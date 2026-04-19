Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 19.04.2026

List a

LAT
LAT

259

SOM
SOM

260

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, April 19, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Lancashire Thunder Squad

PlayersJones Evelyn, Clarke Alice, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie, Morris Fi, Lister Ailsa, Cross Kate, Ecclestone Sophie, Carter Darcey, Gaur Mahika, Potts Grace
BenchJones Hannah, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Norris Tara

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Holland Niamh, Knight Heather, Luff Sophie Natasha, Learoyd Anika, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Hazell Jess, Griffiths Alex, Skelton Chloe, Harris Lola
BenchAnderson Ellie, Barnes Olivia, Davis Ruby, Jones Katie, Vukusic Erin

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet