Match details Yorkshire vs The Blaze List a One-Day Cup, Women 18.04.2026

List a

YOR
YOR

280

BLA
BLA

210

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:The Blaze won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, April 18, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersWinfield Lauren, Blackwell Ines, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Ward Maddie, Campbell Ami, Thomas Erin, Langston Beth, Slater Rachel, Cooper Claudie, Woolston Jessica
BenchBoyce Georgie, Hall Grace, Rainey Hannah

The Blaze Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Kelly Marie, Bryce Kathryn, Elwiss Georgia, Prendergast Orla, Bryce Sarah, Jones Emma, Gordon Kirstie, Higham Lucy, Ballinger Grace, Phillips Charley
BenchBaker Olivia, Claridge Ella, Groves Josie, Jones Amy, Kirk Michaela, Knott Charli, McCarthy Cassidy, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Thanawala Prisha, Wheeler Amy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet