Highlights Yorkshire vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 18.04.2026
Langston to Ballinger, appeal, wicket (caught - Ballinger)
Langston to Ballinger, 0 runs
Cooper to Phillips, 0 runs
Cooper to Gordon, appeal, wicket (caught - Gordon)
Cooper to Ballinger, 1 run
Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs
Cooper to Ballinger, 4 runs
Cooper to Gordon, 1 run
Langston to Gordon, 1 run
Langston to Gordon, wide
Langston to Gordon, 0 runs
Langston to Gordon, 0 runs
Langston to Gordon, 0 runs
Langston to Gordon, 0 runs
Langston to Gordon, 1 run
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 4 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Gordon, 1 run
Slater to Ballinger, 0 runs
Slater to Ballinger, 0 runs
Slater to Gordon, 1 run
Slater to Ballinger, 1 run
Slater to Ballinger, 0 runs
Slater to Gordon, 1 run
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Gordon, 1 run
Slater to Gordon, 1 run
Slater to Gordon, 0 runs
Slater to Gordon, 0 runs
Slater to Gordon, 2 runs
Slater to Ballinger, 1 run
Slater to Gordon, 1 run
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 4 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 2 runs
Cooper to Ballinger, 1 run
Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs
Cooper to Gordon, 1 run
Cooper to Gordon, 0 runs
Cooper to Ballinger, 1 run
Cooper to Gordon, 1 run
Ward to Gordon, 1 run
Ward to Ballinger, 1 run
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 2 runs
Ward to Ballinger, 0 runs
Cooper to Ballinger, 1 run
Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs
Cooper to Ballinger, wide
Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs
Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs
Cooper to Gordon, 1 run
Cooper to Gordon, 2 runs
Jonassen to Ballinger, 0 runs
Jonassen to Ballinger, 0 runs
Jonassen to Ballinger, 0 runs
Jonassen to Gordon, 1 run
Jonassen to Gordon, 0 runs
Jonassen to Gordon, 0 runs
Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs
Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs
Cooper to Ballinger, 4 runs
Cooper to Ballinger, 0 runs
Cooper to Higham, appeal, wicket (caught - Higham)
Cooper to Higham, 0 runs
Jonassen to Higham, 1 run
Jonassen to Higham, 0 runs
Jonassen to Higham, 0 runs
Jonassen to Gordon, 1 run
Jonassen to Gordon, 0 runs
Jonassen to Gordon, 0 runs
Cooper to Higham, 0 runs
Cooper to Gordon, 1 run
Cooper to Higham, 1 run
Cooper to Gordon, 1 run
Cooper to Gordon, 0 runs
Cooper to Gordon, 0 runs
Jonassen to Higham, 0 runs
Jonassen to Higham, 0 runs
Jonassen to Higham, 0 runs
Jonassen to SJ Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - SJ Bryce)
Jonassen to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Jonassen to Gordon, 1 run
Cooper to Gordon, 3 runs
Cooper to Gordon, 0 runs
Cooper to Jones, appeal, wicket (bowled - Jones)
Cooper to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Cooper to SJ Bryce, 4 runs
Jonassen to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Jonassen to Jones, 1 run
Jonassen to Jones, 0 runs
Jonassen to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Jonassen to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Jonassen to Jones, 1 run
Woolston to Jones, 1 run
Woolston to SJ Bryce, 1 run
Woolston to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Woolston to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Woolston to Jones, 1 run
Woolston to Jones, 4 runs
Jonassen to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Jonassen to Jones, 1 run
Jonassen to Jones, 4 runs
Jonassen to Jones, 0 runs
Jonassen to Jones, 0 runs
Jonassen to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (caught - Prendergast)
Woolston to SJ Bryce, 2 runs
Woolston to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Woolston to SJ Bryce, 0 runs
Woolston to Prendergast, 1 run
Woolston to Prendergast, 1 run
Woolston to Prendergast, appeal, wicket (run out - Elwiss)
Jonassen to Prendergast, 1 run
Jonassen to Prendergast, 0 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, appeal, wicket (caught - Kelly)
Jonassen to Kelly, 0 runs
Jonassen to Elwiss, 1 run
Jonassen to KE Bryce, appeal, wicket (caught - KE Bryce)
Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs
Woolston to KE Bryce, 1 run
Woolston to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 1 run
Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run
Jonassen to KE Bryce, 1 run
Jonassen to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Jonassen to Kelly, 1 run
Jonassen to KE Bryce, 1 run
Jonassen to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Langston to KE Bryce, 1 run
Langston to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Langston to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 2 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run
Blackwell to KE Bryce, 1 run
Blackwell to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Blackwell to KE Bryce, wide
Blackwell to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Blackwell to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to KE Bryce, 2 runs
Langston to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Langston to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Langston to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Langston to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Langston to KE Bryce, wide
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 4 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Blackwell to KE Bryce, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to KE Bryce, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to KE Bryce, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run
Blackwell to Kelly, 2 runs
Blackwell to KE Bryce, 1 run
Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run
Blackwell to KE Bryce, 1 run
Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to KE Bryce, 2 wides
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Blackwell to KE Bryce, 1 run
Blackwell to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Blackwell to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 4 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Blackwell to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 1 run
Blackwell to Kelly, 6 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Blackwell to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Langston to Kelly, 1 run
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Langston to Kelly, 0 runs
Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Slater to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Slater to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Slater to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Slater to Kelly, 1 run
Woolston to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 1 run
Woolston to Kelly, 4 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs
Woolston to KE Bryce, 1 run
Woolston to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Slater to Kelly, 0 runs
Slater to KE Bryce, 1 run
Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Slater to KE Bryce, wide
Slater to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Slater to KE Bryce, wide
Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 4 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 2 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs
Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Slater to KE Bryce, wide
Slater to Kelly, 1 run
Slater to Kelly, 1 run
Slater to Kelly, 4 runs
Slater to Kelly, wide
Slater to Kelly, 0 runs
Slater to Kelly, wide
Slater to Kelly, 0 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 1 run
Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs
Woolston to Kelly, 4 runs
Woolston to Kelly, wide
Woolston to Kelly, 0 runs
Woolston to Kelly, wide
Slater to KE Bryce, 4 runs
Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Slater to KE Bryce, 0 runs
Slater to Beaumont, wicket (lbw - Beaumont)
Slater to Beaumont, 0 runs
Slater to Beaumont, 0 runs
Elwiss to Slater, appeal, wicket (run out - Cooper)
Elwiss to Cooper, 1 run
Elwiss to Cooper, 0 runs
Elwiss to Kalis, appeal, wicket (caught - Kalis)
Elwiss to Kalis, 4 runs
Elwiss to Slater, 1 run
Phillips to Kalis, 4 runs
Phillips to Kalis, no ball
Phillips to Kalis, 2 runs
Phillips to Kalis, wide
Phillips to Kalis, 0 runs
Phillips to Slater, 1 run
Phillips to Langston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Langston)
Phillips to Kalis, 1 run
KE Bryce to Thomas, appeal, wicket (caught - Thomas)
KE Bryce to Kalis, 1 run
KE Bryce to Kalis, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Kalis, 6 runs
KE Bryce to Kalis, wide
KE Bryce to Kalis, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Kalis, 6 runs
Phillips to Kalis, 1 run
Phillips to Kalis, wide
Phillips to Kalis, 0 runs
Phillips to Kalis, 4 runs
Phillips to Kalis, 4 runs
Phillips to Kalis, 0 runs
Phillips to Kalis, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Thomas, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Thomas, 2 runs
KE Bryce to Thomas, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Kalis, leg bye
KE Bryce to Kalis, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Kalis, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Kalis, 3 wides
KE Bryce to Kalis, wide
Ballinger to Kalis, 1 run
Ballinger to Kalis, 4 runs
Ballinger to Kalis, 6 runs
Ballinger to Thomas, 1 run
Ballinger to Thomas, 0 runs
Ballinger to Thomas, 0 runs
Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs
Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs
Gordon to Thomas, 1 run
Gordon to Thomas, 0 runs
Gordon to Kalis, 1 run
Gordon to Kalis, 4 runs
Ballinger to Thomas, 0 runs
Ballinger to Thomas, 4 runs
Ballinger to Thomas, 0 runs
Ballinger to Thomas, 0 runs
Ballinger to Thomas, 0 runs
Ballinger to Kalis, 1 run
Gordon to Thomas, 0 runs
Gordon to Kalis, 1 run
Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs
Gordon to Kalis, 4 runs
Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs
Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs
Ballinger to Kalis, 1 run
Ballinger to Thomas, 1 run
Ballinger to Campbell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Campbell)
Ballinger to Campbell, 0 runs
Ballinger to Kalis, 1 run
Ballinger to Campbell, 1 run
Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs
Gordon to Kalis, 0 runs
Gordon to Campbell, 1 run
Gordon to Campbell, 0 runs
Gordon to Campbell, 0 runs
Gordon to Ward, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ward)
Ballinger to Kalis, 0 runs
Ballinger to Kalis, 0 runs
Ballinger to Ward, 1 run
Ballinger to Ward, 0 runs
Ballinger to Ward, 0 runs
Ballinger to Ward, 0 runs
Elwiss to Ward, 1 run
Elwiss to Ward, 0 runs
Elwiss to Ward, 2 runs
Elwiss to Ward, 0 runs
Elwiss to Ward, 0 runs
Elwiss to Ward, 0 runs
Ballinger to Kalis, 0 runs
Ballinger to Kalis, 0 runs
Ballinger to Ward, 1 run
Ballinger to Ward, 0 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Winfield-Hill)
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Elwiss to Jonassen, wicket (lbw - Jonassen)
Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Elwiss to Jonassen, 1 run
Elwiss to Jonassen, 4 runs
Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Jones to Jonassen, 4 runs
Jones to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Jones to Jonassen, 1 run
Jones to Jonassen, 0 runs
Jones to Jonassen, 0 runs
Jones to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Elwiss to Jonassen, 1 run
Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Jones to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Jones to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Jones to Winfield-Hill, wide
Jones to Jonassen, 1 run
Jones to Jonassen, wide
Jones to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Jones to Jonassen, 1 run
Jones to Jonassen, 0 runs
Elwiss to Jonassen, 1 run
Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Elwiss to Jonassen, 1 run
Elwiss to Jonassen, 4 runs
Elwiss to Jonassen, 4 runs
Elwiss to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Jones to Jonassen, 4 runs
Jones to Jonassen, 0 runs
Jones to Jonassen, 4 runs
Jones to Jonassen, 0 runs
Jones to Jonassen, 4 runs
Jones to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Higham to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Higham to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Higham to Jonassen, 1 run
Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs
Higham to Jonassen, 6 runs
Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run
Higham to Jonassen, 1 run
Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs
Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs
Higham to Jonassen, 4 runs
Higham to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Higham to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs
Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs
Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs
Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs
Higham to Jonassen, 4 runs
Higham to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run
Gordon to Jonassen, 0 runs
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Higham to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Higham to Jonassen, 1 run
Higham to Jonassen, 0 runs
Higham to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Higham to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Higham to Jonassen, 1 run
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Gordon to Jonassen, leg bye
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Prendergast to Jonassen, 2 runs
Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Prendergast to Jonassen, 1 run
Prendergast to Jonassen, 4 runs
Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run
Gordon to Jonassen, 0 runs
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, leg bye
Gordon to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Prendergast to Jonassen, 0 runs
Prendergast to Jonassen, 0 runs
Prendergast to Jonassen, 0 runs
Prendergast to Jonassen, 0 runs
Prendergast to Jonassen, 0 runs
Prendergast to Jonassen, wide
Prendergast to Jonassen, 0 runs
Gordon to Jonassen, 1 run
Gordon to Jonassen, 0 runs
Gordon to Jonassen, 0 runs
Gordon to Blackwell, wicket (lbw - Blackwell)
Gordon to Blackwell, 0 runs
Gordon to Blackwell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Blackwell, 1 run
Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Prendergast to Blackwell, 1 run
Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Ballinger to Blackwell, 1 run
Ballinger to Blackwell, 0 runs
Ballinger to Blackwell, 2 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Blackwell, 1 run
Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, wide
Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs
Prendergast to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Prendergast to Blackwell, 1 run
Prendergast to Blackwell, 0 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Ballinger to Blackwell, 1 run
Ballinger to Blackwell, 0 runs
Ballinger to Blackwell, wide
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, wide
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Blackwell, 1 run
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
KE Bryce to Winfield-Hill, wide
KE Bryce to Blackwell, 1 run
Phillips to Blackwell, leg bye
Phillips to Blackwell, wide
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Blackwell, wide
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Ballinger to Blackwell, 0 runs
Ballinger to Blackwell, 0 runs
Ballinger to Blackwell, 0 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Ballinger to Blackwell, 1 run
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, wide
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, wide
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, wide
Ballinger to Blackwell, 2 runs
Ballinger to Blackwell, 0 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Ballinger to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Blackwell, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, wide
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Phillips to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs