Squads The Blaze vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 29.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Surenkumar Amuruthaa
bowler
Kelly Marie
batsman
Perrin Davina
all rounder
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Austin Meg
batsman
Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth
all rounder
George Katie
bowler
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Pavely Charis
all rounder
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Wraith Natasha
wicket keeper
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Arlott Emily
bowler
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Wong Issy
bowler
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Stonehouse Alexa
all rounder
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Davis Georgia
bowler
Phillips Charley
no information yet
Baker Hannah
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Baker Olivia
bowler
Brewer Chloe
batsman
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Ellis Bethan
all rounder
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Taylor Mary
all rounder
Groves Josie
bowler
Jones Emma
no information yet
Kirk Michaela
batsman
Knott Charli
all rounder
McCarthy Cassidy
bowler
Thanawala Prisha
no information yet
Wheeler Amy
bowler