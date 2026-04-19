Match details Lancashire Thunder vs Somerset List a One-Day Cup, Women 19.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Somerset won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, April 19, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lancashire Thunder Squad
|Players
|Jones Evelyn, Clarke Alice, Smale Seren, Threlkeld Ellie, Morris Fi, Lister Ailsa, Cross Kate, Ecclestone Sophie, Carter Darcey, Gaur Mahika, Potts Grace
|Bench
|Jones Hannah, Lamb Emma, Lewis Gaby, Norris Tara
Somerset Squad
|Players
|Odgers Rebecca, Holland Niamh, Knight Heather, Luff Sophie Natasha, Learoyd Anika, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Hazell Jess, Griffiths Alex, Skelton Chloe, Harris Lola
|Bench
|Anderson Ellie, Barnes Olivia, Davis Ruby, Jones Katie, Vukusic Erin
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet