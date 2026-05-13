Highlights Somerset vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.05.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

222

BLA
BLA

224

39.1
4

Skelton to SJ Bryce, 4 runs

38.6
4

Griffiths to Beaumont, 4 runs

38.5
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

38.4
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

38.3
4

Griffiths to Beaumont, 4 runs

38.2
1

Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 1 run

38.1
4

Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 4 runs

37.6
1

Skelton to SJ Bryce, 1 run

37.5
5

Skelton to Beaumont, 5 runs

37.4
1

Skelton to SJ Bryce, 1 run

37.3
W

Skelton to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (caught - Prendergast)

37.2
1

Skelton to Beaumont, 1 run

37.1
1

Skelton to Prendergast, 1 run

36.6
.

Anderson to Beaumont, 0 runs

36.6
1

Anderson to Beaumont, wide

36.5
1

Anderson to Prendergast, 1 run

36.4
4

Anderson to Prendergast, 4 runs

36.3
.

Anderson to Prendergast, 0 runs

36.2
1

Anderson to Beaumont, 1 run

36.1
4

Anderson to Beaumont, 4 runs

35.6
1

Skelton to Beaumont, 1 run

35.5
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

35.4
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

35.3
1

Skelton to Prendergast, 1 run

34.6
1

Anderson to Prendergast, 1 run

34.5
.

Anderson to Prendergast, 0 runs

34.4
.

Anderson to Prendergast, 0 runs

34.3
.

Anderson to Prendergast, 0 runs

34.2
1

Anderson to Beaumont, 1 run

34.1
.

Anderson to Beaumont, 0 runs

33.6
.

Westley to Prendergast, 0 runs

33.5
W

Westley to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (caught - Elwiss)

33.4
4

Westley to Elwiss, 4 runs

33.3
1

Westley to Beaumont, 1 run

33.2
.

Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs

33.1
4

Westley to Beaumont, 4 runs

32.6
1

Anderson to Beaumont, 1 run

32.5
2

Anderson to Beaumont, 2 runs

32.4
1

Anderson to Elwiss, 1 run

32.3
1

Anderson to Beaumont, 1 run

32.2
.

Anderson to Beaumont, 0 runs

32.1
.

Anderson to Beaumont, 0 runs

32.1
1

Anderson to Beaumont, wide

31.6
.

Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs

31.5
.

Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs

31.4
.

Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs

31.2
1

Westley to Elwiss, 1 run

31.2
1

Westley to Elwiss, wide

31.1
1

Westley to Beaumont, 1 run

30.6
1

Griffiths to Beaumont, 1 run

30.5
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

30.4
4

Griffiths to Beaumont, 4 runs

30.3
1

Griffiths to Elwiss, 1 run

30.2
.

Griffiths to Elwiss, 0 runs

30.1
4

Griffiths to Elwiss, 4 runs

29.6
1

Westley to Elwiss, 1 run

29.5
.

Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs

29.4
.

Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs

29.3
4

Westley to Elwiss, 4 runs

29.2
4

Westley to Elwiss, 4 runs

29.1
.

Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs

28.6
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

28.6
1

Griffiths to Beaumont, wide

28.5
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

28.4
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

28.3
6

Griffiths to Beaumont, 6 runs

28.2
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

28.1
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

27.6
1

Westley to Beaumont, bye

27.5
4

Westley to Beaumont, 4 runs

27.4
1

Westley to Elwiss, 1 run

27.3
1

Westley to Beaumont, 1 run

27.2
2

Westley to Beaumont, 2 runs

27.1
.

Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs

26.6
.

Griffiths to Elwiss, 0 runs

26.5
.

Griffiths to Elwiss, 0 runs

26.4
.

Griffiths to Elwiss, 0 runs

26.1
.

Harris to Beaumont, 0 runs

25.6
.

Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs

25.5
.

Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs

25.4
.

Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs

25.3
2

Skelton to Elwiss, 2 runs

25.2
1

Skelton to Beaumont, 1 run

25.1
1

Skelton to Elwiss, 1 run

24.6
1

Harris to Elwiss, 1 run

24.5
2

Harris to Elwiss, 2 runs

24.4
4

Harris to Elwiss, 4 runs

24.3
.

Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs

24.2
.

Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs

24.1
.

Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs

23.6
2

Skelton to Beaumont, 2 runs

23.5
1

Skelton to Elwiss, 1 run

23.4
.

Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs

23.3
.

Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs

23.2
1

Skelton to Beaumont, 1 run

23.1
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

22.6
.

Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs

22.5
.

Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs

22.5
1

Holland to Elwiss, wide

22.4
2

Holland to Elwiss, 2 runs

22.3
4

Holland to Elwiss, 4 runs

22.2
.

Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs

22.1
.

Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs

21.6
4

Westley to Beaumont, 4 runs

21.5
.

Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs

21.4
1

Westley to Elwiss, 1 run

21.3
.

Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs

21.2
1

Westley to Beaumont, 1 run

21.1
.

Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs

20.6
1

Holland to Beaumont, 1 run

20.5
1

Holland to Elwiss, 1 run

20.4
1

Holland to Beaumont, 1 run

20.3
1

Holland to Elwiss, 1 run

20.2
1

Holland to Beaumont, 1 run

20.1
.

Holland to Beaumont, 0 runs

19.6
.

Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs

19.5
.

Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs

19.4
1

Westley to Beaumont, 1 run

19.3
.

Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs

19.2
1

Westley to Elwiss, 1 run

19.1
4

Westley to Elwiss, 4 runs

18.6
.

Holland to Beaumont, 0 runs

18.5
1

Holland to Elwiss, 1 run

18.4
1

Holland to Beaumont, 1 run

18.3
.

Holland to Beaumont, 0 runs

18.2
1

Holland to Elwiss, 1 run

18.1
.

Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs

17.6
.

Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs

17.5
.

Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs

17.4
.

Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs

17.3
2

Westley to Beaumont, 2 runs

17.2
.

Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs

17.1
.

Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs

16.6
.

Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs

16.5
1

Holland to Beaumont, 1 run

16.4
.

Holland to Beaumont, 0 runs

16.3
.

Holland to Beaumont, 0 runs

16.2
1

Holland to Elwiss, 1 run

16.1
.

Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs

15.6
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

15.5
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

15.4
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

15.4
1

Skelton to Beaumont, wide

15.3
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

15.2
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

15.1
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

14.6
.

Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs

14.5
1

Harris to Beaumont, 1 run

14.4
1

Harris to Elwiss, 1 run

14.3
4

Harris to Elwiss, 4 runs

14.2
.

Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs

14.1
.

Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs

13.6
1

Skelton to Elwiss, 1 run

13.5
4

Skelton to Elwiss, 4 runs

13.4
1

Skelton to Beaumont, 1 run

13.3
1

Skelton to Elwiss, 1 run

13.2
.

Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs

13.1
.

Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs

12.6
.

Harris to Beaumont, 0 runs

12.5
.

Harris to Beaumont, 0 runs

12.4
1

Harris to Elwiss, 1 run

12.3
4

Harris to Elwiss, 4 runs

12.2
.

Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs

12.2
1

Harris to Elwiss, wide

12.1
.

Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs

11.6
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

11.5
1

Skelton to Elwiss, 1 run

11.4
.

Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs

11.3
.

Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs

11.2
.

Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs

11.1
.

Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs

10.6
1

Harris to Elwiss, 1 run

10.5
1

Harris to Beaumont, 1 run

10.4
1

Harris to Elwiss, 1 run

10.3
4

Harris to Elwiss, 4 runs

10.2
W

Harris to KE Bryce, wicket (lbw - KE Bryce)

10.1
.

Harris to KE Bryce, 0 runs

9.6
4

Skelton to Beaumont, 4 runs

9.4
4

Skelton to Beaumont, 4 runs

9.3
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

9.2
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

9.1
4

Skelton to Beaumont, 4 runs

8.6
1

Griffiths to Beaumont, 1 run

8.4
1

Griffiths to KE Bryce, 1 run

8.3
4

Griffiths to KE Bryce, 4 runs

8.2
.

Griffiths to KE Bryce, 0 runs

8.2
1

Griffiths to KE Bryce, wide

8.1
.

Griffiths to KE Bryce, 0 runs

7.6
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.5
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.4
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.3
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.2
.

Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs

7.1
4

Skelton to Beaumont, 4 runs

6.6
.

Griffiths to KE Bryce, 0 runs

6.5
W

Griffiths to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)

6.4
.

Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs

6.3
1

Griffiths to Beaumont, 1 run

6.2
1

Griffiths to Kelly, 1 run

6.1
1

Griffiths to Beaumont, bye

5.6
.

Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs

5.5
.

Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs

5.4
1

Anderson to Beaumont, 1 run

5.3
.

Anderson to Beaumont, 0 runs

5.2
.

Anderson to Beaumont, 0 runs

5.1
4

Anderson to Beaumont, 4 runs

4.6
.

Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs

4.5
.

Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs

4.4
1

Griffiths to Beaumont, 1 run

4.3
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

4.2
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

4.1
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

3.6
.

Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs

3.5
.

Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs

3.4
.

Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs

3.3
.

Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs

3.2
.

Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs

3.1
.

Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs

2.6
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

2.5
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

2.4
.

Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs

2.3
1

Griffiths to Kelly, 1 run

2.2
.

Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs

2.1
1

Griffiths to Beaumont, leg bye

1.6
4

Anderson to Kelly, 4 runs

1.5
4

Anderson to Kelly, 4 runs

1.4
.

Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs

1.3
.

Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs

1.2
.

Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs

1.1
1

Anderson to Beaumont, 1 run

0.6
.

Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs

0.5
.

Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs

0.4
.

Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs

0.3
.

Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs

0.2
2

Griffiths to Kelly, 2 leg byes

0.1
1

Griffiths to Beaumont, 1 run

0.1
2

Griffiths to Kelly, 2 wides

49.6
2

Phillips to Anderson, 2 runs

49.5
.

Phillips to Anderson, 0 runs

49.4
W

Phillips to Anderson, 1 run, wicket (run out - Westley)

49.3
1

Phillips to Westley, 1 run

49.2
.

Phillips to Westley, 0 runs

49.1
.

Phillips to Westley, 0 runs

48.6
1

Ballinger to Westley, 1 run

48.5
.

Ballinger to Westley, 0 runs

48.4
2

Ballinger to Westley, 2 runs

48.3
1

Ballinger to Anderson, 1 run

48.2
W

Ballinger to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (bowled - Griffiths)

48.1
6

Ballinger to Griffiths, 6 runs

47.6
2

KE Bryce to Westley, 2 runs

47.5
.

KE Bryce to Westley, 0 runs

47.4
.

KE Bryce to Westley, 0 runs

47.3
1

KE Bryce to Griffiths, 1 run

47.2
W

KE Bryce to Griffiths, wicket (run out - Skelton)

47.1
1

KE Bryce to Skelton, 1 run

46.6
2

Prendergast to Griffiths, 2 runs

46.5
1

Prendergast to Skelton, 1 run

46.4
.

Prendergast to Skelton, 0 runs

46.3
1

Prendergast to Griffiths, 1 run

46.2
4

Prendergast to Griffiths, 4 runs

46.1
.

Prendergast to Griffiths, 0 runs

45.6
4

KE Bryce to Skelton, 4 runs

45.5
1

KE Bryce to Griffiths, 1 run

45.4
1

KE Bryce to Skelton, 1 run

45.3
W

KE Bryce to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (caught - Learoyd)

45.2
1

KE Bryce to Griffiths, 1 run

45.1
1

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 1 run

44.6
.

Prendergast to Griffiths, 0 runs

44.5
2

Prendergast to Griffiths, 2 runs

44.4
2

Prendergast to Griffiths, 2 runs

44.3
.

Prendergast to Griffiths, 0 runs

44.2
1

Prendergast to Learoyd, 1 run

44.1
1

Ballinger to Griffiths, 1 run

43.6
.

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs

43.5
1

KE Bryce to Griffiths, 1 run

43.4
.

KE Bryce to Griffiths, 0 runs

43.3
1

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 1 run

43.2
4

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 4 runs

43.1
4

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 4 runs

42.6
.

Ballinger to Griffiths, 0 runs

42.6
nb

Ballinger to Learoyd, no ball + 1 run

42.5
1

Ballinger to Griffiths, 1 run

42.4
1

Ballinger to Learoyd, 1 run

42.3
2

Ballinger to Learoyd, 2 runs

42.2
1

Ballinger to Griffiths, 1 run

42.1
1

Ballinger to Learoyd, 1 run

41.6
.

Phillips to Griffiths, 0 runs

41.5
.

Phillips to Griffiths, 0 runs

41.4
1

Phillips to Learoyd, 1 run

41.3
4

Phillips to Learoyd, 4 runs

41.2
1

Phillips to Griffiths, 1 run

41.1
1

Phillips to Learoyd, 1 run

40.6
.

Ballinger to Griffiths, 0 runs

40.5
3

Ballinger to Learoyd, 3 runs

40.4
.

Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs

40.3
.

Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs

40.2
4

Ballinger to Learoyd, 4 runs

40.1
1

Ballinger to Griffiths, 1 run

39.6
.

Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs

39.5
4

Phillips to Learoyd, 4 runs

39.4
.

Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs

39.3
.

Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs

39.2
1

Phillips to Griffiths, leg bye

39.1
1

Phillips to Learoyd, bye

38.6
1

Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run

38.5
1lb

Gordon to Griffiths, leg bye, appeal

38.4
1

Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run

38.3
.

Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs

38.2
4

Gordon to Griffiths, 4 runs

38.1
1

Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run

37.6
1

Higham to Learoyd, 1 run

37.5
.

Higham to Griffiths, 0 runs

37.4
1

Higham to Learoyd, 1 run

37.3
.

Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs

37.2
.

Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs

37.1
4

Higham to Learoyd, 4 runs

36.6
2

Gordon to Griffiths, 2 runs

36.5
.

Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs

36.4
.

Gordon to Griffiths, appeal

36.3
2

Gordon to Griffiths, 2 runs

36.2
.

Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs

36.1
.

Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs

35.6
.

Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs

35.5
.

Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs

35.4
3

Elwiss to Learoyd, 3 runs

35.3
1

Elwiss to Learoyd, 1 run

35.2
1

Elwiss to Griffiths, 1 run

35.1
.

Elwiss to Griffiths, 0 runs

34.1
4

Gordon to Learoyd, 4 runs

33.6
.

Elwiss to Griffiths, 0 runs

33.5
.

Elwiss to Griffiths, 0 runs

33.4
.

Elwiss to Griffiths, 0 runs

33.3
1

Elwiss to Learoyd, 1 run

33.2
.

Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs

33.1
2

Elwiss to Learoyd, 2 runs

32.6
.

Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs

32.5
1

Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run

32.4
.

Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs

32.3
.

Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs

32.3
1

Gordon to Learoyd, wide

32.2
1

Gordon to Griffiths, 1 run

32.1
1

Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run

31.6
1

Elwiss to Learoyd, 1 run

31.5
1

Elwiss to Griffiths, 1 run

31.4
1

Elwiss to Learoyd, 1 run

31.3
.

Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs

31.2
1

Elwiss to Griffiths, 1 run

31.1
.

Elwiss to Griffiths, 0 runs

30.5
.

Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs

30.4
1

Gordon to Griffiths, 1 run

30.3
.

Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs

30.2
.

Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs

30.1
.

Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs

29.6
2

Elwiss to Learoyd, 2 runs

29.5
1

Elwiss to Griffiths, 1 run

29.4
.

Elwiss to Griffiths, appeal

29.3
.

Elwiss to Griffiths, 0 runs

29.2
1

Elwiss to Learoyd, 1 run

29.1
.

Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs

28.6
.

Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs

28.5
.

Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs

28.4
W

Gordon to Jones, appeal, wicket (stumped - Jones)

28.3
.

Gordon to Jones, 0 runs

28.2
.

Gordon to Jones, 0 runs

28.1
.

Gordon to Jones, 0 runs

27.6
1

Elwiss to Jones, 1 run

27.5
.

Elwiss to Jones, 0 runs

27.4
1

Elwiss to Learoyd, 1 run

27.3
.

Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs

27.2
.

Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs

27.1
.

Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs

26.6
1

Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run

26.5
1

Gordon to Jones, 1 run

26.4
.

Gordon to Jones, 0 runs

26.3
.

Gordon to Jones, 0 runs

26.2
1

Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run

26.1
.

Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs

25.6
.

Higham to Jones, 0 runs

25.5
.

Higham to Jones, 0 runs

25.4
1

Higham to Learoyd, 1 run

25.3
1

Higham to Jones, 1 run

25.2
.

Higham to Jones, 0 runs

25.1
.

Higham to Jones, 0 runs

24.6
1

Gordon to Jones, 1 run

24.5
2

Gordon to Jones, 2 runs

24.4
.

Gordon to Jones, 0 runs

24.3
.

Gordon to Jones, 0 runs

24.2
.

Gordon to Jones, 0 runs

24.1
W

Gordon to Hazell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hazell)

23.6
1

Higham to Hazell, 1 run

23.5
.

Higham to Hazell, 0 runs

23.4
4

Higham to Hazell, 4 runs

23.3
1

Higham to Learoyd, 1 run

23.2
1

Higham to Hazell, 1 run

23.1
.

Higham to Hazell, 0 runs

22.6
.

Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs

22.5
1

Gordon to Hazell, 1 run

22.4
.

Gordon to Hazell, 0 runs

22.3
1

Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run

22.2
.

Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs

22.1
1

Gordon to Hazell, 1 run

21.6
1

Higham to Hazell, 1 run

21.5
1

Higham to Learoyd, 1 run

21.4
.

Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs

21.3
1

Higham to Hazell, 1 run

21.2
2

Higham to Hazell, 2 runs

21.1
1

Higham to Learoyd, 1 run

20.6
.

Gordon to Hazell, 0 runs

20.5
1

Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run

20.4
1

Gordon to Hazell, 1 run

20.3
.

Gordon to Hazell, 0 runs

20.2
1

Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run

20.1
1

Gordon to Hazell, 1 run

19.6
1

Higham to Hazell, 1 run

19.5
1

Higham to Learoyd, 1 run

19.4
1

Higham to Learoyd, 1 run

19.3
1

Higham to Learoyd, 1 run

19.2
1

Higham to Hazell, 1 run

18.6
1

KE Bryce to Hazell, 1 run

18.5
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

18.4
4

KE Bryce to Hazell, 4 runs

18.3
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

18.2
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

18.1
1

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 1 run

17.6
.

Higham to Hazell, 0 runs

17.5
1

Higham to Learoyd, 1 run

17.4
.

Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs

17.3
.

Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs

17.2
.

Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs

17.1
.

Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs

16.6
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

16.5
1

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 1 run

16.4
1

KE Bryce to Hazell, 1 run

16.3
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

16.2
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

16.1
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

15.6
.

Prendergast to Learoyd, 0 runs

15.5
1

Prendergast to Hazell, leg bye

15.4
4

Prendergast to Hazell, 4 runs

15.3
1

Prendergast to Learoyd, 1 run

15.2
.

Prendergast to Learoyd, 0 runs

15.1
4

Prendergast to Learoyd, 4 runs

14.6
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

14.5
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

14.4
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

14.3
1

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 1 run

14.2
.

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs

14.1
1

KE Bryce to Hazell, 1 run

13.6
1

Prendergast to Hazell, 1 run

13.5
.

Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs

13.4
2

Prendergast to Hazell, 2 runs

13.3
.

Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs

13.2
.

Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs

13.1
.

Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs

12.6
.

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs

12.5
.

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs

12.4
.

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs

12.3
.

KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs

12.2
1

KE Bryce to Hazell, 1 run

12.1
.

KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs

11.6
2

Prendergast to Learoyd, 2 runs

11.5
.

Prendergast to Learoyd, 0 runs

11.4
.

Prendergast to Learoyd, 0 runs

11.3
1

Prendergast to Hazell, bye

11.2
.

Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs

10.6
.

Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.5
.

Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs

10.3
.

Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs

9.6
.

Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs

9.5
.

Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs

9.4
.

Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs

9.2
W

Prendergast to Luff, appeal, wicket (bowled - Luff)

9.1
1

Prendergast to Learoyd, 1 run

8.6
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

8.5
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

8.3
1

Ballinger to Learoyd, bye

8.2
1

Ballinger to Luff, 1 run

8.1
1

Ballinger to Learoyd, 1 run

7.6
1

Phillips to Learoyd, 1 run

7.5
.

Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs

7.5
1

Phillips to Learoyd, wide

7.4
1

Phillips to Luff, 1 run

7.3
4

Phillips to Luff, 4 runs

7.2
.

Phillips to Luff, 0 runs

7.1
.

Phillips to Luff, 0 runs

6.6
2

Ballinger to Learoyd, 2 runs

6.5
1

Ballinger to Luff, 1 run

6.2
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

6.1
.

Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs

5.6
.

Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs

5.5
1

Phillips to Luff, 1 run

5.4
.

Phillips to Luff, 0 runs

5.3
.

Phillips to Luff, 0 runs

5.2
W

Phillips to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)

5.1
.

Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs

4.6
.

Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.5
2

Ballinger to Learoyd, 2 runs

4.4
.

Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.3
.

Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.2
.

Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs

4.1
4

Ballinger to Learoyd, 4 runs

3.6
4

Phillips to Odgers, 4 runs

3.5
1

Phillips to Learoyd, 1 run

3.5
1

Phillips to Learoyd, wide

3.4
.

Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.3
.

Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.2
.

Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs

3.1
.

Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs

2.6
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

2.5
1

Ballinger to Learoyd, 1 run

2.3
1

Ballinger to Odgers, 1 run

2.2
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

2.1
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

1.6
W

Phillips to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)

1.5
.

Phillips to Holland, 0 runs

1.4
4

Phillips to Holland, 4 runs

1.3
.

Phillips to Holland, 0 runs

1.2
.

Phillips to Holland, 0 runs

1.1
.

Phillips to Holland, 0 runs

0.6
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

0.5
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

0.4
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

0.3
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

0.2
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs

0.1
.

Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs