Highlights Yorkshire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 16.05.2026
Cooper to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Cooper to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Ward to Davis, 4 runs
Ward to Davis, 0 runs
Ward to Davis, 0 runs
Ward to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Ward to Davis, 1 run
Ward to Davis, 2 runs
Cooper to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Cooper to Davis, 1 run
Cooper to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Cooper to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Cooper to Davis, 1 run
Cooper to Davis, 0 runs
Ward to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Ward to Davis, 1 run
Ward to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Ward to Davis, 1 run
Ward to Davis, 0 runs
Ward to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Jonassen to Wraith, appeal, wicket (run out - Wraith)
Jonassen to Wraith, 0 runs
Jonassen to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Jonassen to Wraith, 1 run
Jonassen to Wraith, 0 runs
Jonassen to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Cooper to Wraith, 0 runs
Cooper to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Cooper to Mary Taylor, 2 runs
Cooper to Wraith, 1 run
Cooper to Wraith, 0 runs
Cooper to Wraith, 2 runs
Slater to Wraith, 1 run
Slater to Wraith, 2 runs
Slater to Wraith, 2 runs
Slater to Mary Taylor, 1 run
Slater to Mary Taylor, wide
Slater to Mary Taylor, 4 runs
Slater to Wraith, 1 run
Jonassen to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Jonassen to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Jonassen to Mary Taylor, 0 runs
Jonassen to Freeborn, appeal, wicket (bowled - Freeborn)
Jonassen to Wraith, 1 run
Jonassen to Wraith, 0 runs
Langston to Freeborn, 0 runs
Langston to Freeborn, 4 runs
Langston to Wraith, 1 run
Langston to Wraith, 0 runs
Langston to Wraith, 4 runs
Langston to Wraith, 2 runs
Jonassen to Wraith, 1 run
Jonassen to Wraith, 0 runs
Jonassen to Freeborn, 1 run
Jonassen to Freeborn, 2 runs
Jonassen to Wraith, 1 run
Jonassen to Brewer, appeal, wicket (stumped - Brewer)
Cooper to Brewer, 1 run
Cooper to Brewer, 2 runs
Cooper to Freeborn, 1 run
Cooper to Freeborn, 4 runs
Cooper to Brewer, 1 run
Cooper to Brewer, 2 runs
Jonassen to Freeborn, 0 runs
Jonassen to Brewer, 1 run
Jonassen to Freeborn, 1 run
Jonassen to Freeborn, 0 runs
Jonassen to Brewer, 1 run
Jonassen to Freeborn, 1 run
Langston to Freeborn, 1 run
Langston to Freeborn, 4 runs
Langston to Brewer, 1 run
Langston to Brewer, 4 runs
Langston to Brewer, 0 runs
Langston to Freeborn, 1 run
Slater to Freeborn, 1 run
Slater to Freeborn, 0 runs
Slater to Brewer, 1 run
Slater to Brewer, 2 runs
Slater to Brewer, 4 runs
Slater to Freeborn, 1 run
Langston to Freeborn, 1 run
Langston to Brewer, 1 run
Langston to Brewer, 0 runs
Langston to Brewer, 0 runs
Langston to Freeborn, 1 run
Langston to Freeborn, 0 runs
Slater to Freeborn, 1 run
Slater to Freeborn, 0 runs
Slater to Freeborn, 2 runs
Slater to Freeborn, appeal
Slater to Brewer, 1 run
Slater to Brewer, 0 runs
Langston to Brewer, 1 run
Langston to Brewer, 0 runs
Langston to Freeborn, 1 run
Langston to Freeborn, wide
Langston to Brewer, 1 run
Langston to Brewer, 0 runs
Langston to Freeborn, 1 run
Slater to Brewer, 0 runs
Slater to Brewer, wide
Slater to Brewer, 0 runs
Slater to Brewer, 0 runs
Slater to Freeborn, leg bye
Slater to Freeborn, 0 runs
Slater to Brewer, 1 run
Langston to Freeborn, 0 runs
Langston to Brewer, 1 run
Langston to Brewer, 2 runs
Langston to Brewer, 4 runs
Langston to Freeborn, 1 run
Langston to Brewer, 1 run
Ward to Freeborn, 0 runs
Ward to Freeborn, 0 runs
Ward to Brewer, 1 run
Ward to Brewer, 0 runs
Ward to Brewer, 0 runs
Ward to Brewer, 4 runs
Blackwell to Freeborn, 0 runs
Blackwell to Brewer, 1 run
Blackwell to Brewer, 0 runs
Blackwell to Brewer, 0 runs
Blackwell to Freeborn, 1 run
Blackwell to Brewer, 1 run
Ward to Freeborn, 0 runs
Ward to Brewer, 1 run
Ward to Brewer, 0 runs
Ward to Brewer, 4 runs
Ward to Brewer, 0 runs
Ward to Brewer, 0 runs
Blackwell to Brewer, 1 run
Blackwell to Brewer, 0 runs
Blackwell to Brewer, 2 runs
Blackwell to Brewer, 2 runs
Blackwell to Brewer, 0 runs
Blackwell to Brewer, wide
Blackwell to Freeborn, 1 run
Ward to Brewer, 0 runs
Ward to Brewer, 0 runs
Ward to Freeborn, 1 run
Ward to Brewer, 1 run
Ward to Freeborn, 1 run
Ward to Brewer, 1 run
Cooper to Brewer, 1 run
Cooper to Freeborn, 1 run
Cooper to Brewer, 1 run
Cooper to Freeborn, 1 run
Cooper to Freeborn, 0 runs
Cooper to Freeborn, 0 runs
Ward to Brewer, 0 runs
Ward to Brewer, 0 runs
Ward to Freeborn, 1 run
Ward to Freeborn, 0 runs
Ward to Brewer, 1 run
Ward to Freeborn, 1 run
Cooper to Freeborn, 1 run
Cooper to Brewer, 1 run
Cooper to Freeborn, 1 run
Cooper to Freeborn, 0 runs
Cooper to Freeborn, 0 runs
Cooper to Freeborn, 0 runs
Jonassen to Brewer, 0 runs
Jonassen to Brewer, 0 runs
Jonassen to Brewer, 0 runs
Jonassen to Brewer, 0 runs
Jonassen to Pavely, appeal, wicket (stumped - Pavely)
Jonassen to Pavely, 0 runs
Cooper to Freeborn, 0 runs
Cooper to Surenkumar, wicket (stumped - Surenkumar)
Cooper to Pavely, 1 run
Cooper to Pavely, 0 runs
Cooper to Surenkumar, 3 runs
Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 1 run
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Cooper to Surenkumar, 1 run
Cooper to Pavely, 1 run
Cooper to Surenkumar, 1 run
Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 1 run
Jonassen to Pavely, 1 run
Jonassen to Pavely, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 1 run
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Cooper to Pavely, 0 runs
Cooper to Pavely, 0 runs
Cooper to Pavely, 0 runs
Cooper to Surenkumar, 1 run
Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Pavely, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 1 run
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Cooper to Austin, wicket (lbw - Austin)
Cooper to Austin, 0 runs
Cooper to Austin, 0 runs
Cooper to Austin, 2 runs
Cooper to Surenkumar, 1 run
Cooper to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Austin, 6 runs
Jonassen to Austin, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 1 run
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 2 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Langston to Austin, 1 run
Langston to Austin, 0 runs
Langston to Austin, 0 runs
Langston to Austin, 0 runs
Langston to Austin, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Jonassen to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Jonassen to Austin, 1 run
Jonassen to Austin, 0 runs
Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Langston to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Slater to Austin, 0 runs
Slater to Austin, 0 runs
Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Slater to Surenkumar, 3 wides
Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Slater to Austin, 1 run
Slater to Austin, 0 runs
Langston to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Langston to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Langston to Austin, 1 run
Langston to Austin, 0 runs
Langston to Austin, 0 runs
Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Slater to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Slater to Austin, leg bye
Slater to Austin, 0 runs
Slater to Austin, wide
Slater to Austin, 2 runs
Slater to Austin, 0 runs
Blackwell to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Blackwell to Austin, 1 run
Blackwell to Surenkumar, 1 run
Blackwell to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Blackwell to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Blackwell to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Slater to Austin, 0 runs
Slater to Austin, 0 runs
Slater to Austin, 0 runs
Slater to Surenkumar, 1 run
Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Blackwell to Austin, 4 runs
Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs
Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs
Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs
Blackwell to Austin, 4 runs
Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs
Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Slater to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Slater to Surenkumar, 4 runs
Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs
Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs
Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs
Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs
Blackwell to Austin, 0 runs
Blackwell to Surenkumar, 1 run
Slater to Austin, 0 runs
Slater to Austin, wide
Slater to Austin, 0 runs
Slater to Austin, wide
Slater to Surenkumar, leg bye
Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Slater to Surenkumar, 0 runs
Slater to Redmayne, 1 run, appeal, wicket (run out - Redmayne)
Brett to Woolston, appeal, wicket (bowled - Woolston)
Brett to Cooper, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Langston, appeal, wicket (caught - Langston)
Mary Taylor to Cooper, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Langston, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Cooper, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Langston, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Langston, 0 runs
Davis to Slater, appeal, wicket (caught - Slater)
Davis to Langston, 1 run
Davis to Langston, 2 runs
Davis to Slater, 1 run
Davis to Langston, 1 run
Davis to Slater, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Slater, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Slater, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Langston, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Slater, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Langston, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Slater, 1 run
Pavely to Slater, 1 run
Pavely to Langston, 1 run
Pavely to Langston, 0 runs
Pavely to Langston, 0 runs
Pavely to Langston, 0 runs
Pavely to Langston, 2 runs
Mary Taylor to Slater, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Slater, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Slater, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Slater, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Slater, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Langston, 1 run
Davis to Slater, 0 runs
Davis to Jonassen, appeal, wicket (caught - Jonassen)
Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs
Davis to Jonassen, 4 runs
Davis to Langston, 1 run
Davis to Jonassen, 1 run
Brett to Jonassen, 1 run
Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs
Brett to Jonassen, 4 runs
Brett to Langston, 1 run
Brett to Langston, 0 runs
Brett to Jonassen, 1 run
Davis to Jonassen, 1 run
Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs
Davis to Langston, 1 run
Davis to Langston, 0 runs
Davis to Langston, 2 runs
Davis to Jonassen, 1 run
Brett to Langston, 0 runs
Brett to Jonassen, 1 run
Brett to Langston, 1 run
Brett to Langston, 0 runs
Brett to Ward, appeal, wicket (bowled - Ward)
Brett to Ward, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Ward, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Ward, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Ward, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs
Baker to Ward, 0 runs
Baker to Blackwell, wide, appeal, wicket (stumped - Blackwell)
Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 1 run
Baker to Blackwell, 1 run
Baker to Blackwell, 4 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, wide
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 2 runs
Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 1 run
Baker to Blackwell, 1 run
Baker to Blackwell, 2 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 1 run
Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Blackwell, 4 runs
Pavely to Blackwell, 1 run
Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs
Pavely to Blackwell, 4 runs
Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs
Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs
Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run
Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Blackwell, wide
Surenkumar to Jonassen, 1 run
Surenkumar to Jonassen, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Jonassen, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Blackwell, 1 run
Pavely to Blackwell, 1 run
Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs
Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs
Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs
Pavely to Blackwell, 4 runs
Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run
Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Blackwell, 0 runs
Pavely to Blackwell, 1 run
Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs
Pavely to Blackwell, 2 runs
Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs
Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs
Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run
Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs
Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs
Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs
Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs
Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs
Brett to Jonassen, 1 run
Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs
Pavely to Blackwell, 0 runs
Pavely to Blackwell, wide
Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run
Pavely to Jonassen, 4 runs
Pavely to Jonassen, 4 runs
Pavely to Jonassen, 0 runs
Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs
Brett to Jonassen, 1 run
Brett to Jonassen, 4 runs
Brett to Blackwell, 1 run
Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs
Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs
Baker to Blackwell, 1 run
Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs
Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs
Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs
Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs
Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs
Brett to Blackwell, 1 run
Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs
Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs
Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs
Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs
Brett to Jonassen, 1 run
Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs
Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs
Baker to Blackwell, 2 runs
Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs
Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 1 run
Brett to Blackwell, 0 runs
Brett to Jonassen, 1 run
Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs
Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs
Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs
Brett to Jonassen, 2 runs
Baker to Blackwell, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 1 run
Baker to Jonassen, 4 runs
Davis to Blackwell, 0 runs
Davis to Blackwell, 0 runs
Davis to Blackwell, 0 runs
Davis to Blackwell, 0 runs
Davis to Campbell, appeal, wicket (caught - Campbell)
Davis to Campbell, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, no ball + 2 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs
Baker to Campbell, 1 run
Baker to Campbell, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 1 run
Davis to Campbell, 0 runs
Davis to Campbell, 0 runs
Davis to Jonassen, 1 run
Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs
Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs
Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs
Baker to Campbell, 0 runs
Baker to Kalis, appeal, wicket (bowled - Kalis)
Baker to Kalis, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 1 run
Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs
Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run
Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run
Pavely to Kalis, 1 run
Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run
Pavely to Kalis, 1 run
Pavely to Kalis, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs
Baker to Kalis, 1 run
Baker to Kalis, 0 runs
Baker to Boyce, appeal, wicket (caught - Boyce)
Baker to Jonassen, 1 run
Pavely to Boyce, 2 runs
Pavely to Jonassen, 1 run
Pavely to Jonassen, 4 runs
Pavely to Jonassen, 2 runs
Pavely to Boyce, 1 run
Pavely to Boyce, 0 runs
Pavely to Boyce, wide
Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 4 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 4 runs
Baker to Boyce, 1 run
Baker to Jonassen, 1 run
Davis to Boyce, 4 runs
Davis to Jonassen, 1 run
Davis to Boyce, 1 run
Davis to Boyce, 4 runs
Davis to Boyce, 0 runs
Davis to Boyce, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 4 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs
Baker to Jonassen, 0 runs
Baker to Boyce, 1 run
Baker to Boyce, appeal
Baker to Jonassen, 1 run
Davis to Boyce, 0 runs
Davis to Boyce, 0 runs
Davis to Boyce, 0 runs
Davis to Boyce, appeal
Davis to Jonassen, 1 run
Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Boyce, 4 runs
Surenkumar to Jonassen, 1 run
Surenkumar to Boyce, 1 run
Surenkumar to Jonassen, 2 wides
Surenkumar to Boyce, 1 run
Surenkumar to Boyce, 0 runs
Surenkumar to Boyce, 0 runs
Davis to Jonassen, 4 runs
Davis to Jonassen, 2 runs
Davis to Boyce, leg bye
Davis to Boyce, 0 runs
Davis to Jonassen, 1 run
Davis to Jonassen, appeal
Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Boyce, wide
Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Boyce, wide
Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs
Davis to Jonassen, 0 runs
Davis to Boyce, 1 run
Davis to Boyce, 0 runs
Davis to Boyce, 4 runs
Davis to Boyce, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Boyce, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Boyce, 0 runs
Brett to Boyce, 1 run
Brett to Jonassen, 1 run
Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs
Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs
Brett to Jonassen, 0 runs
Brett to Boyce, 1 run
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, appeal
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs
Brett to Boyce, 0 runs
Brett to Boyce, 2 runs
Brett to Boyce, 0 runs
Brett to Jonassen, 1 run
Brett to Boyce, 1 run
Brett to Boyce, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 4 runs
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Jonassen, 0 runs
Mary Taylor to Winfield-Hill, appeal, wicket (bowled - Winfield-Hill)
Mary Taylor to Boyce, 1 run
Brett to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Brett to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Brett to Boyce, 1 run
Brett to Boyce, 0 runs
Brett to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Brett to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Davis to Boyce, 0 runs
Davis to Boyce, 0 runs
Davis to Winfield-Hill, 1 run
Davis to Winfield-Hill, wide
Davis to Winfield-Hill, wide
Davis to Winfield-Hill, appeal
Davis to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs
Davis to Winfield-Hill, 0 runs