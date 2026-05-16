Highlights Yorkshire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 16.05.2026

List a

YOR
YOR

238

WAR
WAR

239

47.2
4

Cooper to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

47.1
.

Cooper to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

46.6
4

Ward to Davis, 4 runs

46.5
.

Ward to Davis, 0 runs

46.4
.

Ward to Davis, 0 runs

46.3
1

Ward to Mary Taylor, 1 run

46.2
1

Ward to Davis, 1 run

46.1
2

Ward to Davis, 2 runs

45.6
4

Cooper to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

45.5
1

Cooper to Davis, 1 run

45.4
1

Cooper to Mary Taylor, 1 run

45.3
.

Cooper to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

45.2
1

Cooper to Davis, 1 run

45.1
.

Cooper to Davis, 0 runs

44.6
.

Ward to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

44.5
1

Ward to Davis, 1 run

44.4
1

Ward to Mary Taylor, 1 run

44.3
1

Ward to Davis, 1 run

44.2
.

Ward to Davis, 0 runs

44.1
1

Ward to Mary Taylor, 1 run

43.6
W

Jonassen to Wraith, appeal, wicket (run out - Wraith)

43.5
.

Jonassen to Wraith, 0 runs

43.4
1

Jonassen to Mary Taylor, 1 run

43.3
1

Jonassen to Wraith, 1 run

43.2
.

Jonassen to Wraith, 0 runs

43.1
1

Jonassen to Mary Taylor, 1 run

42.6
.

Cooper to Wraith, 0 runs

42.5
1

Cooper to Mary Taylor, 1 run

42.4
2

Cooper to Mary Taylor, 2 runs

42.3
1

Cooper to Wraith, 1 run

42.2
.

Cooper to Wraith, 0 runs

42.1
2

Cooper to Wraith, 2 runs

41.6
1

Slater to Wraith, 1 run

41.5
2

Slater to Wraith, 2 runs

41.4
2

Slater to Wraith, 2 runs

41.3
1

Slater to Mary Taylor, 1 run

41.3
1

Slater to Mary Taylor, wide

41.2
4

Slater to Mary Taylor, 4 runs

41.1
1

Slater to Wraith, 1 run

40.6
.

Jonassen to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

40.5
.

Jonassen to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

40.4
.

Jonassen to Mary Taylor, 0 runs

40.3
W

Jonassen to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (bowled - Freeborn)

40.2
1

Jonassen to Wraith, 1 run

40.1
.

Jonassen to Wraith, 0 runs

39.6
.

Langston to Freeborn, 0 runs

39.5
4

Langston to Freeborn, 4 runs

39.4
1

Langston to Wraith, 1 run

39.3
.

Langston to Wraith, 0 runs

39.2
4

Langston to Wraith, 4 runs

39.1
2

Langston to Wraith, 2 runs

38.6
1

Jonassen to Wraith, 1 run

38.5
.

Jonassen to Wraith, 0 runs

38.4
1

Jonassen to Freeborn, 1 run

38.3
2

Jonassen to Freeborn, 2 runs

38.2
1

Jonassen to Wraith, 1 run

38.1
W

Jonassen to Brewer, appeal, wicket (stumped - Brewer)

37.6
1

Cooper to Brewer, 1 run

37.5
2

Cooper to Brewer, 2 runs

37.4
1

Cooper to Freeborn, 1 run

37.3
4

Cooper to Freeborn, 4 runs

37.2
1

Cooper to Brewer, 1 run

37.1
2

Cooper to Brewer, 2 runs

36.6
.

Jonassen to Freeborn, 0 runs

36.5
1

Jonassen to Brewer, 1 run

36.4
1

Jonassen to Freeborn, 1 run

36.3
.

Jonassen to Freeborn, 0 runs

36.2
1

Jonassen to Brewer, 1 run

36.1
1

Jonassen to Freeborn, 1 run

35.6
1

Langston to Freeborn, 1 run

35.5
4

Langston to Freeborn, 4 runs

35.4
1

Langston to Brewer, 1 run

35.3
4

Langston to Brewer, 4 runs

35.2
.

Langston to Brewer, 0 runs

35.1
1

Langston to Freeborn, 1 run

34.6
1

Slater to Freeborn, 1 run

34.5
.

Slater to Freeborn, 0 runs

34.4
1

Slater to Brewer, 1 run

34.3
2

Slater to Brewer, 2 runs

34.2
4

Slater to Brewer, 4 runs

34.1
1

Slater to Freeborn, 1 run

33.6
1

Langston to Freeborn, 1 run

33.5
1

Langston to Brewer, 1 run

33.4
.

Langston to Brewer, 0 runs

33.3
.

Langston to Brewer, 0 runs

33.2
1

Langston to Freeborn, 1 run

33.1
.

Langston to Freeborn, 0 runs

32.6
1

Slater to Freeborn, 1 run

32.5
.

Slater to Freeborn, 0 runs

32.4
2

Slater to Freeborn, 2 runs

32.3
.

Slater to Freeborn, appeal

32.2
1

Slater to Brewer, 1 run

32.1
.

Slater to Brewer, 0 runs

31.6
1

Langston to Brewer, 1 run

31.5
.

Langston to Brewer, 0 runs

31.4
1

Langston to Freeborn, 1 run

31.4
1

Langston to Freeborn, wide

31.3
1

Langston to Brewer, 1 run

31.2
.

Langston to Brewer, 0 runs

31.1
1

Langston to Freeborn, 1 run

30.6
.

Slater to Brewer, 0 runs

30.6
1

Slater to Brewer, wide

30.5
.

Slater to Brewer, 0 runs

30.4
.

Slater to Brewer, 0 runs

30.3
1

Slater to Freeborn, leg bye

30.2
.

Slater to Freeborn, 0 runs

30.1
1

Slater to Brewer, 1 run

29.6
.

Langston to Freeborn, 0 runs

29.5
1

Langston to Brewer, 1 run

29.4
2

Langston to Brewer, 2 runs

29.3
4

Langston to Brewer, 4 runs

29.2
1

Langston to Freeborn, 1 run

29.1
1

Langston to Brewer, 1 run

28.6
.

Ward to Freeborn, 0 runs

28.5
.

Ward to Freeborn, 0 runs

28.4
1

Ward to Brewer, 1 run

28.3
.

Ward to Brewer, 0 runs

28.2
.

Ward to Brewer, 0 runs

28.1
4

Ward to Brewer, 4 runs

27.6
.

Blackwell to Freeborn, 0 runs

27.5
1

Blackwell to Brewer, 1 run

27.4
.

Blackwell to Brewer, 0 runs

27.3
.

Blackwell to Brewer, 0 runs

27.2
1

Blackwell to Freeborn, 1 run

27.1
1

Blackwell to Brewer, 1 run

26.6
.

Ward to Freeborn, 0 runs

26.5
1

Ward to Brewer, 1 run

26.4
.

Ward to Brewer, 0 runs

26.3
4

Ward to Brewer, 4 runs

26.2
.

Ward to Brewer, 0 runs

26.1
.

Ward to Brewer, 0 runs

25.6
1

Blackwell to Brewer, 1 run

25.5
.

Blackwell to Brewer, 0 runs

25.4
2

Blackwell to Brewer, 2 runs

25.3
2

Blackwell to Brewer, 2 runs

25.2
.

Blackwell to Brewer, 0 runs

25.2
1

Blackwell to Brewer, wide

25.1
1

Blackwell to Freeborn, 1 run

24.6
.

Ward to Brewer, 0 runs

24.5
.

Ward to Brewer, 0 runs

24.4
1

Ward to Freeborn, 1 run

24.3
1

Ward to Brewer, 1 run

24.2
1

Ward to Freeborn, 1 run

24.1
1

Ward to Brewer, 1 run

23.6
1

Cooper to Brewer, 1 run

23.5
1

Cooper to Freeborn, 1 run

23.4
1

Cooper to Brewer, 1 run

23.3
1

Cooper to Freeborn, 1 run

23.2
.

Cooper to Freeborn, 0 runs

23.1
.

Cooper to Freeborn, 0 runs

22.6
.

Ward to Brewer, 0 runs

22.5
.

Ward to Brewer, 0 runs

22.4
1

Ward to Freeborn, 1 run

22.3
.

Ward to Freeborn, 0 runs

22.2
1

Ward to Brewer, 1 run

22.1
1

Ward to Freeborn, 1 run

21.6
1

Cooper to Freeborn, 1 run

21.5
1

Cooper to Brewer, 1 run

21.4
1

Cooper to Freeborn, 1 run

21.3
.

Cooper to Freeborn, 0 runs

21.2
.

Cooper to Freeborn, 0 runs

21.1
.

Cooper to Freeborn, 0 runs

20.6
.

Jonassen to Brewer, 0 runs

20.5
.

Jonassen to Brewer, 0 runs

20.4
.

Jonassen to Brewer, 0 runs

20.3
.

Jonassen to Brewer, 0 runs

20.2
W

Jonassen to Pavely, appeal, wicket (stumped - Pavely)

20.1
.

Jonassen to Pavely, 0 runs

19.6
.

Cooper to Freeborn, 0 runs

19.5
W

Cooper to Surenkumar, wicket (stumped - Surenkumar)

19.4
1

Cooper to Pavely, 1 run

19.3
.

Cooper to Pavely, 0 runs

19.2
3

Cooper to Surenkumar, 3 runs

19.1
.

Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs

18.6
1

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 1 run

18.5
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

18.4
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

18.3
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

18.2
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

18.1
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

17.6
1

Cooper to Surenkumar, 1 run

17.5
1

Cooper to Pavely, 1 run

17.4
1

Cooper to Surenkumar, 1 run

17.3
.

Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs

17.2
.

Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs

17.1
.

Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs

16.6
1

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 1 run

16.5
1

Jonassen to Pavely, 1 run

16.4
.

Jonassen to Pavely, 0 runs

16.3
1

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 1 run

16.2
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

16.1
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

15.6
.

Cooper to Pavely, 0 runs

15.5
.

Cooper to Pavely, 0 runs

15.4
.

Cooper to Pavely, 0 runs

15.3
1

Cooper to Surenkumar, 1 run

15.2
.

Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs

15.1
.

Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs

14.6
.

Jonassen to Pavely, 0 runs

14.5
1

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 1 run

14.4
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

14.3
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

14.2
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

14.1
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

13.6
W

Cooper to Austin, wicket (lbw - Austin)

13.5
.

Cooper to Austin, 0 runs

13.4
.

Cooper to Austin, 0 runs

13.3
2

Cooper to Austin, 2 runs

13.2
1

Cooper to Surenkumar, 1 run

13.1
.

Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs

12.6
6

Jonassen to Austin, 6 runs

12.5
.

Jonassen to Austin, 0 runs

12.4
1

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 1 run

12.3
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

12.2
2

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 2 runs

12.1
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

11.6
4

Langston to Austin, 1 run

11.5
.

Langston to Austin, 0 runs

11.4
.

Langston to Austin, 0 runs

11.3
.

Langston to Austin, 0 runs

11.2
.

Langston to Austin, 0 runs

10.6
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

10.5
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

10.4
4

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 4 runs

10.3
.

Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs

10.2
1

Jonassen to Austin, 1 run

10.1
.

Jonassen to Austin, 0 runs

9.6
.

Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.5
.

Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.4
4

Langston to Surenkumar, 4 runs

9.3
.

Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.2
.

Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs

9.1
.

Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.6
.

Slater to Austin, 0 runs

8.5
.

Slater to Austin, 0 runs

8.4
.

Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.4
2

Slater to Surenkumar, 3 wides

8.3
.

Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs

8.2
1

Slater to Austin, 1 run

8.1
.

Slater to Austin, 0 runs

7.6
4

Langston to Surenkumar, 4 runs

7.5
.

Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.4
.

Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs

7.3
1

Langston to Austin, 1 run

7.2
.

Langston to Austin, 0 runs

7.1
.

Langston to Austin, 0 runs

6.6
.

Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs

6.5
4

Slater to Surenkumar, 4 runs

6.4
1

Slater to Austin, leg bye

6.3
.

Slater to Austin, 0 runs

6.3
1

Slater to Austin, wide

6.2
2

Slater to Austin, 2 runs

6.1
.

Slater to Austin, 0 runs

5.6
4

Blackwell to Surenkumar, 4 runs

5.5
1

Blackwell to Austin, 1 run

5.4
1

Blackwell to Surenkumar, 1 run

5.3
.

Blackwell to Surenkumar, 0 runs

5.2
.

Blackwell to Surenkumar, 0 runs

5.1
.

Blackwell to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.6
.

Slater to Austin, 0 runs

4.5
.

Slater to Austin, 0 runs

4.4
.

Slater to Austin, 0 runs

4.3
1

Slater to Surenkumar, 1 run

4.2
.

Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs

4.1
.

Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs

3.6
4

Blackwell to Austin, 4 runs

3.5
.

Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs

3.4
.

Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs

3.3
.

Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs

3.2
4

Blackwell to Austin, 4 runs

3.1
.

Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs

2.6
.

Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.5
.

Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.4
4

Slater to Surenkumar, 4 runs

2.3
.

Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.2
.

Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs

2.1
4

Slater to Surenkumar, 4 runs

1.6
.

Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs

1.5
.

Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs

1.4
.

Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs

1.3
.

Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs

1.2
.

Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs

1.1
1

Blackwell to Surenkumar, 1 run

0.6
.

Slater to Austin, 0 runs

0.6
1

Slater to Austin, wide

0.5
.

Slater to Austin, 0 runs

0.5
1

Slater to Austin, wide

0.4
1

Slater to Surenkumar, leg bye

0.3
.

Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.2
.

Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs

0.1
W

Slater to Redmayne, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Redmayne)

49.2
W

Brett to Woolston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Woolston)

49.1
1

Brett to Cooper, 1 run

48.6
W

Mary Taylor to Langston, appeal, wicket (caught - Langston)

48.5
1

Mary Taylor to Cooper, 1 run

48.4
1

Mary Taylor to Langston, 1 run

48.3
1

Mary Taylor to Cooper, 1 run

48.2
1

Mary Taylor to Langston, 1 run

48.1
.

Mary Taylor to Langston, 0 runs

47.6
W

Davis to Slater, appeal, wicket (caught - Slater)

47.5
1

Davis to Langston, 1 run

47.4
2

Davis to Langston, 2 runs

47.3
1

Davis to Slater, 1 run

47.2
1

Davis to Langston, 1 run

47.1
1

Davis to Slater, 1 run

46.6
1

Mary Taylor to Slater, 1 run

46.5
.

Mary Taylor to Slater, 0 runs

46.4
1

Mary Taylor to Langston, 1 run

46.3
1

Mary Taylor to Slater, 1 run

46.2
1

Mary Taylor to Langston, 1 run

46.1
1

Mary Taylor to Slater, 1 run

45.6
1

Pavely to Slater, 1 run

45.5
1

Pavely to Langston, 1 run

45.4
.

Pavely to Langston, 0 runs

45.3
.

Pavely to Langston, 0 runs

45.2
.

Pavely to Langston, 0 runs

45.1
2

Pavely to Langston, 2 runs

44.6
.

Mary Taylor to Slater, 0 runs

44.5
4

Mary Taylor to Slater, 4 runs

44.4
4

Mary Taylor to Slater, 4 runs

44.3
.

Mary Taylor to Slater, 0 runs

44.2
.

Mary Taylor to Slater, 0 runs

44.1
1

Mary Taylor to Langston, 1 run

43.6
.

Davis to Slater, 0 runs

43.5
W

Davis to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (caught - Jonassen)

43.4
.

Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs

43.3
4

Davis to Jonassen, 4 runs

43.2
1

Davis to Langston, 1 run

43.1
1

Davis to Jonassen, 1 run

42.6
1

Brett to Jonassen, 1 run

42.5
.

Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs

42.4
4

Brett to Jonassen, 4 runs

42.3
1

Brett to Langston, 1 run

42.2
.

Brett to Langston, 0 runs

42.1
1

Brett to Jonassen, 1 run

41.6
1

Davis to Jonassen, 1 run

41.5
.

Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs

41.4
1

Davis to Langston, 1 run

41.3
.

Davis to Langston, 0 runs

41.2
2

Davis to Langston, 2 runs

41.1
1

Davis to Jonassen, 1 run

40.6
.

Brett to Langston, 0 runs

40.5
1

Brett to Jonassen, 1 run

40.4
1

Brett to Langston, 1 run

40.3
.

Brett to Langston, 0 runs

40.2
W

Brett to Ward, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ward)

40.1
.

Brett to Ward, 0 runs

39.6
.

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs

39.5
1

Mary Taylor to Ward, 1 run

39.4
.

Mary Taylor to Ward, 0 runs

39.3
.

Mary Taylor to Ward, 0 runs

39.2
1

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 1 run

39.1
.

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs

38.6
.

Baker to Ward, 0 runs

38.6
W

Baker to Blackwell, wide, appeal, wicket (stumped - Blackwell)

38.5
.

Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs

38.4
1

Baker to Jonassen, 1 run

38.3
1

Baker to Blackwell, 1 run

38.2
4

Baker to Blackwell, 4 runs

38.1
1

Baker to Jonassen, 1 run

37.6
1

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 1 run

37.5
1

Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 1 run

37.4
.

Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 0 runs

37.3
1

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 1 run

37.3
1

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, wide

37.2
.

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs

37.1
2

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 2 runs

36.6
.

Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs

36.5
1

Baker to Jonassen, 1 run

36.4
1

Baker to Blackwell, 1 run

36.3
2

Baker to Blackwell, 2 runs

36.2
1

Baker to Jonassen, 1 run

36.1
.

Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs

35.5
.

Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 0 runs

35.4
.

Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 0 runs

35.3
.

Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 0 runs

35.2
.

Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 0 runs

35.1
4

Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 4 runs

34.6
1

Pavely to Blackwell, 1 run

34.5
.

Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs

34.4
4

Pavely to Blackwell, 4 runs

34.3
.

Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs

34.2
.

Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs

34.1
1

Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run

33.6
.

Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs

33.5
.

Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs

33.5
1

Surenkumar to Blackwell, wide

33.4
1

Surenkumar to Jonassen, 1 run

33.3
.

Surenkumar to Jonassen, 0 runs

33.2
4

Surenkumar to Jonassen, 4 runs

33.1
1

Surenkumar to Blackwell, 1 run

32.6
1

Pavely to Blackwell, 1 run

32.5
.

Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs

32.4
.

Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs

32.3
.

Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs

32.2
4

Pavely to Blackwell, 4 runs

32.1
1

Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run

31.5
.

Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs

31.4
.

Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs

31.3
.

Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs

31.2
.

Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs

31.1
.

Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs

30.6
1

Pavely to Blackwell, 1 run

30.5
.

Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs

30.4
2

Pavely to Blackwell, 2 runs

30.3
.

Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs

30.2
.

Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs

30.1
1

Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run

29.6
.

Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs

29.5
.

Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs

29.4
.

Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs

29.3
.

Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs

29.2
.

Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs

29.1
1

Brett to Jonassen, 1 run

28.6
.

Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs

28.5
.

Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs

28.5
1

Pavely to Blackwell, wide

28.4
1

Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run

28.3
4

Pavely to Jonassen, 4 runs

28.2
4

Pavely to Jonassen, 4 runs

28.1
.

Pavely to Jonassen, 0 runs

27.6
.

Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs

27.5
1

Brett to Jonassen, 1 run

27.4
4

Brett to Jonassen, 4 runs

27.3
1

Brett to Blackwell, 1 run

27.2
.

Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs

27.1
.

Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs

26.6
1

Baker to Blackwell, 1 run

26.5
.

Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs

26.4
.

Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs

26.3
.

Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs

26.2
.

Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs

26.1
.

Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs

25.6
1

Brett to Blackwell, 1 run

25.5
.

Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs

25.4
.

Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs

25.3
.

Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs

25.2
.

Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs

25.1
1

Brett to Jonassen, 1 run

24.6
.

Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs

24.5
.

Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs

24.4
2

Baker to Blackwell, 2 runs

24.3
.

Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs

24.2
.

Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs

24.1
1

Baker to Jonassen, 1 run

23.6
.

Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs

23.5
1

Brett to Jonassen, 1 run

23.4
.

Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs

23.3
.

Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs

23.2
.

Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs

23.1
2

Brett to Jonassen, 2 runs

22.6
.

Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs

22.2
1

Baker to Jonassen, 1 run

22.1
4

Baker to Jonassen, 4 runs

21.6
.

Davis to Blackwell, 0 runs

21.5
.

Davis to Blackwell, 0 runs

21.4
.

Davis to Blackwell, 0 runs

21.3
.

Davis to Blackwell, 0 runs

21.2
W

Davis to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)

21.1
.

Davis to Campbell, 0 runs

20.6
nb

Baker to Jonassen, no ball + 2 runs

20.5
.

Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs

20.4
.

Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs

20.3
1

Baker to Campbell, 1 run

20.2
.

Baker to Campbell, 0 runs

20.1
1

Baker to Jonassen, 1 run

19.6
.

Davis to Campbell, 0 runs

19.5
.

Davis to Campbell, 0 runs

19.4
1

Davis to Jonassen, 1 run

19.3
.

Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs

19.2
.

Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs

19.1
.

Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs

18.6
.

Baker to Campbell, 0 runs

18.5
W

Baker to Kalis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kalis)

18.4
.

Baker to Kalis, 0 runs

18.3
1

Baker to Jonassen, 1 run

18.2
.

Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs

18.1
.

Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs

17.6
1

Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run

17.5
2

Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run

17.4
1

Pavely to Kalis, 1 run

17.3
1

Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run

17.2
1

Pavely to Kalis, 1 run

17.1
.

Pavely to Kalis, 0 runs

16.6
.

Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs

16.5
.

Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs

16.4
1

Baker to Kalis, 1 run

16.3
.

Baker to Kalis, 0 runs

16.2
W

Baker to Boyce, appeal, wicket (caught - Boyce)

16.1
1

Baker to Jonassen, 1 run

15.6
2

Pavely to Boyce, 2 runs

15.5
1

Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run

15.4
4

Pavely to Jonassen, 4 runs

15.3
2

Pavely to Jonassen, 2 runs

15.2
1

Pavely to Boyce, 1 run

15.1
.

Pavely to Boyce, 0 runs

15.1
1

Pavely to Boyce, wide

14.6
.

Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs

14.5
4

Baker to Jonassen, 4 runs

14.4
.

Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs

14.3
4

Baker to Jonassen, 4 runs

14.2
1

Baker to Boyce, 1 run

14.1
1

Baker to Jonassen, 1 run

13.6
4

Davis to Boyce, 4 runs

13.5
1

Davis to Jonassen, 1 run

13.4
1

Davis to Boyce, 1 run

13.3
4

Davis to Boyce, 4 runs

13.2
.

Davis to Boyce, 0 runs

13.1
.

Davis to Boyce, 0 runs

12.6
4

Baker to Jonassen, 4 runs

12.5
.

Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs

12.4
.

Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs

12.3
1

Baker to Boyce, 1 run

12.2
.

Baker to Boyce, appeal

12.1
1

Baker to Jonassen, 1 run

11.6
.

Davis to Boyce, 0 runs

11.5
.

Davis to Boyce, 0 runs

11.4
.

Davis to Boyce, 0 runs

11.3
.

Davis to Boyce, appeal

11.2
1

Davis to Jonassen, 1 run

11.1
.

Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs

10.6
4

Surenkumar to Boyce, 4 runs

10.5
1

Surenkumar to Jonassen, 1 run

10.4
1

Surenkumar to Boyce, 1 run

10.4
2

Surenkumar to Jonassen, 2 wides

10.3
1

Surenkumar to Boyce, 1 run

10.2
.

Surenkumar to Boyce, 0 runs

10.1
.

Surenkumar to Boyce, 0 runs

9.6
4

Davis to Jonassen, 4 runs

9.5
2

Davis to Jonassen, 2 runs

9.4
1

Davis to Boyce, leg bye

9.3
.

Davis to Boyce, 0 runs

9.2
1

Davis to Jonassen, 1 run

9.1
.

Davis to Jonassen, appeal

8.6
.

Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs

8.5
.

Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs

8.5
1

Mary Taylor to Boyce, wide

8.4
.

Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs

8.3
.

Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs

8.2
.

Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs

8.1
.

Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs

8.1
1

Mary Taylor to Boyce, wide

7.6
.

Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs

7.5
.

Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs

7.4
1

Davis to Boyce, 1 run

7.3
.

Davis to Boyce, 0 runs

7.2
4

Davis to Boyce, 4 runs

7.1
.

Davis to Boyce, 0 runs

6.6
1

Mary Taylor to Boyce, 1 run

6.1
.

Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs

5.6
1

Brett to Boyce, 1 run

5.5
1

Brett to Jonassen, 1 run

5.4
.

Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs

5.3
.

Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs

5.2
.

Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs

5.1
1

Brett to Boyce, 1 run

4.6
4

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 4 runs

4.5
.

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, appeal

4.4
.

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs

4.3
4

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 4 runs

4.2
.

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs

3.6
.

Brett to Boyce, 0 runs

3.5
2

Brett to Boyce, 2 runs

3.4
.

Brett to Boyce, 0 runs

3.3
1

Brett to Jonassen, 1 run

3.2
1

Brett to Boyce, 1 run

3.1
.

Brett to Boyce, 0 runs

2.6
.

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs

2.5
4

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 4 runs

2.4
.

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs

2.3
.

Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs

2.2
W

Mary Taylor to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Winfield-Hill)

2.1
1

Mary Taylor to Boyce, 1 run

1.6
.

Brett to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

1.5
.

Brett to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

1.4
1

Brett to Boyce, 1 run

1.3
.

Brett to Boyce, 0 runs

1.2
1

Brett to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

1.1
.

Brett to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.6
.

Davis to Boyce, 0 runs

0.5
.

Davis to Boyce, 0 runs

0.4
1

Davis to Winfield-Hill, 1 run

0.4
1

Davis to Winfield-Hill, wide

0.4
1

Davis to Winfield-Hill, wide

0.3
.

Davis to Winfield-Hill, appeal

0.2
.

Davis to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs

0.1
.

Davis to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs