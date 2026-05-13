Squads Somerset vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Odgers Rebecca
batsman
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Holland Niamh
bowler
Kelly Marie
batsman
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Luff Sophie Natasha
batsman
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Hazell Jess
no information yet
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Jones Katie
wicket keeper
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Jones Emma
no information yet
Skelton Chloe
bowler
Gordon Kirstie
bowler
Westley Jasmine
no information yet
Higham Lucy
all rounder
Anderson Ellie
bowler
Ballinger Grace
bowler
Harris Lola
no information yet
Phillips Charley
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Barnes Olivia
no information yet
Baker Olivia
bowler
Davis Ruby
batsman
Claridge Ella
wicket keeper
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Groves Josie
bowler
Knight Heather
batsman
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Vukusic Erin
no information yet
Kirk Michaela
batsman