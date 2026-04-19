Highlights Lancashire Thunder vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 19.04.2026
Potts to Hazell, 2 runs
Potts to Dean, 1 run
Potts to Hazell, 1 run
Potts to Hazell, 0 runs
Potts to Dean, 1 run
Gaur to Dean, 1 run
Gaur to Hazell, 1 run
Gaur to Hazell, 2 runs
Gaur to Hazell, 0 runs
Gaur to Dean, 1 run
Gaur to Dean, 0 runs
Potts to Hazell, 2 runs
Potts to Hazell, 4 runs
Potts to Dean, 1 run
Potts to Dean, 0 runs
Potts to Hazell, 1 run
Potts to Hazell, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Hazell, 1 run
Ecclestone to Dean, 1 run
Ecclestone to Hazell, 1 run
Ecclestone to Hazell, 4 runs
Ecclestone to Dean, 1 run
Ecclestone to Hazell, 1 run
Potts to Dean, 0 runs
Potts to Hazell, 1 run
Potts to Dean, 3 runs
Potts to Dean, 0 runs
Potts to Dean, 0 runs
Potts to Dean, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Hazell, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Gibson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gibson)
Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Gibson, 4 runs
Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs
Cross to Gibson, 1 run
Cross to Dean, 2 wides
Cross to Gibson, 1 run
Cross to Gibson, 6 runs
Cross to Dean, 1 run
Cross to Gibson, 1 run
Cross to Gibson, 4 runs
Ecclestone to Dean, 4 runs
Ecclestone to Dean, 2 runs
Ecclestone to Gibson, 1 run
Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Dean, 1 run
FMK Morris to Gibson, 6 runs
FMK Morris to Dean, 1 run
FMK Morris to Dean, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Gibson, 1 run
FMK Morris to Gibson, 4 runs
FMK Morris to Gibson, 2 runs
Ecclestone to Dean, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Dean, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Dean, 2 runs
Ecclestone to Dean, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Dean, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, wicket (lbw - Knight)
FMK Morris to Gibson, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Gibson, 4 runs
FMK Morris to Gibson, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Knight, 1 run
FMK Morris to Knight, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Knight, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 1 run
Ecclestone to Knight, 2 runs
Ecclestone to Gibson, 1 run
Ecclestone to Gibson, 4 runs
Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs
Cross to Knight, 0 runs
Cross to Knight, 4 runs
Cross to Gibson, 1 run
Cross to Gibson, 0 runs
Cross to Knight, 1 run
Cross to Knight, 4 runs
Potts to Gibson, 0 runs
Potts to Gibson, 0 runs
Potts to Gibson, 0 runs
Potts to Gibson, 0 runs
Potts to Gibson, 0 runs
Potts to Gibson, 4 runs
Cross to Knight, 4 runs
Cross to Gibson, 1 run
Cross to Knight, 1 run
Cross to Gibson, 1 run
Cross to Gibson, 0 runs
Cross to Gibson, 0 runs
Potts to Gibson, 1 run
Potts to Gibson, 2 runs
Potts to Gibson, 0 runs
Potts to Gibson, 0 runs
Potts to Gibson, 0 runs
Potts to Knight, 1 run
Carter to Gibson, 4 runs
Carter to Gibson, 4 runs
Carter to Knight, 1 run
Carter to Gibson, 1 run
Carter to Gibson, 0 runs
Carter to Knight, 1 run
Potts to Gibson, 0 runs
Potts to Knight, 1 run
Potts to Knight, 0 runs
Potts to Gibson, 1 run
Potts to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)
Potts to Learoyd, 0 runs
Carter to Knight, 0 runs
Carter to Knight, 2 runs
Carter to Learoyd, 1 run
Carter to Knight, 1 run
Carter to Knight, 0 runs
Carter to Knight, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Learoyd, 4 runs
FMK Morris to Knight, 1 run
FMK Morris to Learoyd, 1 run
FMK Morris to Knight, 1 run
FMK Morris to Learoyd, 1 run
FMK Morris to Learoyd, 2 runs
Carter to Knight, 0 runs
Carter to Learoyd, 1 run
Carter to Learoyd, 6 runs
Carter to Knight, 1 run
Carter to Learoyd, 1 run
Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Knight, 4 runs
FMK Morris to Learoyd, 1 run
FMK Morris to Knight, 1 run
FMK Morris to Learoyd, 1 run
FMK Morris to Learoyd, 0 runs
FMK Morris to Knight, 1 run
Carter to Knight, 1 run
Carter to Learoyd, 1 run
Carter to Learoyd, 4 runs
Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs
Carter to Learoyd, 4 runs
Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs
Carter to Knight, 1 run
Cross to Learoyd, 0 runs
Cross to Learoyd, 0 runs
Cross to Learoyd, 2 runs
Cross to Knight, 1 run
Cross to Knight, 0 runs
Cross to Knight, 0 runs
Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs
Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs
Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs
Carter to Knight, 1 run
Carter to Knight, 0 runs
Carter to Knight, 0 runs
Cross to Knight, 1 run
Cross to Learoyd, 1 run
Cross to Learoyd, 0 runs
Cross to Learoyd, 0 runs
Cross to Learoyd, 0 runs
Cross to Learoyd, 0 runs
Carter to Learoyd, 1 run
Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs
Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs
Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs
Carter to Luff, appeal, wicket (caught - Luff)
Carter to Luff, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 4 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 2 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs
Carter to Luff, 0 runs
Carter to Luff, 0 runs
Carter to Knight, 1 run
Carter to Luff, 1 run
Carter to Knight, 1 run
Carter to Knight, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Luff, 4 runs
Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 1 run
Carter to Luff, 0 runs
Carter to Knight, 1 run
Carter to Knight, 0 runs
Carter to Knight, 0 runs
Carter to Knight, 4 runs
Carter to Luff, 1 run
Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 2 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Luff, leg bye
Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Luff, 2 runs
Carter to Luff, 1 run
Carter to Luff, 0 runs
Carter to Knight, 1 run
Carter to Luff, 0 runs
Carter to Luff, 0 runs
Carter to Knight, 1 run
Carter to Knight, wide
Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Holland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Holland)
Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 1 run
Potts to Holland, 0 runs
Potts to Knight, 1 run
Potts to Holland, 1 run
Potts to Holland, 4 runs
Potts to Holland, 0 runs
Potts to Holland, wide
Potts to Knight, 1 run
Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Holland, 4 runs
Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Holland, 2 runs
Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs
Potts to Knight, 0 runs
Potts to Knight, 0 runs
Potts to Knight, 0 runs
Potts to Knight, 0 runs
Potts to Knight, 0 runs
Potts to Knight, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 1 run
Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs
Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs
Potts to Holland, 4 runs
Potts to Holland, 0 runs
Potts to Holland, 0 runs
Potts to Holland, 0 runs
Potts to Knight, leg bye
Potts to Knight, 0 runs
Potts to Knight, wide
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 4 runs
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Cross to Knight, 0 runs
Cross to Knight, 0 runs
Cross to Knight, 0 runs
Cross to Knight, 0 runs
Cross to Knight, 0 runs
Cross to Holland, 1 run
Gaur to Knight, 0 runs
Gaur to Knight, wide
Gaur to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)
Gaur to Odgers, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 1 run
Gaur to Holland, wide
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Cross to Odgers, 0 runs
Cross to Odgers, 4 runs
Cross to Odgers, 0 runs
Cross to Odgers, 0 runs
Cross to Odgers, 0 runs
Cross to Odgers, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Gaur to Odgers, leg bye
Gaur to Odgers, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 1 run
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Cross to Odgers, 0 runs
Cross to Odgers, 4 runs
Cross to Odgers, 0 runs
Cross to Odgers, 0 runs
Cross to Odgers, 0 runs
Cross to Odgers, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, 0 runs
Gaur to Holland, wide
Cross to Odgers, 4 runs
Cross to Odgers, 0 runs
Cross to Holland, 1 run
Cross to Holland, 0 runs
Cross to Holland, 0 runs
Cross to Holland, 2 runs
Gaur to Odgers, 0 runs
Gaur to Odgers, 0 runs
Gaur to Odgers, 2 runs
Gaur to Odgers, 0 runs
Gaur to Odgers, 2 runs
Gaur to Odgers, 0 runs
Gaur to Odgers, wide
Griffiths to Ecclestone, 2 runs
Griffiths to Gaur, 1 run
Griffiths to Carter, appeal, wicket (bowled - Carter)
Griffiths to Carter, 0 runs
Griffiths to Carter, 4 runs
Griffiths to Cross, appeal, wicket (bowled - Cross)
Holland to Cross, 1 run
Holland to Cross, 0 runs
Holland to Cross, no ball + 4 byes
Holland to Ecclestone, 1 run
Holland to Cross, 1 run
Holland to Cross, 4 runs
Holland to Cross, 4 runs
Griffiths to Ecclestone, 0 runs
Griffiths to Cross, 1 run
Griffiths to Cross, 4 runs
Griffiths to Ecclestone, 1 run
Griffiths to Ecclestone, wide
Griffiths to Cross, 1 run
Griffiths to Cross, 0 runs
Holland to Cross, 1 run
Holland to Cross, 0 runs
Holland to Cross, 0 runs
Holland to Cross, 0 runs
Holland to Cross, 0 runs
Holland to Ecclestone, 1 run
Dean to Cross, 0 runs
Dean to Ecclestone, 1 run
Dean to Cross, 1 run
Dean to Cross, 0 runs
Dean to Ecclestone, 1 run
Dean to Ecclestone, 0 runs
Gibson to Ecclestone, 1 run
Gibson to Ecclestone, 0 runs
Gibson to Lister, appeal, wicket (caught - Lister)
Gibson to Cross, 1 run
Gibson to Lister, 1 run
Gibson to Cross, 1 run
Dean to Lister, 0 runs
Dean to Lister, 4 runs
Dean to Cross, 1 run
Dean to Lister, 1 run
Dean to Lister, 0 runs
Dean to Lister, 4 runs
Gibson to Cross, 0 runs
Gibson to FMK Morris, appeal, wicket (caught - FMK Morris)
Gibson to FMK Morris, 4 runs
Gibson to Lister, 1 run
Gibson to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to FMK Morris, 4 runs
Harris to Lister, 1 run
Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to Lister, 1 run
Harris to Lister, 4 runs
Holland to Lister, 1 run
Holland to Lister, 0 runs
Holland to Lister, 0 runs
Holland to Lister, 0 runs
Holland to Lister, wide
Holland to Lister, 0 runs
Holland to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to Lister, 1 run
Harris to Lister, 0 runs
Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to Lister, 1 run
Harris to Threlkeld, appeal, wicket (bowled - Threlkeld)
Holland to FMK Morris, 2 runs
Holland to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Holland to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run
Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Skelton to FMK Morris, 4 runs
Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run
Skelton to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Skelton to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run
Holland to FMK Morris, 1 run
Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run
Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Holland to FMK Morris, 1 run
Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run
Skelton to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Skelton to FMK Morris, 2 runs
Skelton to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Skelton to FMK Morris, 2 runs
Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run
Skelton to FMK Morris, 1 run
Griffiths to FMK Morris, 1 run
Griffiths to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Griffiths to Threlkeld, 1 run
Griffiths to FMK Morris, 1 run
Griffiths to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Griffiths to FMK Morris, wide
Griffiths to Threlkeld, 1 run
Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run
Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Skelton to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Skelton to FMK Morris, 1 run
Griffiths to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Griffiths to FMK Morris, 1 run
Griffiths to Threlkeld, 1 run
Griffiths to FMK Morris, 1 run
Griffiths to FMK Morris, wide
Griffiths to Threlkeld, 1 run
Griffiths to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run
Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run
Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Dean to Threlkeld, 1 run
Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Dean to FMK Morris, 1 run
Dean to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Dean to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Dean to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Harris to FMK Morris, 4 runs
Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run
Harris to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Dean to Threlkeld, 1 run
Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Dean to Threlkeld, 2 runs
Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Dean to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run
Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Harris to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Holland to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run
Holland to FMK Morris, 1 run
Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run
Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Holland to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Harris to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run
Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run
Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Holland to FMK Morris, leg bye
Holland to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Holland to Threlkeld, leg bye
Holland to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run
Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs
Harris to E Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - E Jones)
Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Holland to Threlkeld, wide
Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Holland to E Jones, 1 run
Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run
Harris to E Jones, 0 runs
Harris to E Jones, 0 runs
Harris to E Jones, 4 runs
Harris to E Jones, 0 runs
Harris to E Jones, 0 runs
Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run
Holland to E Jones, 0 runs
Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run
Holland to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Holland to E Jones, 1 run
Holland to E Jones, 0 runs
Holland to E Jones, wide
Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Harris to E Jones, 1 run
Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run
Harris to E Jones, 1 run
Holland to E Jones, 1 run
Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run
Holland to E Jones, 1 run
Holland to E Jones, 0 runs
Holland to E Jones, 0 runs
Holland to E Jones, wide
Holland to E Jones, 0 runs
Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Skelton to E Jones, 1 run
Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs
Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run
Skelton to E Jones, 1 run
Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gibson to E Jones, 0 runs
Gibson to E Jones, 4 runs
Gibson to E Jones, 0 runs
Gibson to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gibson to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gibson to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run
Skelton to E Jones, 1 run
Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs
Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run
Skelton to E Jones, 1 run
Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gibson to E Jones, 0 runs
Gibson to Threlkeld, 1 run
Gibson to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gibson to Threlkeld, 4 runs
Gibson to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Gibson to E Jones, 1 run
Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, appeal, wicket (stumped - Seren Smale)
Dean to E Jones, 1 run
Gibson to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Gibson to E Jones, 1 run
Gibson to E Jones, 0 runs
Gibson to E Jones, 0 runs
Gibson to E Jones, 0 runs
Gibson to Seren Smale, 1 run
Gibson to E Jones, 2 wides
Dean to E Jones, 1 run
Dean to E Jones, 0 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, 1 run
Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, 4 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 4 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 4 runs
Griffiths to Seren Smale, 1 run
Griffiths to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Dean to E Jones, 0 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, 1 run
Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, 2 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 4 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Skelton to E Jones, 1 run
Skelton to Seren Smale, 1 run
Skelton to Seren Smale, 2 runs
Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Skelton to Seren Smale, 4 runs
Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to Seren Smale, 1 run
Griffiths to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Griffiths to Seren Smale, 0 runs
Griffiths to Clarke, appeal, wicket (caught - Clarke)
Griffiths to Clarke, 4 runs
Skelton to Clarke, 1 run
Skelton to E Jones, 1 run
Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs
Skelton to Clarke, 1 run
Skelton to E Jones, 1 run
Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to Clarke, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 1 run
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, wide
Griffiths to E Jones, wide
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs
Griffiths to E Jones, wide