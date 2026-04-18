Highlights Surrey vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 18.04.2026

List a

SUR
SUR

258

DUR
DUR

256

36.4
4

Levick to Moore, 4 runs

36.3
.

Levick to Moore, 0 runs

36.2
W

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, appeal, wicket (caught - Wyatt-Hodge)

36.1
.

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

35.6
.

Thompson to Brown, 0 runs

35.5
1

Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

35.4
.

Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

35.3
4

Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

35.2
1

Thompson to Brown, 1 run

35.1
1

Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

34.6
.

Levick to Brown, 0 runs

34.5
.

Levick to Brown, 0 runs

34.4
4

Levick to Brown, 4 runs

34.3
.

Levick to Brown, 0 runs

34.2
1

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs.

34.1
.

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

33.6
1

Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

33.5
.

Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

33.4
1

Thompson to Brown, 1 run

33.3
2

Thompson to Brown, 2 runs

33.2
.

Thompson to Brown, 0 runs

33.1
1

Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

32.6
1

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

32.5
6

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs

32.3
1

Levick to Brown, 1 run

32.2
.

Levick to Brown, 0 runs

32.1
1

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

31.6
1

Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

31.5
.

Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

31.4
.

Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

31.3
1

Villiers to Brown, 1 run

31.2
2

Villiers to Brown, 2 runs

31.1
4

Villiers to Brown, 4 runs

30.6
4

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

30.5
4

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

30.4
.

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

30.3
1

Filer to Brown, 1 run

30.2
.

Filer to Brown, 0 runs

30.1
.

Filer to Brown, 0 runs

29.6
1

Levick to Brown, 1 run

29.5
1

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

29.4
1

Levick to Brown, bye

29.3
4

Levick to Brown, 4 runs

29.2
.

Levick to Brown, 0 runs

29.1
.

Levick to Brown, 0 runs

28.6
1

Filer to Brown, 1 run

28.5
4

Filer to Brown, 4 runs

28.4
.

Filer to Brown, 0 runs

28.3
.

Filer to Brown, 0 runs

28.2
W

Filer to Spence, appeal, wicket (bowled - Spence)

28.1
.

Filer to Spence, 0 runs

27.6
.

Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

27.5
.

Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

27.4
4

Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

27.3
.

Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

27.2
4

Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

27.1
1

Fraser to Spence, 1 run

26.6
4

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

26.5
1

Turner to Spence, 1 run

26.4
4

Turner to Spence, 4 runs

26.3
1

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

26.2
1

Turner to Spence, 1 run

26.1
4

Turner to Spence, 4 runs

25.6
2

Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 2 runs

25.5
.

Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

25.4
4

Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

25.3
1

Fraser to Spence, 1 run

25.2
1

Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

25.1
1

Levick to Spence, 1 run

24.6
1

Turner to Spence, 1 run

24.5
2

Turner to Spence, 2 runs

24.4
.

Turner to Spence, 0 runs

24.3
1

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

24.2
1

Turner to Spence, 1 run

24.1
1

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

23.6
1

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

23.5
1

Levick to Spence, 1 run

23.4
2

Levick to Spence, 2 runs

23.3
4

Levick to Spence, 4 runs

23.2
2

Levick to Spence, 2 runs

23.1
.

Levick to Spence, 0 runs

22.6
.

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

22.5
1

Filer to Spence, 1 run

22.4
.

Filer to Spence, 0 runs

22.3
W

Filer to Chathli, appeal, wicket (caught - Chathli) ". '

22.2
.

Filer to Chathli, 0 runs

22.1
2

Filer to Chathli, 2 runs

21.6
2

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 2 runs

21.5
1

Levick to Chathli, 1 run

21.4
.

Levick to Chathli, 0 runs

21.3
1

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

21.2
.

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

21.1
.

Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

20.6
1

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

20.5
.

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

20.4
4

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

20.3
1

Filer to Chathli, 0 runs

20.2
.

Filer to Chathli, 0 runs

20.1
1

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

19.6
4

Villiers to Chathli, 4 runs

19.5
.

Villiers to Chathli, 0 runs

19.4
1

Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

19.3
2

Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 2 runs

19.2
4

Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

19.1
1

Villiers to Chathli, 1 run

18.6
.

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

18.5
.

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

18.4
.

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

18.3
.

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

18.2
.

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

18.1
1

Filer to Chathli, 1 run

17.6
1

Villiers to Chathli, 1 run

17.5
.

Villiers to Chathli, 0 runs

17.4
.

Villiers to Chathli, 0 runs

17.3
4

Villiers to Chathli, 4 runs

17.2
.

Villiers to Chathli, 0 runs

17.1
.

Villiers to Chathli, 0 runs

16.6
1

Turner to Chathli, 1 run

16.5
.

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

16.4
1

Turner to Chathli, 1 run

16.3
1

Turner to Chathli, 0 runs

16.2
1

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

16.1
.

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

15.6
6

Levick to Chathli, 6 runs

15.5
.

Levick to Chathli, 0 runs

15.4
.

Levick to Chathli, 0 runs

15.3
4

Levick to Chathli, 4 runs

15.2
.

Levick to Chathli, 0 runs

15.1
1

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

14.6
.

Turner to Chathli, 0 runs

14.5
1

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

14.4
1

Turner to Chathli, 1 run

14.3
.

Turner to Chathli, 0 runs

14.2
1

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

14.2
1

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, wide

14.1
.

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

13.6
4

Levick to Chathli, 4 runs

13.5
.

Levick to Chathli, 0 runs

13.4
1

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

13.3
.

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

13.2
.

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

13.1
.

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

12.6
.

Turner to Chathli, 0 runs

12.5
.

Turner to Chathli, 0 runs

12.4
1

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

12.3
1

Turner to Chathli, 1 run

12.2
1

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

12.1
1

Turner to Chathli, 1 run

11.6
.

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

11.5
.

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

11.4
1

Levick to Chathli, 1 run

11.3
.

Levick to Chathli, 0 runs

11.2
.

Levick to Chathli, 0 runs

11.1
1

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

10.6
.

Turner to Chathli, 0 runs

10.5
1

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

10.4
.

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

10.3
1

Turner to Chathli, 1 run

10.2
1

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

10.1
.

Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

9.6
1

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

9.5
4

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

9.4
1

Levick to Chathli, 1 run

9.3
.

Levick to Chathli, 0 runs

9.2
.

Levick to Chathli, 0 runs

9.1
1

Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

8.6
.

Filer to Chathli, 0 runs

8.5
1

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run

8.4
4

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

8.3
1

Filer to Chathli, 1 run

8.2
1

Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, bye

8.1
1

Filer to Chathli, 1 run

7.6
4

Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs

7.5
.

Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

7.4
.

Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

7.3
.

Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs

7.2
W

Villiers to Monaghan, wicket (lbw - Monaghan)

7.1
4

Villiers to Monaghan, 4 runs

6.6
4

Filer to Chathli, 4 runs

6.5
4

Filer to Chathli, 4 runs

6.4
4

Filer to Chathli, 4 runs

6.3
.

Filer to Chathli, 0 runs

6.2
1

Filer to Monaghan, 1 run

6.1
1

Filer to Chathli, 1 run

5.6
2

Thompson to Monaghan, 2 runs

5.5
.

Thompson to Monaghan, 0 runs

5.4
1

Thompson to Chathli, 1 run

5.4
1

Thompson to Chathli, wide

5.3
.

Thompson to Chathli, 0 runs

5.2
4

Thompson to Chathli, 4 runs

5.1
.

Thompson to Chathli, 0 runs

4.6
1

Filer to Chathli, 1 run

4.5
.

Filer to Chathli, 0 runs

4.4
.

Filer to Chathli, 0 runs

4.3
.

Filer to Chathli, 0 runs

4.2
W

Filer to Davidson-Richards, appeal, wicket (bowled - Davidson-Richards)

4.2
1

Filer to Davidson-Richards, wide

4.1
.

Filer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

3.6
1

Thompson to Davidson-Richards, 1 run

3.5
.

Thompson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

3.4
.

Thompson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

3.3
4

Thompson to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs

3.2
1

Thompson to Monaghan, 1 run

3.2
1

Thompson to Monaghan, wide

3.1
.

Thompson to Monaghan, 0 runs

3.1
1

Thompson to Monaghan, wide

2.6
.

Filer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs

2.5
W

Filer to Capsey, appeal, wicket (caught - Capsey)

2.5
1

Filer to Capsey, wide

2.4
.

Filer to Capsey, 0 runs

2.3
4

Filer to Capsey, 4 runs

2.2
1

Filer to Monaghan, 1 run

2.1
.

Filer to Monaghan, 0 runs

1.6
.

Thompson to Capsey, 0 runs

1.5
4

Thompson to Capsey, 4 runs

1.4
4

Thompson to Capsey, 4 runs

1.3
1

Thompson to Monaghan, 1 run

1.2
1

Thompson to Capsey, 1 run

1.1
1

Thompson to Monaghan, 1 run

0.7
.

Filer to Capsey, 0 runs

0.6
W

Filer to Scholfield, appeal, wicket (bowled - Scholfield)

0.5
4

Filer to Scholfield, 4 runs

0.4
.

Filer to Scholfield, 0 runs

0.3
.

Filer to Scholfield, 0 runs

0.2
.

Filer to Scholfield, 0 runs

0.1
nb

Filer to Scholfield, no ball + 4 runs

49.6
1

Gregory to Turner, 1 run

49.5
1

Gregory to Filer, 1 run

49.4
1

Gregory to Turner, 1 run

49.3
4

Gregory to Turner, 4 runs

49.2
4

Gregory to Turner, 4 runs

49.1
4

Gregory to Turner, 4 runs

48.6
2

Corteen-Coleman to Filer, 2 runs

48.5
W

Corteen-Coleman to Fraser, appeal, wicket (caught - Fraser)

48.4
2

Corteen-Coleman to Fraser, 2 runs

48.3
1

Corteen-Coleman to Turner, 1 run

48.2
.

Corteen-Coleman to Turner, 0 runs

48.1
1

Corteen-Coleman to Fraser, 1 run

47.6
1

Gregory to Fraser, 1 run

47.5
1

Gregory to Turner, 1 run

47.4
1

Gregory to Fraser, 1 run

47.3
4

Gregory to Fraser, 4 runs

47.2
1

Gregory to Turner, 1 run

47.1
1

Gregory to Fraser, 1 run

46.6
1

Capsey to Thompson, 1 run

46.5
1

Capsey to Turner, 1 run

46.4
W

Capsey to Fraser, wicket (lbw - Fraser)

46.3
.

Capsey to Fraser, 0 runs

46.2
1

Capsey to Thompson, 1 run

46.1
.

0 runs

45.6
1

Fraser defends for 1 run.

45.5
.

Fraser plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

45.4
4

0 runs

45.3
1

FOUR! Thompson defends for 4 runs.

45.2
1

Moore to Thompson, 1 run

45.1
.

Moore to Fraser, 1 run

44.6
1

Corteen-Coleman to Fraser, 1 run

44.5
1

Corteen-Coleman to Thompson, bye

44.4
W

Corteen-Coleman to Heath, appeal, wicket (run out - Heath)

44.3
.

Corteen-Coleman to Heath, 0 runs

44.2
1

Corteen-Coleman to Fraser, 1 run

44.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to Fraser, 0 runs

43.6
.

Moore to Heath, 0 runs

43.5
4

Moore to Heath, 4 runs

43.4
1

Moore to Fraser, 1 run

43.3
.

Moore to Fraser, 0 runs

43.2
W

Moore to Armitage, appeal, wicket (caught - Armitage) '

43.1
1

Moore to Heath, 1 run

42.6
1

Brown to Heath, 1 run

42.5
1

Brown to Armitage, 1 run

42.4
.

Brown to Armitage, 0 runs

42.3
1

Brown to Heath, 1 run

42.2
.

Brown to Heath, 0 runs

42.1
4

Brown to Heath, 4 runs

41.6
1

Gregory to Heath, 1 run

41.5
.

Gregory to Heath, 0 runs

41.4
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

41.3
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

41.2
1

Gregory to Heath, 1 run

41.1
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

40.6
.

Brown to Heath, 0 runs

40.5
.

Brown to Heath, 0 runs

40.4
.

Brown to Heath, 0 runs

40.3
.

Brown to Heath, 0 runs

40.2
.

Brown to Heath, 0 runs

40.1
.

Brown to Heath, 0 runs

39.6
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

39.5
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

39.4
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

39.3
1

Gregory to Heath, 1 run

39.2
.

Gregory to Heath, 0 runs

39.1
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

38.6
.

Brown to Heath, 0 runs

38.5
W

Brown to Windsor, appeal, wicket (caught - Windsor)

38.4
.

Brown to Windsor, 0 runs

38.3
.

Brown to Windsor, 0 runs

38.2
1

Brown to Armitage, 1 run

38.1
1

Brown to Windsor, 1 run

37.6
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

37.5
4

Moore to Armitage, 4 runs

37.4
2

Moore to Armitage, 2 runs

37.3
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

37.2
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

37.1
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

36.6
1

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run

36.5
1

Corteen-Coleman to Windsor, 1 run

36.4
1

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run

36.3
.

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs

36.2
1

Corteen-Coleman to Windsor, 1 run

36.1
1

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run

35.6
1

Moore to Armitage, 1 run

35.5
2

Moore to Armitage, 2 runs

35.4
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

35.3
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

35.2
1

Moore to Windsor, 1 run

35.1
1

Moore to Armitage, 1 run

34.6
1

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run

34.5
1

Corteen-Coleman to Windsor, 1 run

34.4
.

Corteen-Coleman to Windsor, 0 runs

34.3
1

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run

34.2
.

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs

34.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs

33.6
.

Moore to Windsor, 0 runs

33.5
W

Moore to Villiers, appeal, wicket (caught - Villiers)

33.4
1

Moore to Armitage, 1 run

33.3
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

33.2
1

Moore to Villiers, 1 run

33.1
4

Moore to Villiers, 4 byes

32.6
1

Capsey to Villiers, 1 run

32.5
2

Capsey to Villiers, 2 runs

32.4
.

Capsey to Villiers, 0 runs

32.3
2

Capsey to Villiers, 2 runs

32.2
.

Capsey to Villiers, 0 runs

32.1
1

Capsey to Armitage, 0 runs.

31.6
.

Monaghan to Villiers, 0 runs

31.6
1

Monaghan to Villiers, wide

31.5
1

Monaghan to Armitage, 1 run

31.4
.

Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs

31.3
4

Monaghan to Armitage, 4 runs

31.2
4

Monaghan to Armitage, 4 runs

31.1
.

Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs

30.6
.

Capsey to Villiers, 0 runs

30.5
.

Capsey to Villiers, 0 runs

30.4
1

Capsey to Armitage, 1 run

30.3
.

Capsey to Armitage, 0 runs

30.2
1

Capsey to Villiers, 1 run

30.1
.

Capsey to Villiers, 0 runs

29.6
1

Monaghan to Villiers, 1 run

29.5
4

Monaghan to Villiers, 4 runs

29.4
1

Monaghan to Armitage, leg bye

29.3
1

Monaghan to Villiers, 1 run

29.2
1

Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runIs

29.1
4

Monaghan to Armitage, 4 runs

28.6
.

Capsey to Villiers, 0 runs

28.5
1

Capsey to Armitage, 1 run

28.4
1

Capsey to Villiers, 1 run

28.3
1

Capsey to Armitage, 1 run

28.2
.

Capsey to Armitage, 0 runs

28.1
1

Capsey to Villiers, 1 run

27.6
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

27.5
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

27.4
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

27.3
4

Gregory to Armitage, 4 runs

27.2
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

27.1
1

Gregory to Villiers, 1 run

26.6
2

Capsey to Armitage, 1 run.

26.5
.

Capsey to Armitage, 0 runs

26.4
2

Capsey to Armitage, 2 runs

26.3
.

Capsey to Armitage, 0 runs

26.2
.

Capsey to Armitage, 0 runs

26.1
1

Capsey to Villiers, 1 run

25.6
1

Gregory to Villiers, 1 run

25.5
4

Gregory to Villiers, 4 runs

25.4
3

Gregory to Armitage, 3 runs

25.3
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

25.2
1

Gregory to Villiers, 1 run

25.1
.

Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs

24.6
1

Brown to Villiers, 1 run

24.5
4

Brown to Villiers, 4 runs

24.4
.

Brown to Villiers, 0 runs

24.3
4

Brown to Villiers, 4 runs

24.2
.

Brown to Villiers, 0 runs

24.1
.

Brown to Villiers, 0 runs

23.6
1

Gregory to Villiers, 1 run

23.5
.

Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs

23.4
.

Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs

23.3
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

23.2
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

23.1
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

22.6
.

Brown to Villiers, 0 runs

22.5
.

Brown to Villiers, 0 runs

22.4
1

Brown to Armitage, 1 run

22.3
4

Brown to Armitage, 4 runs

22.2
1

Brown to Villiers, 1 run

22.1
1

Brown to Armitage, 1 run

21.6
1

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run

21.5
.

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs

21.4
.

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs

21.3
1

Corteen-Coleman to Villiers, 1 run

21.2
.

Corteen-Coleman to Villiers, 0 runs

21.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to Villiers, 0 runs

20.6
.

Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs

20.5
1

Gregory to Villiers, 1 run

20.4
.

Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs

20.3
.

Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs

20.2
.

Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs

20.1
2

Gregory to Villiers, 2 runs

19.6
1

Moore to Villiers, 1 run

19.5
1

Moore to Armitage, leg bye

19.4
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

19.3
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

19.2
2

Moore to Armitage, 2 runs

19.1
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

18.6
.

Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs

18.5
.

Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs

18.4
2

Gregory to Villiers, 2 runs

18.3
.

Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs

18.2
.

Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs

18.1
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

17.6
.

Moore to Villiers, 0 runs

17.5
4

Moore to Villiers, 4 runs

17.4
1

Moore to Armitage, 1 run

17.3
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

17.2
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

17.1
4

Moore to Armitage, 4 runs

16.6
.

Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs

16.5
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

16.4
1

Gregory to Villiers, 1 run

16.3
.

Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs

16.2
.

Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs

16.1
1

Gregory to Armitage, 1 run

15.6
.

Moore to Villiers, 0 runs

15.5
4

Moore to Villiers, 4 runs

15.4
1

Moore to Armitage, 1 run

15.3
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

15.2
1

Moore to Villiers, 1 run

15.1
.

Moore to Villiers, 0 runs

14.6
1

Monaghan to Villiers, 1 run

14.5
1

Monaghan to Armitage, 1 run

14.4
.

Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs

14.3
.

Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs

14.2
.

Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs

14.1
1

Monaghan to Villiers, 1 run

13.6
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

13.5
1

Moore to Villiers, 1 run

13.4
.

Moore to Villiers, 0 runs

13.3
.

Moore to Villiers, 0 runs

13.2
.

Moore to Villiers, 0 runs

13.1
.

Moore to Villiers, 0 runs

12.6
1

Monaghan to Villiers, 1 run

12.5
.

Monaghan to Villiers, 0 runs

12.4
W

Monaghan to Wilson, appeal, wicket (caught - Wilson)

12.3
2

Monaghan to Wilson, 2 runs

12.2
1

Monaghan to Armitage, 1 run

12.1
.

Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs

11.6
1

Moore to Armitage, 1 run

11.5
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

11.4
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

11.3
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

11.2
4

Moore to Armitage, 4 runs

11.1
.

Moore to Armitage, 0 runs

10.6
.

Monaghan to Wilson, 0 runs

10.5
1

Monaghan to Armitage, 1 run

10.4
4

Monaghan to Armitage, 4 runs

10.4
1

Monaghan to Armitage, wide

10.3
.

Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs

10.2
.

Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs

10.1
1

Monaghan to Wilson, 1 run

10.1
1

Monaghan to Wilson, wide

9.6
.

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs

9.5
.

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs

9.4
.

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs

9.3
4

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 4 runs

9.2
1

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 1 run

9.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs

8.6
4

Brown to Armitage, 4 runs

8.5
4

Brown to Armitage, 4 runs

8.4
.

Brown to Armitage, 0 runs

8.3
.

Brown to Armitage, 0 runs

8.2
4

Brown to Armitage, 4 runs

8.1
.

Brown to Armitage, 0 runs

7.6
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs

7.5
1

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run

7.4
.

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs

7.3
1

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 1 run

7.2
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs

7.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs

6.6
4

Brown to Armitage, 4 runs

6.5
.

Brown to Armitage, 0 runs

6.4
.

Brown to Armitage, 0 runs

6.3
.

Brown to Armitage, 0 runs

6.2
.

Brown to Armitage, 0 runs

6.1
.

Brown to Armitage, 0 runs

5.6
1

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run

5.5
.

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs

5.4
2

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 2 runs

5.3
1

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 1 run

5.2
1

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run

5.1
1

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 1 run

4.6
.

Brown to Armitage, 0 runs

4.6
1

Brown to Armitage, wide

4.5
1

Brown to Wilson, 1 run

4.4
.

Brown to Wilson, 0 runs

4.3
.

Brown to Wilson, 0 runs

4.3
1

Brown to Wilson, wide

4.2
.

Brown to Wilson, 0 runs

4.1
.

Brown to Wilson, 0 runs

3.6
.

Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs

3.5
W

Corteen-Coleman to Marlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Marlow)

3.4
.

Corteen-Coleman to Marlow, 0 runs

3.3
1

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 1 run

3.2
4

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 4 runs

3.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs

2.6
.

Brown to Marlow, 0 runs

2.5
.

Brown to Marlow, 0 runs

2.4
.

Brown to Marlow, 0 runs

2.3
.

Brown to Marlow, 0 runs

2.2
4

Brown to Marlow, 4 runs

2.1
1

Brown to Wilson, 1 run

1.6
1

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 1 run

1.5
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs

1.4
.

Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs

1.3
1

Corteen-Coleman to Marlow, 1 run

1.2
.

Corteen-Coleman to Marlow, 0 runs

1.1
.

Corteen-Coleman to Marlow, 0 runs

0.6
.

Brown to Wilson, 0 runs

0.5
.

Brown to Wilson, 0 runs

0.4
.

Brown to Wilson, 0 runs

0.3
1

Brown to Marlow, 1 run

0.2
.

Brown to Marlow, 0 runs

0.1
.

Brown to Marlow, 0 runs