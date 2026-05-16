Match details Yorkshire vs Warwickshire List a One-Day Cup, Women 16.05.2026

List a

YOR
YOR

238

WAR
WAR

239

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup, Women 2026
Date:Saturday, April 11, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 16, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersBoyce Georgie, Winfield Lauren, Jonassen Jess, Kalis Sterre, Campbell Ami, Blackwell Ines, Ward Maddie, Langston Beth, Cooper Claudie, Woolston Jessica, Slater Rachel
BenchHall Grace, Rainey Hannah, Thomas Erin

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersRedmayne Georgia, Surenkumar Amuruthaa, Austin Meg, Pavely Charis, Freeborn Abbey, Brewer Chloe, Wraith Natasha, Taylor Mary, Davis Georgia, Baker Hannah, Brett Phoebe
BenchArlott Emily, Ellis Bethan, George Katie, Perrin Davina, Wong Issy

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet