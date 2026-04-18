Highlights Surrey vs Durham List a One-Day Cup, Women 18.04.2026
Levick to Moore, 4 runs
Levick to Moore, 0 runs
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, appeal, wicket (caught - Wyatt-Hodge)
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Thompson to Brown, 0 runs
Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Thompson to Brown, 1 run
Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Levick to Brown, 0 runs
Levick to Brown, 0 runs
Levick to Brown, 4 runs
Levick to Brown, 0 runs
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs.
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Thompson to Brown, 1 run
Thompson to Brown, 2 runs
Thompson to Brown, 0 runs
Thompson to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 6 runs
Levick to Brown, 1 run
Levick to Brown, 0 runs
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Villiers to Brown, 1 run
Villiers to Brown, 2 runs
Villiers to Brown, 4 runs
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Filer to Brown, 1 run
Filer to Brown, 0 runs
Filer to Brown, 0 runs
Levick to Brown, 1 run
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Levick to Brown, bye
Levick to Brown, 4 runs
Levick to Brown, 0 runs
Levick to Brown, 0 runs
Filer to Brown, 1 run
Filer to Brown, 4 runs
Filer to Brown, 0 runs
Filer to Brown, 0 runs
Filer to Spence, appeal, wicket (bowled - Spence)
Filer to Spence, 0 runs
Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Fraser to Spence, 1 run
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Turner to Spence, 1 run
Turner to Spence, 4 runs
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Turner to Spence, 1 run
Turner to Spence, 4 runs
Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 2 runs
Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Fraser to Spence, 1 run
Fraser to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Levick to Spence, 1 run
Turner to Spence, 1 run
Turner to Spence, 2 runs
Turner to Spence, 0 runs
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Turner to Spence, 1 run
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Levick to Spence, 1 run
Levick to Spence, 2 runs
Levick to Spence, 4 runs
Levick to Spence, 2 runs
Levick to Spence, 0 runs
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Filer to Spence, 1 run
Filer to Spence, 0 runs
Filer to Chathli, appeal, wicket (caught - Chathli) ". '
Filer to Chathli, 0 runs
Filer to Chathli, 2 runs
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 2 runs
Levick to Chathli, 1 run
Levick to Chathli, 0 runs
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Filer to Chathli, 0 runs
Filer to Chathli, 0 runs
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Villiers to Chathli, 4 runs
Villiers to Chathli, 0 runs
Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 2 runs
Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Villiers to Chathli, 1 run
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Filer to Chathli, 1 run
Villiers to Chathli, 1 run
Villiers to Chathli, 0 runs
Villiers to Chathli, 0 runs
Villiers to Chathli, 4 runs
Villiers to Chathli, 0 runs
Villiers to Chathli, 0 runs
Turner to Chathli, 1 run
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Turner to Chathli, 1 run
Turner to Chathli, 0 runs
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Levick to Chathli, 6 runs
Levick to Chathli, 0 runs
Levick to Chathli, 0 runs
Levick to Chathli, 4 runs
Levick to Chathli, 0 runs
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Turner to Chathli, 0 runs
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Turner to Chathli, 1 run
Turner to Chathli, 0 runs
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, wide
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Levick to Chathli, 4 runs
Levick to Chathli, 0 runs
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Turner to Chathli, 0 runs
Turner to Chathli, 0 runs
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Turner to Chathli, 1 run
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Turner to Chathli, 1 run
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Levick to Chathli, 1 run
Levick to Chathli, 0 runs
Levick to Chathli, 0 runs
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Turner to Chathli, 0 runs
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Turner to Chathli, 1 run
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Turner to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Levick to Chathli, 1 run
Levick to Chathli, 0 runs
Levick to Chathli, 0 runs
Levick to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Filer to Chathli, 0 runs
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 1 run
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Filer to Chathli, 1 run
Filer to Wyatt-Hodge, bye
Filer to Chathli, 1 run
Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 4 runs
Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Villiers to Wyatt-Hodge, 0 runs
Villiers to Monaghan, wicket (lbw - Monaghan)
Villiers to Monaghan, 4 runs
Filer to Chathli, 4 runs
Filer to Chathli, 4 runs
Filer to Chathli, 4 runs
Filer to Chathli, 0 runs
Filer to Monaghan, 1 run
Filer to Chathli, 1 run
Thompson to Monaghan, 2 runs
Thompson to Monaghan, 0 runs
Thompson to Chathli, 1 run
Thompson to Chathli, wide
Thompson to Chathli, 0 runs
Thompson to Chathli, 4 runs
Thompson to Chathli, 0 runs
Filer to Chathli, 1 run
Filer to Chathli, 0 runs
Filer to Chathli, 0 runs
Filer to Chathli, 0 runs
Filer to Davidson-Richards, appeal, wicket (bowled - Davidson-Richards)
Filer to Davidson-Richards, wide
Filer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Thompson to Davidson-Richards, 1 run
Thompson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Thompson to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Thompson to Davidson-Richards, 4 runs
Thompson to Monaghan, 1 run
Thompson to Monaghan, wide
Thompson to Monaghan, 0 runs
Thompson to Monaghan, wide
Filer to Davidson-Richards, 0 runs
Filer to Capsey, appeal, wicket (caught - Capsey)
Filer to Capsey, wide
Filer to Capsey, 0 runs
Filer to Capsey, 4 runs
Filer to Monaghan, 1 run
Filer to Monaghan, 0 runs
Thompson to Capsey, 0 runs
Thompson to Capsey, 4 runs
Thompson to Capsey, 4 runs
Thompson to Monaghan, 1 run
Thompson to Capsey, 1 run
Thompson to Monaghan, 1 run
Filer to Capsey, 0 runs
Filer to Scholfield, appeal, wicket (bowled - Scholfield)
Filer to Scholfield, 4 runs
Filer to Scholfield, 0 runs
Filer to Scholfield, 0 runs
Filer to Scholfield, 0 runs
Filer to Scholfield, no ball + 4 runs
Gregory to Turner, 1 run
Gregory to Filer, 1 run
Gregory to Turner, 1 run
Gregory to Turner, 4 runs
Gregory to Turner, 4 runs
Gregory to Turner, 4 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Filer, 2 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Fraser, appeal, wicket (caught - Fraser)
Corteen-Coleman to Fraser, 2 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Turner, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Turner, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Fraser, 1 run
Gregory to Fraser, 1 run
Gregory to Turner, 1 run
Gregory to Fraser, 1 run
Gregory to Fraser, 4 runs
Gregory to Turner, 1 run
Gregory to Fraser, 1 run
Capsey to Thompson, 1 run
Capsey to Turner, 1 run
Capsey to Fraser, wicket (lbw - Fraser)
Capsey to Fraser, 0 runs
Capsey to Thompson, 1 run
0 runs
Fraser defends for 1 run.
Fraser plays a defensive stroke for a single run.
0 runs
FOUR! Thompson defends for 4 runs.
Moore to Thompson, 1 run
Moore to Fraser, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Fraser, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Thompson, bye
Corteen-Coleman to Heath, appeal, wicket (run out - Heath)
Corteen-Coleman to Heath, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Fraser, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Fraser, 0 runs
Moore to Heath, 0 runs
Moore to Heath, 4 runs
Moore to Fraser, 1 run
Moore to Fraser, 0 runs
Moore to Armitage, appeal, wicket (caught - Armitage) '
Moore to Heath, 1 run
Brown to Heath, 1 run
Brown to Armitage, 1 run
Brown to Armitage, 0 runs
Brown to Heath, 1 run
Brown to Heath, 0 runs
Brown to Heath, 4 runs
Gregory to Heath, 1 run
Gregory to Heath, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Heath, 1 run
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Brown to Heath, 0 runs
Brown to Heath, 0 runs
Brown to Heath, 0 runs
Brown to Heath, 0 runs
Brown to Heath, 0 runs
Brown to Heath, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Heath, 1 run
Gregory to Heath, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Brown to Heath, 0 runs
Brown to Windsor, appeal, wicket (caught - Windsor)
Brown to Windsor, 0 runs
Brown to Windsor, 0 runs
Brown to Armitage, 1 run
Brown to Windsor, 1 run
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Armitage, 4 runs
Moore to Armitage, 2 runs
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Windsor, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Windsor, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run
Moore to Armitage, 1 run
Moore to Armitage, 2 runs
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Windsor, 1 run
Moore to Armitage, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Windsor, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Windsor, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Windsor, 0 runs
Moore to Villiers, appeal, wicket (caught - Villiers)
Moore to Armitage, 1 run
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Villiers, 1 run
Moore to Villiers, 4 byes
Capsey to Villiers, 1 run
Capsey to Villiers, 2 runs
Capsey to Villiers, 0 runs
Capsey to Villiers, 2 runs
Capsey to Villiers, 0 runs
Capsey to Armitage, 0 runs.
Monaghan to Villiers, 0 runs
Monaghan to Villiers, wide
Monaghan to Armitage, 1 run
Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs
Monaghan to Armitage, 4 runs
Monaghan to Armitage, 4 runs
Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs
Capsey to Villiers, 0 runs
Capsey to Villiers, 0 runs
Capsey to Armitage, 1 run
Capsey to Armitage, 0 runs
Capsey to Villiers, 1 run
Capsey to Villiers, 0 runs
Monaghan to Villiers, 1 run
Monaghan to Villiers, 4 runs
Monaghan to Armitage, leg bye
Monaghan to Villiers, 1 run
Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runIs
Monaghan to Armitage, 4 runs
Capsey to Villiers, 0 runs
Capsey to Armitage, 1 run
Capsey to Villiers, 1 run
Capsey to Armitage, 1 run
Capsey to Armitage, 0 runs
Capsey to Villiers, 1 run
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 4 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 1 run
Capsey to Armitage, 1 run.
Capsey to Armitage, 0 runs
Capsey to Armitage, 2 runs
Capsey to Armitage, 0 runs
Capsey to Armitage, 0 runs
Capsey to Villiers, 1 run
Gregory to Villiers, 1 run
Gregory to Villiers, 4 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 3 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 1 run
Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs
Brown to Villiers, 1 run
Brown to Villiers, 4 runs
Brown to Villiers, 0 runs
Brown to Villiers, 4 runs
Brown to Villiers, 0 runs
Brown to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 1 run
Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Brown to Villiers, 0 runs
Brown to Villiers, 0 runs
Brown to Armitage, 1 run
Brown to Armitage, 4 runs
Brown to Villiers, 1 run
Brown to Armitage, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Villiers, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Villiers, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 1 run
Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 2 runs
Moore to Villiers, 1 run
Moore to Armitage, leg bye
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Armitage, 2 runs
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 2 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Moore to Villiers, 0 runs
Moore to Villiers, 4 runs
Moore to Armitage, 1 run
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Armitage, 4 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Gregory to Villiers, 1 run
Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Villiers, 0 runs
Gregory to Armitage, 1 run
Moore to Villiers, 0 runs
Moore to Villiers, 4 runs
Moore to Armitage, 1 run
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Villiers, 1 run
Moore to Villiers, 0 runs
Monaghan to Villiers, 1 run
Monaghan to Armitage, 1 run
Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs
Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs
Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs
Monaghan to Villiers, 1 run
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Villiers, 1 run
Moore to Villiers, 0 runs
Moore to Villiers, 0 runs
Moore to Villiers, 0 runs
Moore to Villiers, 0 runs
Monaghan to Villiers, 1 run
Monaghan to Villiers, 0 runs
Monaghan to Wilson, appeal, wicket (caught - Wilson)
Monaghan to Wilson, 2 runs
Monaghan to Armitage, 1 run
Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Armitage, 1 run
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Moore to Armitage, 4 runs
Moore to Armitage, 0 runs
Monaghan to Wilson, 0 runs
Monaghan to Armitage, 1 run
Monaghan to Armitage, 4 runs
Monaghan to Armitage, wide
Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs
Monaghan to Armitage, 0 runs
Monaghan to Wilson, 1 run
Monaghan to Wilson, wide
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 4 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs
Brown to Armitage, 4 runs
Brown to Armitage, 4 runs
Brown to Armitage, 0 runs
Brown to Armitage, 0 runs
Brown to Armitage, 4 runs
Brown to Armitage, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs
Brown to Armitage, 4 runs
Brown to Armitage, 0 runs
Brown to Armitage, 0 runs
Brown to Armitage, 0 runs
Brown to Armitage, 0 runs
Brown to Armitage, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 2 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 1 run
Brown to Armitage, 0 runs
Brown to Armitage, wide
Brown to Wilson, 1 run
Brown to Wilson, 0 runs
Brown to Wilson, 0 runs
Brown to Wilson, wide
Brown to Wilson, 0 runs
Brown to Wilson, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Armitage, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Marlow, appeal, wicket (caught - Marlow)
Corteen-Coleman to Marlow, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 4 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs
Brown to Marlow, 0 runs
Brown to Marlow, 0 runs
Brown to Marlow, 0 runs
Brown to Marlow, 0 runs
Brown to Marlow, 4 runs
Brown to Wilson, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Wilson, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Marlow, 1 run
Corteen-Coleman to Marlow, 0 runs
Corteen-Coleman to Marlow, 0 runs
Brown to Wilson, 0 runs
Brown to Wilson, 0 runs
Brown to Wilson, 0 runs
Brown to Marlow, 1 run
Brown to Marlow, 0 runs
Brown to Marlow, 0 runs