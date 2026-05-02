Results Score Yorkshire vs Essex List a One-Day Cup, Women 02.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Winfield Laurenwicket keeper
|88
|73
|15
|1
|120.55
|Kalis Sterrebatsman
|65
|60
|6
|1
|108.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Gray Evabowler
|10
|0
|51
|3
|5.1
|1
|0
|Smale Sophiabowler
|10
|1
|31
|2
|3.1
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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46.1
W
Grewcock to Woolston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Woolston)
45.6
1
Coppack to Woolston, 1 run
45.5
W
Coppack to Cooper, appeal, wicket (caught - Cooper)