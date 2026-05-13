Match details Somerset vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 13.05.2026

List a

SOM
SOM

222

BLA
BLA

224

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:The Blaze won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, May 13, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Somerset Squad

PlayersOdgers Rebecca, Holland Niamh, Learoyd Anika, Luff Sophie Natasha, Hazell Jess, Jones Katie, Griffiths Alex, Skelton Chloe, Westley Jasmine, Anderson Ellie, Harris Lola
BenchBarnes Olivia, Davis Ruby, Gibson Danielle, Knight Heather, Vukusic Erin

The Blaze Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Kelly Marie, Bryce Kathryn, Elwiss Georgia, Prendergast Orla, Bryce Sarah, Jones Emma, Gordon Kirstie, Higham Lucy, Ballinger Grace, Phillips Charley
BenchBaker Olivia, Claridge Ella, Groves Josie, Jones Amy, Kirk Michaela, Knott Charli, McCarthy Cassidy, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Thanawala Prisha, Wheeler Amy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet