run

22.1
4

Gordon to George, 4 runs

21.6
1

Higham to George, 1 run

21.5
1

Higham to Pavely, 1 run

21.4
.

Higham to Pavely, 0 runs

21.3
.

Higham to Pavely, 0 runs

21.2
4

Higham to Pavely, 4 runs

21.1
.

Higham to Pavely, 4 runs

20.6
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 0 runs

20.5
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 1 run

20.4
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 0 runs

20.3
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run

20.3
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, wide

20.2
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 0 runs

20.1
4

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 4 runs

19.6
1

Higham to George, 1 run

19.6
1

Higham to George, wide

19.5
.

Higham to George, 0 runs

19.4
1

Higham to Pavely, 1 run

19.3
.

Higham to Pavely, 0 runs

19.2
4

Higham to Pavely, 4 runs

19.1
.

Higham to Pavely, 0 runs

18.6
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 1 run

18.5
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to Pavely, 0 runs

18.4
W

NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, wicket (lbw - Austin)

18.3
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs

18.2
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run

18.1
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 0 runs

17.6
.

Higham to Austin, 0 runs

17.5
.

Higham to Austin, 0 runs

17.4
1

Higham to George, 1 run

17.3
1

Higham to Austin, 1 run

17.2
.

Higham to Austin, 0 runs

17.1
1

Higham to George, 1 run

16.6
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs

16.5
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs

16.4
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs

16.3
4

NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 4 runs

16.2
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run

16.1
4

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 4 runs

15.6
1

Higham to George, 1 run

15.5
.

Higham to George, 0 runs

15.4
.

Higham to George, 0 runs

15.3
.

Higham to George, 0 runs

15.2
.

Higham to George, 0 runs

15.1
.

Higham to George, 0 runs

14.6
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run

14.5
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 0 runs

14.5
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, wide

14.4
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 1 run

14.3
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs

14.2
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to George, 1 run

14.1
W

NR Sciver-Brunt to Surenkumar, appeal, wicket (caught - Surenkumar)

13.6
1

KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 1 run

13.5
.

KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 0 runs

13.4
.

KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 0 runs

13.3
2

KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 2 runs

13.2
.

KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 0 runs

13.1
.

KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 0 runs

12.6
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs

12.5
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to Surenkumar, 1 run

12.4
1

NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 1 run

12.3
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs

12.2
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs

12.1
.

NR Sciver-Brunt to Austin, 0 runs

11.6
1

KE Bryce to Austin, 1 run

11.5
2

KE Bryce to Austin, 2 runs

11.4
.

KE Bryce to Austin, 0 runs

11.3
.

KE Bryce to Austin, 0 runs

11.2
.

KE Bryce to Austin, 0 runs

11.1
1

KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 0 runs

10.6
W

Phillips to Perrin, appeal, wicket (bowled - Perrin)

10.5
1

Phillips to Surenkumar, 1 run

10.4
1

Phillips to Perrin, 1 run

10.3
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

10.2
1

Phillips to Surenkumar, leg bye

10.1
.

Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.6
.

KE Bryce to Perrin, 0 runs

9.5
4

KE Bryce to Perrin, 4 runs

9.4
4

KE Bryce to Perrin, 4 runs

9.3
3

KE Bryce to Surenkumar, 3 runs

9.2
1

KE Bryce to Perrin, 1 run

9.1
.

KE Bryce to Perrin, 0 runs

8.6
.

Phillips to Surenkumar, appeal

8.5
.

Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.4
.

Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.3
1

Phillips to Perrin, 1 run

8.2
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

8.1
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

7.6
.

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.5
.

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.4
.

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.3
.

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.2
1

Ballinger to Perrin, 1 run

7.1
4

Ballinger to Perrin, 4 runs

6.6
3

Phillips to Perrin, 3 runs

6.5
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

6.4
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

6.3
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

6.2
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

6.1
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

5.6
.

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs

5.5
.

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs

5.4
1

Ballinger to Perrin, 1 run

5.3
.

Ballinger to Perrin, 0 runs

5.2
.

Ballinger to Perrin, 0 runs

5.1
.

Ballinger to Perrin, 0 runs

4.6
.

Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.5
.

Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.4
.

Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.3
.

Phillips to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.2
1

Phillips to Perrin, 1 run

4.1
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

3.6
1

Ballinger to Perrin, 1 run

3.5
1

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 1 run

3.5
1

Ballinger to Surenkumar, wide

3.4
.

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.3
.

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.2
2

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 2 runs

3.1
.

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.6
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

2.5
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

2.4
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

2.3
3

Phillips to Surenkumar, 3 runs

2.2
1

Phillips to Perrin, 1 run

2.1
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

1.6
1

Ballinger to Perrin, 1 run

1.5
1

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 1 run

1.4
.

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.3
.

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.2
.

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs

1.1
.

Ballinger to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.6
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

0.5
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

0.4
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

0.3
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

0.2
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs

0.1
.

Phillips to Perrin, 0 runs