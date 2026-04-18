Highlights Yorkshire vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 18.04.2026

List a

YOR
YOR

280

BLA
BLA

210

41.2
W

Langston to Ballinger, appeal, wicket (caught - Ballinger)

41.1
.

Langston to Ballinger, 0 runs

40.6
.

Cooper to Phillips, 0 runs

40.5
W

Cooper to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)

40.4
1

Cooper to Ballinger, 1 run

40.3
.

Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs

40.2
4

Cooper to Ballinger, 4 runs

40.1
1

Cooper to Gordon, 1 run

39.6
1

Langston to Gordon, 1 run

39.6
1

Langston to Gordon, wide

39.5
.

Langston to Gordon, 0 runs

39.4
.

Langston to Gordon, 0 runs

39.3
.

Langston to Gordon, 0 runs

39.2
.

Langston to Gordon, 0 runs

39.1
1

Langston to Gordon, 1 run

38.6
1

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

38.5
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

38.4
4

Ward to Ballinger, 4 runs

38.3
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

38.2
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

38.1
1

Ward to Gordon, 1 run

37.6
.

Slater to Ballinger, 0 runs

37.5
.

Slater to Ballinger, 0 runs

37.4
1

Slater to Gordon, 1 run

37.3
1

Slater to Ballinger, 1 run

37.2
.

Slater to Ballinger, 0 runs

37.1
1

Slater to Gordon, 1 run

36.6
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

36.5
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

36.4
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

36.3
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

36.2
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

36.1
1

Ward to Gordon, 1 run

35.6
1

Slater to Gordon, 1 run

35.5
.

Slater to Gordon, 0 runs

35.4
.

Slater to Gordon, 0 runs

35.3
2

Slater to Gordon, 2 runs

35.2
1

Slater to Ballinger, 1 run

35.1
1

Slater to Gordon, 1 run

34.6
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

34.5
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

34.4
4

Ward to Ballinger, 4 runs

34.3
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

34.2
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

34.1
2

Ward to Ballinger, 2 runs

33.6
1

Cooper to Ballinger, 1 run

33.5
.

Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs

33.4
1

Cooper to Gordon, 1 run

33.3
.

Cooper to Gordon, 0 runs

33.2
1

Cooper to Ballinger, 1 run

33.1
1

Cooper to Gordon, 1 run

32.6
1

Ward to Gordon, 1 run

32.5
1

Ward to Ballinger, 1 run

32.4
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

32.3
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

32.2
2

Ward to Ballinger, 2 runs

32.1
.

Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs

31.6
1

Cooper to Ballinger, 1 run

31.5
.

Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs

31.5
1

Cooper to Ballinger, wide

31.4
.

Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs

31.3
.

Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs

31.2
1

Cooper to Gordon, 1 run

31.1
2

Cooper to Gordon, 2 runs

30.6
.

Jonassen to Ballinger, 0 runs

30.5
.

Jonassen to Ballinger, 0 runs

30.4
.

Jonassen to Ballinger, 0 runs

30.3
1

Jonassen to Gordon, 1 run

30.2
.

Jonassen to Gordon, 0 runs

30.1
.

Jonassen to Gordon, 0 runs

29.6
.

Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs

29.5
.

Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs

29.4
4

Cooper to Ballinger, 4 runs

29.3
.

Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs

29.2
W

Cooper to Higham, appeal, wicket (caught - Higham)

29.1
.

Cooper to Higham, 0 runs

28.6
1

Jonassen to Higham, 1 run

28.5
.

Jonassen to Higham, 0 runs

28.4
.

Jonassen to Higham, 0 runs

28.3
1

Jonassen to Gordon, 1 run

28.2
.

Jonassen to Gordon, 0 runs

28.1
.

Jonassen to Gordon, 0 runs

27.6
.

Cooper to Higham, 0 runs

27.5
1

Cooper to Gordon, 1 run

27.4
1

Cooper to Higham, 1 run

27.3
1

Cooper to Gordon, 1 run

27.2
.

Cooper to Gordon, 0 runs

27.1
.

Cooper to Gordon, 0 runs

26.6
.

Jonassen to Higham, 0 runs

26.5
.

Jonassen to Higham, 0 runs

26.4
.

Jonassen to Higham, 0 runs

26.3
W

Jonassen to SJ Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - SJ Bryce)

26.2
.

Jonassen to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

26.1
1

Jonassen to Gordon, 1 run

25.6
3

Cooper to Gordon, 3 runs

25.5
.

Cooper to Gordon, 0 runs

25.4
W

Cooper to Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jones)

25.3
1

Cooper to SJ Bryce, 1 run

25.2
4

Cooper to SJ Bryce, 4 runs

24.6
.

Jonassen to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

24.5
1

Jonassen to Jones, 1 run

24.4
.

Jonassen to Jones, 0 runs

24.3
1

Jonassen to SJ Bryce, 1 run

24.2
.

Jonassen to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

24.1
1

Jonassen to Jones, 1 run

23.6
1

Woolston to Jones, 1 run

23.5
1

Woolston to SJ Bryce, 1 run

23.4
.

Woolston to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

23.3
.

Woolston to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

23.2
1

Woolston to Jones, 1 run

23.1
4

Woolston to Jones, 4 runs

22.6
.

Jonassen to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

22.5
1

Jonassen to Jones, 1 run

22.4
4

Jonassen to Jones, 4 runs

22.3
.

Jonassen to Jones, 0 runs

22.2
.

Jonassen to Jones, 0 runs

22.1
W

Jonassen to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (caught - Prendergast)

21.6
2

Woolston to SJ Bryce, 2 runs

21.5
.

Woolston to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

21.4
.

Woolston to SJ Bryce, 0 runs

21.3
1

Woolston to Prendergast, 1 run

21.2
1

Woolston to Prendergast, 1 run

21.1
W

Woolston to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (run out - Elwiss)

20.6
1

Jonassen to Prendergast, 1 run

20.5
.

Jonassen to Prendergast, 0 runs

20.4
W

Jonassen to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)

20.3
.

Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs

20.2
1

Jonassen to Elwiss, 1 run

20.1
W

Jonassen to KE Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - KE Bryce)

19.6
.

Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs

19.5
.

Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs

19.4
.

Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs

19.3
1

Woolston to KE Bryce, 1 run

19.2
.

Woolston to KE Bryce, 0 runs

19.1
1

Woolston to Kelly, 1 run

18.6
1

Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run

18.5
1

Jonassen to KE Bryce, 1 run

18.4
4

Jonassen to KE Bryce, 4 runs

18.3
1

Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run

18.2
1

Jonassen to KE Bryce, 1 run

18.1
.

Jonassen to KE Bryce, 0 runs

17.6
1

Langston to KE Bryce, 1 run

17.5
4

Langston to KE Bryce, 4 runs

17.4
.

Langston to KE Bryce, 0 runs

17.3
1

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

17.2
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

17.1
2

Langston to Kelly, 2 runs

16.6
1

Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run

16.5
1

Blackwell to KE Bryce, 1 run

16.4
.

Blackwell to KE Bryce, 0 runs

16.4
1

Blackwell to KE Bryce, wide

16.3
.

Blackwell to KE Bryce, 0 runs

16.2
.

Blackwell to KE Bryce, 0 runs

16.1
1

Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run

15.6
2

Langston to KE Bryce, 2 runs

15.5
4

Langston to KE Bryce, 4 runs

15.4
.

Langston to KE Bryce, 0 runs

15.3
.

Langston to KE Bryce, 0 runs

15.2
.

Langston to KE Bryce, 0 runs

15.2
1

Langston to KE Bryce, wide

15.1
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

14.6
1

Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run

14.5
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

14.4
4

Blackwell to Kelly, 4 runs

14.3
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

14.2
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

14.1
1

Blackwell to KE Bryce, 1 run

13.6
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

13.5
1

Langston to KE Bryce, 1 run

13.4
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

13.3
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

13.2
1

Langston to KE Bryce, 1 run

13.1
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

12.6
1

Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run

12.5
2

Blackwell to Kelly, 2 runs

12.4
1

Blackwell to KE Bryce, 1 run

12.3
1

Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run

12.2
1

Blackwell to KE Bryce, 1 run

12.1
1

Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run

11.6
.

Langston to KE Bryce, 0 runs

11.5
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

11.4
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

11.3
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

11.2
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

11.1
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

11.1
2

Langston to KE Bryce, 2 wides

10.6
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

10.5
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

10.4
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

10.3
1

Blackwell to KE Bryce, 1 run

10.2
.

Blackwell to KE Bryce, 0 runs

10.1
.

Blackwell to KE Bryce, 0 runs

9.6
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

9.5
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

9.4
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

9.3
4

Langston to Kelly, 4 runs

9.2
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

9.1
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

8.6
.

Blackwell to KE Bryce, 0 runs

8.5
1

Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run

8.4
6

Blackwell to Kelly, 6 runs

8.3
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

8.2
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

8.1
.

Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs

7.6
4

Langston to KE Bryce, 4 runs

7.5
1

Langston to Kelly, 1 run

7.4
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

7.3
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

7.2
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

7.1
.

Langston to Kelly, 0 runs

6.6
.

Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs

6.5
4

Slater to KE Bryce, 4 runs

6.4
4

Slater to KE Bryce, 4 runs

6.3
.

Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs

6.2
4

Slater to KE Bryce, 4 runs

6.1
1

Slater to Kelly, 1 run

5.6
4

Woolston to KE Bryce, 4 runs

5.5
1

Woolston to Kelly, 1 run

5.4
4

Woolston to Kelly, 4 runs

5.3
.

Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs

5.2
1

Woolston to KE Bryce, 1 run

5.1
4

Woolston to KE Bryce, 4 runs

4.6
.

Slater to Kelly, 0 runs

4.5
1

Slater to KE Bryce, 1 run

4.4
.

Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs

4.3
.

Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs

4.3
1

Slater to KE Bryce, wide

4.2
4

Slater to KE Bryce, 4 runs

4.2
1

Slater to KE Bryce, wide

4.1
.

Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs

3.6
.

Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs

3.5
.

Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs

3.4
.

Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs

3.3
4

Woolston to Kelly, 4 runs

3.2
2

Woolston to Kelly, 2 runs

3.1
.

Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs

2.6
.

Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs

2.6
1

Slater to KE Bryce, wide

2.5
1

Slater to Kelly, 1 run

2.4
.

Slater to Kelly, 1 run

2.3
4

Slater to Kelly, 4 runs

2.3
1

Slater to Kelly, wide

2.2
.

Slater to Kelly, 0 runs

2.2
1

Slater to Kelly, wide

2.1
.

Slater to Kelly, 0 runs

1.6
1

Woolston to Kelly, 1 run

1.5
.

Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs

1.4
.

Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs

1.3
.

Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs

1.2
4

Woolston to Kelly, 4 runs

1.2
1

Woolston to Kelly, wide

1.1
.

Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs

1.1
1

Woolston to Kelly, wide

0.6
4

Slater to KE Bryce, 4 runs

0.5
.

Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs

0.4
.

Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs

0.3
W

Slater to Beaumont, wicket (lbw - Beaumont)

0.2
.

Slater to Beaumont, 0 runs

0.1
.

Slater to Beaumont, 0 runs

49.6
W

Elwiss to Slater, appeal, wicket (run out - Cooper)

49.5
1

Elwiss to Cooper, 1 run

49.4
.

Elwiss to Cooper, 0 runs

49.3
W

Elwiss to Kalis, appeal, wicket (caught - Kalis)

49.2
4

Elwiss to Kalis, 4 runs

49.1
1

Elwiss to Slater, 1 run

48.6
4

Phillips to Kalis, 4 runs

48.6
1

Phillips to Kalis, no ball

48.5
2

Phillips to Kalis, 2 runs

48.5
1

Phillips to Kalis, wide

48.4
.

Phillips to Kalis, 0 runs

48.3
1

Phillips to Slater, 1 run

48.2
W

Phillips to Langston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Langston)

48.1
1

Phillips to Kalis, 1 run

47.6
W

KE Bryce to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)

47.5
1

KE Bryce to Kalis, 1 run

47.4
6

KE Bryce to Kalis, 0 runs

47.3
.

KE Bryce to Kalis, 6 runs

47.3
1

KE Bryce to Kalis, wide

47.2
.

KE Bryce to Kalis, 0 runs

47.1
6

KE Bryce to Kalis, 6 runs

46.6
1

Phillips to Kalis, 1 run

46.6
1

Phillips to Kalis, wide

46.5
.

Phillips to Kalis, 0 runs

46.4
4

Phillips to Kalis, 4 runs

46.3
4

Phillips to Kalis, 4 runs

46.2
.

Phillips to Kalis, 0 runs

46.1
4

Phillips to Kalis, 4 runs

45.6
.

KE Bryce to Thomas, 0 runs

45.5
2

KE Bryce to Thomas, 2 runs

45.4
.

KE Bryce to Thomas, 0 runs

45.3
1

KE Bryce to Kalis, leg bye

45.2
.

KE Bryce to Kalis, 0 runs

45.1
.

KE Bryce to Kalis, 0 runs

45.1
3

KE Bryce to Kalis, 3 wides

45.1
1

KE Bryce to Kalis, wide

44.6
1

Ballinger to Kalis, 1 run

44.5
4

Ballinger to Kalis, 4 runs

44.4
6

Ballinger to Kalis, 6 runs

44.3
1

Ballinger to Thomas, 1 run

44.2
.

Ballinger to Thomas, 0 runs

44.1
.

Ballinger to Thomas, 0 runs

43.6
.

Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs

43.5
.

Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs

43.4
1

Gordon to Thomas, 1 run

43.3
.

Gordon to Thomas, 0 runs

43.2
1

Gordon to Kalis, 1 run

43.1
4

Gordon to Kalis, 4 runs

42.6
.

Ballinger to Thomas, 0 runs

42.5
4

Ballinger to Thomas, 4 runs

42.4
.

Ballinger to Thomas, 0 runs

42.3
.

Ballinger to Thomas, 0 runs

42.2
.

Ballinger to Thomas, 0 runs

42.1
1

Ballinger to Kalis, 1 run

41.6
.

Gordon to Thomas, 0 runs

41.5
1

Gordon to Kalis, 1 run

41.4
.

Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs

41.3
4

Gordon to Kalis, 4 runs

41.2
.

Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs

41.1
.

Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs

40.6
1

Ballinger to Kalis, 1 run

40.5
1

Ballinger to Thomas, 1 run

40.4
W

Ballinger to Campbell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Campbell)

40.3
.

Ballinger to Campbell, 0 runs

40.2
1

Ballinger to Kalis, 1 run

40.1
1

Ballinger to Campbell, 1 run

39.6
.

Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs

39.5
.

Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs

39.4
1

Gordon to Campbell, 1 run

39.3
.

Gordon to Campbell, 0 runs

39.2
.

Gordon to Campbell, 0 runs

39.1
W

Gordon to Ward, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ward)

38.6
.

Ballinger to Kalis, 0 runs

38.5
.

Ballinger to Kalis, 0 runs

38.4
1

Ballinger to Ward, 1 run

38.3
.

Ballinger to Ward, 0 runs

38.2
.

Ballinger to Ward, 0 runs

38.1
.

Ballinger to Ward, 0 runs

37.6
1

Elwiss to Ward, 1 run

37.5
.

Elwiss to Ward, 0 runs

37.4
2

Elwiss to Ward, 2 runs

37.3
.

Elwiss to Ward, 0 runs

37.2
.

Elwiss to Ward, 0 runs

37.1
.

Elwiss to Ward, 0 runs

36.6
.

Ballinger to Kalis, 0 runs

36.5
.

Ballinger to Kalis, 0 runs

36.4
1

Ballinger to Ward, 1 run

36.3
.

Ballinger to Ward, 0 runs

36.2
W

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Winfield-Hill)

36.1
.

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

35.6
W

Elwiss to Jonassen, wicket (lbw - Jonassen)

35.5
1

Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

35.4
.

Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

35.3
1

Elwiss to Jonassen, 1 run

35.2
4

Elwiss to Jonassen, 4 runs

35.1
1

Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

34.6
4

Jones to Jonassen, 4 runs

34.5
1

Jones to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

34.4
1

Jones to Jonassen, 1 run

34.3
.

Jones to Jonassen, 0 runs

34.2
.

Jones to Jonassen, 0 runs

34.1
1

Jones to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

33.6
1

Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

33.5
2

Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

33.4
.

Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

33.3
2

Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

33.2
1

Elwiss to Jonassen, 1 run

33.1
1

Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

32.6
1

Jones to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

32.5
.

Jones to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

32.5
1

Jones to Winfield-Hill, wide

32.4
1

Jones to Jonassen, 1 run

32.4
1

Jones to Jonassen, wide

32.3
1

Jones to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

32.2
1

Jones to Jonassen, 1 run

32.1
.

Jones to Jonassen, 0 runs

31.6
1

Elwiss to Jonassen, 1 run

31.5
1

Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

31.4
1

Elwiss to Jonassen, 1 run

31.3
4

Elwiss to Jonassen, 4 runs

31.2
4

Elwiss to Jonassen, 4 runs

31.1
1

Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

30.6
4

Jones to Jonassen, 4 runs

30.5
.

Jones to Jonassen, 0 runs

30.4
4

Jones to Jonassen, 4 runs

30.3
.

Jones to Jonassen, 0 runs

30.2
4

Jones to Jonassen, 4 runs

30.1
1

Jones to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

29.6
1

Higham to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

29.5
.

Higham to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

29.4
1

Higham to Jonassen, 1 run

29.3
.

Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs

29.2
6

Higham to Jonassen, 6 runs

29.1
.

Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs

28.6
2

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

28.5
1

Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run

28.4
1

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

28.3
1

Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run

28.2
1

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

28.1
1

Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run

27.6
1

Higham to Jonassen, 1 run

27.5
.

Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs

27.4
.

Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs

27.3
4

Higham to Jonassen, 4 runs

27.2
1

Higham to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

27.1
.

Higham to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

26.6
1

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

26.5
.

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

26.4
.

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

26.3
.

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

26.2
.

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

26.1
2

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

25.6
.

Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs

25.5
.

Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs

25.4
.

Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs

25.3
.

Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs

25.2
4

Higham to Jonassen, 4 runs

25.1
1

Higham to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

24.6
1

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

24.5
4

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

24.4
.

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

24.3
1

Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run

24.2
.

Gordon to Jonassen, 0 runs

24.1
1

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

23.6
1

Higham to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

23.5
1

Higham to Jonassen, 1 run

23.4
.

Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs

23.3
1

Higham to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

23.2
.

Higham to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

23.1
1

Higham to Jonassen, 1 run

22.6
4

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

22.5
.

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

22.4
2

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

22.3
1

Gordon to Jonassen, leg bye

22.2
1

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

22.1
.

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

21.6
2

Prendergast to Jonassen, 2 runs

21.5
1

Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

21.4
4

Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

21.3
4

Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

21.2
1

Prendergast to Jonassen, 1 run

21.1
4

Prendergast to Jonassen, 4 runs

20.6
1

Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run

20.5
1

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

20.4
1

Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run

20.3
.

Gordon to Jonassen, 0 runs

20.2
1

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, leg bye

20.1
.

Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

19.6
.

Prendergast to Jonassen, 0 runs

19.5
.

Prendergast to Jonassen, 0 runs

19.4
.

Prendergast to Jonassen, 0 runs

19.3
.

Prendergast to Jonassen, 0 runs

19.2
.

Prendergast to Jonassen, 0 runs

19.2
1

Prendergast to Jonassen, wide

19.1
.

Prendergast to Jonassen, 0 runs

18.6
1

Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run

18.5
.

Gordon to Jonassen, 0 runs

18.4
.

Gordon to Jonassen, 0 runs

18.3
W

Gordon to Blackwell, wicket (lbw - Blackwell)

18.2
.

Gordon to Blackwell, 0 runs

18.1
.

Gordon to Blackwell, 0 runs

17.6
1

Prendergast to Blackwell, 1 run

17.5
1

Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

17.4
4

Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

17.3
.

Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

17.2
1

Prendergast to Blackwell, 1 run

17.1
.

Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs

16.6
.

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

16.5
4

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

16.4
1

Ballinger to Blackwell, 1 run

16.3
.

Ballinger to Blackwell, 0 runs

16.2
2

Ballinger to Blackwell, 2 runs

16.1
1

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

15.6
.

Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs

15.5
.

Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs

15.4
.

Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs

15.3
.

Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs

15.2
2

Prendergast to Blackwell, 1 run

15.1
1

Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

14.6
1

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

14.5
.

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

14.4
.

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

14.3
.

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

14.2
.

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

14.1
.

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

14.1
1

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, wide

13.6
.

Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs

13.5
.

Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs

13.4
.

Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs

13.3
1

Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

13.2
1

Prendergast to Blackwell, 1 run

13.1
.

Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs

12.6
.

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.5
.

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.4
1

Ballinger to Blackwell, 1 run

12.3
.

Ballinger to Blackwell, 0 runs

12.3
1

Ballinger to Blackwell, wide

12.2
1

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

12.1
.

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

11.6
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

11.5
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

11.4
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

11.3
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

11.2
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

11.1
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

10.6
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

10.6
1

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, wide

10.5
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

10.4
1

Phillips to Blackwell, 1 run

10.3
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

10.2
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

10.1
1

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

9.6
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

9.5
4

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 4 runs

9.4
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

9.3
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

9.2
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

9.1
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

8.6
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.5
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.4
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.3
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.2
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.1
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

7.6
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

7.5
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

7.4
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

7.3
.

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs

7.2
1

KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

7.1
.

KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.6
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

6.5
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

6.4
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

6.3
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

6.2
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

6.1
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

5.6
.

KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

5.5
.

KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

5.4
4

KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

5.3
.

KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

5.2
.

KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

5.2
1

KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, wide

5.1
1

KE Bryce to Blackwell, 1 run

4.6
1

Phillips to Blackwell, leg bye

4.6
1

Phillips to Blackwell, wide

4.5
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

4.4
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

4.4
1

Phillips to Blackwell, wide

4.3
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

4.2
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

4.1
1

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

3.6
.

Ballinger to Blackwell, 0 runs

3.5
.

Ballinger to Blackwell, 0 runs

3.4
.

Ballinger to Blackwell, 0 runs

3.3
1

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

3.2
4

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

3.1
1

Ballinger to Blackwell, 1 run

2.6
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.6
1

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, wide

2.6
1

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, wide

2.5
4

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

2.4
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.3
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.2
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.1
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.1
1

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, wide

1.6
2

Ballinger to Blackwell, 2 runs

1.5
.

Ballinger to Blackwell, 0 runs

1.4
1

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

1.3
.

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

1.2
4

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

1.1
4

Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

0.6
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

0.5
.

Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs

0.4
1

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

0.4
1

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, wide

0.3
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.2
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.1
.

Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs