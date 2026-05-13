Squads Somerset vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.05.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

222

BLA
BLA

224

Playing

SOM
SOM
BLA
BLA
First TeamSecond Team
Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Hazell Jess

no information yet

Prendergast Orla

all rounder

Jones Katie

wicket keeper

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Jones Emma

no information yet

Westley Jasmine

no information yet

Higham Lucy

all rounder

Harris Lola

no information yet

Bench

SOM
SOM
BLA
BLA
First TeamSecond Team
Barnes Olivia

no information yet

Davis Ruby

batsman

Claridge Ella

wicket keeper

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Vukusic Erin

no information yet