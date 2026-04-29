Match details The Blaze vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026

List a

BLA
BLA

303

WAR
WAR

302

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, April 29, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

The Blaze Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Kelly Marie, Bryce Kathryn, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Jones Amy, Elwiss Georgia, Prendergast Orla, Gordon Kirstie, Higham Lucy, Ballinger Grace, Phillips Charley
BenchBaker Olivia, Bryce Sarah, Claridge Ella, Groves Josie, Jones Emma, Kirk Michaela, Knott Charli, McCarthy Cassidy, Thanawala Prisha, Wheeler Amy

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersSurenkumar Amuruthaa, Perrin Davina, Austin Meg, George Katie, Pavely Charis, Wraith Natasha, Arlott Emily, Wong Issy, Stonehouse Alexa, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah
BenchBrewer Chloe, Ellis Bethan, Taylor Mary

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet