Highlights Lancashire Thunder vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 19.04.2026

List a

LAT
LAT

259

SOM
SOM

260

47.5
2

Potts to Hazell, 2 runs

47.4
1

Potts to Dean, 1 run

47.3
1

Potts to Hazell, 1 run

47.2
.

Potts to Hazell, 0 runs

47.1
1

Potts to Dean, 1 run

46.6
1

Gaur to Dean, 1 run

46.5
1

Gaur to Hazell, 1 run

46.4
2

Gaur to Hazell, 2 runs

46.3
.

Gaur to Hazell, 0 runs

46.2
1

Gaur to Dean, 1 run

46.1
.

Gaur to Dean, 0 runs

45.6
2

Potts to Hazell, 2 runs

45.5
4

Potts to Hazell, 4 runs

45.4
1

Potts to Dean, 1 run

45.3
.

Potts to Dean, 0 runs

45.2
1

Potts to Hazell, 1 run

45.1
.

Potts to Hazell, 0 runs

44.6
1

Ecclestone to Hazell, 1 run

44.5
1

Ecclestone to Dean, 1 run

44.4
1

Ecclestone to Hazell, 1 run

44.3
4

Ecclestone to Hazell, 4 runs

44.2
1

Ecclestone to Dean, 1 run

44.1
1

Ecclestone to Hazell, 1 run

43.6
.

Potts to Dean, 0 runs

43.5
1

Potts to Hazell, 1 run

43.4
3

Potts to Dean, 3 runs

43.3
.

Potts to Dean, 0 runs

43.2
.

Potts to Dean, 0 runs

43.1
.

Potts to Dean, 0 runs

42.6
.

Ecclestone to Hazell, 0 runs

42.5
W

Ecclestone to Gibson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gibson)

42.4
.

Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs

42.3
4

Ecclestone to Gibson, 4 runs

42.2
.

Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs

42.1
.

Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs

41.6
1

Cross to Gibson, 1 run

41.6
2

Cross to Dean, 2 wides

41.5
1

Cross to Gibson, 1 run

41.4
6

Cross to Gibson, 6 runs

41.3
1

Cross to Dean, 1 run

41.2
1

Cross to Gibson, 1 run

41.1
4

Cross to Gibson, 4 runs

40.6
4

Ecclestone to Dean, 4 runs

40.5
2

Ecclestone to Dean, 2 runs

40.4
1

Ecclestone to Gibson, 1 run

40.3
.

Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs

40.2
.

Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs

40.1
1

Ecclestone to Dean, 1 run

39.6
6

FMK Morris to Gibson, 6 runs

39.5
1

FMK Morris to Dean, 1 run

39.4
.

FMK Morris to Dean, 0 runs

39.3
1

FMK Morris to Gibson, 1 run

39.2
4

FMK Morris to Gibson, 4 runs

39.1
2

FMK Morris to Gibson, 2 runs

38.6
.

Ecclestone to Dean, 0 runs

38.5
.

Ecclestone to Dean, 0 runs

38.4
2

Ecclestone to Dean, 2 runs

38.3
.

Ecclestone to Dean, 0 runs

38.2
.

Ecclestone to Dean, 0 runs

38.1
W

Ecclestone to Knight, wicket (lbw - Knight)

37.6
.

FMK Morris to Gibson, 0 runs

37.5
4

FMK Morris to Gibson, 4 runs

37.4
.

FMK Morris to Gibson, 0 runs

37.3
1

FMK Morris to Knight, 1 run

37.2
.

FMK Morris to Knight, 0 runs

37.1
.

FMK Morris to Knight, 0 runs

36.6
.

Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs

36.5
1

Ecclestone to Knight, 1 run

36.4
2

Ecclestone to Knight, 2 runs

36.3
1

Ecclestone to Gibson, 1 run

36.2
4

Ecclestone to Gibson, 4 runs

36.1
.

Ecclestone to Gibson, 0 runs

35.6
.

Cross to Knight, 0 runs

35.5
4

Cross to Knight, 4 runs

35.4
1

Cross to Gibson, 1 run

35.3
.

Cross to Gibson, 0 runs

35.2
1

Cross to Knight, 1 run

35.1
4

Cross to Knight, 4 runs

34.6
.

Potts to Gibson, 0 runs

34.5
.

Potts to Gibson, 0 runs

34.4
.

Potts to Gibson, 0 runs

34.3
.

Potts to Gibson, 0 runs

34.2
.

Potts to Gibson, 0 runs

34.1
4

Potts to Gibson, 4 runs

33.6
6

Cross to Knight, 4 runs

33.5
1

Cross to Gibson, 1 run

33.4
1

Cross to Knight, 1 run

33.3
1

Cross to Gibson, 1 run

33.2
.

Cross to Gibson, 0 runs

33.1
.

Cross to Gibson, 0 runs

32.6
1

Potts to Gibson, 1 run

32.5
2

Potts to Gibson, 2 runs

32.4
.

Potts to Gibson, 0 runs

32.3
.

Potts to Gibson, 0 runs

32.2
.

Potts to Gibson, 0 runs

32.1
1

Potts to Knight, 1 run

31.6
4

Carter to Gibson, 4 runs

31.5
4

Carter to Gibson, 4 runs

31.4
1

Carter to Knight, 1 run

31.3
1

Carter to Gibson, 1 run

31.2
.

Carter to Gibson, 0 runs

31.1
1

Carter to Knight, 1 run

30.6
.

Potts to Gibson, 0 runs

30.5
1

Potts to Knight, 1 run

30.4
.

Potts to Knight, 0 runs

30.3
1

Potts to Gibson, 1 run

30.2
W

Potts to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (bowled - Learoyd)

30.1
.

Potts to Learoyd, 0 runs

29.6
.

Carter to Knight, 0 runs

29.5
2

Carter to Knight, 2 runs

29.4
1

Carter to Learoyd, 1 run

29.3
1

Carter to Knight, 1 run

29.2
.

Carter to Knight, 0 runs

29.1
.

Carter to Knight, 0 runs

28.6
4

FMK Morris to Learoyd, 4 runs

28.5
1

FMK Morris to Knight, 1 run

28.4
1

FMK Morris to Learoyd, 1 run

28.3
1

FMK Morris to Knight, 1 run

28.2
1

FMK Morris to Learoyd, 1 run

28.1
2

FMK Morris to Learoyd, 2 runs

27.6
.

Carter to Knight, 0 runs

27.5
1

Carter to Learoyd, 1 run

27.4
6

Carter to Learoyd, 6 runs

27.3
1

Carter to Knight, 1 run

27.2
1

Carter to Learoyd, 1 run

27.1
.

Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs

26.6
4

FMK Morris to Knight, 4 runs

26.5
1

FMK Morris to Learoyd, 1 run

26.4
1

FMK Morris to Knight, 1 run

26.3
1

FMK Morris to Learoyd, 1 run

26.2
.

FMK Morris to Learoyd, 0 runs

26.1
1

FMK Morris to Knight, 1 run

25.7
1

Carter to Knight, 1 run

25.6
1

Carter to Learoyd, 1 run

25.5
4

Carter to Learoyd, 4 runs

25.4
.

Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs

25.3
4

Carter to Learoyd, 4 runs

25.2
.

Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs

25.1
1

Carter to Knight, 1 run

24.6
.

Cross to Learoyd, 0 runs

24.5
.

Cross to Learoyd, 0 runs

24.4
2

Cross to Learoyd, 2 runs

24.3
1

Cross to Knight, 1 run

24.2
.

Cross to Knight, 0 runs

24.1
.

Cross to Knight, 0 runs

23.6
.

Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs

23.5
.

Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs

23.4
.

Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs

23.3
1

Carter to Knight, 1 run

23.2
.

Carter to Knight, 0 runs

23.1
.

Carter to Knight, 0 runs

22.6
1

Cross to Knight, 1 run

22.5
1

Cross to Learoyd, 1 run

22.4
.

Cross to Learoyd, 0 runs

22.3
.

Cross to Learoyd, 0 runs

22.2
.

Cross to Learoyd, 0 runs

22.1
.

Cross to Learoyd, 0 runs

21.6
1

Carter to Learoyd, 1 run

21.5
.

Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs

21.4
.

Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs

21.3
.

Carter to Learoyd, 0 runs

21.2
W

Carter to Luff, appeal, wicket (caught - Luff)

21.1
.

Carter to Luff, 0 runs

20.6
.

Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs

20.5
4

Ecclestone to Knight, 4 runs

20.4
.

Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs

20.3
.

Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs

20.2
2

Ecclestone to Knight, 2 runs

20.1
.

Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs

19.6
.

Carter to Luff, 0 runs

19.5
.

Carter to Luff, 0 runs

19.4
1

Carter to Knight, 1 run

19.3
1

Carter to Luff, 1 run

19.2
1

Carter to Knight, 1 run

19.1
.

Carter to Knight, 0 runs

18.6
4

Ecclestone to Luff, 4 runs

18.5
.

Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs

18.4
.

Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs

18.3
.

Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs

18.2
.

Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs

18.1
1

Ecclestone to Knight, 1 run

17.6
.

Carter to Luff, 0 runs

17.5
1

Carter to Knight, 1 run

17.4
.

Carter to Knight, 0 runs

17.3
.

Carter to Knight, 0 runs

17.2
4

Carter to Knight, 4 runs

17.1
1

Carter to Luff, 1 run

16.6
.

Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs

16.5
2

Ecclestone to Knight, 2 runs

16.4
.

Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs

16.3
1

Ecclestone to Luff, leg bye

16.2
.

Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs

16.1
2

Ecclestone to Luff, 2 runs

15.6
1

Carter to Luff, 1 run

15.5
.

Carter to Luff, 0 runs

15.4
1

Carter to Knight, 1 run

15.3
1

Carter to Luff, 0 runs

15.2
.

Carter to Luff, 0 runs

15.1
1

Carter to Knight, 1 run

15.1
1

Carter to Knight, wide

14.6
.

Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs

14.5
.

Ecclestone to Luff, 0 runs

14.4
W

Ecclestone to Holland, appeal, wicket (bowled - Holland)

14.3
.

Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs

14.2
.

Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs

14.1
1

Ecclestone to Knight, 1 run

13.6
.

Potts to Holland, 0 runs

13.5
1

Potts to Knight, 1 run

13.4
1

Potts to Holland, 1 run

13.3
4

Potts to Holland, 4 runs

13.2
.

Potts to Holland, 0 runs

13.2
1

Potts to Holland, wide

13.1
1

Potts to Knight, 1 run

12.6
.

Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs

12.5
4

Ecclestone to Holland, 4 runs

12.4
.

Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs

12.3
.

Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs

12.2
2

Ecclestone to Holland, 2 runs

12.1
.

Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs

11.6
.

Potts to Knight, 0 runs

11.5
.

Potts to Knight, 0 runs

11.4
.

Potts to Knight, 0 runs

11.3
.

Potts to Knight, 0 runs

11.2
.

Potts to Knight, 0 runs

11.1
.

Potts to Knight, 0 runs

10.6
.

Ecclestone to Holland, 0 runs

10.5
1

Ecclestone to Knight, 1 run

10.4
.

Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs

10.3
.

Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs

10.2
.

Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs

10.1
.

Ecclestone to Knight, 0 runs

9.6
4

Potts to Holland, 4 runs

9.5
.

Potts to Holland, 0 runs

9.4
.

Potts to Holland, 0 runs

9.3
.

Potts to Holland, 0 runs

9.2
1

Potts to Knight, leg bye

9.1
.

Potts to Knight, 0 runs

9.1
1

Potts to Knight, wide

8.6
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

8.5
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

8.4
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

8.3
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

8.2
4

Gaur to Holland, 4 runs

8.1
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

7.6
.

Cross to Knight, 0 runs

7.5
.

Cross to Knight, 0 runs

7.4
.

Cross to Knight, 0 runs

7.3
.

Cross to Knight, 0 runs

7.2
.

Cross to Knight, 0 runs

7.1
1

Cross to Holland, 1 run

6.6
.

Gaur to Knight, 0 runs

6.6
1

Gaur to Knight, wide

6.5
W

Gaur to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)

6.4
.

Gaur to Odgers, 0 runs

6.3
1

Gaur to Holland, 1 run

6.3
1

Gaur to Holland, wide

6.2
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

6.1
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

5.6
.

Cross to Odgers, 0 runs

5.5
4

Cross to Odgers, 4 runs

5.4
.

Cross to Odgers, 0 runs

5.3
.

Cross to Odgers, 0 runs

5.2
.

Cross to Odgers, 0 runs

5.1
.

Cross to Odgers, 0 runs

4.6
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

4.5
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

4.4
1

Gaur to Odgers, leg bye

4.3
.

Gaur to Odgers, 0 runs

4.2
1

Gaur to Holland, 1 run

4.1
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

3.6
.

Cross to Odgers, 0 runs

3.5
4

Cross to Odgers, 4 runs

3.4
.

Cross to Odgers, 0 runs

3.3
.

Cross to Odgers, 0 runs

3.2
.

Cross to Odgers, 0 runs

3.1
.

Cross to Odgers, 0 runs

2.6
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

2.5
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

2.4
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

2.3
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

2.2
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

2.1
.

Gaur to Holland, 0 runs

2.1
1

Gaur to Holland, wide

1.6
4

Cross to Odgers, 4 runs

1.5
.

Cross to Odgers, 0 runs

1.4
1

Cross to Holland, 1 run

1.3
.

Cross to Holland, 0 runs

1.2
.

Cross to Holland, 0 runs

1.1
2

Cross to Holland, 2 runs

0.6
.

Gaur to Odgers, 0 runs

0.5
.

Gaur to Odgers, 0 runs

0.4
2

Gaur to Odgers, 2 runs

0.3
.

Gaur to Odgers, 0 runs

0.2
2

Gaur to Odgers, 2 runs

0.1
.

Gaur to Odgers, 0 runs

0.1
1

Gaur to Odgers, wide

49.6
2

Griffiths to Ecclestone, 2 runs

49.5
1

Griffiths to Gaur, 1 run

49.4
W

Griffiths to Carter, appeal, wicket (bowled - Carter)

49.3
.

Griffiths to Carter, 0 runs

49.2
4

Griffiths to Carter, 4 runs

49.1
W

Griffiths to Cross, appeal, wicket (bowled - Cross)

48.7
1

Holland to Cross, 1 run

48.6
.

Holland to Cross, 0 runs

48.5
nb

Holland to Cross, no ball + 4 byes

48.4
1

Holland to Ecclestone, 1 run

48.3
1

Holland to Cross, 1 run

48.2
4

Holland to Cross, 4 runs

48.1
4

Holland to Cross, 4 runs

47.6
.

Griffiths to Ecclestone, 0 runs

47.5
1

Griffiths to Cross, 1 run

47.4
4

Griffiths to Cross, 4 runs

47.3
1

Griffiths to Ecclestone, 1 run

47.3
1

Griffiths to Ecclestone, wide

47.2
1

Griffiths to Cross, 1 run

47.1
.

Griffiths to Cross, 0 runs

46.6
1

Holland to Cross, 1 run

46.5
.

Holland to Cross, 0 runs

46.4
.

Holland to Cross, 0 runs

46.3
.

Holland to Cross, 0 runs

46.2
.

Holland to Cross, 0 runs

46.1
1

Holland to Ecclestone, 1 run

45.6
.

Dean to Cross, 0 runs

45.5
1

Dean to Ecclestone, 1 run

45.4
1

Dean to Cross, 1 run

45.3
.

Dean to Cross, 0 runs

45.2
1

Dean to Ecclestone, 1 run

45.1
.

Dean to Ecclestone, 0 runs

44.6
1

Gibson to Ecclestone, 1 run

44.5
.

Gibson to Ecclestone, 0 runs

44.4
W

Gibson to Lister, appeal, wicket (caught - Lister)

44.3
1

Gibson to Cross, 1 run

44.2
1

Gibson to Lister, 1 run

44.1
1

Gibson to Cross, 1 run

43.6
.

Dean to Lister, 0 runs

43.5
4

Dean to Lister, 4 runs

43.4
1

Dean to Cross, 1 run

43.3
1

Dean to Lister, 1 run

43.2
.

Dean to Lister, 0 runs

43.1
4

Dean to Lister, 4 runs

42.6
.

Gibson to Cross, 0 runs

42.5
W

Gibson to FMK Morris, appeal, wicket (caught - FMK Morris)

42.4
4

Gibson to FMK Morris, 4 runs

42.3
1

Gibson to Lister, 1 run

42.2
1

Gibson to FMK Morris, 1 run

41.6
1

Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run

41.5
4

Harris to FMK Morris, 4 runs

41.4
1

Harris to Lister, 1 run

41.3
1

Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run

41.2
1

Harris to Lister, 1 run

41.1
4

Harris to Lister, 4 runs

40.6
1

Holland to Lister, 1 run

40.5
.

Holland to Lister, 0 runs

40.4
.

Holland to Lister, 0 runs

40.3
.

Holland to Lister, 0 runs

40.3
1

Holland to Lister, wide

40.2
.

Holland to Lister, 0 runs

40.1
1

Holland to FMK Morris, 1 run

39.6
1

Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run

39.5
1

Harris to Lister, 1 run

39.4
.

Harris to Lister, 0 runs

39.3
1

Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run

39.2
1

Harris to Lister, 1 run

39.1
W

Harris to Threlkeld, appeal, wicket (bowled - Threlkeld)

38.6
2

Holland to FMK Morris, 2 runs

38.5
.

Holland to FMK Morris, 0 runs

38.4
.

Holland to FMK Morris, 0 runs

38.3
1

Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run

38.2
.

Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs

38.1
.

Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs

37.6
4

Skelton to FMK Morris, 4 runs

37.5
1

Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run

37.4
4

Skelton to Threlkeld, 4 runs

37.3
4

Skelton to Threlkeld, 4 runs

37.2
.

Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs

37.1
.

Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs

36.6
1

Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run

36.5
1

Holland to FMK Morris, 1 run

36.4
1

Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run

36.3
.

Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs

36.2
1

Holland to FMK Morris, 1 run

36.1
1

Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run

35.6
.

Skelton to FMK Morris, 0 runs

35.5
2

Skelton to FMK Morris, 2 runs

35.4
.

Skelton to FMK Morris, 0 runs

35.3
2

Skelton to FMK Morris, 2 runs

35.2
1

Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run

35.1
1

Skelton to FMK Morris, 1 run

34.6
1

Griffiths to FMK Morris, 1 run

34.5
.

Griffiths to FMK Morris, 0 runs

34.4
1

Griffiths to Threlkeld, 1 run

34.3
1

Griffiths to FMK Morris, 1 run

34.2
.

Griffiths to FMK Morris, 0 runs

34.2
1

Griffiths to FMK Morris, wide

34.1
1

Griffiths to Threlkeld, 1 run

33.6
1

Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run

33.5
.

Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs

33.4
4

Skelton to Threlkeld, 4 runs

33.3
.

Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs

33.2
.

Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs

33.1
1

Skelton to FMK Morris, 1 run

32.6
4

Griffiths to Threlkeld, 4 runs

32.5
1

Griffiths to FMK Morris, 1 run

32.4
1

Griffiths to Threlkeld, 1 run

32.3
1

Griffiths to FMK Morris, 1 run

32.3
1

Griffiths to FMK Morris, wide

32.2
1

Griffiths to Threlkeld, 1 run

32.1
.

Griffiths to Threlkeld, 0 runs

31.6
.

Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs

31.5
1

Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run

31.4
1

Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run

31.3
.

Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs

31.2
1

Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run

31.1
.

Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs

30.6
1

Dean to Threlkeld, 1 run

30.5
.

Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs

30.4
1

Dean to FMK Morris, 1 run

30.3
.

Dean to FMK Morris, 0 runs

30.2
.

Dean to FMK Morris, 0 runs

30.1
.

Dean to FMK Morris, 0 runs

29.6
1

Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run

29.5
.

Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs

29.4
.

Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs

29.3
4

Harris to FMK Morris, 4 runs

29.2
1

Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run

29.1
4

Harris to Threlkeld, 4 runs

28.6
1

Dean to Threlkeld, 1 run

28.5
.

Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs

28.4
.

Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs

28.3
2

Dean to Threlkeld, 2 runs

28.2
.

Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs

28.1
1

Dean to FMK Morris, 1 run

27.6
1

Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run

27.5
.

Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs

27.4
.

Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs

27.3
1

Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run

27.2
.

Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs

27.1
4

Harris to Threlkeld, 4 runs

26.6
.

Holland to FMK Morris, 0 runs

26.5
1

Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run

26.4
1

Holland to FMK Morris, 1 run

26.3
1

Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run

26.2
.

Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs

26.1
1

Holland to FMK Morris, 1 run

25.6
.

Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs

25.5
4

Harris to Threlkeld, 4 runs

25.4
.

Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs

25.3
.

Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs

25.2
1

Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run

25.1
1

Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run

24.6
1

Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run

24.5
.

Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs

24.4
.

Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs

24.4
2

Holland to FMK Morris, leg bye

24.3
.

Holland to FMK Morris, 0 runs

24.2
1

Holland to Threlkeld, leg bye

24.1
1

Holland to FMK Morris, 1 run

23.6
.

Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs

23.5
.

Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs

23.4
1

Harris to FMK Morris, 1 run

23.3
.

Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs

23.2
.

Harris to FMK Morris, 0 runs

23.1
W

Harris to E Jones, appeal, wicket (caught - E Jones)

22.6
.

Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs

22.6
1

Holland to Threlkeld, wide

22.5
.

Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs

22.4
.

Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs

22.3
.

Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs

22.2
1

Holland to E Jones, 1 run

22.1
1

Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run

21.6
.

Harris to E Jones, 0 runs

21.5
.

Harris to E Jones, 0 runs

21.4
4

Harris to E Jones, 4 runs

21.3
.

Harris to E Jones, 0 runs

21.2
.

Harris to E Jones, 0 runs

21.1
1

Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run

20.6
.

Holland to E Jones, 0 runs

20.5
1

Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run

20.4
4

Holland to Threlkeld, 4 runs

20.3
.

Holland to Threlkeld, 0 runs

20.2
1

Holland to E Jones, 1 run

20.1
.

Holland to E Jones, 0 runs

20.1
1

Holland to E Jones, wide

19.6
.

Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs

19.5
.

Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs

19.4
.

Harris to Threlkeld, 0 runs

19.3
1

Harris to E Jones, 1 run

19.2
1

Harris to Threlkeld, 1 run

19.1
1

Harris to E Jones, 1 run

18.6
1

Holland to E Jones, 1 run

18.5
1

Holland to Threlkeld, 1 run

18.4
1

Holland to E Jones, 1 run

18.3
.

Holland to E Jones, 0 runs

18.2
.

Holland to E Jones, 0 runs

18.2
1

Holland to E Jones, wide

18.1
.

Holland to E Jones, 0 runs

17.6
.

Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs

17.5
1

Skelton to E Jones, 1 run

17.4
.

Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs

17.3
1

Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run

17.2
1

Skelton to E Jones, 1 run

17.1
1

Skelton to Threlkeld, 0 runs

16.6
.

Gibson to E Jones, 0 runs

16.5
4

Gibson to E Jones, 4 runs

16.4
.

Gibson to E Jones, 0 runs

16.3
1

Gibson to Threlkeld, 1 run

16.2
.

Gibson to Threlkeld, 0 runs

16.1
.

Gibson to Threlkeld, 0 runs

15.6
1

Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run

15.5
1

Skelton to E Jones, 1 run

15.4
.

Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs

15.3
1

Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run

15.2
1

Skelton to E Jones, 1 run

15.1
1

Skelton to Threlkeld, 1 run

14.6
.

Gibson to E Jones, 0 runs

14.5
1

Gibson to Threlkeld, 1 run

14.4
.

Gibson to Threlkeld, 0 runs

14.3
4

Gibson to Threlkeld, 4 runs

14.2
.

Gibson to Threlkeld, 0 runs

14.1
1

Gibson to E Jones, 1 run

13.6
.

Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs

13.5
.

Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs

13.4
.

Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs

13.3
.

Dean to Threlkeld, 0 runs

13.2
W

Dean to Seren Smale, appeal, wicket (stumped - Seren Smale)

13.1
1

Dean to E Jones, 1 run

12.6
.

Gibson to Seren Smale, 0 runs

12.5
1

Gibson to E Jones, 1 run

12.4
.

Gibson to E Jones, 0 runs

12.3
.

Gibson to E Jones, 0 runs

12.2
.

Gibson to E Jones, 0 runs

12.1
1

Gibson to Seren Smale, 1 run

12.1
2

Gibson to E Jones, 2 wides

11.6
1

Dean to E Jones, 1 run

11.5
.

Dean to E Jones, 0 runs

11.4
1

Dean to Seren Smale, 1 run

11.3
.

Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs

11.2
4

Dean to Seren Smale, 4 runs

11.1
.

Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs

10.6
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

10.5
4

Griffiths to E Jones, 4 runs

10.4
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

10.3
4

Griffiths to E Jones, 4 runs

10.2
1

Griffiths to Seren Smale, 1 run

10.1
.

Griffiths to Seren Smale, 0 runs

9.6
.

Dean to E Jones, 0 runs

9.5
1

Dean to Seren Smale, 1 run

9.4
.

Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs

9.3
.

Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs

9.2
2

Dean to Seren Smale, 2 runs

9.1
.

Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs

8.6
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

8.5
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

8.4
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

8.3
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

8.2
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

8.1
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

7.6
.

Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs

7.5
.

Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs

7.4
.

Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs

7.3
.

Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs

7.2
.

Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs

7.1
.

Dean to Seren Smale, 0 runs

6.6
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

6.5
4

Griffiths to E Jones, 4 runs

6.4
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

6.3
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

6.2
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

6.1
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

5.6
1

Skelton to E Jones, 1 run

5.5
1

Skelton to Seren Smale, 1 run

5.4
2

Skelton to Seren Smale, 2 runs

5.3
.

Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs

5.2
.

Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs

5.1
.

Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs

4.6
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

4.5
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

4.4
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

4.3
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

4.2
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

4.1
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

3.6
.

Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs

3.5
.

Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs

3.4
.

Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs

3.3
4

Skelton to Seren Smale, 4 runs

3.2
.

Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs

3.1
.

Skelton to Seren Smale, 0 runs

2.6
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

2.5
1

Griffiths to Seren Smale, 1 run

2.4
.

Griffiths to Seren Smale, 0 runs

2.3
.

Griffiths to Seren Smale, 0 runs

2.2
W

Griffiths to Clarke, appeal, wicket (caught - Clarke)

2.1
4

Griffiths to Clarke, 4 runs

1.6
1

Skelton to Clarke, 1 run

1.5
1

Skelton to E Jones, 1 run

1.4
.

Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs

1.3
1

Skelton to Clarke, 1 run

1.2
1

Skelton to E Jones, 1 run

1.1
.

Skelton to E Jones, 0 runs

0.6
.

Griffiths to Clarke, 0 runs

0.5
1

Griffiths to E Jones, 1 run

0.4
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

0.4
1

Griffiths to E Jones, wide

0.4
1

Griffiths to E Jones, wide

0.3
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

0.2
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

0.1
.

Griffiths to E Jones, 0 runs

0.1
1

Griffiths to E Jones, wide