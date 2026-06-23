Highlights Durham vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 23.06.2026

List a

DUR
DUR

183

SUR
SUR

179

36.4
4

Miles to Armitage, 4 runs

36.3
1

Miles to Graham, 1 run

36.2
.

Miles to Graham, 0 runs

36.1
4

Miles to Graham, 4 runs

35.6
2

Sidhu to Armitage, 2 runs

35.5
.

Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs

35.4
.

Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs

35.3
4

Sidhu to Armitage, 4 runs

35.2
4

Sidhu to Armitage, 4 runs

35.1
3

Sidhu to Graham, 3 runs

34.6
2

Gregory to Armitage, 2 runs

34.5
2

Gregory to Armitage, 2 runs

34.4
1

Gregory to Graham, 1 run

34.3
.

Gregory to Graham, 0 runs

34.2
.

Gregory to Graham, 0 runs

34.1
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

33.6
1

Sidhu to Armitage, 1 run

33.5
.

Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs

33.4
2

Sidhu to Armitage, 2 runs

33.3
.

Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs

33.2
.

Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs

33.1
.

Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs

32.6
.

Gregory to Graham, 0 runs

32.5
.

Gregory to Graham, 0 runs

32.4
3

Gregory to Armitage, 3 runs

32.3
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

32.2
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

32.1
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

31.6
1

Sidhu to Armitage, 1 run

31.5
1

Sidhu to Graham, 1 run

31.4
1

Sidhu to Armitage, 1 run

31.3
.

Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs

31.2
1

Sidhu to Graham, 1 run

31.1
.

Sidhu to Graham, 0 runs

30.6
1

Gregory to Graham, 1 run

30.5
.

Gregory to Graham, 0 runs

30.4
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

30.4
5

Gregory to Armitage, 5 wides

30.4
1

Gregory to Armitage, wide

30.3
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

30.2
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

30.1
1

Gregory to Graham, 1 run

29.6
.

Harris to Armitage, 0 runs

29.5
4

Harris to Armitage, 4 runs

29.4
4

Harris to Armitage, 4 runs

29.3
3

Harris to Graham, 3 runs

29.3
1

Harris to Graham, wide

29.2
.

Harris to Graham, 0 runs

29.1
.

Harris to Graham, 0 runs

28.6
1

Gregory to Graham, 1 run

28.5
.

Gregory to Graham, 0 runs

28.4
.

Gregory to Graham, 0 runs

28.3
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

28.2
1

Gregory to Graham, 1 run

28.1
4

Gregory to Graham, 4 runs

27.6
.

Harris to Armitage, 0 runs

27.5
.

Harris to Armitage, 0 runs

27.4
.

Harris to Armitage, 0 runs

27.3
1

Harris to Graham, 1 run

27.2
.

Harris to Graham, 0 runs

27.2
1

Harris to Graham, wide

27.1
.

Harris to Graham, 0 runs

26.6
1

Dhaliwal to Graham, 1 run

26.5
.

Dhaliwal to Graham, 0 runs

26.4
1

Dhaliwal to Armitage, 1 run

26.3
.

Dhaliwal to Armitage, 0 runs

26.2
.

Dhaliwal to Armitage, 0 runs

26.1
1

Dhaliwal to Graham, 1 run

25.6
.

Miles to Armitage, 0 runs

25.5
.

Miles to Armitage, 0 runs

25.4
.

Miles to Armitage, 0 runs

25.3
2

Miles to Armitage, 2 runs

25.2
1

Miles to Graham, 1 run

25.1
.

Miles to Graham, 0 runs

24.6
1

Dhaliwal to Graham, 1 run

24.5
.

Dhaliwal to Graham, 0 runs

24.4
.

Dhaliwal to Graham, 0 runs

24.3
.

Dhaliwal to Graham, 0 runs

24.2
1

Dhaliwal to Armitage, 1 run

24.1
.

Dhaliwal to Armitage, 0 runs

23.6
.

Miles to Graham, 0 runs

23.5
.

Miles to Graham, 0 runs

23.4
.

Miles to Graham, 0 runs

23.3
.

Miles to Graham, 0 runs

23.2
1

Miles to Armitage, 1 run

23.1
1

Miles to Graham, 1 run

22.6
.

Dhaliwal to Armitage, 0 runs

22.5
1

Dhaliwal to Graham, 1 run

22.4
4

Dhaliwal to Graham, 4 runs

22.3
1

Dhaliwal to Armitage, 1 run

22.2
1

Dhaliwal to Graham, 1 run

22.1
.

Dhaliwal to Graham, 0 runs

21.6
.

Miles to Armitage, 0 runs

21.5
.

Miles to Armitage, 0 runs

21.4
.

Miles to Armitage, 0 runs

21.3
1

Miles to Graham, 1 run

21.2
3

Armitage defends for three runs.

21.1
1

Miles to Graham, 1 run

20.6
1

Gregory to Graham, 1 run

20.5
.

Gregory to Graham, 0 runs

20.4
.

Gregory to Graham, 0 runs

20.3
.

Gregory to Graham, 0 runs

20.2
2

Gregory to Graham, 2 runs

20.1
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

19.6
.

Miles to Graham, 0 runs

19.5
1

Miles to Armitage, 1 run

19.4
.

Miles to Armitage, 0 runs

19.3
.

Miles to Armitage, 0 runs

19.2
.

Miles to Armitage, 0 runs

19.1
.

Miles to Armitage, 0 runs

18.6
.

Gregory to Graham, 0 runs

18.5
.

Gregory to Graham, 0 runs

18.4
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

18.3
1

Gregory to Graham, 1 run

18.2
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

18.1
4

Gregory to Armitage, 4 runs

17.6
.

Miles to Graham, 0 runs

17.5
W

Miles to Windsor, appeal, wicket (caught - Windsor)

17.4
.

Miles to Windsor, 0 runs

17.3
1

Miles to Armitage, 1 run

17.2
1

Miles to Windsor, 1 run

17.1
.

Miles to Windsor, 0 runs

16.6
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

16.5
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

16.4
2

Gregory to Armitage, 2 runs

16.3
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

16.2
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

16.1
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

15.6
1

Miles to Armitage, 1 run

15.5
.

Miles to Armitage, 0 runs

15.4
1

Miles to Windsor, 1 run

15.3
1

Miles to Armitage, 1 run

15.2
.

Miles to Armitage, 0 runs

15.1
1

Miles to Windsor, 1 run

14.6
1

Gregory to Windsor, 1 run

14.5
.

Gregory to Windsor, 0 runs

14.4
.

Gregory to Windsor, 0 runs

14.3
.

Gregory to Windsor, 0 runs

14.2
.

Gregory to Windsor, 0 runs

14.1
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

13.6
W

Miles to Villiers, appeal, wicket (caught - Villiers)

13.5
.

Miles to Villiers, 0 runs

13.4
.

Miles to Villiers, 0 runs

13.3
1

Miles to Armitage, 1 run

13.2
2

Miles to Armitage, 2 runs

13.1
1

Miles to Villiers, 1 run

12.6
2

Gregory to Armitage, 2 runs

12.5
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

12.4
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

12.3
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

12.2
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

12.1
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

11.6
4

Sidhu to Villiers, 4 runs

11.5
.

Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs

11.4
.

Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs

11.3
4

Sidhu to Villiers, 4 runs

11.2
.

Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs

11.1
.

Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs

10.6
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

10.5
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

10.4
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

10.3
2

Gregory to Armitage, 2 runs

10.2
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

10.1
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

9.6
.

Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs

9.5
.

Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs

9.4
4

Sidhu to Villiers, 4 runs

9.3
.

Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs

9.2
.

Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs

9.1
1

Sidhu to Armitage, 1 run

8.6
4

Smith to Villiers, 4 runs

8.5
.

Smith to Villiers, 0 runs

8.4
1

Smith to Armitage, 1 run

8.3
.

Smith to Armitage, 0 runs

8.2
.

Smith to Armitage, 0 runs

8.1
.

Smith to Armitage, 0 runs

7.6
4

Davidson-Richards to Villiers, 4 runs

7.5
W

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, wicket (lbw - Marlow)

7.4
1

Davidson-Richards to Armitage, 1 run

7.3
1

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 1 run

7.2
.

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 0 runs

7.1
4

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 4 runs

6.6
.

Smith to Armitage, 0 runs

6.5
.

Smith to Armitage, 0 runs

6.4
2

Smith to Armitage, 2 runs

6.3
.

Smith to Armitage, 0 runs

6.2
.

Smith to Armitage, 0 runs

6.1
1

Smith to Marlow, 1 run

5.6
.

Davidson-Richards to Armitage, 0 runs

5.5
1

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 1 run

5.4
.

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 0 runs

5.4
1

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, wide

5.3
.

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 0 runs

5.2
.

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 0 runs

5.1
4

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 4 runs

5.1
5

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 5 wides

4.6
4

Smith to Armitage, 4 runs

4.5
.

Smith to Armitage, 0 runs

4.4
W

Smith to Rogers, wicket (lbw - Rogers)

4.3
.

Smith to Rogers, 0 runs

4.2
.

Smith to Rogers, 0 runs

4.1
4

Smith to Rogers, 4 runs

3.6
1

Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 1 run

3.5
.

Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs

3.4
.

Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs

3.3
.

Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs

3.2
.

Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs

3.1
.

Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs

2.6
.

Smith to Marlow, 0 runs

2.5
2

Smith to Marlow, 2 runs

2.4
.

Smith to Marlow, 0 runs

2.3
1

Smith to Rogers, 1 run

2.2
.

Smith to Rogers, 0 runs

2.1
.

Smith to Rogers, 0 runs

1.6
.

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 0 runs

1.5
.

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 0 runs

1.4
4

Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 4 runs

1.3
1

Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 1 run

1.2
.

Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs

1.1
.

Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs

0.6
.

Smith to Marlow, 0 runs

0.5
.

Smith to Marlow, 0 runs

0.4
1

Smith to Rogers, bye

0.3
1

Smith to Marlow, 1 run

0.3
1

Smith to Marlow, wide

0.3
1

Smith to Marlow, wide

0.2
.

Smith to Marlow, 0 runs

0.1
.

Smith to Marlow, 0 runs

39.4
W

Turner to Gregory, appeal, wicket (caught - Gregory)

39.3
.

Turner to Gregory, 0 runs

39.2
1

Turner to Spence, 1 run

39.1
.

Turner to Spence, 0 runs

38.6
.

Levick to Gregory, 0 runs

38.4
.

Levick to Gregory, appeal

38.3
.

Levick to Gregory, 0 runs

38.2
.

Levick to Gregory, 0 runs

38.1
W

Levick to Miles, appeal, wicket (caught - Miles)

37.6
1

Turner to Miles, 1 run

37.5
.

Turner to Miles, appeal

37.4
1

Turner to Spence, 1 run

37.3
.

Turner to Spence, 0 runs

37.2
1

Turner to Miles, 1 run

37.1
2

Turner to Miles, 2 runs

36.6
1

Levick to Miles, 1 run

36.5
.

Levick to Miles, 0 runs

36.5
1

Levick to Miles, wide

36.4
.

Levick to Miles, 0 runs

36.3
.

Levick to Miles, 0 runs

36.2
.

Levick to Miles, 0 runs

36.1
.

Levick to Miles, 0 runs

35.6
1

Turner to Miles, 1 run

35.5
.

Turner to Miles, 0 runs

35.4
.

Turner to Miles, 0 runs

35.3
1

Turner to Spence, 1 run

35.2
.

Turner to Spence, 0 runs

35.1
.

Turner to Spence, 0 runs

34.6
.

Levick to Miles, 0 runs

34.5
.

Levick to Miles, 0 runs

34.4
.

Levick to Miles, 0 runs

34.3
W

Levick to Harris, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harris)

34.2
W

Levick to Sidhu, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sidhu)

34.1
4

Levick to Sidhu, 4 runs

33.6
.

Johnson to Spence, 0 runs

33.5
4

Johnson to Spence, 4 runs

33.4
.

Johnson to Spence, 0 runs

33.3
1

Johnson to Sidhu, 1 run

33.2
.

Johnson to Sidhu, 0 runs

33.1
1

Johnson to Spence, 1 run

32.6
4

Villiers to Sidhu, 4 runs

32.5
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

32.4
1

Villiers to Spence, 1 run

32.3
.

Villiers to Spence, 0 runs

32.2
3

Villiers to Sidhu, 3 runs

32.1
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

31.6
.

Johnson to Spence, 0 runs

31.5
.

Johnson to Spence, 0 runs

31.4
.

Johnson to Spence, 0 runs

31.3
1

Johnson to Sidhu, 1 run

31.2
.

Johnson to Sidhu, 0 runs

31.1
1

Johnson to Spence, 1 run

30.6
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

30.5
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

30.4
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

30.3
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

30.2
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

29.6
.

Johnson to Sidhu, 0 runs

29.5
.

Johnson to Sidhu, 0 runs

29.4
1

Johnson to Spence, 1 run

29.3
1

Johnson to Sidhu, 1 run

29.2
.

Johnson to Sidhu, 0 runs

29.1
.

Johnson to Sidhu, 0 runs

28.6
1

Villiers to Sidhu, 1 run

28.5
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

28.4
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

28.3
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

28.2
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

28.1
.

Villiers to Sidhu, appeal

27.6
.

Thompson to Spence, 0 runs

27.5
1

Thompson to Sidhu, 1 run

27.4
.

Thompson to Sidhu, 0 runs

27.3
1

Thompson to Spence, 1 run

27.2
.

Thompson to Spence, 0 runs

27.2
1

Thompson to Spence, wide

27.1
2

Thompson to Spence, 2 runs

26.6
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

26.5
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

26.4
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

26.3
.

Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs

26.2
1

Villiers to Spence, 1 run

26.1
.

Villiers to Spence, 0 runs

25.5
2

Thompson to Sidhu, 2 runs

25.4
1

Thompson to Spence, 1 run

25.3
4

Thompson to Spence, 4 runs

25.2
.

Thompson to Spence, 0 runs

25.1
.

Thompson to Spence, 0 runs

24.6
W

Villiers to Cranstone, wicket (lbw - Cranstone)

24.5
.

Villiers to Cranstone, 0 runs

24.4
1

Villiers to Spence, 1 run

24.3
1

Villiers to Cranstone, 1 run

24.2
1

Villiers to Spence, 1 run

24.1
2

Villiers to Spence, 2 byes

23.6
1

Thompson to Spence, 1 run

23.6
1

Thompson to Spence, wide

23.5
.

Thompson to Spence, 0 runs

23.4
.

Thompson to Spence, 0 runs

23.3
1

Thompson to Cranstone, 1 run

23.2
.

Thompson to Cranstone, 0 runs

23.1
.

Thompson to Cranstone, 0 runs

22.6
.

Villiers to Spence, 0 runs

22.5
.

Villiers to Spence, 0 runs

22.4
.

Villiers to Spence, 0 runs

22.3
.

Villiers to Spence, 0 runs

22.2
W

Villiers to Spence, appeal, wicket (run out - Scholfield)

22.1
W

Villiers to Davidson-Richards, appeal, wicket (caught - Davidson-Richards)

21.6
.

Levick to Scholfield, 0 runs

21.5
.

Levick to Scholfield, 0 runs

21.4
.

Levick to Scholfield, 0 runs

21.3
4

Levick to Scholfield, 4 runs

21.2
.

Levick to Scholfield, 0 runs

21.1
1

Levick to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

20.6
.

Glen to Scholfield, 0 runs

20.5
W

Glen to Dhaliwal, appeal, wicket (caught - Dhaliwal)

20.4
.

Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

20.3
1

Glen to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

20.2
1

Glen to Dhaliwal, 1 run

20.2
1

Glen to Dhaliwal, wide

20.1
.

Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

20.1
5

Glen to Dhaliwal, 5 wides

19.6
.

Marlow to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

19.5
1

Marlow to Dhaliwal, 1 run

19.5
1

Marlow to Dhaliwal, wide

19.5
1

Marlow to Dhaliwal, wide

19.4
1

Marlow to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

19.3
1

Marlow to Dhaliwal, 1 run

19.3
1

Marlow to Dhaliwal, wide

19.2
.

Marlow to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

19.2
3

Marlow to Dhaliwal, 3 wides

19.1
1

Marlow to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

18.6
.

Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

18.5
4

Glen to Dhaliwal, 4 runs

18.4
.

Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

18.3
.

Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

18.2
.

Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

18.1
1

Glen to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

17.6
1

Marlow to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

17.5
4

Marlow to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

17.4
1

Marlow to Dhaliwal, 1 run

17.3
1

Marlow to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

17.2
1

Marlow to Dhaliwal, 1 run

17.1
.

Marlow to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

17.1
1

Marlow to Dhaliwal, wide

16.6
1

Turner to Dhaliwal, 1 run

16.5
1

Turner to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

16.4
.

Turner to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

16.3
.

Turner to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

16.2
4

Turner to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

16.1
4

Turner to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

15.6
.

Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

15.5
1

Levick to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

15.4
.

Levick to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

15.3
.

Levick to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

15.2
4

Levick to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

15.1
.

Levick to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

14.6
1

Turner to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

14.5
1

Turner to Dhaliwal, 1 run

14.4
2

Turner to Dhaliwal, 2 runs

14.3
.

Turner to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

14.2
.

Turner to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

14.1
.

Turner to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

14.1
5w

Wide. Dhaliwal plays a defensive stroke for five wides.

13.6
W

Levick to King, wicket (lbw - King)

13.5
.

Levick to King, 0 runs

13.4
6

Levick to King, 6 runs

13.3
.

Levick to King, 0 runs

13.2
.

Levick to King, 0 runs

13.1
4

Levick to King, 4 runs

12.6
.

Villiers to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

12.5
.

Villiers to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

12.5
1

Villiers to Dhaliwal, wide

12.4
1

Villiers to King, 1 run

12.3
1

Villiers to Dhaliwal, 1 run

12.2
.

Villiers to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

12.1
1

Villiers to King, 1 run

11.6
.

Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

11.5
.

Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

11.4
.

Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

11.3
.

Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

11.2
2

Levick to Dhaliwal, 2 runs

11.1
.

Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

10.6
.

Villiers to King, 0 runs

10.5
.

Villiers to King, 0 runs

10.4
2

Villiers to King, 2 runs

10.3
2

Villiers to King, 2 runs

10.2
.

Villiers to King, 0 runs

10.1
.

Villiers to King, 0 runs

9.6
.

Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

9.5
.

Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

9.4
.

Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

9.3
2

Levick to Dhaliwal, 2 runs

9.2
.

Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

9.1
.

Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

8.6
.

Villiers to King, 0 runs

8.5
.

Villiers to King, 0 runs

8.4
.

Villiers to King, 0 runs

8.3
.

Villiers to King, 0 runs

8.2
4

Villiers to King, 4 byes

8.1
.

Villiers to King, 0 runs

7.6
1

Glen to King, 1 run

7.5
.

Glen to King, 0 runs

7.4
1

Glen to Dhaliwal, 1 run

7.3
.

Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

7.2
2

Glen to Dhaliwal, 2 runs

7.1
.

Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

6.6
1

Villiers to Dhaliwal, 1 run

6.5
.

Villiers to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

6.4
.

Villiers to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

6.3
.

Villiers to Dhaliwal, 0 runs

6.2
W

Villiers to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)

6.1
.

Villiers to Smith, 0 runs

5.6
1

Glen to Smith, 1 run

5.6
1

Glen to Smith, wide

5.5
.

Glen to Smith, 0 runs

5.4
.

Glen to Smith, 0 runs

5.3
.

Glen to Smith, 0 runs

5.2
.

Glen to Smith, 0 runs

5.1
1

Glen to King, 1 run

4.6
4

Johnson to Smith, 4 runs

4.5
.

Johnson to Smith, 0 runs

4.4
.

Johnson to Smith, 0 runs

4.3
.

Johnson to Smith, 0 runs

4.2
.

Johnson to Smith, 0 runs

4.1
.

Johnson to Smith, 0 runs

3.6
1

Glen to Smith, 1 run

3.5
.

Glen to Smith, 0 runs

3.4
.

Glen to Smith, 0 runs

3.3
.

Glen to Smith, 0 runs

3.2
1

Glen to King, 1 run

3.1
.

Glen to King, appeal

2.6
4

Johnson to Smith, 4 runs

2.5
4

Johnson to Smith, 4 runs

2.4
1

Johnson to King, 1 run

2.3
.

Johnson to King, 0 runs

2.1
1

Johnson to King, wide

1.6
.

Glen to Smith, 0 runs

1.5
.

Glen to Smith, 0 runs

1.4
4

Glen to Smith, 4 runs

1.3
1

Glen to King, 1 run

1.2
.

Glen to King, 0 runs

1.1
2

King plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.

0.6
1lb

King plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.

0.5
1

Johnson to Smith, 1 run

0.4
1

Johnson to King, 1 run

0.4
1

Johnson to King, wide

0.3
.

Johnson to King, 0 runs

0.2
1

Johnson to Smith, 1 run

0.1
.

Johnson to Smith, 0 runs