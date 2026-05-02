Highlights Yorkshire vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026

List a

YOR
YOR

257

ESS
ESS

270

46.1
W

Grewcock to Woolston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Woolston)

45.6
1

Coppack to Woolston, 1 run

45.5
W

Coppack to Cooper, appeal, wicket (caught - Cooper)

45.5
1

Coppack to Cooper, wide

45.4
4

Coppack to Cooper, 4 runs

45.3
2

Coppack to Cooper, 2 runs

45.2
.

Coppack to Cooper, 0 runs

45.1
1

Coppack to Kalis, 1 run

45.1
1

Coppack to Kalis, wide

44.6
.

Grewcock to Cooper, 0 runs

44.5
.

Grewcock to Cooper, 0 runs

44.4
.

Grewcock to Cooper, 0 runs

44.4
1

Grewcock to Cooper, wide

44.3
.

Grewcock to Cooper, 0 runs

44.3
1

Grewcock to Cooper, wide

44.2
1

Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run

44.1
.

Grewcock to Kalis, 0 runs

43.6
1

MacGregor to Kalis, 1 run

43.5
1

MacGregor to Cooper, 1 run

43.4
.

MacGregor to Cooper, 0 runs

43.3
1

MacGregor to Kalis, 1 run

43.2
4

MacGregor to Kalis, 4 runs

43.2
1

MacGregor to Kalis, wide

43.1
.

MacGregor to Kalis, 0 runs

42.6
.

Sophia Smale to Cooper, 0 runs

42.5
W

Sophia Smale to Slater, 1 run, wicket (run out - Slater)

42.4
.

Sophia Smale to Slater, 0 runs

42.3
1

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 1 run

42.2
1

Sophia Smale to Slater, 1 run

42.1
1

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 1 run

41.6
1

MacGregor to Kalis, 1 run

41.5
.

MacGregor to Kalis, 0 runs

41.4
1

MacGregor to Slater, 1 run

41.3
.

MacGregor to Slater, 0 runs

41.2
2

MacGregor to Slater, 2 runs

41.1
1

Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run

40.6
.

Sophia Smale to Slater, 0 runs

40.5
.

Sophia Smale to Slater, 0 runs

40.4
W

Sophia Smale to Langston, appeal, wicket (caught - Langston)

40.3
.

Sophia Smale to Langston, 0 runs

40.2
.

Sophia Smale to Langston, 0 runs

40.1
.

Sophia Smale to Langston, 0 runs

39.6
1

Grewcock to Langston, 1 run

39.5
.

Grewcock to Langston, 0 runs

39.4
1

Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run

39.3
1

Grewcock to Langston, 1 run

39.2
.

Grewcock to Langston, 0 runs

39.1
1

Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run

38.6
.

Gray to Langston, appeal

38.5
.

Gray to Langston, 0 runs

38.4
.

Gray to Langston, 0 runs

38.3
.

Gray to Langston, 0 runs

38.2
.

Gray to Langston, 0 runs

38.1
1

Gray to Kalis, 1 run

37.6
.

Grewcock to Langston, 0 runs

37.5
.

Grewcock to Langston, 0 runs

37.4
W

Grewcock to Ward, appeal, wicket (run out - Ward)

37.3
4

Grewcock to Ward, 4 runs

37.2
1

Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run

37.1
1

Grewcock to Ward, 1 run

36.6
4

Gray to Kalis, 4 runs

36.5
.

Gray to Kalis, 0 runs

36.4
1

Gray to Ward, 1 run

36.3
.

Gray to Ward, 0 runs

36.2
W

Gray to Blackwell, appeal, wicket (caught - Blackwell)

36.1
.

Gray to Blackwell, 0 runs

35.6
.

Gardner to Kalis, 0 runs

35.5
1

Gardner to Blackwell, 1 run

35.4
.

Gardner to Blackwell, 1 run

35.3
1

Gardner to Kalis, 1 run

35.2
1

Gardner to Blackwell, 1 run

35.1
3

Gardner to Kalis, 3 runs

34.6
.

MacGregor to Blackwell, 0 runs

34.5
.

MacGregor to Blackwell, 0 runs

34.4
1

MacGregor to Kalis, 1 run

34.3
4

MacGregor to Kalis, 4 runs

34.3
1

MacGregor to Kalis, wide

34.2
1

MacGregor to Blackwell, 1 run

34.1
1

MacGregor to Kalis, 1 run

33.6
.

Gardner to Blackwell, 0 runs

33.5
1

Gardner to Kalis, 1 run

33.4
.

Gardner to Kalis, 0 runs

33.3
6

Gardner to Kalis, 6 runs

33.2
2

Gardner to Kalis, 2 runs

33.1
.

Gardner to Kalis, 0 runs

32.6
.

MacGregor to Blackwell, 0 runs

32.5
4

MacGregor to Blackwell, 4 runs

32.4
1

MacGregor to Kalis, 1 run

32.1
1

MacGregor to Kalis, leg bye

31.6
.

Gardner to Blackwell, 0 runs

31.5
1

Gardner to Kalis, 1 run

31.4
1

Gardner to Blackwell, 1 run

31.3
.

Gardner to Blackwell, 0 runs

31.2
1

Gardner to Kalis, 1 run

31.1
1

Gardner to Blackwell, 1 run

30.6
4

Gray to Kalis, 4 runs

30.5
.

Gray to Kalis, 0 runs

30.4
1

Gray to Blackwell, 1 run, appeal

30.3
.

Gray to Blackwell, 0 runs

30.2
4

Gray to Blackwell, 4 runs

30.1
.

Gray to Blackwell, 0 runs

29.6
1

Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 1 run

29.5
.

Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs

29.4
.

Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs

29.3
.

Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs

29.2
1

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 1 run

29.1
4

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 4 runs

28.6
.

Gray to Blackwell, 0 runs

28.5
1

Gray to Kalis, 1 run

28.4
.

Gray to Kalis, 0 runs

28.3
1

Gray to Blackwell, 1 run

28.2
1

Gray to Kalis, 1 run

28.1
.

Gray to Kalis, 0 runs

27.6
.

Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs

27.5
.

Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs

27.4
.

Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs

27.3
.

Sophia Smale to Blackwell, 0 runs

27.2
1

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 1 run

27.1
.

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs

26.6
.

Gray to Blackwell, 0 runs

26.5
2

Gray to Blackwell, 2 runs

26.4
.

Gray to Blackwell, 0 runs

26.3
W

Gray to Campbell, appeal, wicket (bowled - Campbell)

26.2
.

Gray to Campbell, appeal

26.1
4

Gray to Campbell, 4 runs

25.6
1

Grewcock to Campbell, 1 run

25.5
1

Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run

25.4
4

Grewcock to Kalis, 4 runs

25.3
1

Grewcock to Campbell, 1 run

25.2
.

Grewcock to Campbell, 0 runs

25.1
1

Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run

24.6
.

Gray to Campbell, 0 runs

24.5
.

Gray to Campbell, 0 runs

24.4
W

Gray to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (caught - Winfield-Hill)

24.3
1

Gray to Kalis, 1 run

24.2
1

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

24.1
1

Gray to Kalis, 1 run

23.6
4

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

23.5
.

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

23.4
1

Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run

23.3
.

Grewcock to Kalis, 0 runs

23.2
1

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

23.1
.

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

22.3
.

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs

22.2
.

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs

22.1
.

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs

21.6
1

Grewcock to Kalis, 1 run

21.5
.

Grewcock to Kalis, 0 runs

21.4
.

Grewcock to Kalis, 0 runs

21.3
.

Grewcock to Kalis, 0 runs

21.2
1

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

21.1
.

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

20.6
.

Sophia Smale to Kalis, 0 runs

20.5
W

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, wicket (caught - Duckworth)

20.4
.

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs

20.3
4

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 4 runs

20.2
1

Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

20.1
.

Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

19.6
.

Coppack to Duckworth, 0 runs

19.5
.

Coppack to Duckworth, 0 runs

19.4
.

Coppack to Duckworth, 0 runs

19.3
1

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

19.2
4

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

19.1
4

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

19.1
1

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, wide

18.6
.

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs

18.5
.

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs

18.4
1

Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

18.3
1

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 1 run

18.2
.

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs

18.1
.

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs

17.6
1

Scrivens to Duckworth, 1 run

17.5
4

Scrivens to Duckworth, 4 runs

17.4
.

Scrivens to Duckworth, 0 runs

17.3
1

Scrivens to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

17.2
1

Scrivens to Duckworth, 1 run

17.1
1

Scrivens to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

16.6
.

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs

16.5
.

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs

16.4
1

Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

16.3
.

Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

16.2
.

Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

16.1
.

Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

15.6
4

Scrivens to Duckworth, 4 runs

15.5
.

Scrivens to Duckworth, 0 runs

15.4
.

Scrivens to Duckworth, 0 runs

15.3
.

Scrivens to Duckworth, 0 runs

15.2
1

Scrivens to Winfield-Hill, 2 runs

15.1
.

Scrivens to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

14.6
.

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.5
.

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.4
.

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.3
.

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.2
.

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs

14.1
1

Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

13.6
1

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

13.5
1

MacGregor to Duckworth, 1 run

13.4
1

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

13.3
4

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

13.2
.

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

13.1
.

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.6
.

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 0 runs

12.5
1

Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

12.4
.

Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

12.3
6

Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 6 runs

12.2
1

Sophia Smale to Duckworth, 1 run

12.1
1

Sophia Smale to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

11.6
.

MacGregor to Duckworth, 0 runs

11.5
.

MacGregor to Duckworth, 0 runs

11.4
.

MacGregor to Duckworth, 0 runs

11.3
.

MacGregor to Duckworth, 0 runs

11.2
4

MacGregor to Duckworth, 4 runs

11.2
1

MacGregor to Duckworth, wide

11.1
W

MacGregor to Boyce, appeal, wicket (caught - Boyce)

10.6
1

Grewcock to Boyce, 1 run

10.5
1

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

10.4
4

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

10.3
1

Grewcock to Boyce, 1 run

10.3
1

Grewcock to Boyce, wide

10.2
.

Grewcock to Boyce, 0 runs

10.1
4

Grewcock to Boyce, 4 runs

9.6
4

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

9.5
4

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

9.4
4

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

9.3
.

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

9.2
.

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

9.1
.

MacGregor to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.6
.

Grewcock to Boyce, 0 runs

8.5
.

Grewcock to Boyce, 0 runs

8.4
1

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

8.3
.

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.2
.

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

8.1
4

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

7.6
.

Gray to Boyce, 0 runs

7.5
1

Gray to Winfield-Hill, leg bye

7.4
.

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

7.3
4

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

7.2
1

Gray to Boyce, 1 run

7.1
.

Gray to Boyce, 0 runs

6.6
4

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

6.5
.

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.4
4

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

6.3
.

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.2
.

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

6.1
.

Grewcock to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

5.6
.

Gray to Boyce, 0 runs

5.5
.

Gray to Boyce, 0 runs

5.4
1

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

5.3
.

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

5.2
.

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

5.1
1

Gray to Boyce, 1 run

4.6
1

Coppack to Boyce, 1 run

4.6
1

Coppack to Boyce, wide

4.6
1

Coppack to Boyce, wide

4.5
.

Coppack to Boyce, 0 runs

4.4
.

Coppack to Boyce, 0 runs

4.3
1

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

4.2
.

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

4.1
.

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

3.6
.

Gray to Boyce, 0 runs

3.5
.

Gray to Boyce, 0 runs

3.5
1

Gray to Boyce, wide

3.4
4

Gray to Boyce, 4 runs

3.3
.

Gray to Boyce, 0 runs

3.2
.

Gray to Boyce, 0 runs

3.1
.

Gray to Boyce, 0 runs

2.6
.

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.5
1

Coppack to Boyce, leg bye

2.5
1

Coppack to Boyce, 0 runs

2.4
.

Coppack to Boyce, 0 runs

2.3
1

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

2.2
1

Coppack to Boyce, leg bye

2.1
4

Coppack to Boyce, 4 runs

1.6
4

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

1.5
4

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

1.4
.

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

1.3
.

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

1.2
.

Gray to Winfield-Hill, appeal

1.1
4

Gray to Winfield-Hill, 4 runs

0.6
.

Coppack to Boyce, 0 runs

0.5
1

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

0.4
.

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.3
.

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.2
.

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.1
.

Coppack to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

49.6
1

Langston to Coppack, 1 run

49.5
1

Langston to Gardner, 1 run

49.4
1

Langston to Coppack, 1 run

49.3
4

Langston to Coppack, 4 runs

49.2
.

Langston to Coppack, 0 runs

49.1
1

Langston to Gardner, 0 runs

48.6
4

Slater to Coppack, 4 runs

48.5
4

Slater to Coppack, 4 runs

48.4
1

Slater to Gardner, 1 run

48.3
.

Slater to Gardner, 0 runs

48.2
1

Slater to Coppack, 1 run

48.1
1

Slater to Gardner, 1 run

47.6
1

Cooper to Gardner, 1 run

47.5
1

Cooper to Coppack, 1 run

47.4
.

Cooper to Coppack, 0 runs

47.3
4

Cooper to Coppack, 4 runs

47.2
.

Cooper to Coppack, 0 runs

47.1
1

Cooper to Gardner, 1 run

46.6
W

Slater to Gray, appeal, wicket (caught - Gray)

46.5
.

Slater to Gray, 0 runs

46.4
1

Slater to Gardner, 1 run

46.3
1

Slater to Gray, 1 run

46.2
.

Slater to Gray, 0 runs

46.1
W

Slater to Carr, appeal, wicket (caught - Carr)

45.6
1

Cooper to Carr, 1 run

45.5
1

Cooper to Gardner, 1 run

45.4
W

Cooper to Gardner, wicket (run out - Miller)

45.3
.

Cooper to Gardner, 0 runs

45.2
1

Cooper to Miller, 1 run

45.1
4

Cooper to Miller, 4 runs

44.6
2

Slater to Gardner, 2 runs

44.5
2

Slater to Gardner, 2 runs

44.4
.

Slater to Gardner, 0 runs

44.3
1

Slater to Miller, 1 run

44.2
4

Slater to Miller, 4 runs

44.1
.

Slater to Miller, 0 runs

43.6
1

Cooper to Miller, 1 run

43.5
.

Cooper to Miller, 0 runs

43.4
1

Cooper to Gardner, 1 run

43.3
1

Cooper to Miller, 1 run

43.2
1

Cooper to Gardner, 1 run

43.1
1

Cooper to Miller, 1 run

42.6
1

Blackwell to Miller, 1 run

42.5
1

Blackwell to Gardner, 1 run

42.4
1

Blackwell to Miller, 1 run

42.3
1

Blackwell to Gardner, 1 run

42.2
1

Blackwell to Miller, 1 run

42.1
.

Blackwell to Miller, 0 runs

41.6
4

Langston to Gardner, 4 runs

41.5
4

Langston to Gardner, 4 runs

41.4
1

Langston to Miller, 1 run

41.3
1

Langston to Gardner, 1 run, appeal

41.2
1

Langston to Miller, 1 run

41.1
2

Langston to Miller, 2 runs

40.6
2

Blackwell to Gardner, 2 runs

40.5
1

Blackwell to Miller, 1 run

40.4
.

Blackwell to Miller, 0 runs

40.3
.

Blackwell to Miller, 0 runs

40.2
.

Blackwell to Miller, 0 runs

40.1
W

Blackwell to Gardner, wicket (run out - Sophia Smale)

39.6
4

Langston to Sophia Smale, 4 runs

39.5
1

Langston to Gardner, 1 run

39.4
W

Langston to Grewcock, 1 run, wicket (run out - Grewcock)

39.3
1

Langston to Sophia Smale, 1 run

39.2
.

Langston to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

39.1
1

Langston to Grewcock, 1 run

38.6
1

Blackwell to Grewcock, 1 run

38.5
.

Blackwell to Grewcock, 0 runs

38.4
1

Blackwell to Sophia Smale, 1 run

38.3
.

Blackwell to Sophia Smale, 0 runs

38.2
W

Blackwell to Dowse, appeal, wicket (caught - Dowse)

38.1
1

Blackwell to Grewcock, 1 run

37.6
4

Langston to Dowse, 4 runs

37.5
1

Langston to Grewcock, 1 run

37.4
1

Langston to Dowse, 1 run

37.3
1

Langston to Grewcock, 1 run

37.2
4

Langston to Grewcock, 4 runs

37.1
.

Langston to Grewcock, 0 runs

36.6
.

Blackwell to Dowse, 0 runs

36.5
1

Blackwell to Grewcock, 1 run

36.4
.

Blackwell to Grewcock, 0 runs

36.3
.

Blackwell to Grewcock, 0 runs

36.2
1

Blackwell to Dowse, 1 run

36.1
4

Blackwell to Dowse, 4 runs

35.6
.

Ward to Grewcock, 0 runs

35.5
2

Ward to Grewcock, 2 runs

35.4
.

Ward to Grewcock, 0 runs

35.3
1

Ward to Dowse, 1 run

35.2
1

Ward to Grewcock, 1 run

35.1
1

Ward to Dowse, 1 run

34.6
2

Blackwell to Grewcock, 2 runs

34.5
1

Blackwell to Dowse, 1 run

34.4
1

Blackwell to Grewcock, 1 run

34.3
.

Blackwell to Grewcock, 0 runs

34.2
1

Blackwell to Dowse, 1 run

34.1
2

Blackwell to Dowse, 2 runs

33.6
1

Ward to Dowse, 1 run

33.5
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

33.4
1

Ward to Grewcock, 1 run

33.3
1

Ward to Dowse, 1 run

33.2
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

33.1
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

32.6
1

Blackwell to Dowse, 1 run

32.5
.

Blackwell to Dowse, 0 runs

32.4
.

Blackwell to Dowse, 0 runs

32.3
.

Blackwell to Dowse, 0 runs

32.2
.

Blackwell to Dowse, 0 runs

32.1
.

Blackwell to Dowse, 0 runs

31.6
1

Ward to Dowse, 1 run

31.5
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

31.4
1

Ward to Grewcock, 1 run

31.3
1

Ward to Dowse, 1 run

31.2
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

31.1
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

30.6
1

Cooper to Dowse, 1 run

30.5
1

Cooper to Grewcock, 1 run

30.4
1

Cooper to Dowse, 1 run

30.3
1

Cooper to Grewcock, 1 run

30.2
.

Cooper to Grewcock, 0 runs

30.1
4

Cooper to Grewcock, 4 runs

29.6
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

29.5
.

Ward to Dowse, appeal

29.4
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

29.3
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

29.2
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

29.1
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

28.6
W

Cooper to Griffith, wicket (caught - Griffith)

28.5
.

Cooper to Griffith, 0 runs

28.4
1

Cooper to Dowse, 1 run

28.3
1

Cooper to Griffith, 1 run

28.2
4

Cooper to Griffith, 4 runs

28.1
.

Cooper to Griffith, 0 runs

27.6
1

Ward to Griffith, 1 run

27.5
.

Ward to Griffith, 0 runs

27.4
.

Ward to Griffith, 0 runs

27.3
4

Ward to Griffith, 4 runs

27.2
1

Ward to Dowse, 1 run

27.1
1

Ward to Griffith, 1 run

26.6
4

Cooper to Dowse, 4 runs

26.5
2

Cooper to Dowse, 2 runs

26.4
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

26.3
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

26.2
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

26.1
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

25.6
.

Ward to Griffith, appeal

25.5
1

Ward to Dowse, 1 run

25.4
1

Ward to Griffith, 1 run

25.3
.

Ward to Griffith, 0 runs

25.2
1

Ward to Dowse, 1 run

25.1
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

24.6
1

Cooper to Dowse, 1 run

24.5
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

24.4
1

Cooper to Griffith, 1 run

24.3
6

Cooper to Griffith, 6 runs

24.2
3

Cooper to Dowse, 3 runs

24.1
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

23.6
2

Ward to Griffith, 2 runs

23.5
1

Ward to Dowse, 1 run

23.4
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

23.3
1

Ward to Griffith, 1 run

23.2
4

Ward to Griffith, 4 leg byes

23.1
.

Ward to Griffith, 0 runs

22.6
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

22.5
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

22.4
4

Cooper to Dowse, 4 runs

22.4
1

Cooper to Dowse, wide

22.3
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

22.2
1

Cooper to Griffith, 1 run

22.1
.

Cooper to Griffith, 0 runs

21.6
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

21.5
1

Ward to Griffith, 1 run

21.4
.

Ward to Griffith, 0 runs

21.3
.

Ward to Griffith, 0 runs

21.2
.

Ward to Griffith, 0 runs

21.1
.

Ward to Griffith, 0 runs

20.6
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

20.5
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

20.4
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

20.3
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

20.2
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

20.1
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

19.6
1

Ward to Dowse, 1 run

19.5
.

Ward to Dowse, 0 runs

19.4
1

Ward to Griffith, leg bye

19.3
.

Ward to Griffith, appeal

19.2
.

Ward to Griffith, 0 runs

19.1
.

Ward to Griffith, 0 runs

18.6
.

Cooper to Dowse, 0 runs

18.5
W

Cooper to Scrivens, appeal, wicket (caught - Scrivens)

18.4
.

Cooper to Scrivens, 0 runs

18.3
1

Cooper to Griffith, 1 run

18.2
.

Cooper to Griffith, 0 runs

18.1
.

Cooper to Griffith, 0 runs

17.6
2

Ward to Scrivens, 2 runs

17.5
1

Ward to Griffith, 1 run

17.4
.

Ward to Griffith, 0 runs

17.3
.

Ward to Griffith, 0 runs

17.2
2

Ward to Griffith, 2 runs

17.2
2

Ward to Scrivens, 2 wides

17.1
.

Ward to Scrivens, 0 runs

16.6
.

Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs

16.5
.

Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs

16.4
.

Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs

16.3
4

Blackwell to Griffith, 4 runs

16.2
4

Blackwell to Griffith, 4 runs

16.1
1

Blackwell to Scrivens, 1 run

15.6
.

Langston to Griffith, 0 runs

15.5
4

Langston to Griffith, 4 runs

15.5
1

Langston to Griffith, no ball

15.4
1

Langston to Scrivens, 1 run

15.3
1

Langston to Griffith, 1 run

15.2
1

Langston to Scrivens, 1 run

15.1
1

Langston to Griffith, 1 run

14.6
.

Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs

14.5
.

Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs

14.4
.

Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs

14.3
4

Blackwell to Scrivens, 4 runs

14.2
.

Blackwell to Scrivens, appeal

14.1
.

Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs

13.6
.

Langston to Griffith, 0 runs

13.5
.

Langston to Griffith, 0 runs

13.4
4

Langston to Griffith, 4 runs

13.4
1

Langston to Griffith, wide

13.3
.

Langston to Griffith, 0 runs

13.2
.

Langston to Griffith, 0 runs

13.1
.

Langston to Griffith, 0 runs

12.6
.

Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs

12.5
1

Blackwell to Griffith, 1 run

12.4
.

Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs

12.3
1

Blackwell to Scrivens, 1 run

12.2
.

Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs

12.1
4

Blackwell to Scrivens, 4 runs

11.6
.

Langston to Griffith, 0 runs

11.5
.

Langston to Griffith, 0 runs

11.4
.

Langston to Griffith, 0 runs

11.3
.

Langston to Griffith, 0 runs

11.2
.

Langston to Griffith, 0 runs

10.6
.

Blackwell to Scrivens, 0 runs

10.5
1

Blackwell to Griffith, 1 run

10.4
.

Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs

10.3
.

Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs

10.3
1

Blackwell to Griffith, wide

10.2
.

Blackwell to Griffith, 0 runs

10.1
.

Blackwell to Griffith, appeal

9.6
.

Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs

9.5
.

Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs

9.4
.

Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs

9.3
.

Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs

9.2
.

Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs

9.1
.

Langston to Scrivens, 0 runs

8.6
.

Slater to Griffith, 0 runs

8.5
.

Slater to Griffith, 0 runs

8.4
1

Slater to Scrivens, 1 run

8.3
.

Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs

8.2
.

Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs

8.1
.

Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs

7.6
1

Woolston to Scrivens, 1 run

7.5
1

Woolston to Griffith, 1 run

7.4
.

Woolston to Griffith, 0 runs

7.3
1

Woolston to Scrivens, 1 run

7.2
.

Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs

7.2
1

Woolston to Scrivens, wide

7.1
4

Woolston to Scrivens, 4 runs

6.6
.

Slater to Griffith, 0 runs

6.6
1

Slater to Griffith, wide

6.5
1

Slater to Scrivens, 1 run

6.4
.

Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs

6.3
.

Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs

6.2
.

Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs

6.2
1

Slater to Scrivens, wide

6.1
4

Slater to Scrivens, 4 runs

5.6
.

Woolston to Griffith, 0 runs

5.5
4

Woolston to Griffith, 4 runs

5.4
.

Woolston to Griffith, 0 runs

5.4
1

Woolston to Griffith, wide

5.3
1

Woolston to Scrivens, 1 run

5.2
2

Woolston to Scrivens, 2 runs

5.1
.

Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs

4.6
.

Slater to Griffith, 0 runs

4.5
.

Slater to Griffith, 0 runs

4.4
.

Slater to Griffith, 0 runs

4.3
.

Slater to Griffith, appeal

4.2
.

Slater to Griffith, 0 runs

4.1
2

Slater to Griffith, 2 runs

3.6
.

Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs

3.5
.

Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs

3.5
1

Woolston to Scrivens, wide

3.4
.

Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs

3.3
4

Woolston to Scrivens, 4 runs

3.2
.

Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs

3.1
1

Woolston to Griffith, 1 run

2.6
.

Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.5
.

Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.4
.

Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs

2.3
1

Slater to Griffith, 1 run

2.2
4

Slater to Griffith, 4 runs

2.1
4

Slater to Griffith, 4 runs

1.6
.

Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.5
.

Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.4
.

Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.3
.

Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.2
.

Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs

1.2
1

Woolston to Scrivens, wide

1.1
.

Woolston to Scrivens, 0 runs

0.6
.

Slater to Griffith, 0 runs

0.5
4

Slater to Griffith, 4 runs

0.5
1

Slater to Griffith, wide

0.4
1

Slater to Scrivens, 1 run

0.3
.

Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs

0.2
.

Slater to Scrivens, 0 runs

0.1
4

Slater to Scrivens, 4 runs