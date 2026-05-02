Highlights Yorkshire vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026
Grewcock to Woolston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Woolston)
Coppack to Woolston, 1 run
Coppack to Cooper, appeal, wicket (caught - Cooper)
Coppack to Cooper, wide
Coppack to Cooper, 4 runs
Coppack to Cooper, 2 runs
Coppack to Cooper, 0 runs
Coppack to Kalis, 1 run
Coppack to Kalis, wide
Grewcock to Cooper, 0 runs
Grewcock to Cooper, 0 runs
Grewcock to Cooper, 0 runs
Grewcock to Cooper, wide
Grewcock to Cooper, 0 runs
Grewcock to Cooper, wide
Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run
Grewcock to Kalis, 0 runs
MacGregor to Kalis, 1 run
MacGregor to Cooper, 1 run
MacGregor to Cooper, 0 runs
MacGregor to Kalis, 1 run
MacGregor to Kalis, 4 runs
MacGregor to Kalis, wide
MacGregor to Kalis, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Cooper, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Slater, 1 run, wicket (run out - Slater)
Sophia Smale to Slater, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Slater, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 1 run
MacGregor to Kalis, 1 run
MacGregor to Kalis, 0 runs
MacGregor to Slater, 1 run
MacGregor to Slater, 0 runs
MacGregor to Slater, 2 runs
Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Slater, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Slater, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Langston, appeal, wicket (caught - Langston)
Sophia Smale to Langston, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Langston, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Langston, 0 runs
Grewcock to Langston, 1 run
Grewcock to Langston, 0 runs
Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run
Grewcock to Langston, 1 run
Grewcock to Langston, 0 runs
Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run
Gray to Langston, appeal
Gray to Langston, 0 runs
Gray to Langston, 0 runs
Gray to Langston, 0 runs
Gray to Langston, 0 runs
Gray to Kalis, 1 run
Grewcock to Langston, 0 runs
Grewcock to Langston, 0 runs
Grewcock to Ward, appeal, wicket (run out - Ward)
Grewcock to Ward, 4 runs
Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run
Grewcock to Ward, 1 run
Gray to Kalis, 4 runs
Gray to Kalis, 0 runs
Gray to Ward, 1 run
Gray to Ward, 0 runs
Gray to Blackwell, appeal, wicket (caught - Blackwell)
Gray to Blackwell, 0 runs
Gardner to Kalis, 0 runs
Gardner to Blackwell, 1 run
Gardner to Blackwell, 1 run
Gardner to Kalis, 1 run
Gardner to Blackwell, 1 run
Gardner to Kalis, 3 runs
MacGregor to Blackwell, 0 runs
MacGregor to Blackwell, 0 runs
MacGregor to Kalis, 1 run
MacGregor to Kalis, 4 runs
MacGregor to Kalis, wide
MacGregor to Blackwell, 1 run
MacGregor to Kalis, 1 run
Gardner to Blackwell, 0 runs
Gardner to Kalis, 1 run
Gardner to Kalis, 0 runs
Gardner to Kalis, 6 runs
Gardner to Kalis, 2 runs
Gardner to Kalis, 0 runs
MacGregor to Blackwell, 0 runs
MacGregor to Blackwell, 4 runs
MacGregor to Kalis, 1 run
MacGregor to Kalis, leg bye
Gardner to Blackwell, 0 runs
Gardner to Kalis, 1 run
Gardner to Blackwell, 1 run
Gardner to Blackwell, 0 runs
Gardner to Kalis, 1 run
Gardner to Blackwell, 1 run
Gray to Kalis, 4 runs
Gray to Kalis, 0 runs
Gray to Blackwell, 1 run, appeal
Gray to Blackwell, 0 runs
Gray to Blackwell, 4 runs
Gray to Blackwell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 4 runs
Gray to Blackwell, 0 runs
Gray to Kalis, 1 run
Gray to Kalis, 0 runs
Gray to Blackwell, 1 run
Gray to Kalis, 1 run
Gray to Kalis, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs
Gray to Blackwell, 0 runs
Gray to Blackwell, 2 runs
Gray to Blackwell, 0 runs
Gray to Campbell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Campbell)
Gray to Campbell, appeal
Gray to Campbell, 4 runs
Grewcock to Campbell, 1 run
Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run
Grewcock to Kalis, 4 runs
Grewcock to Campbell, 1 run
Grewcock to Campbell, 0 runs
Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run
Gray to Campbell, 0 runs
Gray to Campbell, 0 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Winfield-Hill)
Gray to Kalis, 1 run
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gray to Kalis, 1 run
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run
Grewcock to Kalis, 0 runs
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs
Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run
Grewcock to Kalis, 0 runs
Grewcock to Kalis, 0 runs
Grewcock to Kalis, 0 runs
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, wicket (caught - Duckworth)
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 4 runs
Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Coppack to Duckworth, 0 runs
Coppack to Duckworth, 0 runs
Coppack to Duckworth, 0 runs
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, wide
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs
Scrivens to Duckworth, 1 run
Scrivens to Duckworth, 4 runs
Scrivens to Duckworth, 0 runs
Scrivens to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Scrivens to Duckworth, 1 run
Scrivens to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Scrivens to Duckworth, 4 runs
Scrivens to Duckworth, 0 runs
Scrivens to Duckworth, 0 runs
Scrivens to Duckworth, 0 runs
Scrivens to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs
Scrivens to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
MacGregor to Duckworth, 1 run
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 6 runs
Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 1 run
Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
MacGregor to Duckworth, 0 runs
MacGregor to Duckworth, 0 runs
MacGregor to Duckworth, 0 runs
MacGregor to Duckworth, 0 runs
MacGregor to Duckworth, 4 runs
MacGregor to Duckworth, wide
MacGregor to Boyce, appeal, wicket (caught - Boyce)
Grewcock to Boyce, 1 run
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Grewcock to Boyce, 1 run
Grewcock to Boyce, wide
Grewcock to Boyce, 0 runs
Grewcock to Boyce, 4 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Grewcock to Boyce, 0 runs
Grewcock to Boyce, 0 runs
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Gray to Boyce, 0 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, leg bye
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Gray to Boyce, 1 run
Gray to Boyce, 0 runs
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gray to Boyce, 0 runs
Gray to Boyce, 0 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gray to Boyce, 1 run
Coppack to Boyce, 1 run
Coppack to Boyce, wide
Coppack to Boyce, wide
Coppack to Boyce, 0 runs
Coppack to Boyce, 0 runs
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gray to Boyce, 0 runs
Gray to Boyce, 0 runs
Gray to Boyce, wide
Gray to Boyce, 4 runs
Gray to Boyce, 0 runs
Gray to Boyce, 0 runs
Gray to Boyce, 0 runs
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Coppack to Boyce, leg bye
Coppack to Boyce, 0 runs
Coppack to Boyce, 0 runs
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Coppack to Boyce, leg bye
Coppack to Boyce, 4 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Gray to Winfield-Hill, appeal
Gray to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs
Coppack to Boyce, 0 runs
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Langston to Coppack, 1 run
Langston to Gardner, 1 run
Langston to Coppack, 1 run
Langston to Coppack, 4 runs
Langston to Coppack, 0 runs
Langston to Gardner, 0 runs
Slater to Coppack, 4 runs
Slater to Coppack, 4 runs
Slater to Gardner, 1 run
Slater to Gardner, 0 runs
Slater to Coppack, 1 run
Slater to Gardner, 1 run
Cooper to Gardner, 1 run
Cooper to Coppack, 1 run
Cooper to Coppack, 0 runs
Cooper to Coppack, 4 runs
Cooper to Coppack, 0 runs
Cooper to Gardner, 1 run
Slater to Gray, appeal, wicket (caught - Gray)
Slater to Gray, 0 runs
Slater to Gardner, 1 run
Slater to Gray, 1 run
Slater to Gray, 0 runs
Slater to Carr, appeal, wicket (caught - Carr)
Cooper to Carr, 1 run
Cooper to Gardner, 1 run
Cooper to Gardner, wicket (run out - Miller)
Cooper to Gardner, 0 runs
Cooper to Miller, 1 run
Cooper to Miller, 4 runs
Slater to Gardner, 2 runs
Slater to Gardner, 2 runs
Slater to Gardner, 0 runs
Slater to Miller, 1 run
Slater to Miller, 4 runs
Slater to Miller, 0 runs
Cooper to Miller, 1 run
Cooper to Miller, 0 runs
Cooper to Gardner, 1 run
Cooper to Miller, 1 run
Cooper to Gardner, 1 run
Cooper to Miller, 1 run
Blackwell to Miller, 1 run
Blackwell to Gardner, 1 run
Blackwell to Miller, 1 run
Blackwell to Gardner, 1 run
Blackwell to Miller, 1 run
Blackwell to Miller, 0 runs
Langston to Gardner, 4 runs
Langston to Gardner, 4 runs
Langston to Miller, 1 run
Langston to Gardner, 1 run, appeal
Langston to Miller, 1 run
Langston to Miller, 2 runs
Blackwell to Gardner, 2 runs
Blackwell to Miller, 1 run
Blackwell to Miller, 0 runs
Blackwell to Miller, 0 runs
Blackwell to Miller, 0 runs
Blackwell to Gardner, wicket (run out - Sophia Smale)
Langston to Sophia Smale, 4 runs
Langston to Gardner, 1 run
Langston to Grewcock, 1 run, wicket (run out - Grewcock)
Langston to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Langston to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Langston to Grewcock, 1 run
Blackwell to Grewcock, 1 run
Blackwell to Grewcock, 0 runs
Blackwell to Sophia Smale, 1 run
Blackwell to Sophia Smale, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dowse, appeal, wicket (caught - Dowse)
Blackwell to Grewcock, 1 run
Langston to Dowse, 4 runs
Langston to Grewcock, 1 run
Langston to Dowse, 1 run
Langston to Grewcock, 1 run
Langston to Grewcock, 4 runs
Langston to Grewcock, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dowse, 0 runs
Blackwell to Grewcock, 1 run
Blackwell to Grewcock, 0 runs
Blackwell to Grewcock, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dowse, 1 run
Blackwell to Dowse, 4 runs
Ward to Grewcock, 0 runs
Ward to Grewcock, 2 runs
Ward to Grewcock, 0 runs
Ward to Dowse, 1 run
Ward to Grewcock, 1 run
Ward to Dowse, 1 run
Blackwell to Grewcock, 2 runs
Blackwell to Dowse, 1 run
Blackwell to Grewcock, 1 run
Blackwell to Grewcock, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dowse, 1 run
Blackwell to Dowse, 2 runs
Ward to Dowse, 1 run
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Grewcock, 1 run
Ward to Dowse, 1 run
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dowse, 1 run
Blackwell to Dowse, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dowse, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dowse, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dowse, 0 runs
Blackwell to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Dowse, 1 run
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Grewcock, 1 run
Ward to Dowse, 1 run
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 1 run
Cooper to Grewcock, 1 run
Cooper to Dowse, 1 run
Cooper to Grewcock, 1 run
Cooper to Grewcock, 0 runs
Cooper to Grewcock, 4 runs
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Dowse, appeal
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Griffith, wicket (caught - Griffith)
Cooper to Griffith, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 1 run
Cooper to Griffith, 1 run
Cooper to Griffith, 4 runs
Cooper to Griffith, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, 1 run
Ward to Griffith, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, 4 runs
Ward to Dowse, 1 run
Ward to Griffith, 1 run
Cooper to Dowse, 4 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 2 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, appeal
Ward to Dowse, 1 run
Ward to Griffith, 1 run
Ward to Griffith, 0 runs
Ward to Dowse, 1 run
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 1 run
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Griffith, 1 run
Cooper to Griffith, 6 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 3 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, 2 runs
Ward to Dowse, 1 run
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, 1 run
Ward to Griffith, 4 leg byes
Ward to Griffith, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 4 runs
Cooper to Dowse, wide
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Griffith, 1 run
Cooper to Griffith, 0 runs
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, 1 run
Ward to Griffith, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Dowse, 1 run
Ward to Dowse, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, leg bye
Ward to Griffith, appeal
Ward to Griffith, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, 0 runs
Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs
Cooper to Scrivens, appeal, wicket (caught - Scrivens)
Cooper to Scrivens, 0 runs
Cooper to Griffith, 1 run
Cooper to Griffith, 0 runs
Cooper to Griffith, 0 runs
Ward to Scrivens, 2 runs
Ward to Griffith, 1 run
Ward to Griffith, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, 0 runs
Ward to Griffith, 2 runs
Ward to Scrivens, 2 wides
Ward to Scrivens, 0 runs
Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs
Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs
Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs
Blackwell to Griffith, 4 runs
Blackwell to Griffith, 4 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, 1 run
Langston to Griffith, 0 runs
Langston to Griffith, 4 runs
Langston to Griffith, no ball
Langston to Scrivens, 1 run
Langston to Griffith, 1 run
Langston to Scrivens, 1 run
Langston to Griffith, 1 run
Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, 4 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, appeal
Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs
Langston to Griffith, 0 runs
Langston to Griffith, 0 runs
Langston to Griffith, 4 runs
Langston to Griffith, wide
Langston to Griffith, 0 runs
Langston to Griffith, 0 runs
Langston to Griffith, 0 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs
Blackwell to Griffith, 1 run
Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, 1 run
Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, 4 runs
Langston to Griffith, 0 runs
Langston to Griffith, 0 runs
Langston to Griffith, 0 runs
Langston to Griffith, 0 runs
Langston to Griffith, 0 runs
Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs
Blackwell to Griffith, 1 run
Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs
Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs
Blackwell to Griffith, wide
Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs
Blackwell to Griffith, appeal
Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Slater to Griffith, 0 runs
Slater to Griffith, 0 runs
Slater to Scrivens, 1 run
Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs
Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs
Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, 1 run
Woolston to Griffith, 1 run
Woolston to Griffith, 0 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, 1 run
Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, wide
Woolston to Scrivens, 4 runs
Slater to Griffith, 0 runs
Slater to Griffith, wide
Slater to Scrivens, 1 run
Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs
Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs
Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs
Slater to Scrivens, wide
Slater to Scrivens, 4 runs
Woolston to Griffith, 0 runs
Woolston to Griffith, 4 runs
Woolston to Griffith, 0 runs
Woolston to Griffith, wide
Woolston to Scrivens, 1 run
Woolston to Scrivens, 2 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Slater to Griffith, 0 runs
Slater to Griffith, 0 runs
Slater to Griffith, 0 runs
Slater to Griffith, appeal
Slater to Griffith, 0 runs
Slater to Griffith, 2 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, wide
Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, 4 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Woolston to Griffith, 1 run
Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs
Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs
Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs
Slater to Griffith, 1 run
Slater to Griffith, 4 runs
Slater to Griffith, 4 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Woolston to Scrivens, wide
Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs
Slater to Griffith, 0 runs
Slater to Griffith, 4 runs
Slater to Griffith, wide
Slater to Scrivens, 1 run
Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs
Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs
Slater to Scrivens, 4 runs