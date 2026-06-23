Highlights Durham vs Surrey List a One-Day Cup, Women 23.06.2026
Miles to Armitage, 4 runs
Miles to Graham, 1 run
Miles to Graham, 0 runs
Miles to Graham, 4 runs
Sidhu to Armitage, 2 runs
Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs
Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs
Sidhu to Armitage, 4 runs
Sidhu to Armitage, 4 runs
Sidhu to Graham, 3 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 2 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 2 runs
Gregory to Graham, 1 run
Gregory to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Sidhu to Armitage, 1 run
Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs
Sidhu to Armitage, 2 runs
Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs
Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs
Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 3 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Sidhu to Armitage, 1 run
Sidhu to Graham, 1 run
Sidhu to Armitage, 1 run
Sidhu to Armitage, 0 runs
Sidhu to Graham, 1 run
Sidhu to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Graham, 1 run
Gregory to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Gregory to Armitage, 5 wides
Gregory to Armitage, wide
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Graham, 1 run
Harris to Armitage, 0 runs
Harris to Armitage, 4 runs
Harris to Armitage, 4 runs
Harris to Graham, 3 runs
Harris to Graham, wide
Harris to Graham, 0 runs
Harris to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Graham, 1 run
Gregory to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Gregory to Graham, 1 run
Gregory to Graham, 4 runs
Harris to Armitage, 0 runs
Harris to Armitage, 0 runs
Harris to Armitage, 0 runs
Harris to Graham, 1 run
Harris to Graham, 0 runs
Harris to Graham, wide
Harris to Graham, 0 runs
Dhaliwal to Graham, 1 run
Dhaliwal to Graham, 0 runs
Dhaliwal to Armitage, 1 run
Dhaliwal to Armitage, 0 runs
Dhaliwal to Armitage, 0 runs
Dhaliwal to Graham, 1 run
Miles to Armitage, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 2 runs
Miles to Graham, 1 run
Miles to Graham, 0 runs
Dhaliwal to Graham, 1 run
Dhaliwal to Graham, 0 runs
Dhaliwal to Graham, 0 runs
Dhaliwal to Graham, 0 runs
Dhaliwal to Armitage, 1 run
Dhaliwal to Armitage, 0 runs
Miles to Graham, 0 runs
Miles to Graham, 0 runs
Miles to Graham, 0 runs
Miles to Graham, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 1 run
Miles to Graham, 1 run
Dhaliwal to Armitage, 0 runs
Dhaliwal to Graham, 1 run
Dhaliwal to Graham, 4 runs
Dhaliwal to Armitage, 1 run
Dhaliwal to Graham, 1 run
Dhaliwal to Graham, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 0 runs
Miles to Graham, 1 run
Armitage defends for three runs.
Miles to Graham, 1 run
Gregory to Graham, 1 run
Gregory to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Graham, 2 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Miles to Graham, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 1 run
Miles to Armitage, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Graham, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Gregory to Graham, 1 run
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Gregory to Armitage, 4 runs
Miles to Graham, 0 runs
Miles to Windsor, appeal, wicket (caught - Windsor)
Miles to Windsor, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 1 run
Miles to Windsor, 1 run
Miles to Windsor, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 2 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 1 run
Miles to Armitage, 0 runs
Miles to Windsor, 1 run
Miles to Armitage, 1 run
Miles to Armitage, 0 runs
Miles to Windsor, 1 run
Gregory to Windsor, 1 run
Gregory to Windsor, 0 runs
Gregory to Windsor, 0 runs
Gregory to Windsor, 0 runs
Gregory to Windsor, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Miles to Villiers, appeal, wicket (caught - Villiers)
Miles to Villiers, 0 runs
Miles to Villiers, 0 runs
Miles to Armitage, 1 run
Miles to Armitage, 2 runs
Miles to Villiers, 1 run
Gregory to Armitage, 2 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Sidhu to Villiers, 4 runs
Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs
Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs
Sidhu to Villiers, 4 runs
Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs
Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 2 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs
Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs
Sidhu to Villiers, 4 runs
Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs
Sidhu to Villiers, 0 runs
Sidhu to Armitage, 1 run
Smith to Villiers, 4 runs
Smith to Villiers, 0 runs
Smith to Armitage, 1 run
Smith to Armitage, 0 runs
Smith to Armitage, 0 runs
Smith to Armitage, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Villiers, 4 runs
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, wicket (lbw - Marlow)
Davidson-Richards to Armitage, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 4 runs
Smith to Armitage, 0 runs
Smith to Armitage, 0 runs
Smith to Armitage, 2 runs
Smith to Armitage, 0 runs
Smith to Armitage, 0 runs
Smith to Marlow, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Armitage, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, wide
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 4 runs
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 5 wides
Smith to Armitage, 4 runs
Smith to Armitage, 0 runs
Smith to Rogers, wicket (lbw - Rogers)
Smith to Rogers, 0 runs
Smith to Rogers, 0 runs
Smith to Rogers, 4 runs
Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs
Smith to Marlow, 0 runs
Smith to Marlow, 2 runs
Smith to Marlow, 0 runs
Smith to Rogers, 1 run
Smith to Rogers, 0 runs
Smith to Rogers, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Marlow, 4 runs
Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 1 run
Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs
Davidson-Richards to Rogers, 0 runs
Smith to Marlow, 0 runs
Smith to Marlow, 0 runs
Smith to Rogers, bye
Smith to Marlow, 1 run
Smith to Marlow, wide
Smith to Marlow, wide
Smith to Marlow, 0 runs
Smith to Marlow, 0 runs
Turner to Gregory, appeal, wicket (caught - Gregory)
Turner to Gregory, 0 runs
Turner to Spence, 1 run
Turner to Spence, 0 runs
Levick to Gregory, 0 runs
Levick to Gregory, appeal
Levick to Gregory, 0 runs
Levick to Gregory, 0 runs
Levick to Miles, appeal, wicket (caught - Miles)
Turner to Miles, 1 run
Turner to Miles, appeal
Turner to Spence, 1 run
Turner to Spence, 0 runs
Turner to Miles, 1 run
Turner to Miles, 2 runs
Levick to Miles, 1 run
Levick to Miles, 0 runs
Levick to Miles, wide
Levick to Miles, 0 runs
Levick to Miles, 0 runs
Levick to Miles, 0 runs
Levick to Miles, 0 runs
Turner to Miles, 1 run
Turner to Miles, 0 runs
Turner to Miles, 0 runs
Turner to Spence, 1 run
Turner to Spence, 0 runs
Turner to Spence, 0 runs
Levick to Miles, 0 runs
Levick to Miles, 0 runs
Levick to Miles, 0 runs
Levick to Harris, appeal, wicket (bowled - Harris)
Levick to Sidhu, appeal, wicket (bowled - Sidhu)
Levick to Sidhu, 4 runs
Johnson to Spence, 0 runs
Johnson to Spence, 4 runs
Johnson to Spence, 0 runs
Johnson to Sidhu, 1 run
Johnson to Sidhu, 0 runs
Johnson to Spence, 1 run
Villiers to Sidhu, 4 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Spence, 1 run
Villiers to Spence, 0 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 3 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Johnson to Spence, 0 runs
Johnson to Spence, 0 runs
Johnson to Spence, 0 runs
Johnson to Sidhu, 1 run
Johnson to Sidhu, 0 runs
Johnson to Spence, 1 run
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Johnson to Sidhu, 0 runs
Johnson to Sidhu, 0 runs
Johnson to Spence, 1 run
Johnson to Sidhu, 1 run
Johnson to Sidhu, 0 runs
Johnson to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 1 run
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, appeal
Thompson to Spence, 0 runs
Thompson to Sidhu, 1 run
Thompson to Sidhu, 0 runs
Thompson to Spence, 1 run
Thompson to Spence, 0 runs
Thompson to Spence, wide
Thompson to Spence, 2 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Sidhu, 0 runs
Villiers to Spence, 1 run
Villiers to Spence, 0 runs
Thompson to Sidhu, 2 runs
Thompson to Spence, 1 run
Thompson to Spence, 4 runs
Thompson to Spence, 0 runs
Thompson to Spence, 0 runs
Villiers to Cranstone, wicket (lbw - Cranstone)
Villiers to Cranstone, 0 runs
Villiers to Spence, 1 run
Villiers to Cranstone, 1 run
Villiers to Spence, 1 run
Villiers to Spence, 2 byes
Thompson to Spence, 1 run
Thompson to Spence, wide
Thompson to Spence, 0 runs
Thompson to Spence, 0 runs
Thompson to Cranstone, 1 run
Thompson to Cranstone, 0 runs
Thompson to Cranstone, 0 runs
Villiers to Spence, 0 runs
Villiers to Spence, 0 runs
Villiers to Spence, 0 runs
Villiers to Spence, 0 runs
Villiers to Spence, appeal, wicket (run out - Scholfield)
Villiers to Davidson-Richards, appeal, wicket (caught - Davidson-Richards)
Levick to Scholfield, 0 runs
Levick to Scholfield, 0 runs
Levick to Scholfield, 0 runs
Levick to Scholfield, 4 runs
Levick to Scholfield, 0 runs
Levick to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Glen to Scholfield, 0 runs
Glen to Dhaliwal, appeal, wicket (caught - Dhaliwal)
Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Glen to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Glen to Dhaliwal, 1 run
Glen to Dhaliwal, wide
Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Glen to Dhaliwal, 5 wides
Marlow to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Marlow to Dhaliwal, 1 run
Marlow to Dhaliwal, wide
Marlow to Dhaliwal, wide
Marlow to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Marlow to Dhaliwal, 1 run
Marlow to Dhaliwal, wide
Marlow to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Marlow to Dhaliwal, 3 wides
Marlow to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Glen to Dhaliwal, 4 runs
Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Glen to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Marlow to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Marlow to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Marlow to Dhaliwal, 1 run
Marlow to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Marlow to Dhaliwal, 1 run
Marlow to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Marlow to Dhaliwal, wide
Turner to Dhaliwal, 1 run
Turner to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Turner to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Turner to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Turner to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Turner to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Levick to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Levick to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Levick to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Levick to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Levick to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Turner to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Turner to Dhaliwal, 1 run
Turner to Dhaliwal, 2 runs
Turner to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Turner to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Turner to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Wide. Dhaliwal plays a defensive stroke for five wides.
Levick to King, wicket (lbw - King)
Levick to King, 0 runs
Levick to King, 6 runs
Levick to King, 0 runs
Levick to King, 0 runs
Levick to King, 4 runs
Villiers to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Villiers to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Villiers to Dhaliwal, wide
Villiers to King, 1 run
Villiers to Dhaliwal, 1 run
Villiers to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Villiers to King, 1 run
Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Levick to Dhaliwal, 2 runs
Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Villiers to King, 0 runs
Villiers to King, 0 runs
Villiers to King, 2 runs
Villiers to King, 2 runs
Villiers to King, 0 runs
Villiers to King, 0 runs
Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Levick to Dhaliwal, 2 runs
Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Levick to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Villiers to King, 0 runs
Villiers to King, 0 runs
Villiers to King, 0 runs
Villiers to King, 0 runs
Villiers to King, 4 byes
Villiers to King, 0 runs
Glen to King, 1 run
Glen to King, 0 runs
Glen to Dhaliwal, 1 run
Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Glen to Dhaliwal, 2 runs
Glen to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Villiers to Dhaliwal, 1 run
Villiers to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Villiers to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Villiers to Dhaliwal, 0 runs
Villiers to Smith, appeal, wicket (caught - Smith)
Villiers to Smith, 0 runs
Glen to Smith, 1 run
Glen to Smith, wide
Glen to Smith, 0 runs
Glen to Smith, 0 runs
Glen to Smith, 0 runs
Glen to Smith, 0 runs
Glen to King, 1 run
Johnson to Smith, 4 runs
Johnson to Smith, 0 runs
Johnson to Smith, 0 runs
Johnson to Smith, 0 runs
Johnson to Smith, 0 runs
Johnson to Smith, 0 runs
Glen to Smith, 1 run
Glen to Smith, 0 runs
Glen to Smith, 0 runs
Glen to Smith, 0 runs
Glen to King, 1 run
Glen to King, appeal
Johnson to Smith, 4 runs
Johnson to Smith, 4 runs
Johnson to King, 1 run
Johnson to King, 0 runs
Johnson to King, wide
Glen to Smith, 0 runs
Glen to Smith, 0 runs
Glen to Smith, 4 runs
Glen to King, 1 run
Glen to King, 0 runs
King plays a defensive stroke for 2 runs.
King plays a defensive stroke for a single leg bye.
Johnson to Smith, 1 run
Johnson to King, 1 run
Johnson to King, wide
Johnson to King, 0 runs
Johnson to Smith, 1 run
Johnson to Smith, 0 runs