Match details Yorkshire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 16.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|One-Day Cup, Women 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Saturday, May 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Yorkshire Squad
|Players
|Boyce Georgie, Winfield Lauren, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Campbell Ami, Blackwell Ines, Ward Maddie, Langston Beth, Cooper Claudie, Woolston Jessica, Slater Rachel
|Bench
|Hall Grace, Rainey Hannah, Thomas Erin
Warwickshire Squad
|Players
|Redmayne Georgia, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Austin Meg, Pavely Charis, Freeborn Abbey, Brewer Chloe, Wraith Natasha, Taylor Mary, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah, Brett Phoebe
|Bench
|Arlott Emily, Ellis Bethan, George Katie, Perrin Davina, Wong Issy
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet