Squads The Blaze vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026

List a

BLA
BLA

303

WAR
WAR

302

Playing

BLA
BLA
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Perrin Davina

all rounder

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Austin Meg

batsman

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Pavely Charis

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Wraith Natasha

wicket keeper

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Stonehouse Alexa

all rounder

Phillips Charley

no information yet

Bench

BLA
BLA
WAR
WAR
First TeamSecond Team
Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Ellis Bethan

all rounder

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Taylor Mary

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Knott Charli

all rounder

Thanawala Prisha

no information yet