Results Score Yorkshire vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026

List a

YOR
YOR

257

ESS
ESS

270

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Winfield Laurenwicket keeper8873151120.55
Kalis Sterrebatsman656061108.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Gray Evabowler1005135.110
Smale Sophiabowler1013123.100

Latest Highlights

46.1
W

Grewcock to Woolston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Woolston)

45.6
1

Coppack to Woolston, 1 run

45.5
W

Coppack to Cooper, appeal, wicket (caught - Cooper)

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