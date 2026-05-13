Highlights Somerset vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.05.2026
Skelton to SJ Bryce, 4 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 4 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 4 runs
Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Griffiths to SJ Bryce, 4 runs
Skelton to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Skelton to Beaumont, 5 runs
Skelton to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Skelton to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (caught - Prendergast)
Skelton to Beaumont, 1 run
Skelton to Prendergast, 1 run
Anderson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Anderson to Beaumont, wide
Anderson to Prendergast, 1 run
Anderson to Prendergast, 4 runs
Anderson to Prendergast, 0 runs
Anderson to Beaumont, 1 run
Anderson to Beaumont, 4 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 1 run
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Prendergast, 1 run
Anderson to Prendergast, 1 run
Anderson to Prendergast, 0 runs
Anderson to Prendergast, 0 runs
Anderson to Prendergast, 0 runs
Anderson to Beaumont, 1 run
Anderson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Westley to Prendergast, 0 runs
Westley to Elwiss, appeal, wicket (caught - Elwiss)
Westley to Elwiss, 4 runs
Westley to Beaumont, 1 run
Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs
Westley to Beaumont, 4 runs
Anderson to Beaumont, 1 run
Anderson to Beaumont, 2 runs
Anderson to Elwiss, 1 run
Anderson to Beaumont, 1 run
Anderson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Anderson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Anderson to Beaumont, wide
Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs
Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs
Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs
Westley to Elwiss, 1 run
Westley to Elwiss, wide
Westley to Beaumont, 1 run
Griffiths to Beaumont, 1 run
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 4 runs
Griffiths to Elwiss, 1 run
Griffiths to Elwiss, 0 runs
Griffiths to Elwiss, 4 runs
Westley to Elwiss, 1 run
Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs
Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs
Westley to Elwiss, 4 runs
Westley to Elwiss, 4 runs
Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, wide
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 6 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Westley to Beaumont, bye
Westley to Beaumont, 4 runs
Westley to Elwiss, 1 run
Westley to Beaumont, 1 run
Westley to Beaumont, 2 runs
Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs
Griffiths to Elwiss, 0 runs
Griffiths to Elwiss, 0 runs
Griffiths to Elwiss, 0 runs
Harris to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs
Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs
Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs
Skelton to Elwiss, 2 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 1 run
Skelton to Elwiss, 1 run
Harris to Elwiss, 1 run
Harris to Elwiss, 2 runs
Harris to Elwiss, 4 runs
Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs
Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs
Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 2 runs
Skelton to Elwiss, 1 run
Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs
Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 1 run
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs
Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs
Holland to Elwiss, wide
Holland to Elwiss, 2 runs
Holland to Elwiss, 4 runs
Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs
Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs
Westley to Beaumont, 4 runs
Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs
Westley to Elwiss, 1 run
Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs
Westley to Beaumont, 1 run
Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs
Holland to Beaumont, 1 run
Holland to Elwiss, 1 run
Holland to Beaumont, 1 run
Holland to Elwiss, 1 run
Holland to Beaumont, 1 run
Holland to Beaumont, 0 runs
Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs
Westley to Elwiss, 0 runs
Westley to Beaumont, 1 run
Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs
Westley to Elwiss, 1 run
Westley to Elwiss, 4 runs
Holland to Beaumont, 0 runs
Holland to Elwiss, 1 run
Holland to Beaumont, 1 run
Holland to Beaumont, 0 runs
Holland to Elwiss, 1 run
Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs
Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs
Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs
Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs
Westley to Beaumont, 2 runs
Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs
Westley to Beaumont, 0 runs
Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs
Holland to Beaumont, 1 run
Holland to Beaumont, 0 runs
Holland to Beaumont, 0 runs
Holland to Elwiss, 1 run
Holland to Elwiss, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, wide
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs
Harris to Beaumont, 1 run
Harris to Elwiss, 1 run
Harris to Elwiss, 4 runs
Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs
Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs
Skelton to Elwiss, 1 run
Skelton to Elwiss, 4 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 1 run
Skelton to Elwiss, 1 run
Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs
Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs
Harris to Beaumont, 0 runs
Harris to Beaumont, 0 runs
Harris to Elwiss, 1 run
Harris to Elwiss, 4 runs
Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs
Harris to Elwiss, wide
Harris to Elwiss, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Elwiss, 1 run
Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs
Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs
Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs
Skelton to Elwiss, 0 runs
Harris to Elwiss, 1 run
Harris to Beaumont, 1 run
Harris to Elwiss, 1 run
Harris to Elwiss, 4 runs
Harris to KE Bryce, wicket (lbw - KE Bryce)
Harris to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 4 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 4 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 4 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 1 run
Griffiths to KE Bryce, 1 run
Griffiths to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Griffiths to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Griffiths to KE Bryce, wide
Griffiths to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 0 runs
Skelton to Beaumont, 4 runs
Griffiths to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Griffiths to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)
Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 1 run
Griffiths to Kelly, 1 run
Griffiths to Beaumont, bye
Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs
Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs
Anderson to Beaumont, 1 run
Anderson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Anderson to Beaumont, 0 runs
Anderson to Beaumont, 4 runs
Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs
Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 1 run
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs
Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs
Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs
Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs
Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs
Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, 0 runs
Griffiths to Kelly, 1 run
Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs
Griffiths to Beaumont, leg bye
Anderson to Kelly, 4 runs
Anderson to Kelly, 4 runs
Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs
Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs
Anderson to Kelly, 0 runs
Anderson to Beaumont, 1 run
Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs
Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs
Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs
Griffiths to Kelly, 0 runs
Griffiths to Kelly, 2 leg byes
Griffiths to Beaumont, 1 run
Griffiths to Kelly, 2 wides
Phillips to Anderson, 2 runs
Phillips to Anderson, 0 runs
Phillips to Anderson, 1 run, wicket (run out - Westley)
Phillips to Westley, 1 run
Phillips to Westley, 0 runs
Phillips to Westley, 0 runs
Ballinger to Westley, 1 run
Ballinger to Westley, 0 runs
Ballinger to Westley, 2 runs
Ballinger to Anderson, 1 run
Ballinger to Griffiths, appeal, wicket (bowled - Griffiths)
Ballinger to Griffiths, 6 runs
KE Bryce to Westley, 2 runs
KE Bryce to Westley, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Westley, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Griffiths, 1 run
KE Bryce to Griffiths, wicket (run out - Skelton)
KE Bryce to Skelton, 1 run
Prendergast to Griffiths, 2 runs
Prendergast to Skelton, 1 run
Prendergast to Skelton, 0 runs
Prendergast to Griffiths, 1 run
Prendergast to Griffiths, 4 runs
Prendergast to Griffiths, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Skelton, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Griffiths, 1 run
KE Bryce to Skelton, 1 run
KE Bryce to Learoyd, appeal, wicket (caught - Learoyd)
KE Bryce to Griffiths, 1 run
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 1 run
Prendergast to Griffiths, 0 runs
Prendergast to Griffiths, 2 runs
Prendergast to Griffiths, 2 runs
Prendergast to Griffiths, 0 runs
Prendergast to Learoyd, 1 run
Ballinger to Griffiths, 1 run
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Griffiths, 1 run
KE Bryce to Griffiths, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 1 run
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 4 runs
Ballinger to Griffiths, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, no ball + 1 run
Ballinger to Griffiths, 1 run
Ballinger to Learoyd, 1 run
Ballinger to Learoyd, 2 runs
Ballinger to Griffiths, 1 run
Ballinger to Learoyd, 1 run
Phillips to Griffiths, 0 runs
Phillips to Griffiths, 0 runs
Phillips to Learoyd, 1 run
Phillips to Learoyd, 4 runs
Phillips to Griffiths, 1 run
Phillips to Learoyd, 1 run
Ballinger to Griffiths, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 3 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 4 runs
Ballinger to Griffiths, 1 run
Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs
Phillips to Learoyd, 4 runs
Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs
Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs
Phillips to Griffiths, leg bye
Phillips to Learoyd, bye
Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run
Gordon to Griffiths, leg bye, appeal
Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run
Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 4 runs
Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run
Higham to Learoyd, 1 run
Higham to Griffiths, 0 runs
Higham to Learoyd, 1 run
Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs
Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs
Higham to Learoyd, 4 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 2 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, appeal
Gordon to Griffiths, 2 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs
Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs
Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs
Elwiss to Learoyd, 3 runs
Elwiss to Learoyd, 1 run
Elwiss to Griffiths, 1 run
Elwiss to Griffiths, 0 runs
Gordon to Learoyd, 4 runs
Elwiss to Griffiths, 0 runs
Elwiss to Griffiths, 0 runs
Elwiss to Griffiths, 0 runs
Elwiss to Learoyd, 1 run
Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs
Elwiss to Learoyd, 2 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs
Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run
Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gordon to Learoyd, wide
Gordon to Griffiths, 1 run
Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run
Elwiss to Learoyd, 1 run
Elwiss to Griffiths, 1 run
Elwiss to Learoyd, 1 run
Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs
Elwiss to Griffiths, 1 run
Elwiss to Griffiths, 0 runs
Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 1 run
Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs
Elwiss to Learoyd, 2 runs
Elwiss to Griffiths, 1 run
Elwiss to Griffiths, appeal
Elwiss to Griffiths, 0 runs
Elwiss to Learoyd, 1 run
Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs
Gordon to Griffiths, 0 runs
Gordon to Jones, appeal, wicket (stumped - Jones)
Gordon to Jones, 0 runs
Gordon to Jones, 0 runs
Gordon to Jones, 0 runs
Elwiss to Jones, 1 run
Elwiss to Jones, 0 runs
Elwiss to Learoyd, 1 run
Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs
Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs
Elwiss to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run
Gordon to Jones, 1 run
Gordon to Jones, 0 runs
Gordon to Jones, 0 runs
Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run
Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs
Higham to Jones, 0 runs
Higham to Jones, 0 runs
Higham to Learoyd, 1 run
Higham to Jones, 1 run
Higham to Jones, 0 runs
Higham to Jones, 0 runs
Gordon to Jones, 1 run
Gordon to Jones, 2 runs
Gordon to Jones, 0 runs
Gordon to Jones, 0 runs
Gordon to Jones, 0 runs
Gordon to Hazell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Hazell)
Higham to Hazell, 1 run
Higham to Hazell, 0 runs
Higham to Hazell, 4 runs
Higham to Learoyd, 1 run
Higham to Hazell, 1 run
Higham to Hazell, 0 runs
Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gordon to Hazell, 1 run
Gordon to Hazell, 0 runs
Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run
Gordon to Learoyd, 0 runs
Gordon to Hazell, 1 run
Higham to Hazell, 1 run
Higham to Learoyd, 1 run
Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs
Higham to Hazell, 1 run
Higham to Hazell, 2 runs
Higham to Learoyd, 1 run
Gordon to Hazell, 0 runs
Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run
Gordon to Hazell, 1 run
Gordon to Hazell, 0 runs
Gordon to Learoyd, 1 run
Gordon to Hazell, 1 run
Higham to Hazell, 1 run
Higham to Learoyd, 1 run
Higham to Learoyd, 1 run
Higham to Learoyd, 1 run
Higham to Hazell, 1 run
KE Bryce to Hazell, 1 run
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 1 run
Higham to Hazell, 0 runs
Higham to Learoyd, 1 run
Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs
Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs
Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs
Higham to Learoyd, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 1 run
KE Bryce to Hazell, 1 run
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Learoyd, 0 runs
Prendergast to Hazell, leg bye
Prendergast to Hazell, 4 runs
Prendergast to Learoyd, 1 run
Prendergast to Learoyd, 0 runs
Prendergast to Learoyd, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 1 run
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 1 run
Prendergast to Hazell, 1 run
Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Hazell, 2 runs
Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Learoyd, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Hazell, 1 run
KE Bryce to Hazell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Learoyd, 2 runs
Prendergast to Learoyd, 0 runs
Prendergast to Learoyd, 0 runs
Prendergast to Hazell, bye
Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs
Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Hazell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Luff, appeal, wicket (bowled - Luff)
Prendergast to Learoyd, 1 run
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, bye
Ballinger to Luff, 1 run
Ballinger to Learoyd, 1 run
Phillips to Learoyd, 1 run
Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs
Phillips to Learoyd, wide
Phillips to Luff, 1 run
Phillips to Luff, 4 runs
Phillips to Luff, 0 runs
Phillips to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 2 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 1 run
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Ballinger to Luff, 0 runs
Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs
Phillips to Luff, 1 run
Phillips to Luff, 0 runs
Phillips to Luff, 0 runs
Phillips to Odgers, appeal, wicket (caught - Odgers)
Phillips to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 2 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 4 runs
Phillips to Odgers, 4 runs
Phillips to Learoyd, 1 run
Phillips to Learoyd, wide
Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs
Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs
Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs
Phillips to Learoyd, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Learoyd, 1 run
Ballinger to Odgers, 1 run
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Phillips to Holland, appeal, wicket (caught - Holland)
Phillips to Holland, 0 runs
Phillips to Holland, 4 runs
Phillips to Holland, 0 runs
Phillips to Holland, 0 runs
Phillips to Holland, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs
Ballinger to Odgers, 0 runs